Bell drops support for its Windows Phone app

windowsphonesized

Ian Hardy

December 21, 2016 3:25pm

The adoption rate of BlackBerry and Window phones has dwindled significantly over the last few years, with most wireless customers in Canada opting for iOS and Android-powered smartphones.

To put this in perspective, the last Windows Phone device released by Bell was the Samsung ATIV S in 2012. It seems the carrier has come to the realization that there are not enough customers using the OS to justify support for its mobile app.

bell myapp

A Bell customer took to Twitter for assistance after having difficulty logging into the Windows Phone 10. Bell replied, stating, “there will be no further support to the MyBell App on WP10.”

The app worked with all Microsoft mobile operating systems — such as Windows 10 Mobile, Windows Phone 8.1, Windows Phone 8 — and there are no tangible numbers as to how many people this has impacted.

Perhaps support for the app will come back to life when Microsoft launches the Surface phone in 2017.

(Thanks Kerry!)

SourceTwitter
  • AppleBerrySandwich

    No surprise. The 2 people I knew with Windows phones is down to one and she works for Microsoft.

    Like Blackberry OS, Windows phones are in a death spiral.

    • Gewurttraminer

      Yeah. Same as another company based in Waterloo

    • Rev0lver

      Sandvine Incorporated?

    • Tim

      KIK?

  • James Cody

    Just want to point out Bell sold the excellent nokia Lumia 830 in 2014 and sold till 2016. I own one and it has been reliable and fun. Just sad it was not updated to Windows 10.

    • Jeff Brassard

      Why don’t you just upgrade it to Windows 10 on the insider program?

    • Colleen W.

      The 830 is eligible for windows 10. Download the update advisor app and run it. No insider program needed. It will take you through the update process to the latest production build. It’s kind of silly that MS hasn’t just started using the update instead of making people jump through hoops to get it.

  • Can’t Fix Stupid

    They could always raise prices to pay for it…oh wait…