LG G5 update to Android 7.0 Nougat now available to download in Canada

After rolling out the Android 7.0 update to G5 users in South Korea, LG promised users in other markets will also receive sweet Nougat “in the weeks to come.”

It seems the promise was kept as we have received tips from several readers that Bell has pushed out the Android 7.0 update to its customers. In addition, Rogers, Fido, Telus and Koodo Mobile customers are reporting the Nougat update is available to download now.

If you’re not seeing a download notification, manually check for it via Menu > Settings > About Device > Software Update > Update.

Thanks _NUNDO, Stephen, Simpliflyer Dot and Emanuel!