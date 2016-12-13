TextNow’s $13.99 BYOD wireless plan gives Canadians a new U.S. travel option

Rose Behar

December 13, 2016 6:46pm

TextNow, a wireless service provider that caters primarily to American customers using cloud technology, has just launched a ‘Bring Your Own Device’ (BYOD) program that provides Canadians with a new low-cost U.S. travel option for unlocked phones.

TextNow, which is based in Waterloo and has a former BlackBerry vice-president for COO, offers five Starbucks-themed BYOD plans: ‘Short’ features unlimited talk and text to U.S. and Canada, unlimited data at 2G speed and 100MB of data at 3G/4G speed for $13.99 USD.

‘Tall’ offers the same deal with 500MB of full-speed data for $18.99, ‘Grande’ features 1.5GB for $26.99, ‘Venti’ provides 3GB for $39.99 and ‘Quattro’ has 6GB for $59.99. All plans also require the purchase of a $5 SIM card.

TextNow features seamless switching between Wi-Fi and cellular networks and now serves more than eight million monthly active users. It also offers a free ad-support version where customers receive a number they can use over the internet.

To order their card, Canadians will have to enter a U.S. address, but no contract is required and the company is currently offering the first month of service free.

Additionally, the company told MobileSyrup that because it now covers both CDMA and GSM networks, the chances of TextNow plans launching in Canada have greatly improved, with a representative stating “more news soon, I hope!”

SourceTextNow
  • Shane Sparky

    RoamMobility is $4.99/day with unlimited text/call and 500MB for each day (but can use full amount caries over if you have say 2 day+)). Did this company even look at them as competition? If they don’t use T-Mobile towers that’s their only advantage. Few areas don’t have coverage compared to AT&T/Verizon.

    • Salinger

      I doubt they see Roam as competition. This company is offering monthly service to Americans. Canadian visitors are not even in their business plan right now else they’d not require a US address to order their service. You can’t even order with a Canadian address.

    • Shane Sparky

      My bad, I read it wrong then. Thought it was the same way Roam works for us Canadians going there.

    • Shane Sparky

      …provides Canadians with a new low-cost U.S. roaming option for unlocked phones..

      It’s the same idea as Roam but more $$$

    • Salinger

      No, it’s nothing like Roam. It’s a US monthly service provider meant for US residents. That’s why they require a US address and credit card to sign up for service. If it was the same idea as Roam, clearly you’d be able to sign up with your Canadian address and credit card. You can’t.

      All Mobile Syrup is saying is that if you have a workaround to provide them with a US address, some people may see this as a roaming alternative when visiting the US, but that is not the reason the company exists.

      It sounds like they are looking at expanding into that market according to the article, but right now, that is not what they do and aren’t in competition with Roam any more than T-Mobile’s pre-paid plans are.

    • rgl168

      The statement “provides Canadians with a new low-cost U.S. roaming option for unlocked phones” is an opinion expressed by Rose @ MS, but the actual operation of the company itself does not target Canadians. You can potentially apply that statement to various MVNOs such as H2O, Consumer Wireless, Ting and more.

    • gremlin0007

      I stopped using Roam mobility since Rogers offered Roam like home. 5$/day in the US, lets you use your phone like you’re back here. Don’t need an unlocked phone, don’t need to switch sims or have a second phone number. I find it much more convenient. In Rose’s defense, she only mentioned that it’s a new option… not the best, but new.

    • Salinger

      I generally use Roam Like Home too, but when I’m visiting American friends in the US, I still go with Roam Mobility. Surprisingly, most US wireless plans don’t include texting to Canadian numbers so it’s easier for my US friends if I use a US phone number.

    • nnezzo

      Roam Like Home was good for a number of reasons. I can’t believe I’ll be talking good things about Rogers…*Holds nose*

      Not worrying about switching SIM cards when you’re in the plane/airport/car in the US border. Not having to pay upfront was also a positive, I can just wait to pay when my Rogers bill is due. Only paying $50 max per billing period is also a good thing. That means only paying for the 10 days and anything after that is basically free.

      However, I always worried about going over my 6Gb Data, which I’m sharing with a sibling in a Share Everything Plan. Being away from home guarantees I’ll be using more than when I’m in Canada. The other bad thing about Roam Like Home is that you can’t just use text like you normally do in Canada. I’m still not clear on what exactly they charged me extra $15.65 with on “text” which they charged me on my final bill (yes final bill, after 10+ years with Rogers I was finally able to escape that company…I signed up on one of those 4Gb/$40 plans).

      Anyways, I hate Rogers for a lot of things but Roam Like Home is something I’m not mad about. Just glad I’m done with that company.

    • Arman

      You can’t go wrong with Public mobile’s promotional plan, over time you would save a lot more.. I switched to that from Fido as well. Its cheaper to just get a sim card when you go to US if its only a few times a year and now the new phones have dual sims.

    • rgl168

      In certain cases Roam Mobility is no longer the most affordable option. If you are going away for a 2-week trip then Roam = $4.95 x 14 = CDN$69.30. On the other hand T-Mobile visitor plan is USD$30 with 2GB of data for over 21 days.

    • Shane Sparky

      I’d rather have 7GB of LTE data than 2GB though. $69.30CAD is well worth it vs $30USD (apx $40CAD).

    • rgl168

      I would rather save the money as nowhere hitting the daily maximum as per Roam’s plan.

    • Shane Sparky

      There is no daily max. If you get 7 days of travel, you can use 3.5GB anytime. The 500MB is added per each day to the total plan. I used 1.5GB in one day no problem on LTE.

    • rgl168

      If you can use all the data bucket (I don’t count 2G), sure – go ahead and pay the money. Then not everyone will, and for those cases there are less expensive alternatives.

  • Motiejus Osipovas

    Doesn’t look like I can get the SIM card shipped to Canada?

    • Darren

      Nope

    • Dale Humphrey

  • ChrisPollard77

    I just picked up an AT&T SIM and put a 3GB plan on it when I go south. It’s just easier. Used to use Roam, until they changed the length of time the SIM was valid for without a plan. That made it no better than the AT&T option … because if you don’t REGULARLY cross the border, you have to keep ordering new sims and getting new phone numbers. Would be nice if our Canadian carriers would simply offer REASONABLE roaming packages. I’d just as soon toss my carrier 40 or 50 bucks instead of the death star … but for that, I’d get 100 minutes of talk and 500MB (not GB … MB) of data! Uh … no.

    Whoops … sorry, that was $60 for unlimited talk and 500MB. Still … uh … no.

    • disqusmy

      Which ATT plan you have, or recommend?

  • It’s Me

    This isn’t a roaming option. It’s a US SIM from a Canadian company. Canada’s tech blog writers should know what roaming is.

    • Rose

      I know what roaming is — I was using the term in a sort of colloquial sense, as ‘roaming’ is often used as a blanket term for mobile travel solutions. I’ll edit to make sure it comes across clearly, however. Your point is certainly fair!

    • It’s Me

      Good enough. Sorry to nitpick.

  • Vincentd120

    I like their approach with unlimited data at 2G speed (with some restrictions). Once they launch it in Canada, I will be one of the first to sign up!

    • Leo

      I agree, but I don’t see them being able to offer same great deal in Canada, due to our wireless big 3. Look at RoamMobility plans, great in US, terrible in Canada.

    • Vincentd120

      Sad but true… I am still hoping for an unlimited 2G carrier in Canada.
      I don’t really care about speed as long as it would be unlimited.

    • Dale Humphrey

      the whole thing is a scam: I ordered a cell phone from a company called TextNow, unlimited 2g, 100mb 4g, unlimited calling. when the phone arrived it needed to be updated, it shut down a couple seconds into the update and said wifi would be required and I was out of data. around 3 days later the phone sent me a text saying i had used to much of the unlimited service and the phone locked me out of every thing? I contacted the number on the web site and asked how I could be shut off for using unlimited 2g. The customer service rep said: “The phone and the service do not matter, Its about fighting non believers in allaha’s name” then proceeded to ask me for financial donations to “help kill non believers in allah’s name….”

  • LouisR

    USD should also be in the title.
    Whose network are they using?
    Given the “Canadians will have to enter a U.S. address” do they even ship their SIMs to Canada?

  • Homer J. Simpson

    Those plans are pathetic when you can buy 4~5 FreedomPop sim cards for 25 cents each and then add friends, share data to get 1+ gb of data without monthly charges.

  • Darren

    I read this article today and immediately contacted TextNow because I am looking for a new plan for the USA ever since Roam Mobility changed their rates for talk+text+data plans over 14 days long. I’m heading to Florida on Friday for 30 days. (with Roams old plan it would have cost me CAD $89+ HST, but now $148.50+HST).

    TextNow said that Canadian devices won’t work on the USA network, because it is designed for USA people looking to change carriers.

    I didn’t believe them at first, so I tried to order a SIM on their website. It asked for my IMEI number and even though I have an unlocked iphone on the Rogers network, it indicated it was not compatible.

    So I am still looking for a plan and carrier I can use in Florida with LTE (need about 3GB+ of data) that costs less than $148.50 and it would be nice to be able to keep the same phone number year after year, but this isn’t mandatory.

    • Dale Humphrey

  • rgl168

    I mean for over a 21-day period.

  • Dale Humphrey

