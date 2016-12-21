Marco Rubio calls on CRTC to reverse decision to limit NFL advertisements

Jessica Vomiero

December 21, 2016 8:03pm

As the February 5th Super Bowl quickly approaches, former presidential candidate Macro Rubio wrote a letter to the CRTC asking the body to reverse its ban on airing Canadian ads in place of American commercials during the big game.

In 2015, the CRTC banned replacing American ads with Canadian-made ads during the Super Bowl, in response to complaints from Canadian viewers. This decision held large repercussions for networks such as CTV, who bought the rights to air the Super Bowl and recouped their funds by running Canadian ads.

Both CTV and the NFL opposed the switch, though Bell Media lost its fight with the CRTC when a Federal Court of Appeal dismissed an application to reverse the decision. As a result of this ruling, Bell Media (CTV) is reportedly facing a $40 million loss.

Furthermore, ACTRA, Canada’s English Language Performer’s Union, launched an online letter-writing campaign last week, encouraging its members to contact their member of Parliament about the policy.

In their letter to the CRTC, Rubio and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson address the policy and ask that the CRTC reverse the decision. They call the CRTC decision “unproductive” and deem it a harmful precedent.

The NFL and its Canadian broadcast partner have a business relationship that is based upon the ability to sell Canadian ads in the Canadian market. Undermining this business relationship is not only unproductive, it also sends a troubling signal about the value Canada places on its largest trading partner, best customer, and close friend,” wrote the senators.

SourceiPolitics
  • JonathanisPrimus

    I think it’s kind of funny that we had people actually complaining that they couldn’t watch specific commercials. Weird that the CRTC approved this just last year; long past the point where the ads with high production values would be difficult to find up here. Now they’re shared by official outlets everywhere online within minutes.

  • Not for you

    Point of order – The CRTC banned replacing ads on Canadian feeds of American stations. They did not ban (say) CTV showing Canadian ads on their own feeds.

    • jsebean

      During the super bowl. I wouldn’t have an issue with Bell being banned to simsub completely, personally I’d prefer it be a much open, fair market without tampering, you don’t want American networks don’t offer them Bell. Whether it’s for commercial gain or censorship I see no difference in overriding a signal. But let’s be honest, isn’t it unfair to tell Bell media they can’t simsub the super bowl but any other even is fair game? I love most of the CRTCs recent rulings, especially their internet as essential service one recently, but I wouldn’t really defend this particular one.

    • Not for you

      As a consumer, I don’t care what Bell wants, and certainly don’t care that the NFL can’t charge more for exclusive ad rights (as that filters down to consumers).

      Michael Geist wrote up a good piece on this a couple of weeks ago (not linking it as this post will be put into moderation). You can find his blog by searching for his name.

  • Rev0lver

    “Whether the Earth was created in 7 days, or 7 actual eras, I’m not sure we’ll ever be able to answer that. It’s one of the great mysteries.”

    -Marco Rubio

    Obviously a bright man….

  • Walter

    When the CRTC hung up they were like “Who the fook was that guy?”