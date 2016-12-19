The best Canadian Boxing Day deals

That special time of year after Christmas where various products go on sale is almost upon us.

As we always do here at MobileSyrup, we’ve cut through the noise to bring you the best Canadian Boxing Day offerings. Feel free to let us know in the comments section if you come across a great deal we’re missing.

Best Buy (In-store)

55-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV — $499 (save $350)

Phantom 3 Standard drone — $499 (save $180)

Surface Pro 4 — $999 (save $280)

Surface Book — $1749 (save $200)

1.5TB Backup Plus USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive — $59 (save $40)

My Book 4TB — $139 (save $50)

Xbox One S 500GB with Gears of War 4, Gears of Wars Ultimate Edition, Halo 5, Halo The MasterChief Collection — $329 (save $120)

AC2600 Max-stream MU-MIMO Gigabit Wi-Fi router – $179 (save $100)T6i 24.2 Megapixel DSLR Camera Dual Lens Bundle with 18-55mm IS lens, 55-250mm IS lens — $999 (save $470)

T5i 18 Megapixel DSLR Camera Dual Lens Bundle with 18-55mm and 75-300mm IS lens — $729 (save $549)

55-inch 4K webOS 3.0 Smart HDR IPS LED TV — $899 (save $400)

55-inch 4K Curved Smart HDR LED TV — $999 (save $600)

Asus ZenWatch 2 Smartwatch — $199 (save $50)

Gear S2 — $249 (save $70)

Lexar Professional 64GB memory card — $26 (save $33)

PS4 RIGS Mechanized Combat League — $29 (save $30)

Xbox One Halo 5 Guardians — $29 (save $25)

Overwatch PS4/Xbox One — $39 (save $40)

Titanfall PS4/Xbox One – $49 (save $30)

Final Fantasy XV — $49 (save $30)

Find Best Buy’s Boxing Day flyer here.

Canada Computers

Canon EOS Rebel T5i w/ EF-s 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM — $499 (save $280)

Asus Zenfone — $399 (save $30)

ZTE Axon 5.5-inch — $179 (save $90)

UE Boom 2 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker — $149 (save $70)

MyGica ATV380 Android TV — $79 (save $40)

Intel Core i5-6600 Quad-Core Processor — $280 (save $45)

Intel Core i7-6700 Quad-Core Processor — $379 (save $86)

Asus Rog Strix GeForce GTX 1070 8GB graphics card — $529 (save $70)

Asus Rog Strix GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics card — $819 (save $60)

Blue Yeti USB Mic — $119 (save $80)

Blue Snowball USB Mic — $49 (save $30)

Samsung 58-inch 1080p LED Smart TV — $699 (save $300)

LG 65-inch 4k UHD LED Smart TV — $1399 (save $500)

Seagate 2TB USB 3.0 Portable external hard drive — $99 (save $30)

Find Canada Computer’s Boxing Day flyers here.

Dell

Alienware Alpha Small Desktop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive and Windows 10 — $899.99 (regularly $1099.99)

Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Pentium Quad Core Processor, 4GB RAM, 500GB Hard Drive and Windows 10 — $399.99 (regularly $558.99)

Dell 24″ Monitor — $129.99 (regularly $259.99)

Find Dell’s Boxing Day deals here.

Toys R Us

Kidizoom Smartwatch DX — $49 (save $20)

Buy one get one half off on all video games under $24.99

Anki Overdrive Start Kit — $159 (save $40)

Find Toys R Us’ Boxing Day deals here.

Walmart

RCA 50-inch Direct LED HD TV — $298 (regularly $448)

Westinghouse 32-inch HD Smart TV – $168 (regularly $238)

LG 49-inch 4K UHD Smart LED with WebOS 3.0 – $698 (regularly $1098)

LG 55-inch 4K UHD Smart LED with WebOS 3.0 – $898.00 (regularly $1198)

Samsung 70-inch UHD 4K TV (From 7 PM on December 24) – $1998 (regularly $2998)

NHL 17 500GB PS4 Hardware bundle — $299

iPad Mini 2 32Gb – $278

Gears of War 3 — $29

Deus Ex Mankind Divided – $29

Mafia III – $29

The Division — $29

Find Walmart’s Boxing Day flyer here.

Staples Canada

Acer Switch Alpha 12 – $749.20 (save $150)

MacBook Air – $1049.00 (save $150)

DJI Phantom 3 Standard Drone – $499 (save $180)

Fitbit Charge 2 – $179.95 (save $20)

HP Wireless LaserJet 3-in-1 Printer – $79.99 (save $100)

iPad Air 2 – $579.00 (save $50)

ASUS ZenFone 3 – $399 (save $30)

Find Staples’ Boxing Day deals here.

As more Boxing Day deals are released, we’ll update this story.

Image credit: Flickr — RichardBH