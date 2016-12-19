The best Canadian Boxing Day deals

boxingday-1

MobileSyrup

December 19, 2016 1:01pm

That special time of year after Christmas where various products go on sale is almost upon us.

As we always do here at MobileSyrup, we’ve cut through the noise to bring you the best Canadian Boxing Day offerings. Feel free to let us know in the comments section if you come across a great deal we’re missing.

Best Buy (In-store)

  • 55-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV — $499 (save $350)
  • Phantom 3 Standard drone — $499 (save $180)
  • Surface Pro 4 — $999 (save $280)
  • Surface Book — $1749 (save $200)
  • 1.5TB Backup Plus USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive — $59 (save $40)
  • My Book 4TB — $139 (save $50)
  • Xbox One S 500GB with Gears of War 4, Gears of Wars Ultimate Edition, Halo 5, Halo The MasterChief Collection — $329 (save $120)
  • AC2600 Max-stream MU-MIMO Gigabit Wi-Fi router – $179 (save $100)T6i 24.2 Megapixel DSLR Camera Dual Lens Bundle with 18-55mm IS lens, 55-250mm IS lens — $999 (save $470)
  • T5i 18 Megapixel DSLR Camera Dual Lens Bundle with 18-55mm and 75-300mm IS lens — $729 (save $549)
  • 55-inch 4K webOS 3.0 Smart HDR IPS LED TV — $899 (save $400)
  • 55-inch 4K Curved Smart HDR LED TV — $999 (save $600)
  • Asus ZenWatch 2 Smartwatch — $199 (save $50)
  • Gear S2 — $249 (save $70)
  • Lexar Professional 64GB memory card — $26 (save $33)
  • PS4 RIGS Mechanized Combat League — $29 (save $30)
  • Xbox One Halo 5 Guardians — $29 (save $25)
  • Overwatch PS4/Xbox One — $39 (save $40)
  • Titanfall PS4/Xbox One – $49 (save $30)
  • Final Fantasy XV — $49 (save $30)

Find Best Buy’s Boxing Day flyer here.

Canada Computers

  • Canon EOS Rebel T5i w/ EF-s 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM — $499 (save $280)
  • Asus Zenfone — $399 (save $30)
  • ZTE Axon 5.5-inch — $179 (save $90)
  • UE Boom 2 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker — $149 (save $70)
  • MyGica ATV380 Android TV — $79 (save $40)
  • Intel Core i5-6600 Quad-Core Processor — $280 (save $45)
  • Intel Core i7-6700 Quad-Core Processor — $379 (save $86)
  • Asus Rog Strix GeForce GTX 1070 8GB graphics card — $529 (save $70)
  • Asus Rog Strix GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics card — $819 (save $60)
  • Blue Yeti USB Mic — $119 (save $80)
  • Blue Snowball USB Mic — $49 (save $30)
  • Samsung 58-inch 1080p LED Smart TV — $699 (save $300)
  • LG 65-inch 4k UHD LED Smart TV — $1399 (save $500)
  • Seagate 2TB USB 3.0 Portable external hard drive — $99 (save $30)

Find Canada Computer’s Boxing Day flyers here.

 Dell

  • Alienware Alpha Small Desktop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive and Windows 10 — $899.99 (regularly $1099.99)
  • Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Pentium Quad Core Processor, 4GB RAM, 500GB Hard Drive and Windows 10 — $399.99 (regularly $558.99)
  • Dell 24″ Monitor — $129.99 (regularly $259.99)

Find Dell’s Boxing Day deals here.

Toys R Us

  • Kidizoom Smartwatch DX — $49 (save $20)
  • Buy one get one half off on all video games under $24.99
  • Anki Overdrive Start Kit — $159 (save $40)

Find Toys R Us’ Boxing Day deals here.

Walmart

  • RCA 50-inch Direct LED HD TV — $298 (regularly $448)
  • Westinghouse 32-inch HD Smart TV – $168 (regularly $238)
  • LG 49-inch 4K UHD Smart LED with WebOS 3.0 – $698 (regularly $1098)
  • LG 55-inch 4K UHD Smart LED with WebOS 3.0 – $898.00 (regularly $1198)
  • Samsung 70-inch UHD 4K TV (From 7 PM on December 24)  – $1998 (regularly $2998)
  • NHL 17 500GB PS4 Hardware bundle — $299
  • iPad Mini 2 32Gb – $278
  • Gears of War 3 — $29
  • Deus Ex Mankind Divided – $29
  • Mafia III – $29
  • The Division — $29

Find Walmart’s Boxing Day flyer here.

Staples Canada

  • Acer Switch Alpha 12 – $749.20 (save $150)
  • MacBook Air – $1049.00 (save $150)
  • DJI Phantom 3 Standard Drone – $499 (save $180)
  • Fitbit Charge 2 – $179.95 (save $20)
  • HP Wireless LaserJet 3-in-1 Printer – $79.99 (save $100)
  • iPad Air 2 – $579.00 (save $50)
  • ASUS ZenFone 3 – $399 (save $30)

Find Staples’ Boxing Day deals here.

As more Boxing Day deals are released, we’ll update this story.

Image credit: Flickr — RichardBH

  • Liquid5n0w

    Trying to find the Nvidia Shield deal on the Canada Computers site, but it seems they don’t even sell it?

    • TomsDisqusted

      Yup, that’s the only thing on the list that piqued my interest but no price.

    • They haven’t sold it for awhile, but it’s supposedly restocked for the sale. It should show up on the site soon (I’ve added a link to Canada Computer’s flyer).

    • xmai77

      They haven’t released this year’s flyer yet. you’re looking at the 2015 flyer.

    • Good catch. Looks like we had a bad tip on that one. Thanks for the heads-up.

    • Liquid5n0w

      Awww now I’m super sad.

  • hebdo27

    lame sales. The Samsung Gear S2 is on sale right now for $220…..the price goes up to $250 for boxing day. FAIL>

  • Babulal

    Looking forward to the Canada Computers and Amazon ones. They should be good..

  • Alexandre Deshaies

    Got the Anki overdrive starter kit for my son. That thing is a lot of fun! Had to give it to him before Christmas because he saw me wrapping it. But I don’t regret doing it, having great family time together every night.

    • I have one sitting at home that I haven’t tried yet. Thanks for reminding me. I’ll bust it out over the holidays.

  • Almost read that as the Axon 7 being $179.99 lol.

  • Andrew

    Visions (large chain in Western Canada)
    Free 32″ TV with a Virgin LG G4 or Galaxy S5 neo (save $345)
    $250 gift card with Bell LG G5
    Samsung Galaxy Tab E – $199 (save $130)
    KEF In-Ear headphones – $78 (save 170)
    Canon EOS Rebel T6i – $899 (save $900)
    Xbox One S with $30 gift card, Halo 5, Gears 4 and Master Chief and Gears collection – $329
    msi p series gaming laptop – $998 (save $440)
    HP Elite 7320 All-in-One PC – $498 (save $400)
    70″ Samsung 4K TV – $1998 (save $1300)
    55″ LG OLED 4K TV – $2498 (save 1500)
    polk tower speakers – $99 (save $400)
    Soundstage tower speakers – $598 (save $400)
    KEF tower speakers – $1198 (save $1200)
    Yamaha 7.2 Channel Receiver – $899 (save $600)
    Alpine 6.1′ Car Nav Receiver – $400 (Save $500)