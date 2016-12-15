Canadian government launches ‘Connect to Innovate’ in an effort to enhance broadband in remote areas

The Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Navdeep Bains, has announced ‘Connect to Innovate,’ a program that aims to bring broadband internet access to 300 remote and rural areas across Canada.
By 2021, the program will have invested over $500 million to ensure that these communities can take advantage of the “opportunities afforded by the digital age,” said the federal government in a statement.
Connect to Innovate will apparently attempt to address the digital divide in Canada by building out high-capacity “backbone” networks, while a portion of funding is used to update existing “backbone” networks.
“Our government is committed to ensuring that all Canadians, businesses and institutions have access to the opportunities and tools they need to grow and succeed in Canada and abroad. By increasing access to high-speed Internet, the Connect to Innovate program enhances our rural and remote communities’ ability to innovate, participate in the digital economy and create jobs for middle-class families. This investment will improve the daily lives of Canadians,” said Bains in a statement sent to MobileSyrup.
Some of those expected to be reached through the Connect to Innovate program include schools, hospitals and First Nation band offices. According to the statement, communities using these backbone networks could experience an uptick in network speed by 5 megabits per second.
Source: Government of Canada
