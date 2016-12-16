Related Articles

Comments

  • vonbraun

    Sucks

  • Techguru86

    Freedoms Unlimited US roaming is a far better option in the US or roam mobility

    • Jaycap4

      Yeah but their network is terrible in Canada

    • Techguru86

      Works perfectly fine in my city and everywhere I go, it’s not perfect, but it’s gotten far better than a year ago and it’s better to support a 4th option

    • “Perfectly” fine != “perfect”?

    • Freedom Mobile’s network in Canada might be terrible now but it will improve over time because now that they’re owned by Shaw Communications, they’ll have greater access to the funds required for network upgrades and improvements.

    • Rimtu Kahn

      With the everywhere plan, you don’t have to worry about how bad their network maybe, because if Wind /freedom network suddenly starts acting up or disappears your phone will be able to roam on robellus network and you won’t incur roaming charge for it. Having said that Wind / freedom network is bad in some places, but in other places no issues. Hence you will always have some swear by it while others are having all sorts of trouble. Both are right in their own experience.

    • Do they have a “fair use” policy while roaming on domestic carrier similar to US carriers?

  • Dirk the Daring

    I can vouch for this. I got the same msg today too and I’m not on a Share Everything plan.

  • Rimtu Kahn

    Rogers “roam like home” is easily the best roaming deal going around for people who travel for 10 days or less for vacation and holidays across the border or to other countries where this is applicable. Bell and Telus options don’t come close, and utilizing any other 3rd party option is extra hassle i.e. having to carry an extra SIM, having to manage different phone numbers etc.

    However if someone needs to travel to US and stay for a bit then the best deal is the everywhere plan from Freedom / Wind.

    Any other options like roam mobility or picking up a local SIM is good, just so long as carrying /managing extra SIM doesn’t cause concern. For the habitual roamers I suggest you get a dual SIM phone and in addition to your SIM, you can easily add a local SIM for where you’re traveling to.

    • Brad Fortin

      Don’t Bell and Telus have nearly identical roaming packages to Rogers?

    • Andy

      Why not more than 10 days? The most you will be charged is 10 days worth of the daily fee and you get to use it for the rest of your billing cycle.

  • hunkyleepickle

    I’ve been using Roam Mobility for years, and the T-mobile network it uses has greatly improved from fairly reliable 4g to fast and fairly wide reaching LTE in the past year. I would imagine roam like home with Rogers uses AT&T network, which is a more mature network, so YMMV. I might stick with using Roam for the time being, i prefer to not give the big 3 any more than i have to, even if it costs me a little more.

    • PΞTΞЯ™

      I use Roam Mobility but their recent 6 month expiry of the SIM card is annoying.

    • samsvoc

      More like a ca$h grab.

  • samsvoc

    Does this mean, Roam Like Home is now available on Corp plans?

    • I don’t believe Easy Roam is available on business / corp plans. So, I’m guessing it’ll be restricted to consumer plans on Rogers as well.

    • Syaz

      No.. the article says that it excludes most enterprise plans.

  • Now all we need is ext coverage for grandfathered my5/10 plans… but not holding my breath, mind you I never expected roam like home to come to legacy plans.

  • Raj Singh

    I’m on an old school plan, 6GB for 30 bucks. Got the same message this morning. I travel quite a bit so I will definitely make use of this.

  • How long before Rogers increases price to $7/mo to match TELUS?

  • PΞTΞЯ™

    nope… still didn’t work for me. not eligible with my plan 🙁

    • WirelessBoy

      Sounds like you might have a retention plan, not sure if those are eligible.

    • PΞTΞЯ™

      Correct. I have a $65 loyalty plan. . i’m tired of switching my SIM for my Roam Mobility plan. I’m going to call Rogers and see if they can do something.

  • Bob Loblaw

    Alternative title:

    “Rogers finds new way to fvck Canadians in the a$$”

    • Andy

      Right. Existing customers who are not on a share everything plan have to do absolutely nothing and will get a better roaming rate.

      Still the better roaming rate of the big three IMHO.

    • Syaz

      I’ll second this.

  • C F

    Got an email about this for my account that I recently switched to tablet service kinda confusing since roaming is grayed out. On an odd note it seems like their ready to give out /32 ipv6 addresses(in all of k-w)

  • kaostheory

    Yup got it on my grandfathered plan after they charged me $5 per month more, saying it was due to “network upgrades”. My original plan included a subsidized phone, that they also took away.

  • bcsc

    Fu@k Roam like anything. Im in Ireland now and my entire three weeks will cost me €20 and be unlimited data just for getting a foreign SIM. That or I could get screwed by rogers for $100 and be capped at 10 days? WTF kind of offering is that?
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/4a26b0bea8efe7d50a7468f7923771f64a4592909149a84602e0b423cc7cfac1.jpg

    • samsvoc

      Rogers only caps the dollar amount, in this case $100 but you can still use the service past 10 days and not be charged.

    • bcsc

      I guess its the last bit that got me huh?
      ‘The service kicks in automatically when they leave the country and costs $5 per day in the U.S. and $10 per day further afield (up to an upper limit of 10 days)’

    • WirelessBoy

      You seem to forget that not everybody is like you, some people do not want the hassle of having to change a SIM, get a new number, setup a new APN in some cases. People like my mother wouldn’t do that, she just wants to take her phone, turn it on and have it work like when she is in Canada. If you are tech savvy then I see your point, if you are not tech savvy then your way is a hassle to them.

    • bcsc

      Its literally as easy as 1: Remove SIM, 2: Insert new SIM 3: Receive text from carrier with APN settings attached, 4: Use phone. If thats not worth $100 to you, then so be it. Get raped by Rogers.

    • WirelessBoy

      You really are missing my point, did you even read my reply?? Even #1 can be a treat for some people, #3 doesnt always happen and even if you do get a message, alot of people will have problems entering in that info. You seem to think you speak for ALL wireless users, if you read my reply, you will see where I said that for somebody like you, this is easy and natural, for most people this is just a hassle that they would rather do without.

    • bcsc

      Im not missing your point, you’re just not making a very convincing one. If my wife who is worthless with technology can figure it out, so can an old lady. APN settings can be sorted by the salesperson who sold you the SIM in the country youre buying it in. Its great that you so strongly support the feeble, but unless youre made of money or just plain ignorant, there is no value to Roam Like Home.

    • WirelessBoy

      The only ignorant person here is yourself if you feel that because your wife can do it, that everybody else can do it. My Wife can fly a plane, does that mean that everybody’s wife can fly a plane because my wife can?
      Obviously the answer to that is no, but you seem to think otherwise. You are entitled to your opinion, if you don’t see the value in Roam Like Home then that is your perogative, but don’t sit there and think that because you can do it and your wife can do that it automatically means that everybody else should be able to do it.

    • bcsc

      You’re really grasping comparing using a phone to flying a plane. Stay simple bud. Have a good day.

    • Anonymous

      But you’re forced to live in Ireland…