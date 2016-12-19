LG G5 update to Android 7.0 Nougat now available to download in Canada

December 19, 2016 9:23pm
After rolling out the Android 7.0 update to G5 users in South Korea, LG promised users in other markets will also receive sweet Nougat “in the weeks to come.”
It seems the promise was kept as we have received tips from several readers that Bell has pushed out the Android 7.0 update to its customers. In addition, Rogers, Fido, Telus and Koodo Mobile customers are reporting the Nougat update is available to download now.
If you’re not seeing a download notification, manually check for it via Menu > Settings > About Device > Software Update > Update.
Pingback: Nougat update starts hitting LG G5 units in Canada as well - News Now()
Pingback: Nougat update starts hitting LG G5 units in Canada as well()
Pingback: Nougat replace begins hitting LG G5 devices in Canada as neatly()
Pingback: Nougat update starts hitting LG G5 units in Canada as well | John Atey Blog()
Pingback: Nougat update starts hitting LG G5 units in Canada as well – GSMArena.com()
Pingback: Nougat update now hitting LG G5 units in Canada - News Buckets()
Pingback: Nougat update now hitting LG G5 units in Canada – rakz.in()
Pingback: Nougat update now hitting LG G5 units in Canada | Debeelop – Native App Developer Team()
Pingback: Nougat update now hitting LG G5 units in Canada | CoolTech4Fun()
Pingback: Nougat update now hitting LG G5 units in Canada | Android Bunker()
Pingback: Nougat update now hitting LG G5 units in Canada | MyFads()