“Here are the Canadian carrier Boxing Day deals”

Rose Behar December 20, 2016 12:20pm

Boxing Day is one of the best days of the year for wireless deals, and Canadian carriers have already started announcing some of their holiday promotions.

Below is a list of all the carrier deals we’ve found or received to date. Feel free to add your own tips in the comments.

Rogers

The carrier is offering a wide range of promotions, listed below along with dates, and promises more to come.

Samsung Gear Fit 2 GWP with activation of Samsung GS7 or Samsung GS7 Edge smartphones on any 2-year Share Everything plan (Dec 15th- Jan 10th , while supplies last).

, while supplies last). iPhone 6s (32GB), Pixel (32GB), Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge (32GB) are $0 on 2-year Premium+ Tab Share Everything plan (Dec 15th- Jan 10th ).

). Samsung S7 and S6, LG G5, Moto Z Play, Sony XP Performance, BB Priv are $0 on 2-year Premium Tab Share Everything plan.

$200 off when you activate an iPad Mini 4 or iPad Air 2 and $0 down with Easy Pay on a Share Everything plan, plus 2GB bonus of shareable data for 12 months (Dec 2nd – Jan 10th ).

). $100 Prepaid Visa Card with activation of iPhone 5s, SS Galaxy S5 Neo, Moto G Plus, LG G4, Huawei GR5 or Huawei Nova Plus (Dec 15th – Jan 10th ) and iPhone SE and Samsung GS6 (limited time only).

) and iPhone SE and Samsung GS6 (limited time only). LG G Pad for $0 when you add a new tablet as an additional line to a 2-year Share Everything plan, plus 2GB bonus shareable data for 12 months (Dec 1st – Jan 10th ).

). Samsung Tab E for $0 on 2-year term Share Everything plan with 2GB data bonus for 12 months (Dec 15th – Jan 10th ).

). Get $120 in bill credits ($20 per month for 6 months) when you bring your own device and activate a line on a Share Everything plan.

For more information on the promotions, check here.

Koodo

Koodo’s key offerings are listed below, though the carrier cautions that all its deals are subject to change.

Samsung S6 for $0 down on Tab Medium

iPhone SE for $0 down on tab Medium

Samsung S5 Neo for $0 on Tab Medium plus $200 gift card for new activations.

LG G4 for $0 on Tab Medium plus $200 gift card for new activations.

Motorola G Plus for $0 on Tab Medium plus $200 gift card for new activations.

iPhone 5S for $0 on Tab Medium plus $200 gift card for new activations.

Koodo hasn’t put up a Boxing Day webpage yet, but more information may become available shortly on its website.

Fido

Rogers’ budget brand Fido is currently offering the following deals, listed below. The carrier notes that more will be added during the season.

Samsung Galaxy S6 at $0 on Plus15 plus Double Data on plans starting at $55 in BC, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces (Dec. 13th – Jan. 10th).

Samsung Galaxy S6 at $0 on Plus15 plus 1GB with the $63/6GB plan in Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Dec. 13th – Jan. 10th).

1GB Data Bonus plus 1,000 minutes of international long-distance — 1GB on 1, 2 and 3GB pulse plans and 1 and 2GB non-pulse plans ( Oct. 27th – Jan. 3rd).

– Device Price Drop on Plus25: Pixel= $200. (Dec. 14th – Jan. 10th).

Device Price Drop on Plus25: iPhone 6s= $149, iPhone 6s Plus= $279 ( Dec. 15th – Dec. 22nd).

Device Drop on Plus25: GS7= $100, GS7 Edge= $200 (Dec. 15th – Jan. 10th).

Device Drop on Plus10: GS6= $120 (Dec. 15th – Jan. 10th).

Device Drop on Plus5: Huawei GR5= $0, Samsung J3= $0 (Dec. 15th – Jan. 10th).

For more information, check here.

SaskTel

The carrier’s planned deals are listed below, and it notes that there may be more promotions added during the promotional period.

Boxing Week Contest: customers who sign up for maxTV, internet or wireless service are automatically entered in to win $1000 (Dec. 26th — Dec. 31st).

Apple Watch: customers who subscribe to SaskTel maxTV and internet service are eligible to receive 50 percent off original Apple Watch or Apple Watch Sport (Dec. 19th — 31st).

25 percent off accessories in SaskTel Stores.

50 percent off nearly new devices in SaskTel Stores with a two-year contract.

UE Boom 2 Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker for $149.95 in SaskTel stores — $100 off the regular price — while quantities last (Dec. 16th — 31st).

UE Roll 2 Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker for $99.95 in SaskTel stores — $30 off the regular price — while quantities last (Dec. 16th — 31st).

Further details on many of SaskTel’s promos are available here.

Freedom Mobile

Below are Freedom Mobile’s planned wireless sales from Dec. 20th to Dec. 26th.

Promo plan with ‘Double the Data’ — 3GB to 6GB — reduced from $40 to $30 for 10 months ($100 savings).

Everywhere plan with 5GB, Canada/U.S. talk and text reduced from $45 to $35 for 10 months ($100 savings).

Everywhere plan with 8GB, Canada/U.S. talk and text plus 1GB across Canada/U.S. from $55 to $45 for 10 months ($100 savings).

Smartphone LTE plan with 6GB reduced from $45 to $40 for 12 months ($60 savings).

More information on those offers can be found here.

Telus

Here are Telus’ Boxing Week sales for smartphones, tablets and accessories:

Google Pixel for $0 with a free Daydream VR

Samsung GS7 + Tab E for $0 with a 2-year contract

Fitbit Flex for $59.99 ($40 off)

iPhone 6s for $0 with a 2-year contract ($70 off)

Samsung GS7 for $0 on a 2-year contract ($370 off)

LG G5 for $0 on select 2-year contract

iPad Mini 2 and Samsung Tab E for $0 on a 24-month TELUS Easy Payment Plan

Beats Solo 3 Wireless for $296.99 ($35 off)

UE Boom 2 for $224.99 (usually $249.99)

2GB of bonus data when you activate or renew on select 2-year Your Choice plans

More information on those offers can be found here.

Vidéotron

Here are Vidéotron’s Boxing Week sales for smartphones, tablets and accessories:

iPhone SE 16GB for $99 (with a monthly plan of $49 for 24 months)

iPhone 6 16GB $0 (with a monthly plan of $69 for 24 months)

Xperia X $29 (with a monthly plan of $49 for 24 months)

Galaxy S7 Edge $49 (with a monthly plan of $89 for 24 months)

Galaxy S7 $99 (with a monthly plan of $69 for 24 months)

When you activate a premium plan on a 24 month agreement, you get a free “scratch card,” winning you one of the following items: Sony MDR-1A headphones ($299), 500GB PlayStation 4 ($379), LG Music Flow P5 ($99), LG HBS-750 Tone Pro ($79), LG 43-inch 4K tv ($899) and many more.



More information on those offers can be found here.

Eastlink

Here are Eastlink’s Boxing Week deals:

The regional carrier has knocked all of its smartphones to the ripe price of $0 with the easyTab



$5 off each plan and are also giving 2GB/month addition data



Get a free Samsung Tab E Lite ($150 value) when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 edge or Samsung Galaxy S6 on a Data Plus Plan

More information on those offers can be found here .

This post will be updated as more deals are announced.

Image credit: Blickpixel via Pixabay