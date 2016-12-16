Montreal-based Felix & Paul working with 20th Century Fox to develop VR experiences

20th Century Fox is partnering with Montreal-based Felix & Paul to create VR experiences for Fox properties.
The partnership will work through Fox’s Innovation Lab, which works with production, marketing, and distribution across Fox divisions to advance new technologies like 4K Ultra HD, AR, and VR.
“The Fox Innovation Lab has long understood that virtual reality requires an entirely new language of storytelling, enabling audiences to engage with characters and stories in ways never before possible,” said Ryan Horrigan, chief content officer of Felix & Paul and head of the studio’s LA office. “Fox continues to take a major leadership role in this new medium and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to co-produce premium cinematic VR experiences and series that will captivate audiences worldwide.”
Felix & Paul and the Innovation Lab will co-develop experiences that utilize Fox’s IP – the first of which will be announced early next year.
“Felix & Paul Studios is a visionary studio that represents the highest calibre of immersive and engaging experiences, and their vision for bringing virtual reality to mainstream audiences makes them a perfect partner to help realize the possibilities for the future of consumer entertainment, from both a creative and technical perspective,” said Mike Dunn, president of 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment and the Fox Innovation Lab.
In 2015, the Fox Innovation Lab worked with Felix & Paul on a kind proof of concept project for the film Wild, launching an immersive three-minute virtual reality experience. Earlier this year, the studio raised a $6.8 million Series A.
