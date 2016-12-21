Rogers has started rolling Android Nougat to the Moto Z

After pushing Android 7.0 to the LG G5 earlier in the week, Rogers has started to do the same for Moto Z devices on its network.

According to the carrier’s OS upgrade schedule webpage, Nougat is now rolling out to Motorola’s latest flagship device. Corroborating the information on the schedule page, MobileSyrup has received reports from multiple Rogers Moto Z users informing us they’ve been able to download the update.

We’re in the process of confirming whether the update is rolling out to Moto Z units on other networks. For the time being, it looks like Telus hasn’t started pushing the update out to Moto Z devices on its network, even though its software update page says 7.0 was supposed to start rolling out to the Moto Z on December 19th.

Besides adding 7.0-related features like multi-window support, bundled notifications and in-line replies, the update is notable for adding Daydream support. With Nougat, the Moto Z is the first third-party device to become compatible with Daydream, Google’s new VR platform.

If you haven’t seen a notification prompting you to update your Moto Z to Nougat, you can manually check for the update by launching the Settings app and navigating to About Phone > Software Update.

Thanks Neal and Jeff for the tips!