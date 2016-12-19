Samsung Gear S3 Frontier currently $70 off at Best Buy Canada

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch is currently on sale for $399 at Best Buy Canada in-store and online.

The Tizen-powered Gear S3 was originally released on November 18th, 2016, and is widely seen as a notable improvement to Samsung’s Gear S2. The Gear S3 launched with a price tag of $469.99 CAD.

The Gear S3 Frontier features a 1.3-inch 360 x 360 pixel display, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS navigation, and a wide range of fitness tracking features. In addition, the limited app gallery of the S2 has been traded in for a more robust variety of user applications.

The watch is available for purchase both in store and online, though is not available to be reserved in store. The $70 discount ends on January 5th, 2017.

Purchase the Gear S3 Frontier here.