SyrupDrop December 21: Super Mario Run lands on iOS

Welcome to the last SyrupDrop of 2016!

Thank you for tuning in week after week to hear my co-workers and I discuss the latest happenings in Canadian tech. The SyrupDrop is an eight-month-old addition to MobileSyrup and we’ve truly appreciated your feedback over the past year. Thank you to everyone who’s commented, subscribed and sent in suggestions through our various social media channels.

We hope you’ve seen your comments about the segment come to life in the evolution of the series since the first episode aired on May 6th, 2016. SyrupDrop has certainly undergone a tidal wave of changes since then.

This week’s episode:

For a list of the stories covered in this episode, see below:

Super Mario Run downloaded 40 million times in first four days of availability

Super Mario Run Review: Nintendo nails its mobile landing

Nintendo’s Super Mario Run is now available for iOS in Canada

BlackBerry’s revenue continues to slide as company reports $117 million Q3 2017 net loss

BlackBerry to launch autonomous vehicle research hub in Ottawa

And…a throwback to the first ever SyrupDrop, aired on May 6th, 2016:

From our smartphones to yours, we’d like to extend our season’s greetings and a happy new year to every MobilesSyrup reader. Catch you on the flip side!