News
PREVIOUS|

Android Pay now works in Canada with current support limited to Scotiabank cards [Update]

Dec 12, 2016

1:03 PM EDT

139 comments

Various reports stemming from Reddit, indicate that some users are able to now use Android Pay in Canada, but only with specific banks.

9to5Google says that it’s “independently confirmed” that Android Pay is working via a Reddit user who used a Scotiabank Visa Card to sign up for Google’s payment platform. This individual told the publication that they were not able to add the card last night, but were able to do so this morning, indicating that something has changed recently.

androidpaycanada-1

MobileSyrup was also able to add a Scotiabank debit and credit card to Android Pay. Reddit users state that Scene Visa, Infinite Visa and Visa Debit are all currently working with Android Pay. BMO MasterCard, Amazon Chase Visa, BLC Visa, CIBC Visa and Visa Debit, Tangerine debit, RBC Visa Debit, MasterCard and TD Visa Debit, Visa, all do not work with Android Pay.

A recent Android Pay update back in October featured code indicating that the service was preparing to launch in Canada, with most major banks opting to support Google’s payment platform.

Find the Reddit user’s post below:

I got an update to Android Pay, version 1.12.141346482, this morning and noticed it was showing all my cards as “Not Accepted” except one, a ScotiaBank SCENE Visa card.

I tried adding the card and it showed me the Apple Pay terms (which isn’t new, it had been doing that for a while now) but this time after accepting the conditions my card was successfully added. See here.

androidpaycanada-2

We’ve tried getting Android Pay to work with a BMO, TD and RBC and were unable to get cards from any of these banks to work with Google’s payment platform.

You can download the latest version of Android Pay via AndroidPolice’s APK Mirror, one of the most reliable APK website on the internet. However, always utilize any third-party APK platform at your own risk. The Android Pay app is not currently available in the Play Store, though some Canadian readers have reported to us that they’ve been able to download the app directly through Google’s app store.

Update 11/12/16 1pm: A Google spokesperson reached out to us with the following statement. “We’re excited to bring Android Pay to Canadians, however it is currently not available in Canada.”

Update 11/12/16 6pm: A Scotiabank representative reached out to clarify the situation, though it seems the Canadian bank has been caught off guard by the current situation with Android Pay.

“This may be the reason why the terms and conditions for Apple Pay were in the screenshot, as there are no existing terms and conditions for Android Pay,” said the representative, pointing out that the current terms of service for Android Pay with Scotiabank mentions Apple Pay and not Google’s mobile payment service. “We have contacted our Mobile Wallet team to inquire if Android Pay has in fact launched. As soon as we have received a response with confirmation, we’ll let you know”

Update 11/13/16 5pm: A number of readers have reached out to us stating that it’s no longer possible to use their Scotiabank card with Android Pay.

Source: Reddit Via: 9to5 Google

Related Articles

News

Jun 28, 2017

5:08 PM EDT

Android N is now available on the Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom

News

Jun 5, 2017

12:05 AM EDT

Android Pay is now available in Canada [Video]

SyrupCast

Jun 2, 2017

2:16 PM EDT

SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 123: The ‘Essential’ Android Pay pod

News

Jun 30, 2017

6:17 PM EDT

Google has made it easier to see what’s new in each app update

Comments

  • TouchMyBox

    It begins!

    It would be nice to be able to buy stuff with my phone while out on runs.

  • will

    Can’t find android pay on play store. Maybe not available to install yet.

    • TouchMyBox

      You’d have to install the apk from apkmirror or wait for it to officially launch in Canada.

    • craig0r

      I downloaded it officially from the Play Store. On a Pixel though, so maybe official Google phones get it before others? (Also, just used it at Subway and works great.)

    • Zee

      From the Canadian Play store? On my Pixel it says “This item isn’t available in your country” when I go to Android Pay.

    • AJ

      I was able to install it directly from Play Store but my Scotiabank Visa credit and debit don’t work. Android Pay app version is same as the one mentioned in the article.

    • craig0r

      Yup. Right from the Play Store on my phone. HOWEVER, although it worked yesterday, now the payment gets declined, even at the same location. So maybe it’s not ready yet.

  • MXM4K

    Can confirm, just added my Scotiabank Credit Card. It also came up with the Apple Pay terms and conditions.

    Now can this be used anywhere that a tapping credit card is accepted?

    • John W

      Think you mean Android Pay 🙂

    • Justin B

      No, it does actually comes up with Apple Pay terms and conditions that you must scroll to the bottom of to add your card. I’m sure they’re using the same legalese for both systems.

    • John W

      Oh, wild… my mistake… i thought for sure you typed apple pay out of habit…

    • Dennis Dong

      Me too, added my Scotiabank Debit and Scene Visa successfully

    • Cameron Brown

      I’m wondering the same thing. Where can I use it? Anywhere with Interac Flash? With Apple Pay? With MasterCard Paypass? I’ve never seen a terminal with the Android Pay logo.

  • Gregg Wilson

    Still limited to “tap to pay” NFC terminals (unlike Samsung Pay). Be sure to have your wallet handy when getting to your retailer for when they tell you “oh, we don’t have TAP” or “TAP isn’t working today”. I used to get this at least 40% of the time. I just stopped caring and just whip out my debit card and tap it (or insert it)

    • I just walk out of stores that don’t have their tap and pay working. Simpler.

    • Rev0lver

      Really? Find the item you want, wait in line for 10 minutes, no tap and pay, go to another store?

      My time is worth more to me than that.

    • Where in the world do you wait in line 10 minutes?

    • Rev0lver

      Fast food restaurants at launch time, grocery stores after work, Costco any time, Bestbuy on black Friday to name a few.

    • Yeah those are specific instances. Good thing that it’s not an everyday thing.

    • Rev0lver

      How often do you get groceries? I’m in one of those situations 2-3 times a week.

    • I’m not the best example for this one. Groceries get delivered and tap & pay is offered.

    • Rev0lver

      Exactly. You’re not the average consumer so your solution of just walking away is just not realistic to 99% of people.

    • Indeed part of the idea of living on the fringe of tech is the ability to 100% versatile with it. Not limited because of XYZ.

    • Rev0lver

      I guess. If that’s your passion go for it.

    • The usual produces like milk, eggs, veggies I shop for once a week, but again there’s no lineup. Since I do my shopping at 7am. It’s all relative to the time of day 🙂

    • Rev0lver

      Yeah, but by definition most people are shopping at peak times, otherwise they wouldn’t be the peak times…..

    • Most people would. However, that’s why I’m not most people. Makes my life easier.

    • Rev0lver

      Ha. Fair enough.

    • I also haven’t encountered many stores in the last 3 years that didn’t have tap&pay or interact flash. Out of all the stores one can access the only one at this time I can’t do this with would be my local convenient store since he refuses to update her actual terminal hardware.

    • I also live on the fringe of technology. Probably in between DEV/Alpha when it comes to technology.

    • Rev0lver

      I live in the real world where time is worth more than being able to pay for something in a very specific manner.

    • Can’t say, I’ve encountered many places over the last 2 yrs of doing NFC payment. Might be specific to certain areas of the country I’m sure .

  • Gewurttraminer

    Android Pay isnt available in the Canadian Google Play Store as yet

    • Exactly. Something like this, I’d rather wait for the legit app instead of sideloading.

    • Gewurttraminer

      Well i have a US Google Account so i can download using that and it sets up just fine but for those without its near impossible.

    • George

      no, that’s not how it works.

  • LeMuffin

    There’s something truly reckless about recommending or even proposing an APK mirror site for financial apps. The APKmirror site isn’t even in HTTPS, so there is no guarantee that at any given time you’re downloading the actual APKs that are “vetted” by AndroidPolice.

    • It’s Me

      Yup. Bad enough for games like Pokemon but a really bad idea for a banking app.

    • TouchMyBox

      You could install an old version, and then the play store will update it for you with the “official” apk.

      Once something is installed on your phone, google play stops caring if it’s available in your country or not.

    • LeMuffin

      Except if it’s malware, in which case, it’s too late.

    • George

      Then don’t eat anything, because if it’s contaminated, in which case, it’s too late.

    • LeMuffin

      That’s my point. I get my apps from the app store where there’s less risk of it being contaminated, like I eat at restaurants that pass health safety codes.

    • George

      so you don’t get it.. okay then…

    • silver_arrow

      No it wouldn’t as it would be signed differently.

    • Hence the disclaimer in the story.

    • LeMuffin

      The disclaimer dispenses your liability, but in no way describes the risk that your readers are exposed to by using such sites. And by linking to the site, you are condoning the use of it.

    • George

      Android APK signature verification is a thing…

    • LeMuffin

      AFAIK, I could self-sign an APK and it would still pass the APK signature verification. All that verifies is that the package hasn’t been tampered with since the signing, but not that the package itself isn’t harmful. Replace the mirror link with one towards a self-signed bad apk, and people will sideload it none the wiser (no one ever checks the md5 when they download stuff)

    • George

      Aaaaand there’s the proof that you don’t get it.

    • LeMuffin

      It would be interesting for you to share your knowledge instead of spouting wisecracks. Then everyone could learn and set the record straight.

    • Rev0lver

      You just don’t get it. I mean, if you got it, you’d get it, but you just don’t. 😉

    • LeMuffin

      Lol. Not too sure if I’ll get an explanation or not…

    • George

      At the risk of giving you a seizure with all the technical info going over your head… I’ll save you the trouble and just paste the FAQ from APKMirror.

      What measures do you take to make sure all uploaded APKs are real and created by the respective developers?

      All APKMirror.com uploads are verified prior to publishing.
      We make sure that the cryptographic signatures for new versions of all previously published apps match the original ones, which means we know if uploaded APKs were signed by the real devs or someone pretending to be them.
      a. For new apps that have never been uploaded to APKMirror.com, we try to match the signatures to other existing apps by the same developer. If there’s a match, it means that the same key was used to sign a previously known legitimate app, therefore validating the new upload.
      b. If we see no matches, we try to obtain and compare to a version of the same app from the Play Store or another verified location. If it’s a beta, we will try to get into it. If we can’t, we will attempt to contact the developer.
      c. If we’re unable to verify the legitimacy of a new APK, we will simply not publish it.

    • LeMuffin

      I really thought you knew something else but now I know it’s all posturing. Copy paste knowledge. Lol

    • George

      It was pasted so someone uneducated like you would understand but I could get from your previous comments that you are ignorant.

      Keep staying in your parent’s LeBasement eating LeMuffin you LeFatKid.

      You’re LeBlocked

    • LeMuffin

      Name calling, always the best way to get your point across… It’s too bad. I really wanted to have an intelligent debate.

    • John W

      Isn’t copy paste knowledge most kinds of knowledge? In Uni I learned a lot of stuff from books… is that not real knowledge?

    • LeMuffin

      You can copy and paste but at least combine it with some context and critical thought. Case in point: the APKMirror process for vetting apks is good as pasted. However that doesn’t address the vulnerability associated with the delivery of the apk or its authenticity. Example: if APKMirror were to get hacked to serve malicious apks users would install them without warning because you’ve disabled the authenticity checking associated with the Play store. That is a vector not addressed by the faq.
      You can’t just copy paste your way to a graduate degree.

  • Nick Wood

    Installed the APK, but when I click on Add Card, I get a device not compatible error message 🙁

    Rooted OnePlus 3

    • John W

      It’s likely because you’re rooted

    • Nick Wood

      Ya 🙁 I read up on that afterwards. Need to find a workaround

    • Rev0lver

      Do you really want to “find a workaround” when dealing with your private baking information?

    • Nick Wood

      This is true…. I tried to uninstall it, but it looks to be a system app now w/ no Uninstall option.

    • Rev0lver

      Aww well. If it’s a system app now I’m sure you’re safe.

    • John W

      It’s a security issue… so I understand why they do it. I think they’re also blocking it on phones with unlocked bootloaders… I’ll probably end up locking mine again to use Android Pay.

    • Gregg Wilson

      Mobile payments are “forbidden” on rooted devices.

    • Tim3Tripp3r

      There are work arounds. I’m not going into detail but it is doable if: a) You know what you are doing b) Accept the risks associated
      rooted Moto X Play on Lollipop 5.1.1 using one of the big Canadian banks linked to my account thru their app

  • Kevin

    Not sure I would side load an APK for something that has access to my banking. A game is one thing, but this is living too dangerously for me!
    I’m a Scotia bank customer. Currently their app allows for in-app touch payments, which I have set up but not used yet. Mostly because every time I’ve bought something in the past month, I’ve been in a hurry and not in the mood to figure it out. Or more accurately, I’m already tapping my card before my brain says “wait a sec I can use my phone… ah forget it”
    I’ll try it when I go out later today.

    • Rev0lver

      I set up my TD app for mobile payments. Used it once to see if it worked and didn’t use it again, card seems just as convenient. But it’s nice to have a backup in case you ever forget your card or wallet.

    • Chris G

      Scotiabank works pretty good. The easy pay feature of just tapping your phone without opening the app didn’t work for me. Was able to load up my visa on here so will try that hopefully my debit etc can get added soon enough so I can keep it to just the android pay app.

    • Mawhayden

      I am with you on this Kevin, I am a Scotia user also, but until my Bank sez ok, I will not access my account to no side load…””Never”, I will wait I am sure it’s coming sooon now.

  • I used to use the RBC Wallet and it worked perfectly, but I still had my wallet for all the other stuff that has no electronic equivalent. And yeah, not every retailer has tap-and-pay.

    I think this will be most interesting for purchases you make through apps on your phone that integrate wallet to handle the transaction. It will open that up to a lot of developers who didn’t want to deal with transactions.

    Potentially use my phone to scan the items as I put them in the shopping cart then check-out through my phone and get a quick visual inspection by a greeter on the way out.

    • rgl168

      My RBC card has been “declined” when I use tap-on-phone; yet tap-on-card accepts. No issues using the same phone under TD Visa + UGO Wallet.

    • Waqqas Khokhar

      Was RBC your default for “tap and pay” when tapping your phone was declined?

    • rgl168

      Yes because otherwise you cannot proceed further. Same thing with UGO and Android Pay – if you try to prep the app for mobile payment mode and if you do not have it set to default it will ask you, and if you say no it will not proceed further.

      And it wasn’t anything do to with the app or phone. Previous RBC CSRs told me to clear setting, uninstall/reinstall app to no avail. That was until yesterday spoke to one CSR and he told me that my profile contains a code that prevents mobile payment to work. Unfortunately he can’t fix it – I’ll have to go a branch.

  • LarryD

    It would have been nicer with a full rollout in Canada. Same with Samsung Pay, with only a few cards/ banks involved, adoption will be extremely slow. Not worth the trouble of installing and setting up at this point.

  • Mikie

    works great with Scotia Visa! WICKED 🙂 one less card to carry

  • Dennis Dong

    I’m sure they’ll announce it officially on Wednesday (as they tend to have done for other countries) – Wednesdays are like google days

  • Mayoo

    NBC / BNC – Nope, only Scotia indeed. Dammit.

  • rgl168

    Not working also – American Express and MBNA MC

    • Felipe Castillo

      Do you mean Amex cards through Scotiabank or Amex without a bank attach to them? I have an Amex Scotiabank but I haven’t tried adding it yet

    • rgl168

      Direct-issued Amex (I don’t have Scotia Amex). Anyways the folks at Reddit say they can no longer add Scotia cards so the loophole must have closed – for now.

  • Mayoo

    • Huh?

    • Mayoo

      I run a map with all Android Pay location. Was my way of waiting for Canada.

      But I now see it is not officially out yet (per the update)

    • Mikie

      weird

    • ToniCipriani

      You might want to remove it now that it doesn’t work.

  • Zee

    I echo the other comments in this thread, I’ll wait for official Google roll-out to Canada instead of sideloading an APK for something as important as your credit cards. Hopefully the official roll out is for all Canadian banks.

    • George

      all these people saying sideloading from apkmirror is dangerous doesn’t know how sideloading or Android Application Signature Verification works.

  • ChrisPollard77

    Dammit … Tangerine isn’t on the list yet. Thought it might be, since it’s a Scotia brand that’s all about the technology. Fingers crossed that it comes along though ….

  • elevtechlift

    Like others said, prefer to wait for the official launch. But I do really hope it is really soon. Samsung already soft-launched their Samsung Pay platform.

  • Anil

    I was able to install the Android Pay app through the Google Play Store. No sideload needed.

    • Billy-Ray Boychuk

      Interesting…shows that it isn’t available in our country when I try to do it.

    • rgl168

      My profile was once associated with US Google Play and downloaded AP. After awhile I was able to switch back to Cdn Google Play but AP app remains with my profile and able to update itself.

  • AJ

    I was able to install the app directly from Play Store but it didn’t let me add my Scotiabank Visa credit and debit. My Scotia Visa CC was already added to my Google account and when I opened the app, it had the usual “Not yet supported” text besides it. Even trying to add it as a new card didn’t work.

    Android Pay app version is same as the one mentioned in the article.

    • Mikie

      I side loaded the app and my TD Classic Visa popped up because it was associated to my google play account all I had to do was confirm the 3 digits. works fine.. went to timmies on my way home and it worked 🙂

    • Waqqas Khokhar

      Same here.

    • Ben

      Same here… Out of curiosity did you have Scotia Wallet installed with your VISA loaded in that app?

    • AJ

      No, I never tried Scotia Wallet.

    • Raj Singh

      Like I mentioned to @disqus_KrNYQ3z38o:disqus, you can add it (and use it) directly through the Scotibank app. Go to ‘Mobile Wallet’ in the settings and you should be able to add your card(s).

    • Raj Singh

      It works directly through the Scotiabank app. You can add your Interac card or credit card via the ‘Mobile Wallet’ section in the settings — don’t need Android Pay.

    • AJ

      Yes, but that’s different my friend. To make use of that you need to open the Scotia app every time to make a payment, whereas Android Pay works right from lock screen (or just unlock for higher amounts).

    • Raj Singh

      That it is. Just pointing out that it’s not Android Pay in Canada “with support limited to Scotiabank cards.” It’s the Mobile Wallet that works directly through the Scotiabank app.

  • Brad Fortin

    Wow, Google’s dragging its feet on Android Pay about as much as it did with Google Voice.

    • BetelgeuseOrion

      just like apple and NFC? which year did apple get NFC?

      google had NFC on its Nexus S.

      oh BTW the iphone still cannot send files over bluetooth, something i do nearly everyday between my phone and my MBP13 and MSi14.

      hell bluetooth OBEX was available on Windows Mobile back in 2004

    • Brad Fortin

      iPhones got NFC in 2014 and iPhones got Apple Pay in 2014 (2015 for Canada).

      Android phones got NFC in 2010 and… well, no Google Wallet support when that was released in 2011, no Android Pay support when that was released in 2015, and no Samsung Pay support when that was released in 2015 (extremely limited trial support starting last month).

      And since you bring up Windows, still no support for Microsoft Wallet.

      But go on, tell me how great it was to have NFC for so long without being able to do anything useful with it.

    • FTR_Part_deux

      Psst…We’re still waiting for you to tell us all the great things when you had that early technology and no digital wallet to support it. Lol.

    • BetelgeuseOrion

      you think NFC is only for tap to pay? seriously wake the F up. it has hundreds of uses.

    • FTR_Part_deux

      Hundreds, eh? So, naming 10 wouldn’t be a problem for you…I won’t hold you to it if you can’t.

  • YoGoerz

    I think the slow roll out for Android Pay isn’t on Google, but on the banks.

    Apple locked down the NFC chip in the iPhone, making tap-to-pay exclusive to Apple Pay. Conversely, Android is so open that the banks would probably prefer to build their own solutions, whether to avoid fees we don’t know about (given I believe Google doesn’t charge interchange fees like Apple does), just to lock customers into their experience, and/or to collect user data.

  • FlamesFan89

    Doesn’t play nice with CyanogenMod

  • Felipe Castillo

    I just try adding an Scotiabank Amex and that doesn’t work. It’s weird how Amex on other banks is not really link to the bank but to Amex itself. Instead of getting the best of Amex and Scotiabank, we tend to get the worst of both of them

  • Ben

    I guess as I was late to the game my Scotiabank visa momentum infinite says not supported.

  • Billy-Ray Boychuk

    I’d like to know why someone would try to keep adding their card when we all know that it isn’t available in Canada yet. Sometimes it just makes sense to wait for an announcement from your bank or Google itself. If the Google Play store shows it as unavailable in your country, there’s probably a good reason not to side load it – especially something that is tied so closely to your money.

  • Bullwinkle2

    I was using Android Pay all over AB and BC for about a year now. With my Amex card. What gives?

    • Brandon Fa

      Was this an American Amex or a Canadian?

    • That’s because it’s an American Express card….

    • Raj Singh

      @disqus_0b1xODgsfg:disqus, it’s not Android Pay. It works directly through the Scotiabank app. Under settings, click ‘Mobile Wallet’ to add your Interac card or credit card. Super easy. Once you’ve updated that, you can use your phone instead of your card. Worked without a hitch. It also works with compatible wearables.

  • Pingback: Canada: Android Pay in Canada, but only with specific banks | América Retail()

  • tvguy

    I have a Scotiabank Visa and tried to set it up with Android Pay on my Moto Z Force (Telus). It shows the card but indicates that it is not currently supported. Not working for me, unfortunately.

    • Raj Singh

      Do it directly through the Scotibank app. Under settings, it should have a ‘Mobile Wallet’ section.

    • tvguy

      Dude, of course I’m using the Scotiabank Mobile Wallet. This article is about Android Pay.

    • Raj Singh

      You’re right but the article is wrong. I just wanted to clarify that you can pay using the Mobile Wallet via the Scotiabank app, not Android Pay.

    • tvguy

      Thanks m’man!

    • Stephane

      Raj, the article is right. People used Android Pay by sideloading it. This has nothing to do with the Scotiabank app which works and was released some time ago. This article is about *Android Pay* and people, for a short period of time were able to pay with *Android Pay*.

    • Raj Singh

      Are you saying that Android Pay (temporarily) arrived in Canada (via sideloading) with support for Scotiabank cards?

    • Stephane

      that is what the article is about, yes

    • Raj Singh

      The article is wrong and they’ve since updated it so this is a moot point now. Android Pay isn’t available in Canada.

  • lukesterwpg

    no longer working for Scotia Bank. This article is null

  • Raj Singh

    I used the Scotiabank app last night to check my financials. It asked me if I wanted to add a mobile wallet, which I did. I then used my phone instead of an Interac card to make a purchase. Worked without a hitch.

  • Chris

    Funny… Apple has had their payment service working in Canada for almost a year, meanwhile Google has had the capability for many years, but disabled it for Canada this whole time. Yawn…

  • brianOO7

    Haven’t tried it yet, but my RBC Wallet app says I can pay be tapping my phone to the terminal.

  • Pingback: Google()

  • TwitchyPuppy

    Definitely unavailable in Canada

    “This item isn’t available in your country”. What the heck is this article?!

  • Sergey D
    • Carl Hall

      our head office originally asked us to put the decals out early March….now its like the end of April…US cards on android pay still work though

  • MathewSullivan

    Just did some research because I saw the Android Pay sticker at my local McDonalds. Sucks that Apple is so far ahead, I thought Android Pay has been a thing worldwide for months now, but I guess it was just the US.

    CANADIAN BANKS.. HURRY TF UP. I want one less thing to carry in my pockets 🙂

    • thereasoner

      Android Pay is available in 13 countries so far while Apple Pay is in 16 so not that big of a difference. That said, Apple was first to launch hence their lead but I agree that Canada not having Android Pay yet is peculiar.

  • Pingback: My Homepage()