Here are the Canadian carrier Boxing Day deals

presents-gifts-holiday

Rose Behar

December 20, 2016 12:20pm

Boxing Day is one of the best days of the year for wireless deals, and Canadian carriers have already started announcing some of their holiday promotions.

Below is a list of all the carrier deals we’ve found or received to date. Feel free to add your own tips in the comments.

If you’re looking for our overall list of Canadian Boxing Day deals, check out this link.

Rogers

The carrier is offering a wide range of promotions, listed below along with dates, and promises more to come.

  • Samsung Gear Fit 2 GWP with activation of Samsung GS7 or Samsung GS7 Edge smartphones on any 2-year Share Everything plan (Dec 15th- Jan 10th, while supplies last).
  • iPhone 6s (32GB), Pixel (32GB), Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge (32GB) are $0 on 2-year Premium+ Tab Share Everything plan (Dec 15th- Jan 10th).
  • Samsung S7 and S6, LG G5, Moto Z Play, Sony XP Performance, BB Priv are $0 on 2-year Premium Tab Share Everything plan.
  • $200 off when you activate an iPad Mini 4 or iPad Air 2 and $0 down with Easy Pay on a Share Everything plan, plus 2GB bonus of shareable data for 12 months (Dec 2nd – Jan 10th).
  • $100 Prepaid Visa Card with activation of iPhone 5s, SS Galaxy S5 Neo, Moto G Plus, LG G4, Huawei GR5 or Huawei Nova Plus (Dec 15th – Jan 10th) and iPhone SE and Samsung GS6 (limited time only).
  • LG G Pad for $0 when you add a new tablet as an additional line to a 2-year Share Everything plan, plus 2GB bonus shareable data for 12 months (Dec 1st – Jan 10th).
  • Samsung Tab E for $0 on 2-year term Share Everything plan with 2GB data bonus for 12 months (Dec 15th – Jan 10th).
  • Get $120 in bill credits ($20 per month for 6 months) when you bring your own device and activate a line on a Share Everything plan.

For more information on the promotions, check here.

Koodo

Koodo’s key offerings are listed below, though the carrier cautions that all its deals are subject to change.

  • Samsung S6 for $0 down on Tab Medium
  • iPhone SE for $0 down on tab Medium
  • Samsung S5 Neo for $0 on Tab Medium plus $200 gift card for new activations.
  • LG G4 for $0 on Tab Medium plus $200 gift card for new activations.
  • Motorola G Plus for $0 on Tab Medium plus $200 gift card for new activations.
  • iPhone 5S for $0 on Tab Medium plus $200 gift card for new activations.

Koodo hasn’t put up a Boxing Day webpage yet, but more information may become available shortly on its website.

Fido

Rogers’ budget brand Fido is currently offering the following deals, listed below. The carrier notes that more will be added during the season.

  • Samsung Galaxy S6 at $0 on Plus15 plus Double Data on plans starting at $55 in BC, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces (Dec. 13th – Jan. 10th).
  • Samsung Galaxy S6 at $0 on Plus15 plus 1GB with the $63/6GB plan in Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Dec. 13th – Jan. 10th).
  • 1GB Data Bonus plus 1,000 minutes of international long-distance — 1GB on 1, 2 and 3GB pulse plans and 1 and 2GB non-pulse plans (Oct. 27thJan. 3rd).
  • Device Price Drop on Plus25: Pixel= $200. (Dec. 14th – Jan. 10th).
  • Device Price Drop on Plus25: iPhone 6s= $149, iPhone 6s Plus= $279 (Dec. 15th – Dec. 22nd).
  • Device Drop on Plus25: GS7= $100, GS7 Edge= $200 (Dec. 15th – Jan. 10th).
  • Device Drop on Plus10: GS6= $120 (Dec. 15th – Jan. 10th).
  • Device Drop on Plus5: Huawei GR5= $0, Samsung J3= $0 (Dec. 15th – Jan. 10th).

For more information, check here.

SaskTel

The carrier’s planned deals are listed below, and it notes that there may be more promotions added during the promotional period.

  • Boxing Week Contest: customers who sign up for maxTV, internet or wireless service are automatically entered in to win $1000 (Dec. 26th — Dec. 31st).
  • Apple Watch: customers who subscribe to SaskTel maxTV and internet service are eligible to receive  50 percent off original Apple Watch or Apple Watch Sport (Dec. 19th — 31st).
  • 25 percent off accessories  in SaskTel Stores.
  • 50 percent off nearly new devices in SaskTel Stores with a two-year contract.
  • UE Boom 2 Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker for $149.95 in SaskTel stores — $100 off the regular price — while quantities last (Dec. 16th — 31st).
  • UE Roll 2 Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker for $99.95 in SaskTel stores — $30 off the regular price — while quantities last (Dec. 16th — 31st).

Further details on many of SaskTel’s promos are available here.

Freedom Mobile

Below are Freedom Mobile’s planned wireless sales from Dec. 20th to Dec. 26th.

  • Promo plan with ‘Double the Data’ —  3GB to 6GB — reduced from $40 to $30 for 10 months ($100 savings).
  • Everywhere plan with 5GB, Canada/U.S. talk and text reduced from $45 to $35 for 10 months ($100 savings).
  • Everywhere plan with 8GB, Canada/U.S. talk and text plus 1GB across Canada/U.S. from $55 to $45 for 10 months ($100 savings).
  • Smartphone LTE plan with 6GB reduced from $45 to $40 for 12 months ($60 savings).

More information on those offers can be found here.

Telus

Here are Telus’ Boxing Week sales for smartphones, tablets and accessories:

  • Google Pixel for $0 with a free Daydream VR
  • Samsung GS7 + Tab E for $0 with a 2-year contract
  • Fitbit Flex for $59.99 ($40 off)
  • iPhone 6s for $0 with a 2-year contract ($70 off)
  • Samsung GS7 for $0 on a 2-year contract ($370 off)
  • LG G5 for $0 on select 2-year contract
  • iPad Mini 2 and Samsung Tab E for $0 on a 24-month TELUS Easy Payment Plan
  • Beats Solo 3 Wireless for $296.99 ($35 off)
  • UE Boom 2 for $224.99 (usually $249.99)
  • 2GB of bonus data when you activate or renew on select 2-year Your Choice plans

More information on those offers can be found here.

Vidéotron

Here are Vidéotron’s Boxing Week sales for smartphones, tablets and accessories:

  • iPhone SE 16GB for $99 (with a monthly plan of $49 for 24 months)
  • iPhone 6 16GB $0 (with a monthly plan of $69 for 24 months)
  • Xperia X $29 (with a monthly plan of $49 for 24 months)
  • Galaxy S7 Edge $49 (with a monthly plan of $89 for 24 months)
  • Galaxy S7 $99 (with a monthly plan of $69 for 24 months)
  • When you activate a premium plan on a 24 month agreement, you get a free “scratch card,” winning you one of the following items: Sony MDR-1A headphones ($299), 500GB PlayStation 4 ($379), LG Music Flow P5 ($99), LG HBS-750 Tone Pro ($79), LG 43-inch 4K tv ($899) and many more.

More information on those offers can be found here.

Eastlink

Here are Eastlink’s Boxing Week deals:

    • The regional carrier has knocked all of its smartphones to the ripe price of $0 with the easyTab
    • $5 off each plan and are also giving 2GB/month addition data
    • Get a free Samsung Tab E Lite ($150 value) when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 edge or Samsung Galaxy S6 on a Data Plus Plan

More information on those offers can be found here .

This post will be updated as more deals are announced. 

Image credit: Blickpixel via Pixabay

  • Techguru86

    Is it me o is freedom the only one giving away actual deal ?

    • Tim

      It’s not really a deal when the service isn’t worth the cost.

  • CANADAMETALFAN

    There are alot of carriers not listed here. Not much of an article…

    Where’s freedom, where’s public mobile, tellus, bell etc?

    • Not for you

      It always helps to read the article before posting:

      “Below is a list of all the carrier deals we’ve found or received to date.”

    • monsterduc1000

      It always helps to not have a leading title either.

      “Here are some Cdn Carriers boxing day deals (updates as other carriers release)”

      Not bad?

    • Rose

      It’ll be updated as more deals are announced!

    • Sledge

      Telus is now listed but I don’t see any actual deals. Just the usual regular prices. Pixel was already on sale. Pay 10/month for a tablet on a contract? That isn’t something to brag about.

    • DoingItAllWrong

      Yah, the Telus “deals” are crap. They make you sign up on very expensive monthly plans to get the sales on the phones. Basically $120/month for what I am now paying $60with Koodo. Rediculous

  • Andrew Holt

    The title of this thread is an oxymoron. “Canadian Carriers” and “Deals” do not belong together. Gouge would be more appropriate. It’s literally cheaper for me to use T-mobile as my main carrier, even while in Canada than it is to use the oligopoly/”big 3″.

    • hardy83

      “Canada” and “Deals” is an oxymoron moving further. So many “deals” in this country are just absolutely crap, and that’s not even considering when retailers inflate the price of an item a month or more prior to big events like Black Friday or Boxing week to make a bad sale “look” better than it is.

  • DoingItAllWrong

    Anyone have information on the coverage and reliability of Freedom Mobile’s network? Has it improved since the Wind Mobile days not so Long ago? They seem to have the best prices for their plans, but useless if speeds and coverage is crap still.

    • Techguru86

      It’s definitely gotten better, if coverage is an issue than go with the everywhere 55

    • It’s in theory improved… At the same time, the data decided to shut off at around 3pm today and hasn’t come back on since. SO… Guess the Freedom part of their new name is for the birds and the teddy bear.

  • Alain Lafond

    “Here are the Canadian carrier Boxing Day deals”
    As usual, nothing about outside Ontario…
    Great research…

    • Not for you

      I didn’t realise SaskTel operated in Ontario.

      Hint: “Below is a list of all the carrier deals we’ve found or received to date”

    • Omis

      Do bring facts into this. The Non-Tarians need to feel oppressed.

  • cuto

    Koodo hyperlink is pointing to Fido, FYI

  • BB BB

    Carrier deals on old junk phones with lousy data plans locked in for two years. Lousy deals.