SaskTel expects customers to make 763,000 calls, 4.8M texts on Christmas Day

Rose Behar December 21, 2016 7:22am

SaskTel predicts a busy and communicative 2016 holiday with 763,000 calls (both landline and mobile) and 4.8 million texts made on Christmas Day alone through its network. Roughly 38 percent of those calls will be made to locations within Saskatchewan, says SaskTel, while 56 percent will go to other Canadian locations and four percent to the U.S. The carrier also expects its customers to go through 73,000GB of data on December 25th.

SaskTel warns that all this network activity may cause some congestion and suggest customers place calls outside of the “busy hours” from 10am to 2pm and 7pm to 10pm. It also suggests verifying phone numbers in advance and taking time zones into consideration, as general tips.

“The holiday season is a special time for all of us,” said SaskTel President and CEO Ron Styles in a statement. “The way we connect with our loved ones has changed over the years, however whether you prefer to call, text, or video chat with your loved ones this holiday season SaskTel has you covered. On behalf of everyone at SaskTel, I’d like to wish all of our customers a safe and happy holiday season.”