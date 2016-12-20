Freedom Mobile offers discounts on its most popular plans for Boxing Day

Rose Behar December 20, 2016 5:10pm

Freedom Mobile is now offering monthly discount promotions on four of its core wireless plan offerings for a ‘Boxing Day’ sale that consumers can nab between December 20th and December 26th.

The carrier’s promotional $40 plan, which features ‘double the data’ at 6GB, is now reduced to $30 for the next 10 months. The traveler-friendly Everywhere $45 plan, which features 5GB of data and unlimited Canada and U.S. talk and text, is now $35 for 10 months. The $55 Everywhere plan, which has unlimited Canada and U.S. talk and text, 8GB of Canadian data and 1GB of U.S. data is now $45 for 10 months. All promotional offers represent a savings of $100.

Additionally, Freedom Mobile is offering $5 off its Smartphone LTE plan with 6GB (which also features ‘double the data’) for 12 months, bringing it to $40 for a year and offering a total savings of $60.

To be eligible for either promotion, customers must activate a new Pay Before or Pay After line at a participating Freedom Mobile retail location between now and Boxing Day evening.

Further information on the deals can be found here.