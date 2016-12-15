Freedom Mobile’s LTE network is now actually live in Toronto and Vancouver

Rose Behar

December 15, 2016 12:41pm

Freedom Mobile subscribers in Toronto and Vancouver have reported that they are now able to use the LTE network that the carrier officially launched on November 28th, 2016.

Some users who have the LG V20 or ZTE Grand X 4, which are compatible with Freedom’s “traffic-free” AWS-3 Band 66 LTE, are posting screenshots of network speed tests. One snap, included below, shows download speeds of 51Mbps and upload speeds of 21Mbps.

The carrier initially stated that its LTE network would go live on November 28th in Toronto and Vancouver, however, customers found they could not connect to the service. In a statement to MobileSyrup, Freedom Mobile said, “the network is live and we are doing final network-handset optimization over the next week or so and customers will be able to access it shortly.”

It seems the network-handset optimization has now been completed, with Freedom Mobile representatives reaching out to customers via Twitter to offer assistance in setting them up on the new network.

Update: Freedom Mobile has posted the software updates to the ZTE Grand X 4 and the LG V20 on their website. Simply tap Settings -> General -> About Phone -> Software info to download the latest software update.

  • dirtyKIMCHI

    They have an update page for the LTE devices: http://www.freedommobile(.)ca/ltesoftwareupdate

    Customers with the compliant devices should receive this SMS:
    Get up to speed with LTE today! Complete a software update and select LTE Preferred in Network Settings. See step by step instructions frdm(.)mobi/lteupdate

  • MXM4K

    Glad the LTE ball is finally starting to roll for Wind/Freedom. I’ve never been in a position where I could be a Freedom subscriber, but I will still wish them the best of success. There’s no way the crazy good deals of Public Mobile, or Koodo, or Fido would exist without the pressures that the small carriers bring.

    • Mawhayden

      Freedom is still a crappy network but I got to give them credit, they absolutely pushed the Big 3 to adjust their outrageous Data rates, and I truely wish them well (Freedom) and keep on kicking the “MAN”…..

    • nekkidtruth

      Wha? When did the Big 3 adjust their outrageous data rates? They’re still charging $80-90/month for a measly 1-2GB of data. Perhaps some glasses are in your future? The only thing the Big 3 have done is significantly reduce roaming fees. Everything else is the same if not more expensive. Even the roaming rates are STILL expensive in that they were SO expensive before, even a slash on pricing doesn’t bring them down to a reasonable level.

    • somebody else

      I wouldn’t call them crappy unless every single tower was impacted by many customers using data (most common thing these days), big talkers and texters.

  • Andrew English

    Lets see what the speeds are when all the LTE customers are connected to the network. 🙂

    • Techguru86

      it will take many off 3g so should make 3g speeds better too

    • somebody else

      I noticed it is getting faster in the areas I work, live and travel to.
      Jane and sheppard however, is still quite congested (I went to the mall in the afternoon over there).

  • Techguru86

    Rogers network man, still owned by the Big 3

    • Xiaohan Jin

      What Rogers network?
      Freedom is using their own network, and the one I posted is Public Mobile which I using “Bellus” network.

    • Techguru86

      spelling mistake sorry, Public is just meant to be direct competition for BYOP against Freedom

  • will

    Not bad, but since they just launched, one should expect more than that. Imagine how it will be when most or even half of its customers are on it.

    • somebody else

      I think it’ll be like the HSPA network unless shaw pours more in for spectrum on the next auction.

      Also do a speed test at any BIG carrier store using their devices that have a bell/virgin, telus/koodo and rogers/fido/chat-r SIM during peak times and you will see how “fast” their networks are. It’s laughable (bell’s subsidiary had 18 mbps down at one point).

  • Wizzy

    Why not just say “it’s live now” instead of “it’s actually live now”?

    • bmccull

      Because the previous announcement of ‘it’s live now’ wasn’t actually true.

    • birdman_36

      On Grey Cup Sunday!

  • vn33

    That’s Public Mobile, owned by Telus.
    Are we talking about the same network here?

    • Xiaohan Jin

      Expand my post and click through the tweet I retweeted and you will understand what I wasn’t trying to say.

    • somebody else

      I couldn’t find the freedom mobile speed test screenshot.

  • Adrien Carlyle

    I’m still waiting for them to allow you to LTE roam when in the USA. I have one of their Canada/US plans and there’s only edge coverage along the I90 from Niagara to Cleveland when using Wind/Freedom.

    • Dylan

      you can, I do all the time. Connect to tmobile.

    • Adrien Carlyle

      I’m not sure how you got that to work but I have an LTE compatible iPhone and it WILL NOT connct to TMO LTE when using the wind SIM. If I insert a Project Fi simcard it can use Tmobile LTE no problem.

    • Dylan

      I’m also able to use Verizon and ATT. You need to look at what your radio supports- AWS and LTE and which bands.

    • somebody else

      Verizon won’t work, it’s at&t or t-mobile.

    • somebody else

      You can only roam on HSPA networks until LTE roaming is worked out. It’ll be a while until then.

  • Thomas C. Riddell

    The network is is useless unless you buy one of those stupid new phones
    Why would waist money I am happy with 3G network and less Traffic on it
    I am even in better shape .I got grandfather plan I keep till they kick me off it once that do I have no loyalty to Freedom I go where get best deal and use my Nexus 6 on LTE

    • somebody else

      They aren’t going to kick you off your plan. I haven’t lost mine even after the name change. Enjoy the 3G network, it’s only gonna get faster as more move to the LTE network. 😉

  • Christian

    Unfortunately they use zones!! Always out of zone! Home away lame don’t leave the city The lack of service or connection I stand on north side of street!! South side no service brutal need more towers! Plans are good prices but never service / connections lol out of zone and or roaming

    • somebody else

      The coverage map isn’t a zone. Freedom mobile is a regional carrier.

  • Christian

    I keep wanting to go to wind based on price!! Except I think from everyone I know using or trying to use “freedom mobile” sucks never signal

    • somebody else

      Try it out for yourself, walk into a store and buy a prepaid sim, pop it in and you got 30 days of testing.

  • Christian

    Hopefully wind can make zones bigger and or big enough to be able to walk and talk without being disconnected or charged out of zone!! Even with the new plan that includes out of zone minutes!! Can’t use it if they don’t have towers “connectivity”

  • Arun K. Gupta

    Instead of a useless menu navigation tree posted on the Freedom website (Settings -> General -> About Phone -> Software info), how about a link to the actual OTA firmware file?

    • somebody else

      You can’t install a firmware file that way, it’s completely different than installing an APK, as it involves replacing the entire ROM or updating it.

    • Arun K. Gupta

      I understand that it’s not the same as side loading the apk, but the firmware file can be manually flashed using the stock recovery if the image is released.

  • At least people with the right devices can get on “for free” in the sense they don’t have to go out and buy a new SIM card.

  • somebody else

    Sticking with the 3G network. I know it’s going to be getting much less congested as more hop onto the new LTE network with the two new (more to come) devices. tehehe.