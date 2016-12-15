Business
Canadian government launches 'Connect to Innovate' in an effort to enhance broadband in remote areas

Dec 15, 2016

8:56 PM EDT

8 comments

The Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Navdeep Bains, has announced ‘Connect to Innovate,’ a program that aims to bring broadband internet access to 300 remote and rural areas across Canada.

By 2021, the program will have invested over $500 million to ensure that these communities can take advantage of the “opportunities afforded by the digital age,” said the federal government in a statement.

Connect to Innovate will apparently attempt to address the digital divide in Canada by building out high-capacity “backbone” networks, while a portion of funding is used to update existing “backbone” networks.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that all Canadians, businesses and institutions have access to the opportunities and tools they need to grow and succeed in Canada and abroad. By increasing access to high-speed Internet, the Connect to Innovate program enhances our rural and remote communities’ ability to innovate, participate in the digital economy and create jobs for middle-class families. This investment will improve the daily lives of Canadians,” said Bains in a statement sent to MobileSyrup. 

Some of those expected to be reached through the Connect to Innovate program include schools, hospitals and First Nation band offices. According to the statement, communities using these backbone networks could experience an uptick in network speed by 5 megabits per second. 

Source: Government of Canada

Comments

  • MoYeung

    “By 2021, the program will have invested over $500 million to ensure that these communities can take advantage of the opportunities afforded by the digital age”

    How much per year? Not nearly enough funding for one province, let alone 300 remote and rural areas across Canada.

  • Harley Davis

    That’s great and all, but when will my area 30 minutes from the Nation’s Capital get speeds faster than 6mbps?

    • Craig

      Same here! And the high-speed lines go right past our country road but no company has bothered to run a line down our street so we get 4G Wi-Fi @ ridiculous costs for minimal data..i love spending $150 for 15gb of data a month vs $60 for hundreds of gb per month!!! Come on!!!

    • Gloomfrost

      Tbaytel has data only SIMs that are $125 for 20GB.. I know it’s not ideal but better than what you quoted..

  • Ipse

    For comparison and for those cool-aid drinkers that find excuses for our lame state of telecommunications, read about the Australian Broadband Network (NBN) which got 30Bn AUD in funding from the federal government.
    60x more….start with Wikipedia.

  • Lori Haywood

    The AB gov attempted to address this problem years ago by investing in the “Supernet” to create a backbone for carriers to piggyback off of. Although there is a Supernet centre 10 miles from my home, the population base doesn’t justify the expense for providers to expand to my community. We are restricted by spotty satellite and fixed wireless coverage, speed and data limits, and high prices – +$80/mo for (up to) 10Mbp with a 60 GB data limit. It is impossible to log into secure networks and work remotely via satellite, the delay in the signal (ping) freezes communication with the server. Work that can easily be done from home, becomes a three-hour, round-trip commute. IMO, this was a big FAIL. And it will continue to fail without more incentive from the government.

  • Just watch what happens when this does take place, It will be like we get here, and we an’t do a thing about it, they just want their profits to look good and place he problems else where. and they like to load things up so you get only a few bits /sec. – for those of you who don’t comprehend this, your given a certain band width that will handle a given number of users, But add a few more users and guess what happens. and everything slows down to almost dial up speed, HM they must be think of that for everyone,

