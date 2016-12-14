Win a Rogers Coral Blue Samsung Galaxy S7 edge [Contest]

Galaxy-s7-coral-blue-box

Zachary Gilbert

December 14, 2016 4:34pm

Next up in our list of contests is a chance to win a Rogers Samsung Galaxy S7 edge in the new Coral Blue colour.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, 32GB of internal storage, 12 megapixel rear camera, 4GB of RAM, IP68 water resistance certified and an Exynos 8890 Octa processor.

Starting today (December 14th), we’re holding a contest to win one of these devices that’s set to run until December 28th at 12:01pm EST.

Some tasks give you more than one entry giving you a better chance of winning. It is worth noting that we do check entries before awarding the prize, so if you haven’t actually completed a task, we will have to pick another winner.

For those who do not with this gem, Rogers is offering those who purchase the Blue Coral GS7 edge on any 2-year contract a $50 Visa Prepaid Card and a Blue Jays bobblehead.

Win a Coral Blue Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

  • Arman

    Never win but, Fingers crossed 🙂

    • ChrisPollard77

      Ditto!

  • Zaptor99

    Guys, I already bought a case for this one, so please do not enter 🙂

    • Arman

      Sorry I bought an extra charger, case + screen protector.. 😉

    • vn33

      I told everyone I’m going to win this phone 😛

    • Arman

      Stop spreading rumors 😀

    • Ericp2011

      I told my wife she is getting it for xmas.

  • ogzalbert

    Pppllllleeeeaaasssseeee!

  • Slim213

    my 2 year old phone just died on me last night, and i’m using now an HTC Kaiser that i havent touched in 9 years! feels funny to be using windows CE 6 in 2016. The s7 edge will be amazing! please guys

  • Dylan Buckner

    Been using my turbo since launch finally got marshmallow…
    heres to hoping

  • vn33

    Yup .. hope springs eternal, yet another contest to enter!

  • It’s Me

    Nice contest.

    Why aren’t new contests listed under the Contests page any more?

    • Thomas Milne

      This x100.

  • Cathy Canton

    Coral Blue Nice! Love the colour and Samsung devices.

  • Oh yeah, I this phone is awesomeness!

  • realitywriter

    Last I saw there were only 212 comments on IG, and if that’s a requirement, how are there over 7000 entries when max entries is 10 through Gleam? That’d be max 2120 entries.

    • Dano B.

      You need only visit them on IG – no posting requirement.

  • AKA_GodinGal

    Would be great to win this

  • EcE

    Awesome

  • Laer

    Drives me nuts that chat has one login framework and contests another that doesn’t align well.

  • Sylvain

    Nice!

  • korbindallis

    If I win my wife’s getting this

  • Jason van de Laar

    Thanks mobilesyrup, woo!

  • monsterduc1000

    Yes Please 🙂

  • Roger

    So want this one. Yes please!

  • Ipse

    Cool…I could have two Edges…talk about “living on the edge” 🙂

  • GFNTG

    Hope this one is for real. I have never used a flagship phone yet in my whole life. I absolutely need this 🙂

  • AaronBradford

    I want that.

  • Garrett Cooper

    This would be a great xmas gift 🙂

  • Jason

    wont lie, not my preferred phone, but still better than what I have. would actually like this if for no other reason than an excuse to get the new 360 camera

  • donfano

    Surprise me! 🙂

  • Me please!

  • teddygramz2060

    my mom just broke her phone it be a nice gift for my mom

  • ABCONMan

    I’m not sure what Gleam is and why it needs access to so much personal information, so to end this annoyance, I just decided to unfollow on this site on Twitter.

  • Michael Dennique

    Man I would love to win this beauty of a mobile phone.

  • Kim Harrison

    That’s one sweet phone ????????

  • Brandon James Starcevic

    For those who do not win* … you’re still awesome

  • Dheeraj Kumar Verma

    Entered.thanks!

  • Winning this new Samsung Galaxy S7 would be a great way to end 2016.

  • Brian Abbott

    I would like a chance to try the S7 Edge. I have the S6 and a Nexus 6P. I have always liked Samsung phones.

  • tim fidler

    I hope I win

  • Creaulx

    Oh the weather outside is frightful, but a Blue Coral S7 Edge would be delightful…

  • mizkitty

    Throw it Long!

  • I need it…. my s7 Edge is cracked. 🙁

  • Denis Okoye

    With this win, the greatest holiday gift from Mobilesyrup to me. Hahaha

  • Steve S.

    Thanks in advance!!! Love the edge look!!!

  • Le Esp

    I’m still using a Samsung Galaxy S4. I so need to upgrade, my phone is so slow.

  • umhhmm

    I haven’t had a Samsung phone since 2011 would love to have a chance to try one out for free ????

  • Ruthie Jones

    Wow, what a great contest, I can only hope the odds are in my favor;)