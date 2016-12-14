Canadian streaming app comparison: Netflix, CraveTV, Amazon Prime Video, Club Illico

Patrick O'Rourke

December 14, 2016 5:23pm

With Amazon Prime Video finally entering the Canadian streaming market after months of rumours, and Rogers and Shaw’s Shomi coming to an untimely death, we’d laid out the various streaming platforms that are officially available north of the U.S. border.

Below is everything you need to know about Canada’s major streaming video platforms, including price, platform availability and offline viewing functionality.

Netflix

  • Pricing structure: $7.99/month for one screen in standard definition, $9.99/month for two screens in high definition and $11.99/month for four screens in HD and Ultra HD.
  • Exclusive content: Netflix’s biggest draw is its original content, including critically acclaimed programming like House of Cards, Orange is the New Black and even reviving cancelled series, with the most recent example being Gilmore Girls and Black Mirror. Netflix also has a deal with Disney where high-profile movies like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Inside Out and The Good Dinosaur, with Doctor Strange and Rogue One and a variety of other movies also set to hit the Canadian version of the platform in the near future.
  • Platform availability: Think of a platform and Netflix is likely available there. Netflix’s generally very reliable app is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, desktop and basically every modern set-top box. This is also one of the platform’s advantages. If you’re buying a new device, it’s likely that
  • Offline viewing: Netflix offers offline viewing that in our tests doesn’t seem to expire, though offline content is limited to a selection of specific television shows and movies.

CraveTV

  • Pricing structure: $7.99 per month — When CraveTV first launched, the service was tethered to a traditional Bell television subscription. The CRTC, however, forced both Bell and Rogers/Shaw — which at the time was operating the now defunct Shomi streaming platform — into opening their streaming services up to all subscribers.
  • Exclusive content: While some feel CraveTV doesn’t offer value for its price, the service features HBO’s back catalogue of content as well as new Showtime content, for no additional fee. Hulu, a U.S.-exclusive streaming platform, charges an additional fee for HBO content. Unlike Shomi, CraveTV is also investing in original content, with LetterKenny’s second season set to launch on Christmas day, and the Russell Peters backed Indian Detective, still in production.
  • Platform availability: CraveTV is available on iOS, Android, Xbox One and Apple TV, though the platform’s TV app is lacklustre at best.

Amazon Prime Video

  • Pricing structure: The service is available at no extra cost to current Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime is priced at $79 per year.
  • Exclusive content: While the service has far less content than competing global platform Netflix, Amazon does have a few standout shows, including the revisionist history series Man in the High Castle, award-winning Transparent and The Grand Tour.
  • Platform Availability: Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Wii U, and a variety of smart televisions. Some of these apps haven’t rolled out yet in Canada, though Amazon says they’re on the way. Unfortunately, because Amazon and Apple don’t like to play nice with one another, the service has yet to launch on the Cupertino, California-based tech giant’s 4th Generation Apple TV. There also isn’t an Amazon Prime Video app for Google’s Chromecast platform.
  • Offline viewing: Amazon Prime’s entire library is available for offline viewing, though downloads expire after 48 hours.

Club illico

  • Pricing structure: The Vidéotron run Quebec-based service offers a 1/month free trial and then is priced at $9.99/month.
  • Exclusive content: The service features exclusives such as The Avengers, Blue Moon and the Expanse. It also places an emphasis on French language content.
  • Platform availability: Club Illico is available on iOS, Android and tablets.

Shudder

  • Pricing structure: AMC-owned Horror-focused Shudder is priced at $4.99 a month. If you sign up for a yearly membership, the service costs $4.16 per month of $49.99 a year.
  • Exclusive content: Shudder’s content is divided into a variety of collections, including ‘Alien Intruders,’ ‘A-Horror,’ and ‘Gross Anatomy.’ Exclusive content includes 31, Beyond the Walls and Phantasm.
  • Platform availability: Shudder is available on iOS, Android and desktop.

Is there a streaming platform you’re fond of that we missed? Let us know in the comments section and we’ll add it in.

  • Spencer Navarra-Chew

    Hey Patrick, it’s probably worth mentioning Netflix’s deal with Disney. All Disney movies (including Marvel and Star Wars) as of December last year aee guaranteed to Netflix.
    Force Awakens has been up for months now, Civil War will drop for Christmas, and Doctor Strange and Rogue One will be along in 2017.

    • DonatelloNinjaTurtle

      I guess that explains why Inside Out, The Good Dinosaur, and other animated Disney/Pixar films are on Netflix. I never thought we’d see Disney films there. Too bad they’re not in 4K though.

    • Spencer Navarra-Chew

      Yep, that’s why. The deal covers the US too, with one small change. In the US Disney had a pre-existing deal with Stars that didn’t expire until the end of 2015 so American Netflix viewers don’t get anything that was released in December 2015, including Star Wars: The Force Awakens, while in Canada Disney’s previous deal with Bell expired earlier in the year.

      The deal covers everything that Disney Produces and Distributes (including Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar), but DOESN’T include it’s independent Miramax distribution arm, which has a separate (less comprehensive) deal.
      It’s also not clear what’s going to happen with Spiderman: Homecoming, which is a Sony/Disney co-production but distributed by Sony. I expect it isn’t covered by the deal and Netflix will have to secure it separately from Sony, but I’m not sure.

    • Good call. I’ll add that in as well!

  • seinfeldand24

    I just checked the Wii U store and there is no Amazon Video app there…..

    • Spencer Navarra-Chew

      It might still be rolling out here in Canada, the app definitely exists. Give it a couple more days.

    • Amazon says it should be launching soon.

  • TomsDisqusted

    The Amazon is a good deal, even for the limited catalog, but it is worth noting that they don’t play nice with Google either: no support for Chromecast.

    They have their own equivalent to Android TV (Fire TV) and CC (Fire Stick?) but I don’t think they sell these in Canada which makes no sense now that their video service is here.

    • Good note! I’ll add that in.

    • Fire TV and the Fire Stick aren’t available in Canada. Though with Prime Video launching, they could soon make their way here as well.

  • I’m still waiting for the list THE LIST of Amazon Prime video available in Canada.
    So far they just mention a few of the top offerings.
    When I went to Amazon-US prime nad tried to watch the free “Fleabag”, it told me “Sorry!” – No streaming to Canada.
    I can’t be bothered to get a Proxy- had one a couple years ago – so I’ll just wait until I see EXACTLY WHAT is available on Amazon.
    I suspect that, like Netfix Canada, it will be extremely hobbled.

    • Rev0lver

      MobileSyrup posted the list earlier today. I replied with the link but that comment could take a while to be approved.

  • Oh, geez… I accidentally married Amazon and ca with a dot.
    And now it says “Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by MobileSyrup” ….
    Will someone actually “approve” my comment, or did it go to the bit-bucket?
    BAH!

  • Streaming sites?
    How about SundanceNow?
    SundanceNow is sorta CraveTv for Highbrows (and me too)

    Only US $6.99 / mo -$4.99 if you pay for a year

    Here’s my personal favourite – https://www.sundancenow=dot=com/on-the-bowery/documentary/2228383 That’s me 2nd from left, lookin’ for my next drink.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/7b4bcc7b90cfd3be55ae78f50f754c39fb1c07bf70f80a711bb8416c4852cfa5.jpg

    • I don’t think It’s available in Canada but I’ll definitely look into it.

    • Edvard Dreskai

      it is available in Canada and US

  • Éric

    I really had my hope on Amazon Video. I was really disappointed to see Shomi go even thus I also have Netflix, Crave TV, TMN Go and Ici Tou.TV

  • Also Amazon Video Canada doesn’t have the latest seasons for Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle.

    • I’m looking into that write now. We’ve got comment from Amazon and will have a story up tomorrow.

    • Clint M

      Then you should update this article as it’s wrong. Amazon Canada doesn’t have the rights because they are with Shomi, even though it’s defunct.

      The number of Amazon Prime apps available for Canadian platforms is shockingly poor considering it’s already launched and should be no different from that already available in the US.

  • Alain Lafond

    Héhéhé…
    As usual nothing about to other official language of Canada.
    Oh yes… Anglophones in Canada don’t speak the other official language. The other language is only official for the francophones…
    Nothing change!

    • Maybe you missed it, but there’s an entire section about Club Illico…

    • Alain Lafond

      Oh no! I didn’t missed it. But what about french content on other services.
      Videotron offers services for francophones. But almost everything is offered in english too.
      Again, what about french offering on other services?

    • Éric

      I think Netflix did try with 19-2 and some French prison show but they didn’t keep it for long. I think they have special computer that can tell if lots of people are watching a certain show.

    • mxmgodin

      I’m pretty sure all Netflix Originals (or most) are available with a French dub. For the rest, it’s hit or miss. I think most Disney content on Netflix is available in French too.

    • HA! C’est ça! Dons y une claque sa yeule, mon ostie !

    • Alain Lafond

      Tarla…. Vérifiez votre orthographe, gnochon!

    • Mais quel abus! Alors, s’il vous plaît, lui donner une gifle sur l’arrière, mon snob parisien grossier. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/3188e06eed1f3fe7e3fbaed06648eb1e3bcebfc2b5ef42f20edb83a534a2d8f7.jpg

    • Éric

      Branchez-vous French website from Quebec are more concern about French Quebec customers, I don’t see anyone there complaining about lacking talk about English content. Respectfully your!

    • Alain Lafond

      But they don’t use “Canadian streaming app comparison” title.

  • Joseph

    Crunchyroll which is Anime & Korean and Japanese shows all in Subtitles or with English Dubbing with exclusive content with a price point of 6.99 CAD available on iOS, Android, PS4, PS3, PS Vita, Web, Windows Store, Xbox 360, Wii U and Roku , then there is DramaFever which is all Foreign content mainly Korean, Chinese and Japanese shows all in English subtitles with a price point starting at 4.99 USD (yes it works in Canada without a VPN) available on Android, iOS, Web and Roku.

    • Jo

      Not forgetting Funimation too! Anime has been really lacking in Canada, so those are necessary for any fan here…

    • Joseph

      haha ya totally missed Funimation but mind you they are teaming up with Crunchyroll now to bring more shows to each others collective audiences.

    • Ali

      There is also Viki for foreign content with English (and many other languages) subtitles

  • Jo

    I do vote to add Crunchyroll! And maybe Funimation too 🙂 great content for those that like japanese animations, either dubbed here, or subbed in Japan.

  • Brad Fortin

    Typo/missing text in the Netflix/Platform availability section: “If you’re buying a new device, it’s likely that”

  • Mitchell Leitman

    Anyone know how to install the Amazon Prime Video app on the Xbox One? It doesn’t seem to appear in the Store on mine.

    • Change your regional settings to U.S., restart, go to the store and you should find the app there. Install it, change your settings back to Canada, restart and the app should still be there to use. But in my case it shows the U.S. Amazon Prime Video catalogue and almost everything is geoblocked, including Transparent and Mozart. Man in the High Castle and Grand Tour work though. I assume all this will be fixed when Amazon launches the Xbox app for Canada — that might require uninstalling and then loading up the “official” app.

  • Olivier Labbé

    What about Crackle ? it’s “free”

  • Aaron

    Roku not in any of the above platform availability lists?

    • BobTheElectrician

      Roku works well with US Amazon subscription only. Forget the rest.

  • alistaircrane

    Canada’s Amazon Prime Video doesn’t have the same extensive back catalogue that the US version has. I’m not interested in their original shows, just older, hard-to-find content.

  • alistaircrane

    Shudder is atrocious. Full of movies that no one has ever heard of. Where are classic horror flicks like A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, etc..?