Samsung Pay to be installed in all smartphones released by Samsung next year

Jessica Vomiero

December 15, 2016 11:29am

Samsung is reportedly ready to ship every smartphone it releases next year with Samsung Pay pre-installed.

Reports indicate that all models except for a few low-end ones will include the payment platform, as Samsung Pay has primarily been promoted with Samsung’s high-end devices in its Galaxy and Galaxy Note lines.

In the coming months, Samsung Pay will likely aim to fill the gap left by Android Pay, according to 9to5Google. However, Android Pay is equal to Samsung Pay in terms of bank compatibility and country availability, but also works on all devices equipped with NFC as well as 2013’s Android KitKat.

While this makes Android Pay the more obvious choice for most users, Samsung intends to combat this by making Samsung Pay an embedded feature in all its smartphones released in 2017, to avoid the extra step of installing the app.

The original report is sourced from Business Korea, which goes on to say that Samsung Electronics is also preparing a release of Samsung Pay Mini — an application for those who don’t use Samsung devices but still want to use Samsung’s mobile payment service.

Samsung Pay opened up its platform to Canadian users at the beginning of November via an early access platform. CIBC customers were able to register to use Samsung Pay early, using the website. No word was given regarding when the payments service would be available to use through other Canadian banks.

While Android Pay has not officially launched in Canada, Reddit users claimed that the service worked with Scotiabank Visa Cards last week. An Android Pay update in October featured code indicating that the service would be available in Canada. Since then, several users reached out to MobileSyrup claiming that it was no longer possible to use Scotiabank Visa cards with Android Pay, and there has been no word on bringing the service to Canada since.

SourceBusiness Korea
  • DownwithRobellus

    I’ll believe it when I see it. Are they even going to enable any of their existing devices until that happens? I’d love to go back to Android but kind of neat being able to use my phone wherever I go to pay for items. It’s one thing along with a pure Android experience that’s stopping me from jumping back.

    • thereasoner

      I just have my mobile payment app from my bank set up for now until Android Pay becomes available here. That said, much like my TD app, I’ll only set up those other mobile payment services as a back up for just in case I forget my wallet or something.

      They’ll have to offer some sort of worth while incentive for me to use it on a regular basis though as I just don’t see the advantage over my cards/cash and even then we’re most likely to use my wife’s Samsung because, unlike Android/Apple Pay, it can be used everywhere, NFC or not.

    • Mawhayden

      Just curious, in Canada specifically could you provide an example where Samsung Pay would work but not ApplePay/Android Pay. In Canada specifically though?

    • thereasoner

      Where ever a modern NFC capable terminal is not. When I set up my TD mobile payment service I tried it out a couple of times to make sure it would work. I had success at Timmie’s the first day I tried it but it wouldn’t work on the portable payment terminal the waitress brought to our table at Montana’s the next time I tried it.

      Samsung Pay should work regardless, be it on those portable terminals in restaurants, cabs or the one your Pizza delivery guy uses or in shops that haven’t yet switched over to NFC capable payment terminals.

      I’ve read an article awhile back that claims over 30% of active payment terminals in Canada are still the old variety so while NFC should work most of the time, especially in common franchise establishment’s, it’s not 100 % like it is for Samsung Pay. The numbers favour Samsung Pay even more if you travel to the United States where modern payment terminals are much less wide spread.

    • Mawhayden

      The reason I ask is that I see Samsung MST is more useful in the US, but in Canada MST is not a game changer because unlike the US most terminals that Canadiens use has NFC, and the ones that don’t are very small “Mom and Pop” Convinience stores that prefer that you use cash. And just to discourage you from using anything but cash, they charging you a riduclus 25 cent charge just to use your physical debit cards. If you exclude those types of stores, NFC can be used anywhere in Canada, thus I still don’t see a Samsung advantage in Canada and more of an advantage in the the USA.

    • thereasoner

      Game changer? no but it is a difference maker as Samsung Pay can be used anywhere in Canada including the examples I provided. After all, Montana’s restaurants or any restaurant that brings portable payment terminals to your table that lack NFC are not “mom and pop” stores. Neither are taxis, delivery services or any other place that either lack NFC or have it turned off because it shifts liability to the business as opposed to the bank.

      Why did you ask if you’re just going to ignore this ? The fact is that Samsung Pay is going to work regardless, those who use it can leave their wallets at home. Not so for Android/Apple Pay users, you run the risk of coming across a terminal that either doesn’t have it or won’t allow for it, no such risk for Samsung users.

    • Dan852

      Contactless/NFC payments in Canada do not shift liability to the merchants up to the current no-verification limit of $100 – that is the point of those limits – the merchants are protected from chargebacks.

      Samsung Pay on the other hand actually creates a liability problem for merchants if the MST function is used. These payments will require a signature on the receipt, which the merchant is supposed to properly verify and failure to do makes them liable. Additionally, using MST (since it emulates a swiped transaction) on many terminals will prompt for the last 4 digits of the (tokenised) card number to be entered on the terminal which also creates a poor user experience.

      I’m actually surprised that CIBC chose to include support for MST at all (as they banks can choose to only provision their cards with NFC support on Samsung Pay), and I’m waiting to see what the other banks will do. (If Interac debit support every comes to Samsung Pay, it will be NFC only as it is not compatible with MST).

      There are two main reasons why a merchant with an NFC capable terminal in Canada has it turned off. The first is to do with tipping – older software on the terminals prompted for card presentment prior to adding a tip, and if NFC was used, the tipping prompt would be skipped. Newer software has reversed the order asking for the tip first, and then the prompt to insert/tap. The second is cost – some contactless transactions (mainly Interac Flash) cost a few cents extra to process.

    • thereasoner

      Yes, I’m aware of the $100 limit, I never said otherwise. Perhaps the liability thing is U.S only, not sure.

      First I’ve heard of this signature requirement for MST, have a link to share? I used to have to sign the receipt for a cash back transaction before but even that doesn’t require one these days. Agreed that this or a 4 digit PIN entry would affect the experience but you would only need to do so where other mobile payment services won’t work if that’s the case and you can still leave the wallet at home whereas for Apple/Android Pay you must carry and use both which also affects the user experience.

      I was thinking about places like Walmart or Best Buy for Samsungs MST tech where NFC based Apple Pay is blocked. As far as MST not being compatible anymore, I know that banks require the chip to be used but I had an experience where my card was cracked where the chip was and it wouldn’t work, I was still able to swipe though.

      It certainly explains the delay for Samsung Pay if the MST function is a sticking point. Personally, I only expect to set up Android Pay on my Pixel and Samsung Pay on my wife’s phone as back up as I don’t expect to use mobile payment services on a regular basis…Unless they’re worthwhile incentives to do so that is.

  • George

    How about my 3 Note 7?????

  • Swordfish

    I have Samsung Pay on my phone and it works great. I also have a Gear S3 and I cannot get Samsung Pay on it. I have tweeted and emailed Samsung Canada asking when I can get SP on my watch and they told me that Samsung Pay is not available in Canada and that I can install it on my watch when it is.

    So for Samsung to now say they are going to put Samsung Pay on all their phones, I have my doubts that they even have a clue as to what they are doing. Every response I get from Samsung says something completely different. I have lost all faith in Samsung and actually bought a new LG TV just because it wasn’t Samsung. I can only hope that Android Pay will be available soon.

    • thereasoner

      It’s not Samsung holding things up, it’s the banks and I would presume because Samsung Pay also uses MST in addition to NFC and that may be complicating the process.

      Android Pay on the other hand has no such complications as it’s just a straight up Android version of Apple Pay. The hold up for them could be the incredible amount of Android devices out there with NFC.

  • Craig Pakkala

    I currently use Samsung Pay with my CIBC card … has worked everytime for me. I can’t believe it even works on swipe only terminals

  • thereasoner

    People interested in mobile payment services that are accustomed to buying midrange devices will be happy to hear about that. Now they just have to expand beyond CIBC.