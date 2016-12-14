Win a Rogers Coral Blue Samsung Galaxy S7 edge [Contest]

Zachary Gilbert December 14, 2016 4:34pm

Next up in our list of contests is a chance to win a Rogers Samsung Galaxy S7 edge in the new Coral Blue colour.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, 32GB of internal storage, 12 megapixel rear camera, 4GB of RAM, IP68 water resistance certified and an Exynos 8890 Octa processor.

Starting today (December 14th), we’re holding a contest to win one of these devices that’s set to run until December 28th at 12:01pm EST.

Some tasks give you more than one entry giving you a better chance of winning. It is worth noting that we do check entries before awarding the prize, so if you haven’t actually completed a task, we will have to pick another winner.

For those who do not with this gem, Rogers is offering those who purchase the Blue Coral GS7 edge on any 2-year contract a $50 Visa Prepaid Card and a Blue Jays bobblehead.

Win a Coral Blue Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

