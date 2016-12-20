Google’s Waymo reveals first images of autonomous Pacifica minivans

pacifica-driverless2

Jessica Vomiero

December 20, 2016 7:33pm

Just weeks after unveiling Waymo as the next step in its autonomous journey, Google has released images of modified Chrysler Pacifica minivans.

Speculation around Google’s driverless ambitions have been circulating for quite some time, as the company released tidbits of information on the project every few months.

Over the course of the past year however, the announcements seem to be coming more frequently. This year alone, Google announced a partnership with Fiat Chrysler to outfit the Pacifica Minivan with the latest in autonomous technology, commenced partnerships with several auto manufacturers, and split off its autonomous vehicle development unit into its own company under Alphabet.

While the news of the Chrysler partnership broke this past May, the department split came to light over the past few weeks. Waymo will be headed by John Krafcik, the former head of Google’s autonomous vertical, and will focus solely on developing self-driving cars.
This past May, Google committed to put 100 self-driving Pacificas on the road. The tech giant confirms the pledge with its most recent announcement and shares a first look at the completed vehicles. The latest announcement from the Google spinoff includes images of modified Chrysler Pacifica minivans outfitted with autonomous technology.

This news comes just after rumours surfaced that Google might be scaling back its autonomous dreams to include just the software included in a driverless vehicle.

According to a statement posted by Google, production on the vehicles will begin this coming October and are aiming to have them on the road by 2017.

  • Smanny

    Google’s technology is way ahead of everyone else. They started working on autonomous vehicles back in 2009. In 2014 Google announced and made a number of fully autonomous vehicles that had no steering wheel, break or gas pedals. Tesla’s autonomous technology is using cameras whereas Google’s technology is using cameras and lidar. Lidar has the ability to still work in fog, or snow storms. This is where Tesla’s technology would stop working, but Google’s would continue to function. I hope Tesla will use Google’s tech in the long run.

    • Mr Dog

      Tesla is way ahead of everyone.

      There is a HUGE difference in creating a autonomous vehicle for consumers and one for research.

      Google’s vehicle looks like they will never make it out of research phase. We have yet to see even a concept of what a final vehicle with Google’s tech will look like, cost or even contain.

      There is no way they can include all the hardware in a consumer vehicle that is currently being used in their test vehicle.

    • Rev0lver

      Tesla has an advanced cruise control system. No comparison to what Google is doing.

      With all of the major manufacturers starting to produce electric cars Tesla will begin to die a slow death. Electric cars are sold at a loss. A loss that the major manufacturers can spread across their lineup, this is a luxury that Tesla doesn’t have.

    • Mr Dog

      Call it what ever you want to call it. It is capable of taking you from one point to another with little to no input from the user.

      It is still 100% more autonomous features available to the general public than google. And still more than any other manufacture.

      Tesla may be operating at loss but it’s selling its vehicles at profits. Other manufactures have had decades to build their product lines, facilities etc to be able to do what they do. Give it time and Tesla will likely reach there as well.

    • Rev0lver

      They’ll never be able to sell the Model 3 for a profit (well at least not in the near future).

      Who cares if other manufacturers had decades, they still have the ability to beat Tesla at their own game. They also know that the average consumer will not put up with the same quirks that early adopters accept. We’re talking cars here, not tech toys.

    • Mr Dog

      That is still more than most manufactures at this point even so be it ‘advanced cruise control’.

    • Rev0lver

      Yep. They have the best advanced cruise control, but BMW, Mercedes etc all have similar, albeit somewhat inferior, systems.

      But the fact remains that these are not the same thing as autonomous cars.

    • Mr Dog

      Autonomous cars has numerous levels/meanings. There are currently 0-5 levels. Most vehicles are still between 1-2.

      Telsa is the closest to achieving Level 3 autonomy and actually attempting to implement it. While other manufactures continue to only show us concepts, research and far off ideas.

    • Rev0lver

      There are numerous manufacturers with numerous production models with advanced cruise control systems. Hardly the relam of far off ideas.

    • Mr Dog

      Name me just one car that can compete with the smart/autonomous features available on the Tesla.

    • Rev0lver

      BMW 750i, Mercedes S65 AMG, Mercedes E300 the Infinity Q50S all have advanced cruise control. I admit that Tesla has the best but there are many comparable systems out there.

    • AC

      The big difference is that the technology that Google/Waymo is fine tuning is already level 4 autonomous driving, and that’s a HUGE advancement compared to level 3. They had level 3 autonomy similar to Tesla back in 2012 and purposely decided not to go to market with this technology because their data showed it was a huge safety concern/liability. Human drivers, after settling in to the lazy comforts of semi-autonomous driving, are just not mentally ready to quickly take control when emergency scenarios suddenly arise. Level 4, fully-autonomous cars solve this problem by not relying on humans for backup, they have built-in redundant technologies that act far more reliably as backup. In addition, the mark of a good autonomous driving technology isn’t how it performs on highways – that’s child’s play – but rather how successfully it can navigate local roads. Pedestrians, cyclists, intersections, construction crews, detours, jay-walkers, school zones, suicidal squirrels, all make local driving infinitely more complex than highway driving. Google/Waymo has been focused on getting local driving right for years, and this focus, along with their superior sensors, give them an edge. Tesla may have logged more self-driving miles, but I’d also argue the quality of those miles is incomparable to the miles Google has logged.

    • rick

      Not sure about slow death, but I can see them getting out of the car business……and into the battery business big time.

    • Rev0lver

      Fair enough. I was more refering to their automotive branch.

    • rick

      Did you stop to think Google’s solution isn’t targeting car buyers…….at least to start. You’d get better sales/data/improvements by targeting fleet vehicles. Take all your learnings and then apply it to the car in “Joe’s driveway”. How many more miles to fleet vehicles put on than consumers? Plus is a more controlled environment to start so leads to greater chance of success early and to get momentum on. There’s an actual business proposition to this too. How many more fleet vehicles vs personal vehicles would you buy. Remember your customer with the fleet is actually going to save a ton on money from a business perspective by moving towards driverless vehicles. While Tesla – will be targeting either peoples second or third vehicle or the very few who only need a Tesla type vehicle (tech professionals).

      So looks at this point are irrelevant for Google.

    • Mr Dog

      Sure, even if they are targeting fleet vehicles, Tesla still has more fleet vehicles with autonomous features than Google at this point.

      My point is Google has yet to ‘sell’ their autonomous ‘technology’. Thus far it’s only been used for internal reasons and research.

      Thus far all their miles have also been on the same roads over and over again. Tesla has miles recorded across the globe with data that is like far more than google can hope to get anytime soon.

    • rick

      Bug Apple’s will be available in jet black – clearly making it far superior.

    • Ilia Draznin

      Why do you immediately go for the “x is best and everybody else is the worst” angle? Why even compare? Especially since you don’t even have your facts straight.

      Tesla cars don’t use only cameras – they also have ultrasonic sensors and radar. The following is taken straight off of their site, and you’re welcomed to verify it yourself,
      “Eight surround cameras provide 360 degrees of visibility around the car… Twelve updated ultrasonic sensors
      complement this vision… A
      forward-facing radar… is able to see through
      heavy rain, fog, dust and even the car ahead.”

      I personally don’t care which one is “better”, as long as there’s competition the technology will continue to improve. However, at this point in time, there are already teslas on the road that show the technology in action (true, not 100% autonomous yet, but getting there), whereas Google is still just testing their vehicles. So if you want to compare, I would take less advanced tech that I can use now over _maybe_ more advanced tech that I can’t use any day of the week.