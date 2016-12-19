Unlocked BlackBerry DTEK50 and Priv discounted on Amazon Canada

BlackBerry is still committed to releasing new smartphones and we will most likely see a physical QWERTY Android early 2017. If you’re interested in picking up the first Android-powered BlackBerry Priv, or the follow-up DTEK50, then there are a few deals to take note of.

Amazon has once again dropped the unlocked price of both devices. The Priv is available for a respectable $429.99 CAD, which is currently $100 off the sale price through ShopBlackBerry.com. In addition, the DTEK50 can be yours $299 unlocked (BlackBerry’s online store is selling the DTEK50 for $429 CAD).

The DTEK50 features a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel display, Snapdragon 617 processor, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage (expandable by an extra 2TB with a microSD card), Android 6.0, and a 2610 mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge 2.0. In addition, the DTEK50 sports a 13-megapixel auto-focus camera with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Priv features a 5.4-inch 1440 x 2560 pixel dual-curved display, 3410mAh battery, 18 megapixel camera and 32GB of flash storage.