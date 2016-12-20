Amazon Prime Video’s official Canadian launch date for season 2 of Man in the High Castle is unclear

Patrick O'Rourke

December 20, 2016 5:14pm

Just last week Amazon Prime Video finally officially launched in Canada as well as 200 other regions around the world, after months of rumour and speculation.

While the service is a welcome addition to the relatively competition free Canadian streaming app market, some Amazon prime subscribers have noticed that the second season of specific originals, including Man In the High Castle (which released on December 16th on the service in the U.S.), still aren’t available in Canada.

While other shows like Mozart in the Jungle and Transparent initially didn’t launch in Canada with season two availability, the platform eventually released the second run of both critically-acclaimed Amazon originals.

When MobileSyrup contacted Amazon for comment regarding Man In The High Castle Season two’s official release date, we were told the following statement by a representative from the tech giant:

“We don’t have any specifics to share at this time. We’ll continue to add a full line-up of fresh new original programming from some of the world’s greatest storytellers and entertainers to Prime Video globally in early 2017. Stay tuned!”

Interestingly, while the second season of Man in the High Castle isn’t officially available in Canada, it’s still accessible through Prime Video’s “Watch While Abroad” feature.

It looks like unlike Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Originals will not launch on a same-day world wide basis.

(Thanks @christophepoug and Acco)

  • Acco

    You can access Man in High Castle Season 2 through the US Amazon prime video landing page. ( www dot amazon dot com fslash Prime-Video fslash b?node=2676882011 ). The primevideo dot com doesn’t have it listed, guessing they just have to update their webpage.

    • Lexcyn

      Same with my LG smart tv. There’s an app for the USA but not Canada. Using the USA app doesn’t work unfortunately.

    • Rev0lver

      No Chromecast support means it’s useless to me.

    • Dylan Neild

      I seriously don’t get why Amazon is so against putting Prime Video on the video playback devices people actually own. I’d think that between Chromecast and Apple TV that’s going to be the bulk of users, yet neither get Prime Video support.

    • Eluder

      Which LG Smart TV, because it is available on the LG webOS platform, I’ve used it.

    • Thanks for the heads-up! We’ve updated the story. It’s still strange there hasn’t been an official launch.

  • Dylan Neild

    Has anyone heard anything about Prime Video apps launching for Canada? The only way I can watch Prime on my TV is via Airplay and the quality isn’t exactly stellar that way. The US version of Prime has a PS4 app so I’m not sure why they would delay launching that here in Canada…

    • There’s no use yet! I’ve been trying to find out.

    • Scott

      Same issue with the Prime Video app on Xbox One. I had to change the region settings to US so I could find the app in the store. Once that happened I was able to download & install it fine. Even remained installed and accessible after I changed the region setting back to Canada.

    • Sébastien Proulx

      I’ve been using my iPhone, apple TV and airplay to watch Man In The High Castle and the picutre seems excellent. MAybe it’s something to do with the stream quality in the app settings?

    • Dylan Neild

      At least on my setup, it doesn’t AirPlay in HD. I have the streams set to high quality in the Amazon app on iPhone but when it AirPlay’s to my Apple TV 4 there is noticeable jaggies on fine edges that suggest it may be playing back in 480p (or at best 720p). Hoping a native playback app for something I own is coming soon (@disqus_0b1xODgsfg:disqus suggests this is the case so fingers crossed).

    • Balur

      The android app works on my Sony TV without issue (though had to install the APK directly.

    • Nothing yet, but they should be coming soon.

  • Eric Pinsonneault

    We have a Sony Bravia android tv app!

  • Balur

    Hoping this is just growing pains.