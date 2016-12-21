Bell drops support for its Windows Phone app

The adoption rate of BlackBerry and Window phones has dwindled significantly over the last few years, with most wireless customers in Canada opting for iOS and Android-powered smartphones.

To put this in perspective, the last Windows Phone device released by Bell was the Samsung ATIV S in 2012. It seems the carrier has come to the realization that there are not enough customers using the OS to justify support for its mobile app.

A Bell customer took to Twitter for assistance after having difficulty logging into the Windows Phone 10. Bell replied, stating, “there will be no further support to the MyBell App on WP10.”

The app worked with all Microsoft mobile operating systems — such as Windows 10 Mobile, Windows Phone 8.1, Windows Phone 8 — and there are no tangible numbers as to how many people this has impacted.

Perhaps support for the app will come back to life when Microsoft launches the Surface phone in 2017.

(Thanks Kerry!)