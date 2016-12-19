Rogers confirms its Roam Like Home service no longer requires a Share Everything plan

Igor Bonifacic

December 19, 2016 12:01pm

Just in time for the holiday travel season, Rogers is opening up Roam like Home, its daily roaming plan, to the majority of its more than one million subscribers.

Starting today, postpaid Rogers customers on any of the carrier’s consumer plans can take advantage of the service while traveling to more than 100 destinations around the world, including the U.S., the Caribbean and parts of Europe.

Launched in 2014, Roam like Home automatically activates when a customer enrolled in the plan leaves Canada. When in the U.S., the service costs $5 per day up to a maximum of $50 after 10 days. During this time, the customer can use their voice, texting and data buckets at no additional cost. After the 10th day, they still able to use all the features of their plan, but they’re not required to pay additional fees. In all available destinations outside of the U.S., the service costs $10 per day, up to a maximum of $100.

“Customers told us they wanted access to Roam Like Home no matter what wireless plan they were on and we listened,” said Leroy Williams, vice-president wireless marketing at Rogers Communications, in a news release. “Now we’re giving more customers the same freedom to roam, whether it’s keeping the kids entertained on the drive down to Florida or using Google Maps to find your way through London. This is another way we are working to improve the customer experience.”

Rogers started informing non-Share Everything subscribers that they became enrolled in Roam Like Home last week.

  • Andrew English

    I guess they finally are starting to feel the pressure from Freedom Mobile (aka Shaw). I can’t complain my to tier Freedom package has never let me down when I am roaming within North America. If I was to switch to Robbers it would likely cost me another $40 to $60 more a month.

    • Brandon Arneson

      I’m on freedom mobiles Everywhere55 plan and it’s a way better deal because I get unlimited data when I’m roaming off the big3 networks with 1GB at high-speed then the rest is throttled with no extra charges.

    • MassDeduction

      I think they’re feeling the pressure from Roam Mobility and prepaid U.S. offerings, honestly. There’re 26 or 27 big-3 customers for every Freedom Mobile customer. But their financial statements have shown steep declines in roaming revenue, strongly suggesting the existing customers of the big-3 are looking elsewhere for service when in the U.S.

  • Rimtu Kahn

    This roam-like-home feature is the one decent offering from Rogers. It’s so good it’s actually better than similar offering from Telus and Bell. However I am currently on freedom everywhere plan and at least for US roaming it’s a better deal. Rogers base data cost is still an issue for me, I’d gladly switch to Rogers if I can get Min 10GB LTE data for around $65 including taxes and fees (of course on top of the features I consider standard now such as unlimited talk within Canada to Canada and US, unlimited global SMS, MMS). But I know that’s a pipe dream with Rogers or Bellus. Before anyone asks, yes I do use around 10GB data on mobile per month, without tethering. I watch YouTube or Netflix or listen to high quality streaming music for about 2 hours spent on my daily commute to and from work.

  • nnezzo

    “When in the U.S., the service costs $5 per day up to a maximum of $50 after 10 days. During this time, the customer can use their voice, texting and data buckets at no additional cost.”

    Unfortunately there is additional costs when it comes to texting (I suppose that also included voice calls). When I was in the US in September for more than 10 days, Rogers charged me the $50 for the 10+ days of using my phone data and they charged me $15 and change for texting, I’m still not sure what the actual issue was but I think it had to do with the person I was texting being in another state. I talked to Rogers about it and they said they were not charging me that $15 as I wasn’t aware of it and to watch out next time.

    Thankfully I don’t have to worry about any of that as I took my money to one of those $40/4Gb plans. Bye Rogers.

    • Jesse

      When I’m visiting the states with roam like home I’m able to text anyone in the states without getting charged extra (besides the $5 a day).. I was in Houston last year and was texting someone in Missouri and didn’t get charged anything extra for it.

    • nnezzo

      That’s the thing I’ve used Roam Like Home before and when I travel to the US on my extended vacation, I usually visit multiple states and I’m pretty sure I’ve advanced texted someone before heading to that state. Either I’ve never noticed the extra text fees (maybe it wasn’t the same volume of texts that I sent this last time) or was never charged or don’t ever charge the extra texts. I still am not clear what they charged me for but from what I remember it had something to do with what I mentioned earlier.

  • Jaycap4

    Mobile Syrup Chat
    1) Constantly complain the big 3 aren’t competitive and don’t offer any value
    2) Complain every single time the big 3 offer any sort of competitive offer
    3) Repeat

    • It’s Me

      1) where did you see anyone complaining here?
      2) This is one of the few times one of the big 3 has offered something of value, so no one complains.

    • kb24

      Yeah, pretty much! But they’ll say its not true though

  • robinottawa

    It still hurts to pay $10 a day, but there’s a lot of hassle in finding cheaper alternatives. At least the first time. My wife and I just used WiFi, but don’t have kids with us.