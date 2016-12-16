Rogers’ popular travel feature Roam Like Home has long been one of the key selling points for the carrier’s Share Everything plans. That may be about to change, however, as the company now seems to be offering the feature to users on other plans.
A reader who is a Rogers subscriber with a grandfathered plan has sent MobileSyrup a text received from Rogers which states: “Great news! You now have access to Roam Like Home which lets you use your phone like you would at home in over 100 destinations around the world. This great feature is now set up on your account so you can easily stay connected the next time you travel for a flat fee of just $5/day if you’re in the U.S., and $10/day internationally.”
The expansion of availability seems to also be reflected in Rogers’ Roam Like Home FAQ page.
“Roam Like Home is available to most Rogers customers on postpaid wireless plans,” states the page, followed by an asterisk that elucidates: “Excludes pre-paid accounts, most enterprise plans, as well as monthly plans that include roaming services.”
Roam Like Home was launched in 2014, pioneering a type of roaming service that was subsequently picked up on by the other large players in the Canadian wireless space. Customers enrolled in Roam Like Home are able to use their wireless plan abroad without roaming charges. The service kicks in automatically when they leave the country and costs $5 per day in the U.S. and $10 per day further afield (up to an upper limit of 10 days).
In comparison, Telus offers a similar daily roaming plan, Easy Roam, that allows customers to use their normal rate plans in the U.S. for $7 and further abroad for $10. It can be added to most postpaid plans. Bell offers Roam Better, which gives customers unlimited talk and text plus 100MB of data per day for $5 per day in the U.S. or $10 further abroad.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Rogers for further information on the change.
