Rogers confirms its Roam Like Home service no longer requires a Share Everything plan

Just in time for the holiday travel season, Rogers is opening up Roam like Home, its daily roaming plan, to the majority of its more than one million subscribers.

Starting today, postpaid Rogers customers on any of the carrier’s consumer plans can take advantage of the service while traveling to more than 100 destinations around the world, including the U.S., the Caribbean and parts of Europe.

Launched in 2014, Roam like Home automatically activates when a customer enrolled in the plan leaves Canada. When in the U.S., the service costs $5 per day up to a maximum of $50 after 10 days. During this time, the customer can use their voice, texting and data buckets at no additional cost. After the 10th day, they still able to use all the features of their plan, but they’re not required to pay additional fees. In all available destinations outside of the U.S., the service costs $10 per day, up to a maximum of $100.

“Customers told us they wanted access to Roam Like Home no matter what wireless plan they were on and we listened,” said Leroy Williams, vice-president wireless marketing at Rogers Communications, in a news release. “Now we’re giving more customers the same freedom to roam, whether it’s keeping the kids entertained on the drive down to Florida or using Google Maps to find your way through London. This is another way we are working to improve the customer experience.”

Rogers started informing non-Share Everything subscribers that they became enrolled in Roam Like Home last week.