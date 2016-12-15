BlackBerry signs long-term licensing agreement with TCL Communications to design and build its mobile devices

dtek60-11

Ian Hardy

December 15, 2016 12:18pm

“BlackBerry is no longer just about the smartphone, but the smart in the phone,” Chen recently stated in a message to the Waterloo-based company’s customers. “Through this strategy, there will continue to be BlackBerry-branded devices in the market; when you see our logo it means security, from our class-leading enterprise software to devices secured by BlackBerry software.”

BlackBerry has released two Android-powered devices, the DTEK50 and DTEK60, in partnership with TCL Communications, the company also manufacturers Alcatel-branded smartphones. To distance itself from manufacturing handsets and into a security software and services company, BlackBerry has announced it has entered into a “long-term licensing agreement” with TCL Communications to design, manufacture, sell and provide customer support for BlackBerry devices.

“This agreement with TCL Communication represents a key step in our strategy to focus on putting the ‘smart in the phone’ by providing state-of-the-art security and device software on a platform that mobile users prefer and are comfortable with,” said Ralph Pini, COO and general manager of mobility solutions at BlackBerry. “TCL Communication is the natural choice to license Blackberry’s software and brand on a global scale.”

The next BlackBerry smartphone to launch will reportedly be the DTEK70, which is a device that will feature a fingerprint sensor embedded into the space bar, 4.5-inch display, 2.0GHz Qualcomm processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 18-megapixel camera with an 8 megapixel front-facing secondary.

Source BlackBerry
  • Mo Dabbas

    That’s good for blackberry. However, they should work on the naming. Dropping names with numbers that are irrelevant of the level of the phones (entry, mid-range or high end) is not very smart.

    • Chug that haterade

      Everyone used to hate the Bold, Curve, etc naming but at least it was a bit easier to follow than the 50, 60, 70 etc

    • dannyR

      I have no trouble with BB’s current naming-conventions. The ‘Priv’ and (fortunately, changed) ‘Blackpad’ were names only diehard RIM-shots could love. Some very classy Western items even seem to gain cachet from dry alphanumeric monikers.

    • Nate650

      I’d take BlackPad over PlayBook! Either way, and needless to say, the PlayBook was a terrible decision.

    • Chug that haterade

      I disagree. I think a tablet COULD have been a great play if BlackBerry would have done a few things differently.

      1. While I loved the capability to tether it to my BlackBerry through the Bridge app… BlackBerry should have released it fully baked.

      2. BlackBerry should have released a larger version too.

      3. BlackBerry needed better accessories… ie a Surface type keyboard etc. and other accessories

    • Nate650

      The points you brought up would have hardly made a difference. The ecosystem wasn’t there. No apps = no sales.

    • Chug that haterade

      I agree that apps are pretty important…. it did have a fair amount of apps. Granted, their ecosystem wasn’t as robust as Apple’s or Android’s but they did include the Android Run Time… it would have just been nice if the RT would have been updated to a newer version… but it is 5+ years old now.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      “If we only had the apps”

      John Chen
      BB CEO

    • Chug that haterade

      they need iStickers!!!

    • Cowpoke

      Owned, yes? And it is, of course, a very valid quote.

    • Chug that haterade

      is there an iSticker for that? They are so unbelievably professional…

    • Zach Gilbert

      It had potential. I remember being in the audience at the keynote for the PlayBook, excitement was in the air for sure. Then it just didn’t pan out. Sadly.

    • Gewurttraminer

      It didn’t pan out Zach because the company was too arrogant to see it was playing catch up to their competitors. For an outfit like this to claim ‘amateur hour’ was over when they announced the Playbook and then to put a device out there that couldn’t even run an email client without being tethered to a phone was plain nuts.
      The only real benefit people claimed it had was the ability to run a flash website and thats proven to be a dead letter as Steve Jobs and others predicted long ago.

    • Zach Gilbert

      Oh, there were many reasons that it didn’t pan out. Arrogance is one thing, bur Apple is arrogant, TESLA is arrogant, and that seems to be a common thing with large tech companies. No email, huge issue for sure. But, when I say potential, I am talking about the bases of the platform, the hardware. At the time was ahead of the industry. But sadly, they didn’t move fast enough, but also didn’t execute when they should have.

      – My comment was mostly about the event and the atmosphere when they walked on stage with the “device”

    • Gewurttraminer

      Yes you’re right Zach but theres a special kind of arrogance that still afflicts this company where they feel they have nothing to learn from others or their own failures hence their continuing to make many of the same mistakes over and over again.
      The Playbooks hardware was ahead of the industry for sure and had they executed properly then we’d be having a different conversation for sure. I totally agree with you on that score but just to look back at the cumulative statements made by Balsillie and Lazaridis and how nearly everything they said turned out to be a complete joke reminds one of that special arrogance.
      I mean wasnt it Balsillie who said in response to the failure of running a native email client that there were tens of millions of BB phones that could pair with a Playbook as if the incompetent decision to omit this feature could be remedied by this and defeat the purpose of it being a standalone device? The real “amateur hour” was and is still going on in Waterloo

    • Chug that haterade

      Unfortunately so… I liked the 7 inch size but I think that it was sort of a detractor in the corporate space. That and the lack of a Surface type keyboard. Personally, I loved my PlayBook… the tethering with BlackBerry Bridge was awesome!

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Let’s make the PlayBook great again!!!!!

    • Chug that haterade

      Naaaw…. it is 5+ years old. I’ve moved on… so should you

    • Cowpoke

      Aww, I dunno…some things, ye jus’ can’t let go, chief.

    • Chug that haterade

      Maybe you should try… everyone else has

    • Cowpoke

      Ah…the glory days…and what about the venerable Strom?

    • Jockohomo

      Gosh, making a smartphone without wifi seemed like such a good idea at the time…

    • Chug that haterade

      Or one without basic functions such as copy and paste or MMS…

    • Jockohomo

      It didn’t have those either? Geez, no wonder it failed.

    • Chug that haterade

      Naaaw…it did, unlike the the original iPhone.

    • Jockohomo

      Well, it should have been a huge hit, and iPhone killer.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Took them out!!

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Storm was the response to iPhone and it did very well!!!

    • Cowpoke

      Ka-Zing!!!

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Best news of the day!!

    • Omineca

      Certain carriers demanded it. Palm had the same problem.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Why of course, BB was the innovative king! Still is.

    • Chug that haterade

      What about it? It is 5+ years old… i’ve moved on

    • Cowpoke

      ….but has the tech world, Uncle Dingle?

    • Chug that haterade

      Pretty much…. only Apple fans see to keep bringing it up…. the raging hurt must still be present

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Good point dude.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Oh silly goose, that’s only news. On to the fun days, DTEK67.

  • thefoolishone

    This is good. I would like BlackBerry to become relevant again, as there needs to be another player to keep things balanced. I think with all the security threats facing everything these days, security being their schtick will help them. I’m not sure there’s any other schtick for them. 🙂

  • koconor100

    Head Quartered in Shenzhen, China

    Wave goodbye to any notion of black berries being “secure”

    • Samuel Gomez Recuero

      So I guess you do not buy any electronics that may have components made in china? or are you the kind of person always looking over your shoulder?

      Trust me, those spying on you are closer than China.

    • dannyR

      Major companies in China have a Party hack attending the AGMs. I’m not concerned about street recyclers digging IC’s out of discarded printed circuit boards.

      I have a Huawei cellular usb stick sitting at the bottom of a box somewhere. I never trusted it, years ago, watching its little app stuck up in the toolbar, weirdly unMac-like in its configuration, probably written in C or even assembly-language, wondering what sort of updates it was planting in the stick’s firmware. Certainly no keyloggers, no… why would they do that?

    • Cowpoke

      Ah, so?

    • Nextissue2014

      Do some reading on supply and value chain management and then comment.

  • fred

    “TCL Communications to design, manufacture, sell and provide customer support for BlackBerry devices”

    So Blackberry outsource all the hardware (and even support) to TCL and outsource the software to Google.

    The only thing left is 1-2 app of their own. They will continue to sell less and less devices but I guess it’s a good strategy to continue to make some money while it lasts.

  • Gewurttraminer

    TLC must be pretty hard up for business however as to how much of this junk will be manufactured is anyone’s guess. It won’t be very lucrative for either party in the long run i suspect

    • Chug that haterade

      TLC hasn’t been anything since Left Eye died in that car wreck….

    • Rev0lver

      I don’t know. Honey Boo Boo was a pretty entertaining show.

    • Chug that haterade

      Don’t go chasin waterfalls….

    • Syaz

      I really hope you’re referencing “The Other Guys”

    • Chug that haterade

      Lol… great show. He spelled “TCL” as “TLC” so I made a joke about it..

    • Cowpoke

      Yes. It was a very, very good joke too.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Absolutely

    • Cowpoke

      …shouldn’t that be rainbows?!?

    • Chug that haterade

      Naaaaw…

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Yeah!!!!!

    • Art Broomes

      TCL

    • Nextissue2014

      Maybe you have a PhD in finance or actuarial science? They should have contacted you before they make this calculated decision.

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    This is the kind of move BB should have done like 4 years ago. right now it might be too late to get stablish on Android after all this time.

    • John Knapton

      I concur. I’ll buy this phone but would prefer a 5″ screen, not larger. Security on Android, BB’s reputation and hopefully a reasonable price should equal a middle of the road solid device for the everyday user. Don’t screw it up BB, you could have a winner on your hands!

  • Cowpoke

    I, for one, am thrilled about this next exciting stage of the monumental ‘turn around plan’. John Chen is indeed proving to be a formidable giant of the telecommunications industry, is he not…?

    • Gewurttraminer

      The real news will come in 4 days time with the release of the financials. Be interesting to see the kinds of excuses and defences the fanboys will roll out to pardon Chen for what has been a monumental turnaround disaster. The kitchen sink approach to turning around a company isn’t really working so far and it sure ain’t pleasing to look at .

    • Chug that haterade

      So then don’t look. I don’t believe anyone is forcing you to click on BlackBerry articles… if they are, wink twice.

    • Cowpoke

      I think they sold the kitchen sink already…

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      He’s done an excellent job I’ll add!

      Best BB CEO ever!

  • Ipse

    I wish TCL would bring their TVs to Canada instead….from what I read they surpass the Hisense/Insignia/RCA crappola we get here.
    The smartphone battle is lost for BB – their missed opportunity was to be bought by Samsung before the development of Knox.
    Now it’s just the last Canadian tech elephant on his way to the final rest place.

    • Petit Baveux

      I guess that you have been saying that for the last 5 years?

    • Ipse

      There is a search function if you’re that curious.

