Amazon Prime Video is now officially available in Canada

amazonprime-1

Ian Hardy

December 14, 2016 6:13am

Following weeks of speculation, Amazon Prime Video has officially launched in Canada.

The on-demand streaming video service now offers its complete collection to Canadians, including originals such as The Grand TourTransparent, Mozart in the Jungle, The Man in the High Castle, and popular movies and TV shows. Content beyond Amazon’s originals includes popular shows like Fear The Walking Dead, Community, Justified and Brides Maids. Amazon Prime Video is available to Amazon Prime subscribers and gives viewers the ability to watch content on up to three devices at once.

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year and gives subscribers access to free two-day shipping on many products listed in its online store, and free same-day shipping in Toronto and Vancouver. Amazon is giving Prime users access to Prime Video for free for the service’s current yearly subscription fee.

amazonprimevideoscreenshot

In an effort to entice new subscribers, Amazon is offering a 30-day trial Prime. In terms of Quebec residents Amazon states, “Quebec residents receive an initial 13-month membership for CDN $79,” rather than a free trial. Amazon notes that its website and apps are only available in English, though it mentions that French subtitles or dubbing is available for many Prime video titles.

Similar to Netflix, Amazon offers offline viewing through its Prime Video app, which is available on iOS and Android. However, offline viewing is only available for a 48-hour viewing period. In addition, there’s a “Data Saver” feature that helps users control their data usage while downloading and watching videos on the go.

Earlier this month Amazon launched a ‘Watch While Abroad’ feature that allowed current Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers to view a small selection of Prime Video’s content library. It’s also noteworthy that much of Prime Video’s original content — including Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle — was once exclusive to Rogers and Shaw’s now defunct Shomi streaming platform.

maninthehighcastle

Along with Canada, Amazon Prime Video is also now available in 200 other countries, including, Australia, the United Kingdom and South Korea. Find the full list of launched regions here.

Amazon Prime Video is available in the iOS App Store and Google’s Play Store.

Patrick O’Rourke also contributed to this story.

SourceAmazon Canada
  • Kalid

    Selection is terrible

    • Eric King

      Is there a list somewhere of the movies and TV shows available?

    • Kalid

      Not that I know of, but you can use an American VPN to get a bettter catalog.

    • Patrick Cuyegkeng

      This. Amazon’s selection in the US is actually pretty decent and a solid compliment to Netflix. I’m not at all surprised their launch content for Canada is weak; it’s all new licensing deals that need to be worked out with content owners. That takes time. It will improve.

      At the very least, you aren’t paying solely for a small catalog video streaming service. For $80 you also get Amazon Prime shipping (same day if you live in a big city, or 2 day otherwise), unlimited photo backups…

    • Éric

      I don’t really order from Amazon (Rarely), so I would be singing up for only the video service in which case it’s a bad deal. I know having prime I would be ordering more often from Amazon and that is probably the reason they are doing this.

    • AJ

      Exactly, that’s what I thought. Since the article said “now offers complete collection”, I thought I will order more stuff from Amazon to make better use of the subscription fee, along with a good streaming service, not a bad deal. But this collection is ridiculous!

      Also, being in GTA, I don’t really care about speed. I anyways get what I order within 2-3 days.

    • rick

      Well to be honest, it wouldn’t be very smart of Amazon to go and license a bunch of Canadian content until they see response. REmember Netflix early days in Canada wasn’t exactly stellar either.

    • We’re working on one right now!

    • Éric

      Download the app then you will see all the shows. I will take you only like 5 min. since there is not much on it. LOL

    • DukeOfS

      Try out the justwatching website or the app (set your country to USA) for listings.

    • ondre

      What? You don’t like the Fast & Furious movies?

    • TomsDisqusted

      $80/year gets you this plus free 2-day shipping – seems like a pretty good deal even for a small catalogue. They are not pretending to be on par with Netflix.

      Getting media rights in Canada – where Robellus seem to own everything – is super difficult. Remember how much trouble the music streaming services had?

      And I think that ‘man in the high tower’ is great, and I’ve read glowing reviews of ‘mozart in the jungle’.

    • rick

      if subscribers subscribe, then the content amount will improve

    • rick

      To be honest, it wouldn’t be very smart of Amazon to go and license a bunch of Canadian content until they see response. Remember Netflix early days in Canada wasn’t exactly stellar either.

  • Is it available on Roku?

    • CrazyCanuck

      US and U.K.. I don’t believe it’s available on Roku here at the moment.

    • smallmj

      Surprisingly it is not. Hopefully soon, since the Americans have it.

  • ondre

    Has anyone else found the video quality to be crap? I have a fast connection but the video was especially pixelated.

    • Éric

      Yes! It’s a joke! Bring back Shomi or gime me HBO Go as a stand alone service!!!! I also love Netflix and CraveTV!

    • Eluder

      Took a while to improve to HD quality, but didn’t see that it was poor quality. Guessing something on your end causing the issue. You know AWS can handle the bandwidth from a few extra Canadians hitting their service, lol.

  • The_maestro

    I have an American Fire TV here in Canada that I use to watch Kodi. Will Amazon Prime Video work on this thing?

    • Eluder

      Don’t see why not, it should just look at your geolocation and show you the Canadian available content.

  • Eluder

    Wondering if the price will go up for Prime later since we’re getting video for free now? I mean in the US you’re paying $99 USD for Prime shipping and video. That’s a big price disparity.

    • Jon Duke

      But in the US they get music, photos, books, video, same day shipping. Big difference.

    • Eluder

      We get same day shipping and photos as well. No Music or Books I guess though.

    • Jon Duke

      Where are you from? I don’t get same day shipping. I get 2 day shipping and it arrives in 4 days.

    • Salinger

      Same day shipping is in Toronto and Vancouver, it’s pretty cool actually.

      If your Prime shipments are late, just contact customer service and they’ll extend your membership for free.

    • grinning dog

      I’m in Toronto. I get same day shipping. I get stuff delivered on Sundays. If something says four days it will be here the next day usuallu. Its pretty fast.

    • Jon Duke

      Nice. Hopefully, they do that in Montreal.

    • Olivier Labbé

      I think they’ll let it be that low for like… a year, when they have a good portion of user, they’ll eventualy remodel the price. For right now we have the same library than US, but that too could be reworked.

    • Salinger

      The US also gets free music service and free Kindle lending library. I think they’ll likely leave the pricing as it is, at least for a while.

  • bwglive

    Categories. Where are the categories on the Android app?

  • yuprules

    EDIT: FORCE CLOSE THE APP STORE app to make it appear in the search.
    Is it just me or I can’t find it in the Canadian App Store?

    • grinning dog

      I don’t see it in the app store either. How do I force close it?

  • Dru

    I’m especially curious about their original content but man, that’s all they have and it’s a small library.

    Two day delivery is great and all but it seems like everything I buy isn’t fulfilled by Amazon (and comes direct from China) so it’s useless for me 🙁

    • yuprules

      The Grand Tour!!! 🙂

  • Civuck

    No UHD/4K video for Canadians? Can anyone else confirm this is missing?

    • yuprules

      The Grand Tour says “XRAY”, no clue what that is.

    • Patrick Cuyegkeng

      X-Ray is a somewhat interactive viewing guide. As you are watching a show/movie, it will surface information about what you are seeing, such as actor bios, pertinent information about a scene or location, interesting production notes, etc.

    • Virterm

      I am going to confirm this afternoon, once I get home. A week ago, canadian version did not have HDR plus it was missing lots of content…

    • Eluder

      No, not yet it seems. Didn’t see any 4k content on a webOS 3.0 4k TV.

    • PraiseAlfie11

      Grand Tour is only 4k I can see on LG E6 webos 3 tv.

      All the US 4k movies are missing.

    • Virterm

      No 4k, no HDR on the Sony TV. Also, content is very limited

    • dubsub.net

      4k & HDR is working on my Samsung KS 8000

    • Mickey Connolly

      Missing….no 4k Hdr on my Samsung Tv App.

  • Jeff Thibert

    Do we get PS4 or Xbox apps?

  • Cristian Tane

    So no PS4 / Xbox app, and no app on any smart TV but LG and Samsung? Disappointing. Hopefully they’ll improve this soon.

    • Gewurttraminer

      PS4 and Xbox are usually the last to get any kind of application for this stuff. If you want first access you’d better invest in a Roku or Apple TV or perhaps an Android box of sorts. Relying on gaming console rollouts is a waste of time.

    • Johnny Apollo

      Amazon prime for Xbox one and PS4 already exist in the US. I would think Amazon just needs to submit these apps for approval on the Canadian app stores.

    • Eluder

      They have the apps on all the other platforms in the US, I can’t see why they wouldn’t launch it elsewhere. I have it on my Vizio 4K already which is set to the US store. Waiting on Roku as well.

    • grinning dog

      I’d just like to make sure I’m having the same problem. I have a roku 2. I have an amazon prime membership. But roku doesn’t have an amazon prime video channel for Canada? Thanks.

  • Surveillance

    They should have named this service “Shomi”

    • Éric

      No, it’s a lot worst! Hardly no selections in TV/Movies. I used to like Shomi but this one has hardly nothing more than Original. I would pay 3$/month but not a full prime service unless we had more selection or with the music….

    • mastjaso

      As long as they don’t use the Shomi app it will be a billion times better.

  • fred

    does it work on LG webos?

    • Civuck

      Yes, but no 4K content is listed.

    • fred

      the LG web site says the app is not compatible with my TV. 2014 webos.

  • cayaguy

    It is NOT working for student prime memberships (within the free trial period of 6 months) I contacted amazon and you must actually be paying to receive amazon video. So stupid

    • Binku

      I have student account. It worked for me.

      Tweet at Amazon Canada or Prime Student on Twitter. Maybe they will help.

  • Jonathon

    They don’t have a Roku app and their app doesn’t support Chromecast? Wtf?

    • Denise Large

      I agree. I mean what do this streaming companies have against the Roku. Still waiting for Crave to support it. Shomi never ended up adding support.

  • Salinger

    Good grief, all the griping! LOL

    The service has only been available, literally, for a few hours. Do you remember how awful Netflix was in the early days? Let’s give it a chance.

    Second, and more importantly, this isn’t meant to be a stand alone service. It’s a FREE add-on for Prime members. You get a Prime membership for 2 day shipping etc, this is just meant to be a bonus. #chill

  • Desmond Cronin

    Now if they just supported Chromecast.. I pay for prime yet to watch The Grand Tour on my TV I end up torrenting it..

  • Jay

    no 4k content on my KS8000 checked Grand Tour and Man in Highcastle. Just says HD1080p

    • Mickey Connolly

      No 4k Hdr selection either on my Samsung J7000. The only thing that plays in UHD is the Grand Tour and only if you select it from the “Featured” panel. Also were is all the content? I’m on the 30day trail and probably won’t stay if it isn’t fixed. Talked to customer service and they didn’t have a clue.

    • Jay

      yeah my subscription ends on christmas. All i wanted to watch is The man in the high castle UHD. Ah well some other time

    • cb7887

      Is there a Amazon Prime Video app you’re playing off of? I do’t see one available for download on my KS8000. Thanks

    • Jay

      it appeared on my smart hub. Check the apps and download it. should be there

  • Pryometrix

    An app for the PlayStation Store in Canada would be great and would totally eliviate the lack of chromecast support which I doubt they’ll change anytime soon because chromecast is basically a direct competitor to their Amazon FireTv thus why they no longer sell chromecast devices on their site anymore.

    I know there’s an Amazon Instant Video app on the US Playstation Store so I’d imagine since it just release here in Canada that an app for our playstation store will come eventually hopefully sooner than later.

    Or even an Xbox One S app would suffice, my Vizio P has built in chromecast that supports 4k and HDR so the more content the better as Netflix hasn’t really got any third party movies up in 4k mostly just their original content.

  • Michael Daigle

    Great potential in this service, but it ridiculous that there is no fire TV support in Canada. These are great devices and I would love to be able to use them in Canada.

    No session 2 of Red Oaks or Man in high castle, that sucks.

    Lots of potential, but coming up short out of the gate.

  • Lexcyn

    Can’t get the app on my LG TV even though it’s a compatible model… not sure what I’m doing wrong. Also, the lack of cast support is completely ridiculous considering you can’t get a Fire device in Canada. Not watching shows on my phone so this is dead in the water.

  • Ian

    I called them and chatted with them about this missing of 4k format for shows and also missing shows. They have no info wrt when it’s gonna become available. Like no one has a clue. You would expect different from Amazon , Too sad they did not provide from day one all their shows and seasons and all the formats ( 4k). Amazon original shows are missing completely and latest seasons otherwise available in US are missing too. I will cancel my Prime and see what is the evolution in 6 months. As it stands now, their offer is abysmal.