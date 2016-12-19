Unlocked BlackBerry DTEK50 and Priv discounted on Amazon Canada

dtek50-sizedlarge

Ian Hardy

December 19, 2016 8:41pm

BlackBerry is still committed to releasing new smartphones and we will most likely see a physical QWERTY Android early 2017. If you’re interested in picking up the first Android-powered BlackBerry Priv, or the follow-up DTEK50, then there are a few deals to take note of.

Amazon has once again dropped the unlocked price of both devices. The Priv is available for a respectable $429.99 CAD, which is currently $100 off the sale price through ShopBlackBerry.com. In addition, the DTEK50 can be yours $299 unlocked (BlackBerry’s online store is selling the DTEK50 for $429 CAD).

The DTEK50 features a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel display, Snapdragon 617 processor, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage (expandable by an extra 2TB with a microSD card), Android 6.0, and a 2610 mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge 2.0. In addition, the DTEK50 sports a 13-megapixel auto-focus camera with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Priv features a 5.4-inch 1440 x 2560 pixel dual-curved display, 3410mAh battery, 18 megapixel camera and 32GB of flash storage.

Source Amazon Canada: BlackBerry Priv, BlackBerry DTEK50
  • Techguru86

    Been thoroughly impressed by the DTEk50, amazing android device for the price, every software update has made the device even better. easily the best software Android next to Pixel/Nexus devices.

    • Kim Harrison

      Hey how do you find the battery life on the DTEK50

    • Techguru86

      Gotten even better after every update, very good device for a mid-range product

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Mid range? Dude that’s their flagship device bro!!

    • acb87

      i thought the k60 was their flagship not the k50

    • Techguru86

      Dtek50 is the mid range 60 is the flagship

    • Chug that haterade

      His user name should tell you his intentions here…

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      It may look and feel like mid-range but that’s a Blackberry flagship.

    • Chug that haterade

      If the DTEK 50 is a BlackBerry flagship, then what is the DTEK 60?

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      The newer flagship. I figured you could get this on your own…

    • Chug that haterade

      Riiiiiiight. So much “newer”..

  • Cowpoke

    Mmmm; wait a week or two and the prices will halve again…

    • Chug that haterade

      Naaaw. Amazon’s next special is buy 1 iPhone 7, get 4 free…. and they are throwing in 5 free iSwatches to “sweeten” the pot.

    • Cowpoke

      Yay!

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Killer deal! Send us a link

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Bring it.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Fire sale?

    • Cowpoke

      Like a crematorium.

  • Dylan Kuehl

    Not a bad price for it, if it had more than 16GB of storage it would be an instant buy at that price for me. Mostly stock Android, enough RAM, decent CPU and anything BB does to the OS is at least non-invasive.

    • Faruk

      It does have a microSD slot though, so you can add more storage if needed.

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    Of course they are discounted. Nobody buys them at full price.

    • Chug that haterade

      Exactly… just like carriers were giving iPhone 7’s away shortly after launch.

    • Jockohomo

      Who said anything about the iPhone?

    • Chug that haterade

      Me

    • Cowpoke

      Er…do try an’ stay on topic…please.

    • Chug that haterade

      I figured since you were here, this must be an Apple article.

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Riiiiiiight. Just like that thing you made up.

    • Chug that haterade

      Not sure what about that is “made up”

  • Anthony Roberts

    I would get the Priv temporarily until the mercury comes out but ugh the PRIV front facing camera is absolute garbage LOL. Can’t wait for the mercury…the form factor I’ve been waiting on for a while.