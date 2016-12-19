LG G5 update to Android 7.0 Nougat now available to download in Canada

lgg5-1

Ian Hardy

December 19, 2016 9:23pm

After rolling out the Android 7.0 update to G5 users in South Korea, LG promised users in other markets will also receive sweet Nougat “in the weeks to come.”

It seems the promise was kept as we have received tips from several readers that Bell has pushed out the Android 7.0 update to its customers. In addition, Rogers, Fido, Telus and Koodo Mobile customers are reporting the Nougat update is available to download now.

lg g5 update

If you’re not seeing a download notification, manually check for it via Menu > Settings > About Device > Software Update > Update.

Thanks _NUNDO, Stephen, Simpliflyer Dot and Emanuel!

  • L Morrison

    No update on my rogers phone

  • Aaron

    My LG G5 bought from Koodo, using on Fido is downloading update now

  • Many99

    Still no wifi calling from bell on Android phones even Rogers has done that even though on limited bases

  • meohmymy

    Downloading it now on my Telus phone

    • monsterduc1000

      Yup. 1.4 GB!

  • wintermyst

    Downloading now on my koodo lg g5

  • ElChe1988

    Nothing on Rogers yet, maybe by may or June 2017 lol

  • MoYeung

    This is fast for LG.

  • TrophyWife

    Yup. Downloaded last night on my Bell Mobility LG G5

  • monsterduc1000

    So far so good! Still as fast and smooth as ever, ran a 147823 on Antutu, some nice new settings such as being able to shrink app icons and home screen buttons, loving the multi-window!

    • Jon Duke

      How in the hell is your result higher than basically every one who ever ran the test with the G5 on Antutu? Also, I did it with the V20 and it’s lower than that. Pass on the info on how to get there man!

    • monsterduc1000

      Nougat definitely helps. I have enabled developer options and use 2d graphics hardware acceleration and disabled a bunch of useless apps.

    • Jon Duke

      Nice. Thanks. I’ll try that.

  • Anyone has info on Vidéotron.
    It seems all freaking providers are releasing today, but nothing from Vidéotron…

    • Tan Toun

      videotron here. Nothing so far.

    • Jon Duke

      You would think they’d be first since they almost leave the phones with no bloat there. Aside form the Videotron app and the 2 J5 apps, I usually get it pretty empty.

    • David Millian

      Just got mine yesterday. I’m not impressed, my phone is kind of buggy. And battery life seems worse. Had to reboot few times…

  • Jack Bell

    Rogers…

  • J in Oakville

    When will LG update the G4?

    • monsterduc1000

      Umm, very different actually. G4 uses the SnapD 808 and the G5 uses the SnapD 820, which basically destroys the 808.

  • Erik N.

    I can’t wait to get rid of my LG G4! I am *never* buying another LG phone ever again. What a shitty company!

    • Jon Duke

      To each it’s own my friend.

    • monsterduc1000

      So far so good with the g5, my first lg of anything!

      Looking at the LG 65″ Oled if the price plummets for Boxing week 🙂

  • Brad Fortin

    Wow, that’s a pretty fast rollout. Good job, LG (and carriers).

  • Viq Singh

    Can finally maximize the value of the microSD! 🙂

    D/L last night. Took an hour or so. Ruining smoove. Only thing I need is…Screen timeout as a quick setting. Otherwise – great update.

  • georgejia

    Rogers here, still nothing. Is there a way of forcing a update?

  • Ali F.

    Rogers, nothing

  • Gabriel Hamelin

    Still no update on my Fido.

  • Rian

    Just downloading now on my Fido phone.

  • L Morrison

    Still nothing for me on rogers

  • Jack Bell

    Rogers installed for me early this morning OTA

  • Kevin

    No update yet for me on Freedom Mobile.

  • Michael Koch-Schulte

    Got it yesterday. So far so good. Rogers LG G5.

  • Joshua Moore

    Seriously hate the new Google blobmojis. Bring back my L-emoGees! See what I did there? Hehe.

  • Jasdeep Grewal

    Finally, got it on freedom mobile.