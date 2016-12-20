BlackBerry open to working with Apple or Google on autonomous vehicles

Jessica Vomiero

December 20, 2016 5:34pm

BlackBerry announced this week that it would be open to working with Apple or Google to develop a driverless car.

John Chen made the statement on December 20th, following the launch of BlackBerry’s Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Centre (AVIC) in Ottawa a day earlier.

“I’m actually building a secure, foundational infrastructure for cars…to talk to each other,” he said. “I don’t know what Apple’s plan is, or Google’s plan is, in detail; we definitely could even be partners with them, we could provide them those solutions,” Chen told BNN.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau frequented the launch of the BlackBerry QNX AVIC on Monday, claiming that such innovations would serve a a creator of jobs for middle class Canadians.

Both BlackBerry and Google-parent Alphabet have been vocal about their intentions to enter the driverless space, while Apple has yet to confirm its even working on a driverless car.

In addition, BlackBerry announced its earnings for the second fiscal quarter of 2017 this past week, which revealed a $114 million USD net loss on a $289 million revenue.

MobileSyrup previously reported that $160 million USD of this revenue was generated from software. This is significant because BlackBerry has repeatedly committed to turn things around by maintaining the software segment of its business, which includes auto-tech.

BlackBerry QNX’s technology, the Waterloo-based smartphone maker’s auto subsidiary, is currently in 60 million cars around the world. Apple has kept its driverless project under lock and key, but has also poached BlackBerry QNX senior leadership in an effort to assist its own auto ambitions.

Google’s driverless initiatives are further along, as the company just split off its autonomous vehicle vertical into a new company under Alphabet, called Waymo.

SourceBNN
  • Sweet

    BlackBerry should be doing almost all the software in the
    autonomous-vehicle projects, leaving Apple and Alphabet/Waymo to do only
    the iOS/Android app compatibility layers and non-critical apps.
    Just think of all the bugs that have been in iOS and Android in the last few years, especially the security vulnerabilities, and how few have been in BB10 and QNX and you can see why.

    In fact, think of what the iOS and Android security vulnerabilities have allowed hackers to do, and imagine
    having those bugs in your car. Have those kinds of bugs been discovered in any BlackBerry software ?

    And to those who are thinking “yeah, but Alphabet fixed those bugs, so
    they’re not an issue anymore.”, all I have to say is Stagefright.

    BlackBerry has proven they can develop secure, high-quality, mission-critical software, whereas Apple and Alphabet haven’t.

    • Chug that haterade

      It would be hilarious if Apple partnered with BlackBerry as it would drive their fanboys crazy

    • Sweet

      Apple’s CarPlay runs on QNX. 🙂 (since 2015, IIRC). So they’ve already been working together.

      Chen has been trying to partner with Apple to secure iOS since 2015 when Apple’s security issues became public. But apparently Apple wants to try to fix it on their own. They should have bought BlackBerry back in 2013 when they could have gotten it for a song.

    • Gewurttraminer

      Lol. Blackberry has nothing Apple nor anyone else wants. They could still buy it cheap but no one wants it and for good reason.

    • Chug that haterade

      That must be why Apple’s Carplay runs on QNX and both Samsung and Google have partnered with BlackBerry on security related stuff.

    • TheFloppyBeaver

      Uhh, QNX would be gobbled up instantly if Blackberry is to put them up for sale.

    • Rev0lver

      But LOL! Hard to argue with that.

    • Chug that haterade

      Someone will… *wink wink*

    • Gewurttraminer

      Really? QNX is worthless. It hasn’t monetized anything here substantially since they bought it. It could be had for cheap but really it’s weakness is commoditization so I don’t see it

    • Chug that haterade

      So QNX powers nuclear plants, trains, etc for free?

    • TheFloppyBeaver

      So, whose QNX’s competition?

    • Sweet

      Actually, now that I think about it, we saw a preview of that with the announcement of the Samsung partnership and the rumours that Samsung will buy BlackBerry. 🙂

    • Gewurttraminer

      You know you really have no idea what you’re talking about. Secure Enclave within iOS has actually been demonstrated to be far more secure than an BB Android crap and is rather tacitly acknowledged by BB itself.
      You really need to stop drinking the Kool-Aid this stupid company keeps serving up and do your own due diligence in matters like this.

      Blackberry has no advantage and really no business getting into driverless cars when it can’t even develop its own hardware and software business properly. They are a joke and everyone in the industry knows it.

    • Keity

      i couldn’t agree more. blackberry is desperate to secure a niche as their business is vanishing. however at this point they they trully lack credibility

    • Chug that haterade

      How is that? They are already installed in how many cars and just signed a big deal with Ford..

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Right

    • Chug that haterade

      BlackBerry is such a joke in the auto industry that they are the market leader in auto infotainment software and just signed a deal with Ford.

    • Rev0lver

      Lol Chen lol! LMAO!

      – Grape Smuggler

    • Chug that haterade

      He won’t even respond to me anymore….

    • Rev0lver

      He doesn’t have the self control to ignore any positive comments about blackberry for long. It won’t take him long to have one of his typical meltdowns.

    • Chug that haterade

      LOL…. the fact that I’m constantly exposing his FUD probably has him fuming.

  • Gewurttraminer

    lmao! Chen is a total doofus. Of course Blackberry is open to working with others because it has no footprint in autonomous cars and is desperate for friends anywhere it can find them. Particularly in light of what they announced today. Nothing short of an implosion of their ‘turnaround’ strategy.

    • Chug that haterade

      I’m curious how BlackBerry being open to partner with Google or Apple is any different than a company like Apple wanting to partner with IBM? If anything, it is smart of BlackBerry to leverage the significant resources that a big player like Apple or Google bring to the table.

    • Cowpoke

      Right…but what’s in it for Apple or the Boogle?

    • Chug that haterade

      BlackBerry’s expertise in security?

    • Cowpoke

      You talk about ‘security’ as if it were Blackberry’s sole domain.
      I do not know ANYONE who has had their phone hacked or breached regardless of platform or manufacturer; perhaps you could furnish us with evidence rather than parochial hearsay…

    • Chug that haterade

      Of course….. because a handful of the 7 billion people on the planet haven’t had their iPhones hacked, it means they are all super secure..

    • rick

      Apple and Google make fantastic consumer devices. Neither has an Enterprise road map and neither really has much experience there. And even though it annoys me – why would you when you’re making money. BB on the other hand cut its teeth in enterprise and it is now their sole focus (again). Software/security for enterprise. Great if average joe picks up a BB Android device because its more secure – but that’s not their primary target/business model.

      So if you could observe – Chen in no way said they would replace Google or Apple or anyone elses progress on making an autonomous vehicle. What he did say was they were building a secure platform for Cars to talk to each other. I’ve not heard Google or Apple talk about this. There is alot of focus on making a driverless vehicle – meaning a vehicle that can operate without human interaction. A big BUT is that governments are mandating that vehicles must not only be self aware so to speak, (what google and android are working on) but that they must be aware of other vehicles on the road and have thus mandated in the next 5 years all vehicles must be able to talk to each other. That would appear to be where Chen wants to come into the picture. There would be drastic security concerns with this. And yes – believe it or not BB might have some IP, background, and skillsets to address this that a consumer based company like Google/Apple are behind on. Does it make more business sense for G/A to partner or to build is the question. But you simply can’t dismiss what BB can offer because you dislike the brand and obviously also have no clue the business model Chen is building.

    • Chug that haterade

      This ^^^

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      I think it’s good for Blackberry to swallow it’s pride and ask for help from Apple and Google.

    • Chug that haterade

      I’m curious where BlackBerry is asking for help?

    • Cowpoke

      If they’re not, shouldn’t they be?

    • Chug that haterade

      Why is that?

    • Cowpoke

      They have lost their way and surrendered market share on an almost unprecedented scale?

    • Art Broomes

      Spell check

  • Cowpoke

    This is good but they shouldn’t run ‘fore they can walk…how’s about an autonomous shopping-trolley where the most damage they can do is knock over the Baked Beans in aisle 6…?

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      BB, Baked Beans. Coincidence?

    • Cowpoke

      Well spotted! That was NOT intentional.

    • Garrett Cooper

      Really? So you always capitalize the first letter of the words “baked” “beans”?….

    • Cowpoke

      I capitalised because it is a brand name, isn’t it?

    • Chug that haterade

      I have a sneaky suspicion that Apple Maps was involved…. probably showed a door there instead of a display of beans.

    • Cowpoke

      Tsk, tsk…how long since that occurred?
      Desperate? Much…?

    • Chug that haterade

      Certainly after the Storm… yet that still gets brought up by a certain group of unnamed people..

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    That’s great for Blackberry! They could learn a lot from Apple and Google.

    • Chug that haterade

      Like how to make awesome software? Apple Maps comes to mind

    • Cowpoke

      I currently use Apple Maps for ALL my navigation needs; I deleted Boogle Maps as I never used them.
      And your point is…? Thought so; take a seat.

    • Chug that haterade

      That is awesome… make sure you don’t even up driving into a lake or off a cliff. I hear Apple Maps is real ‘killer’ software

    • Cowpoke

      Aww; your sweet! I thought you wanted me to drive off a cliff; this doesn’t mean we’re ‘engaged’, does it…?

    • Chug that haterade

      Riiiiiight…

    • caanda45

      I have a car play head unit in my car (Pioneer NEX 4000)…..I hate Apple Maps…Google Maps much better..IMHO.