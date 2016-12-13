RCS messaging is now available to some Rogers and Fido customers

rogers new messaging

Igor Bonifacic

December 13, 2016 12:42pm

RCS, the standard some have called Android’s best bet at an iMessage competitor, has arrived in Canada.

As of today, Rogers and Fido have started enabling the features associated with RCS for some of their customers.

Short for Rich Communications Services, RCS is a standard under the IMS protocol that enables many of the messaging features iOS users have enjoyed the past several years now, including real-time typing indicators, read receipts, high-resolution photos and videos, group chats and more.

To take advantage of these features, Rogers and Fido customers will need to download Messenger (no, not that Messenger), which is available via the Google Play store for free.

Moving forward, all Android devices sold by Rogers and Fido will come preinstalled with Messenger as the default messaging client. Like iMessage, RCS uses a smartphone user’s data or Wi-Fi connection to deliver its feature set.

For the time being, Android users on Fido and Rogers will only see the benefits of RCS if they use Messenger to chat with other Android users on Fido and Rogers (and Sprint). Until Bell, Telus and the country’s collection of other regional carriers make their networks compatible with the standard, it’s unlikely RCS will see significant market uptake, especially if people don’t switch messaging apps.

However, the good news is that both Bell and Telus have signed on as supporters of Universal Profile, which is to say Android users on all three networks will likely soon be able to chat with one another using RCS.

When Rogers and Fido customers are able to utilize RCS, they’ll receive a notification via Messenger.

  • Jim__R

    As RCS “uses a smartphone user’s data or Wi-Fi connection”, it’s not obvious to me how a carrier’s network is involved.

    • mickliq

      Uses your data bucket, if it’s going over 4G/3G etc.

    • Yes. But likely an unperceivable amount

    • For text messaging, yes. For multimedia, be careful.

    • mxmgodin

      Even if you’re on Wi-Fi, it still goes through your carrier (think of it like Wi-Fi calling that many carriers now offer, but for text messaging).
      Unlike iMessage (which is handled by Apple’s server, through your Apple ID, then fallback to SMS if iMessage fails), everything is handled by the carriers here.
      RCS is a new protocol implemented by the carriers. Not a messaging platform on it’s own like iMessage.

  • mickliq

    I’m running an unlocked unbranded S7 Edge on Rogers. Will RCS be enabled assuming I’m running the right version of Messenger? There aren’t any settings in the app itself around RCS to know?!?

    • Shawn

      I would guess you can use it just fine. They are simply in the process of turning the service on, and Messenger is the only app that uses it. At least, that is how this article reads to me.

    • Andrew

      Same here. Have messenger on my Nexus 6p with Rogers and there’s no options for RCS

    • mxmgodin

      It may take a good while for them to rollout the feature to all Rogers customers. In the Messenger app, it’s called “Enable enhanced features”.

    • I don’t see any option for enable enhanced features and I’m on the latest version of messenger..maybe the toggle only shows up once you’re activated.

  • Shawn

    I was hopeful this would work with people who have no data connection as a great alternative to SMS and SNS messengers. But apparently this is no better than using any other app. That depresses me.

  • Andrew

    Does anyone have it working right now?

  • Andrew

    “Customers using Messenger will be notified through the app once enhanced features become available to them”.

  • I think the fact that there are two apps in the Play Store that share the Messenger name (the original one by Facebook and now one by Google) will mean that it’s only a matter of time before people start getting confused. How is that even allowed for two apps to share the same name? There should be some differentiator in the app name. Sure, you can tell the difference by looking at the app developer’s name underneath the app name in the search results but the real confusion I think will be on the device home screen and the app drawer.

    • Rimtu Kahn

      It annoys the heck outta me too. Even if they have a similar or same name in the store, how in anyone’s right mind is duplicate named apps allowed to be installed.

    • It kind of looks like Google circumvented their own rules in this case just because they can and it’s their app store.

    • Jimbo

      That’s not the way app names work in Android. Each application has a unique application identifier (e.g. com.google.messenger) but the name of the application is always up to the developer.

    • Thanks for the clarification because I’m clearly an end user that has no knowledge at all about how application names are assigned. Now I know at least a little about the topic.

  • Not for you

    Here’s hoping the Canadian carriers will all be implementing this the same way, unlike the situation in the US.

  • RS

    What does this mean in terms of privacy. How do I know the carrier’s server isn’t storing/using my data? I know the same question could be posed now about sms but why not just stick with an IM service like hangouts, bbm, and fb messenger to access more features and a privacy?
    Additionally, I’m confused why google would do this with their SMS app are they planning to discontinue Allo already?

    • Not for you

      LOL @ the idea that people using any FB product have any sort of privacy other than when they’re using the secret conversation feature.

    • RS

      I figured I’d get some comments if I mentioned fb but it’s besides the point. Substitute whatever IM you trust.

    • Not for you

      The point of RCS is to provide a carrier and platform agnostic replacement for SMS that “just works”. No need to download an app, no need to create an account. Though that’s unlikely to happen given the different implementations by the various US carriers.

      That said, the reality is that people who care about the privacy of their comms will use a tool like signal. Most people (other than those who regularly read tech sites) don’t particularly care.

    • fred

      Uh, it doesn’t “just works” you need a cell phone account and the RCS app.

      It doesn’t work on a PC.
      It doesn’t work on a non-cellular tablet.
      The carriers can bill it (just like they do for SMS)

      There are far better alternatives out there.

    • Not for you

      Gotta love a pedant.

    • fred

      I get the point, I just think you are wrong.

    • Not for you

      You want to use a proprietary messaging system under the control of one company? Go use whatsapp or facebook messenger. They already have a massive chunk of the market.

      Hangouts had its shot, and failed. Even google has admitted as much – hence Messenger, Allo & Duo (not that the latter two have done any better).

    • fred

      I prefer open standars such as XMPP.
      But SMS and phone numbers are not part of the solution.

    • Anaron

      You missed his point entirely. The point of RCS and SMS is ubiquity. You only need an app that supports RCS because it’s so new. If it takes off, then every preinstalled messaging app on Android and possibly iOS as well will support RCS. The same way it supports SMS right now.

    • fred

      Even if it’s the case you will still need a cell phone number/account and it won’t work on a PC. It’s like going 50 years behind compared to email.

    • Anaron

      It’s meant to replace SMS. Just because it doesn’t work with PCs doesn’t mean they shouldn’t upgrade SMS. There are other alternatives when it comes to communicating with mobile users on a PC (e.g. WhatsApp Web, Telegram desktop client, and Skype).

    • fred

      There is no point in replacing SMS. SMS should just be dropped, period.

    • How would people communicate via text if SMS were dropped. What platform would be universal in the same way. Currently you need to have multiple apps installed like Signal, WhatsApp, FB messenger, hangouts just to communicate with all your friends who refuse to text but only want to use one service. If you have a phone number than you have SMS. And everyone has a phone number. So what would be the universal platform without SMS?

    • fred

      That’s where you are wrong. Not everyone has a phone number. Some people have more than one. Some only have a residential one (no SMS allowed).
      SMS is the worst choice, along with any solution that doesn’t work on a PC.
      SMS is just one more ugly protocol down your list.

    • Thanks for pricing no alternative. It’s easy to dismiss something when you don’t have to provide a solution to the problem. Also, residential only number and PC centric messaging software is not where technogy is moving. Mobile devices will eventually replace both of those. Even now less and less people are using PCs at all. And even less have home phones. At least in big, North American cities.

    • fred

      yes hangouts is an alternative. At least a Google account is free. A phone number is generally not and is location based.

    • fred

      Phone numbers and SMS will disappear before PCs by the way.

    • fred

      Also Hangout was preinstalled on every Android phone (80%+ of phones sold world wide) and you still don’t consider it good enough.

    • Not for you

      A messaging platform dependent on one company is a bad idea, especially one as capricious about their products as google (see Google Voice, Wave, Wallet, etc etc).

    • fred

      I agree but a messaging platform dependent on phone carriers is worse.

    • Cornfed710

      I’m new to this whole this. How would it work on top of iMessage for instance? Would it revert to RCS when texting green bubbles?

    • RS

      Ok so typical privacy concerns… what about Allo and Duo? They seem DOA, I’m curious to see how google will make them disappear so soon after zero uptake? Assuming RCS will now be the norm?

    • thereasoner

      Allo just hit the 10 million download mark, probably because of its encryption/privacy option, but it will need SMS integration to be truly competitive. I never used anything but Messenger myself as SMS will do just fine.

  • Tan Toun

    it’s called whatsapp

    • Anaron

      Except this isn’t SMS. It’s RCS and intended to replace SMS. If it becomes the next standard, then it’ll be more ubiquitous than WhatsApp.

    • Rimtu Kahn

      Doesn’t sound like it will offer encrypted chat, so no thanks.

    • fred

      why are you worried about encrypted chat? Don’t you know that by using Google/Android OS you already authorize them to know whatever you are doing and where-ever you are going? If you are so paranoid than don’t even use Android.

    • There’s nothing stopping you from encrypting on top of RCS, like has been done with a few apps on SMS.

    • Anaron

      Neither does SMS. The lack of end-to-end encryption doesn’t downplay the other benefits. There’s always Signal if you want good security.

  • You need a data connection, but do you need a data plan? MMS is free with basically every plan on Rogers, so I’m guessing RCS would be the same.

    • mxmgodin

      From the Rogers post: “The Messenger for Android app will use your data or Wi-Fi connection to deliver great new features like: […]”

      I can’t find any actual confirmation, but the way they use the expression “your data” makes me think that it will count against your data plan, yes.

    • gggg

      I believe it’ll fall back to SMS if necessary.

    • mxmgodin

      Someone asked Rogers directly over Twitter, their answer was: “It uses data similar to other messaging apps. If a data connection isn’t available, your message will be sent over SMS/MMS.”

      So yeah, it’ll use your data. And if you don’t have a data connection, fallbacks to good old SMS/MMS.

    • Text messaging is extremely light on data usage. If you have any data at all, it’s effectively unlimited messaging.

    • mxmgodin

      Text messaging yes. But one of the main draw of RCS is that it allows sharing of higher-quality images (up to 10MP), location, and other files. If all these start to count against your data usage, that’s not negligible at all.

    • Francis L-R

      As far as I know, MMS use also counts towards you data plan, just notably less since the pictures you can send are so compressed.

    • mxmgodin

      Most carriers offer free photo messaging through their unlimited texting plans. If you’re on one of those, any photo sent (within Canada) through MMS are zero-rated.

      Question is, will that still stand with RCS (especially since it’ll allow sending uncompressed photos up to 10MP), or will it now count against your data (like with iMessage on iOS, for example).

    • MMS requires data to be enabled but no data plan required. RCS requires a data plan to work at all. Otherwise you are just using SMS and MMS. This service will not be zero rated or included in plans like picture messaging. At least not initially.

    • MassDeduction

      In my experience, Rogers exempts MMS data from your data cap. Telus and others include it, though.

    • I ended up tweeting them, and they said they don’t have details on that just yet, so I guess we’ll wait. I’d assume it to be free if it’s supposed to eventually be a replacement for MMS.

  • Mo Dabbas

    This service is terrible. I rather not letting know that I saw their message an ignored them. It’ll be like when people whatsapp me and I don’t feel like texting them back I can only see few information in the notification.

    • mxmgodin

      You can turn read receipts off if you want to, as well as the “now typing” indicator.

    • Mo Dabbas

      on whatsapp or google messenger?

    • mxmgodin

      Google Messenger. I saw a screenshot of the options screen in another article on AndroidPolice when it was released in the US (can’t link it, as Disqus blocks links…)
      You have optiond to turn off both.

  • Mike Lovell

    Peer to peer encryption?

  • YoGoerz

    Once this releases fully could you do a full video review on what it’s like, what happens, how you know if it’s a RCS vs SMS, etc.?

  • BetelgeuseOrion

    well, i dont see how this would be a better service than hangouts,

    for instant messaging i need it to be available on all platforms with a continuous uninterrupted conversation that supports video, pictures, etc.

    anyone with android or a gmail account automatically has hangouts, you dont need anything special to run it, if you are on a computer just opening your gmail account opens hangouts.

    if my phone runs out of battery or gets disconnected/lost whatever… i can just jump on the computer and continue the conversation, or if my phone is already occupied doing something (im on a call) i can turn on my tablet and keep chatting

    • The benefit of Rich Communication Services is that it is open to booth carriers and platforms. It’s the next-generation of SMS, not a replacement for Hangouts.

    • BetelgeuseOrion

      i know its a replacement for current gen SMS, but both of them are designed to send messages, hangouts is a far better system since its platform independent, it works literally on every device out there, it doesn’t have to be a phone on either side.

    • Hangouts isn’t truly platform-independent. For example, it doesn’t and has never natively worked on new Blackberry 10 devices, and won’t automatically work on new, standards-compliant OS like truly open protocols will. You may not care about a handful of Blackberry users, but open standards are good for competition, and good for consumers.

      Furthermore, it requires users to have the app installed and have a Google account. I’m not sure about your circle of friends, but half of mine use iOS and are perfectly content with iMessage and SMS simply because it doesn’t require an account. In fact, I haven’t sent any Hangouts messages in years.

    • Cornfed710

      Well said

    • BetelgeuseOrion

      on modern BB devices its preinstalled, on BB10? it has never natively worked? WTF are you talking about? ive had google talk (which is now called hangouts) on my Z10 since day one, and when i got rid of the Z10 it was still working.

      hangouts (DOT) google (DOT) com

      is that independent enough for you?

      “I haven’t sent any Hangouts messages in years.”

      do you seriously think you speak for everyone?

      iMessage requires and account and in many cases that is tied to a mobile number, SMS requires more than just an account, it requires you to have a cell phone number, and billing information registered, and even then it only works on a smartphone unless you have EAS with SMS support in which case it will then work on outlook as reg send/recv email.

      hangouts only requires you to have a gmail address, which is something most people already have judging by the number of registered accounts out there.

    • a. Hangouts isn’t on Blackberry World app store. Sideloading it through an APK isn’t native, and Google Talk is not Hangouts.

      b. No, a URL isn’t the same as an open standard. I think you’re being dense, and I don’t appreciate the sarcasm and condescending tone.

      c. No, I don’t think I speak for everyone. Again, see (b).

      d. I mean an account on top of a mobile phone account, which everyone with a mobile phone (this is MobileSyrup, right?) has already.

    • BetelgeuseOrion

      a) appworld (DOT) blackberry (DOT) com/webstore/content/681

      it was the app i used until i got rid of that BB z10 and it was working without any issues, it looks like only recently did it stop working but for the last 5 years it was up and running. Jabber, google talk and hangouts are all the same thing but google keeps changing the name, they have another one now, “Allo”

      b) wait… what? hangouts isnt an open standard? its using the XMPP protocol which literally what defines an open standard unlike anything else you mentioned, (DOT) wikipedia (DoOT) org/wiki/XMPP you dont specifically need “Google Hangouts” to use the service, you can use whatever client you want that supports xmpp/jabber and then you just type in google’s server name along with your own account info. i used GAIM which then turned into pidgin for the longest time for google talk before it became hangouts.

      c) good, your group of friends is small in comparison to the 1 billion people with google accounts (all of which have hangouts, and 1B is the last count of active users from Feb 2016)

      d) not everyone uses voice/sms through the carrier, its actually more effective to use just a data plan only (much cheaper as well), and have messaging services and voip,. that way you are not tied to a single device when you need to use your number to communicate. you can use voip through your computer, table, phone whatever is closest to you. also you can receive calls to whatever device is infront of you

    • a) Google Talk isn’t Hangouts. https://support (DOT) google (DOT) com/a/answer/4564211?hl=en

      b) According to Google (see #1 link), Hangouts _doesn’t_ support SIP/XMPP. This is consistent with Google’s history of embrace, extend, and extinguish when it comes to open standards (see also: Android Open Source Project and how Google has been gradually replacing core components with closed-source components over the years).

      c) Do a lot of iPhone users use Hangouts? Usually I hear them talking about iMessage, which is definitely proprietary and platform-locked. I really like IM, but I think it stinks to have completely different experiences depending on whether some people have a facebook account, or whether they have an iPhone (or a Blackberry for BBM in yesteryear), etc. I hope RCS fixes this by providing standards-compliant, flexible, ubiquitous, croiss-platform communication.

      d) True, but the vast majority of people DO use carrier-voice and carrier-SMS. I know about the benefits of VoIP; I have used it for years on my devices, but despite the savings, most people don’t want the hassle of signing up with another service and having an app running all of the time, especially when these apps are rarely as integrated and elegant as the native dialers and messaging apps.

  • Harley Davis

    Everyone I know uses Facebook Messenger. It’s cross platform, feature rich, and ties directly to the Facebook account that everyone has.

    • Josh Brown

      except FB Gross

    • Thomas Milne

      With no fallback for dataless moments. Allows for a person to move away from a social network while still being digitally active in a powerful way by using nothing but their paid service number.

  • PΞTΞЯ™

    Is this working for anyone yet?

    • RodTO

      Not for me yet.