Apple begins selling LG’s 27″ 5K thunderbolt 3 display in Canada

Zachary Gilbert December 21, 2016 8:51pm

At Apple’s 2016 ‘hello again‘ Mac keynote, the company announced two new monitors built through a collaboration with LG.

One of the monitors was a 21.5-inch 4K display, which went on sale shortly after being announced, and the other was a 5K 27-inch UltraFine display, featuring built-in speakers and a webcam.

27-inch LG 5K

• 27-inch IPS LED display

• 5,120×2,880 pixels resolution

• 16:9 at 217 PPI

• 60Hz refresh rate

• DCI-P3 wide color gamut

• 500 cd/m2 brightness

• 1 Thunderbolt 3 and 3 USB 3.1 Type-C ports

• Thunderbolt 3 cable included

• Power delivery up to 85W to new MacBook Pro

The introduction of the new monitors came at the right time, as Apple recently announced plans to halt the manufacturing of displays in-house, though the actual release date of the new screen was unclear at the time.

You can now officially buy the new LG 5K ultraFine thunderbolt 3 display on Apple.com. The monitor is also still on-sale as part of Apple’s recently extended USB-C discount program.

LG’s 27-inch 5K thunderbolt 3 display is available for $1,274.00 CAD via Apple’s web store, or for pick-up at Apple retail locations.

The current wait time for the display to ship for new orders is two to four weeks.