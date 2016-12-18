Rogers unveils its Boxing Day deals

Ian Hardy

December 18, 2016 8:00pm

Boxing Day is still a week away but many Canadian retailers and carriers have already started to push for year-end savings. Microsoft Canada unveiled its Holiday Super Sale with some decent discounts, and now Rogers is the first carrier out promos.

Similar to Black Friday, Rogers is offering a free Samsung Gear Fit2 when you buy a Samsung smartphone (Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge) and sign up on a new 2-year Share Everything plan.

In addition, Rogers has dropped the cost of several flagship smartphones to the ripe price of $0 when activated on a 2-year Share Everything plan. The eligible devices are the Google Pixel, 32GB Samsung Galaxy S7 and the 32GB Galaxy S7 edge 32GB. For those looking for a tablet, Rogers has priced the Samsung Galaxy Tab E LTE for $0 on a 2-year Share Everything plan.

Finally, to add more incentive to purchase, Rogers is throwing in 2GB of bonus data to anyone who activates or adds a line on a Share Everything plan.

  • Dimitri

    Rogers posted this 4 days ago on their site….

    Not much of a difference anyways. Best Buy will most likely have some different deals. Let’s hope they have different boxing day sells during boxing day instead.

    • Bensento

      Walmart generally has some pretty decent sales as well, they price match most companies if they have a better price ($0 on premium vs $0 on premium plus) and they generally have some decent gift cards on their phones. I don’t see any reason to ever go into a carrier store when the multi carriers usually have the same deals if not better deals (since they will price match)

    • Erwin Ignacio

      Multi carriers cannot price match, it is hard to price match from one carrier to another because of different device balances

    • Kevin Kheira

      The Source does with every carrier! Thats where i go everytime if you ask them they would even throw case and a screen guard aswell.

    • Erwin Ignacio

      Yeah but they only deal with Bell and Virgin. I know a lot of people who hate them because of their terrible customer service. Also, not all The source are as willing, the one I go to, always have merchandise out of stock and they needed to order online. I go to Best Buy, so much easier to price match but I’ve never gotten a price match on smartphones.

    • Dimitri

      They only have Bell and Virgin. Their systems can’t change pricing. Only retentions can and they only give credits out instead. The days of price matching with carriers is gone.

      Also they give everyone free accessories or a credit to accessories. Best Buy does the same as well. Just the source does it if u get a Bell / Virgin product. Some Rogers stores do the same as well.

    • Ali F.

      Costco do the same.

    • Bensento

      By price matching I mean if say London drugs has the iphone 7 for 0$ on premium instead of 200$ on premium plus for telus as walmart or most other multi carrier is able to price match the 0$ premium instead of premium plus compared to if you went to the telus store you would be paying the 200$ premium plus option as they wouldn’t be able to price match. not maching between different companies like they would be able to price match a bell premium plus phone to a telus premium offer.

    • Dimitri

      Rogers does not price match. Same with Bell. They also do not price match device pricing and plans. Most carriers ( big three) have the same device pricing anyways.

  • Techguru86

    Still crappy sale, unless they are making there Sask plans and Que across CDA, still getting ripped off

    • Benjamin Lehto

      Definitely second this comment. When we start seeing these great plans made available across the board in all provinces then I’ll start clapping. Until then, eat a d**k Robellus.

    • Techguru86

      To hell with $0 for a smartphone how about making cross canada plans like Freedom does or making those Que and Sask data plans everywhere. What you save in the costs will more than cover the one time upfront fee for a phone

    • Bob Loblaw

      Amen. Robellus can go fvck themselves.

  • Do Do

    “price of $0 when you activate on a 2-year Share Everything plan”

    I don’t consider that deal nor a sale. A deal or sale wouldn’t have unreasonable conditions beyond a contract for 2 years. Beside, I like the idea of being able to leave them immediately if they get stupid 2 months in a row on my bill like they often do.

  • simbob

    2016 is the year of no wireless deals.

    • Manuel Orellana

      Well there was the 40.00 for 4GB plan from Public Mobile, took advantage of that on two lines and I’m very happy that I did. Service was easy to setup and works fine.

  • djino

    The 2GB of bonus data whenever you add an additional line looks good.

  • Smitty

    Off topic but I’m not sure where else to ask:

    I have an iPhone 5 (on Rogers in Toronto) and often don’t get cell reception in my living room. I had a friend over with an iPhone 7 on Telus that worked just fine.
    My question is: Would an iPhone 7 on Rogers get better reception than I have now? Or would I have to switch carriers? (I’m on a good family plan now and would rather not leave).
    Thanks.

    • Roger

      I think it has more to do with the network than the device.

    • Jesse

      It is quite possible that you could get better reception on an iPhone 7, considering the iPhone 7 supports more frequency bands than the iPhone 5.

    • thomas nguyen

      Only reason why the new phone MAY improve service is better antenna, or utilize a better band within Rogers spectrum. Unfortunately the chances of that is very low. You may live in an area where Rogers might not have the same coverage, penetration or capacity as the other carriers. Have you tried bell/Telus?

    • nnezzo

      Could you borrow your buddy’s sim and try it on your phone and vice versa?

  • Thehaggie

    Rogers should worry about getting their phones in stock first if all. Still waiting for my pixel xl to ship which was ordered on black Friday.

  • Rogers is one of the biggest crooks in history to date.

  • Bob Loblaw

    The words Rogers, deals and/or sales do not belong in the same sentence.

  • Channy

    2 years ago on boxing day we got 2 iPhone 6 Plus’ for $150 each with a $100 credit on each line for activating it online. Didnt need to change the plan or anything. Now that was a deal! This year, for long time customers, nothing unless you want to up your bill to $350 a month. Very frustrated and disappointed.