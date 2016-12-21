Super Mario Run downloaded 40 million times in first four days of availability

supermariorunreview8

Igor Bonifacic

December 21, 2016 10:04am

Nintendo has announced that 40 million people across the globe have downloaded Super Mario Run.

Unfortunately, the company didn’t reveal how many users upgraded to the full premium version of the game, which costs $13.99 in Canada.

As Engadget notes, it’s difficult to say how Super Mario Run’s app store performance compares to that of Pokémon Go. In contrast to Niantic’s smash hit, which came out simultaneously on both iOS and Android but was only available in select markets at launch, Super Mario Run had a global launch but is only available on iOS.

Further complicating the comparison is the fact that Super Mario Run is a one-time premium purchase, while Pokémon Go includes potentially endless microtransactions.

Despite the success of Super Mario Run, Nintendo’s share price took a 10 percent hit on the day the game came out, with most analysts downgrading the stock because of Super Mario Run’s limited profit potential. Nintendo’s shares took a more drastic tumble after the release of Pokemon GO when investors and analysts realized the company didn’t actually make the game.

SourceNintendo (Japanese)
ViaEngadget
  • Acco

    Analysts, always looking to for game companies to screw the consumer by demanding extra microtransactions.

    Also, 40 million times downloaded != 40 million payments. Important to note. Hard to say exactly how many people paid for the IAP $10 upgrade to the full version.

    That being said, all that doom and gloom over this being overpriced was probably unfounded at this point.

    • pegger1

      Pretty sure people’s biggest complaint about the app is still the price. That can quickly be seen at the reviews in the appstore.
      No question they over estimated sales for this price.

    • It’s Me

      In this case, it also appears to be the users demanding micropayments. Instead of one modest $10 fee to access the entire game, they’d prefer the alternative (like Pokemon go?) where you pay a smaller amount for everything you want to unlock and end up paying more and more and you progress.

    • gommer strike

      This is a tough one. Because if customers truly wanted it to be let’s just say, 2 bucks to unlock X number of levels, so on and so forth, then Nintendo could be criticized as nickel and diming.

      But since they made it a big bulk transaction, now they’re seen as money grubbers.

    • It’s Me

      Yup. I honestly think they thought, let’s not nickel and dime our customers and they appreciate paying a modest fee to access everything. But they misread the market I guess.

      Dammed if you do, damned if you don’t.

      Somehow, I expect someone to blame Apple for this 😉

  • Tim3Tripp3r

    It would be interesting to dig deeper into the stats. A mobile syrup article shows this as $14~CAD to purchase. It’s technically free to download and play the 1st level. Some % of peeps are going to bite the bullet and pay. 40M downloads in 4 days = max gross profit of $560M, even if half of the players paid for it = $280M CAD in 4 days. I have no idea what it cost to produce / maintain SMR but I’d say there is some seriously good coin being made in just 4 days.

    • pegger1

      Not mobilesyrup that shows it at $14~CAD, that’s the price in the app. The first 3 levels are free to play as well as Toad Rally.
      It’s been reported elsewhere that 4% of downloaders bought the full version.

  • Ricky Bobby

    What’s the dealio here? Was Seth Fischer, a Nintendo shareholder right this whole time? People really want to pay an extra .99 cents to make Mario jump higher?

    The critics who constantly slam Nintendo for not going 4k are now slamming the business model for this game?