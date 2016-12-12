News
2.7 million Galaxy Note 7s returned to Samsung as global recall nears completion

Dec 12, 2016

6:21 PM EDT

27 comments

Over 2.7 million Note 7s have been returned of the 3.06 million total that were sold worldwide, according to the company.

Three months ago, news broke that Samsung would discontinue the controversial smartphone and issue a recall of all Note 7s due to battery combustion issues. Over 90 percent of devices have been returned globally, however the ratio sits at just 80 percent in Samsung’s home country, South Korea.

Samsung plans to release a final update to the Galaxy Note 7 in the United States next week, preventing the device from charging to full capacity and removing service functionality. In Canada, Samsung recently released plans to release a similar update that will limit battery charging and wireless functionality, effectively turning the Note 7 into a brick. This update is set to release in Canada on December 15th.

Some carriers, such as the American giant Verizon has refused to release the update, while others have delayed its release until after the holidays are complete.

Source: Korea Herald Via: SamMobile

Comments

  • They just need to make it official, that after a certain date, if you still have one of these phones, then you accept all responsibility for the device, and samsung isn’t on the hook if it catches fire, since you chose to disregard the recall

  • Dimitri

    Said this before and saying it again..

    Just to point it out to many that come here and argue about some using them. If you guys actually do some research you will see many that bought them from third party sites like Kijiji or eBay and or from someone else are having a HARD time getting their money back or having Samsung Canada respond back to them. I personally know 2 people having this problem and can’t do anything.

    UPS is refusing to take the package even if it’s marked with the box same and same as purolator. The box needs to come from Samsung Canada with a sticker showing the approval of shipment. Many are still waiting. Carrier stores are rejecting to take the devices in because of them not able to ship them back out and don’t want to risk having their store at risk. I have spoken to 4 Rogers corporate stores including the one at 333 Bloor street underneath the Rogers tower and they all said they are refusing to take them as they can’t keep them in the stores and directing customers to Samsung. I had the same experience and worse at my location and just a week ago ( almost 2 months to the date) Samsung Canada so called shipped me a box and I am awaiting it as Rogers wouldn’t take it back but did the refund ( spoke to Rogers Office of the President and also the district manager). Even though I am using a iPhone 7 Plus, my Note 7 ( first one) is sitting in a drawer awaiting Samsung’s Canada box to ship it back. The second one I already shipped it back by them sending me a box on the first waive.

    Again before blaming the ones that have been using them, do some research a bit..

    • Rev0lver

      OK. Having a hard time returning the phones is a big fail on Samsung’s part. They should accept them all; however that in no way justifies keeping a potentially dangerous device. That is just selfish. You risked buying something through unofficial channels and you lost. Accept the loss and move on, but don’t put others in harm’s way because you just want to keep using your recalled phone.

    • Dimitri

      Oh i hear you BUT since Samsung isn’t going to do anything about it and the ones that have it still are awaiting the box from Samsung or Samsung to do something, they can’t just leave the phone and not use it. They still have to use it as they are paying their monthly service fees unless Rogers or the carriers want to give them a phone to use for the time being. You can’t even go get a loaner phone from them unless u show that u have a damaged phone.

      The ones that are using it and don’t want to give it back because they love it and don’t want any other phone i said the same to them as u said above. I actually got into a argument with someone on the Rogers forums that was claiming how he doesn’t like the S7, doesn’t want a iPhone, doesn’t want any other Android phone Rogers has and wants what he wants which is not available to him other then buying it outright from somewhere else online. He refuses to give back the Note 7 unless Samsung or Rogers gives him that device. Here is a post i copied which he posted,

      ” S7 / S7 Edge’s screens don’t cut it. Most other devices don’t have processors that compare to it. Zenphone isn’t an option with Rogers on a plan. Was hoping to hold out for next year early release phone for something comparable. It’s definitely an “if” for me. I run it on power saving mode at all times, never have it plugged in anywhere unsafe, and don’t use fast charging cable”

      ” Losing that money and getting a completely different operating system doesn’t seem like a viable option. Nor is getting a smaller screen. I’m not being stubborn or trying to get attention here. I simply want a viable option where I don’t lose money. I’m already inconvenienced by the fact I need to get a ride, lose my application data for the most part, and have to reconfigure a brand new device (including Android development environment) – I’m not going further and getting a device that isn’t close to what I’ve been happily using for months. I’m prepared to do what I need to do to not be put in a serious danger – my services being removed for getting around due to my visual impairement (Google Maps), rather than an unlikely explosion. No fast charging, no extensive usage, power saving mode, no concerns of heat. I’m sorry, but I would have loved to replace this phone with the Zenphone months ago, or something comparable. I truly simply want a fair solution, not one that only satisfies Rogers’/Samsung’s mandate”

      So you see, people like him cause issues. They don’t want to let go as they find it a ” inconvenience”. Those are the ones to blame. The ones holding on because Samsung is taking their time to send out boxes shouldn’t be blamed.

    • Rev0lver

      “…they can’t just leave the phone and not use it.”

      Yes, they can, that is exactly what they should do.

    • Dimitri

      And what are they supposed to use? They won’t go dish out more money for another phone unless they want to use a damaged phone and carriers won’t offer you a loaner phone ( Rogers in this case). So i see their point on why they won’t.

      As you see in my post, those replies are from someone that wants a Note 7 like phone and won’t get any other phone unless it’s the one they want. Those are the ones that should get another phone as they are the reason causing the companies doing this.

    • Rev0lver

      They can use a shoe for all I care, nothing justifies using a recalled and potentially dangerous device.

    • Dimitri

      Then explain that to Samsung Canada which refuses to call back many or send out boxes which includes me that I still haven’t received it yet it was shipped out in their end and took almost 2 months. The original one I have. The second device I send it back to them and got a iPhone 7 Plus instead. Mine has been sitting in a box. Turn it on here and there to see what update comes out that’s all.

      But again I feel for those who have no choice to use it as they don’t have another phone to use as Samsung / carriers refuse to take it back.

      The ones like i shower u above on my first comment to you, those are the ones that are dumb enough to not send it back and make excuses that they can’t find a phone to use as they do not like the features. They could take it back but refuse to unlike the ones that are still waiting from Samsung Canada to ship a box out to send it back and get a refund or exchange.

    • ciderrules

      Another failure on Samsungs part. Doesn’t matter where you got it – it’s a recalled device and should be accepted for return/exchange.

      There are two other industries where recalls are common. Automobiles and baby/child seats. In either of these cases it’s irrelevant if you bought them new or used – as long as the model/serial number is part of the recall you’ll get taken care of. There’s no excuse for Samsung to drag their feet with any Note 7 owner.

    • Dimitri

      Oh i agree. They have been lofting on doing their job and they only seem to care of the device that got sold by carriers instead.

    • Roberto Yamada

      something similar happened to me, im in iqaluit nu, bought the ph online, no problem, got the exchange device no problem, after that they said no more shipping to po boxes, long story short im stuck since 2 months ago, all their CS are uncapable of fixing this or giving me a solution, ridiculous!!

  • George

    Go for it Samsung! See if you can brick my 3 Note 7!
    I love my Note 7 and will keep them forever!

    • Rev0lver

      Forever comes pretty quickly when your house is on fire.

    • George

      Just stick your nose to your business!

    • Rev0lver

      Just stick your Note….aww nevermind….

    • Do Do

      LMFAO

    • Cowpoke

      Lol! Response of the Week?

    • Andrew English

      Good luck traveling outside the country the with your Note 7 by plane. There is still a ban on them at the airports, if they see you with it they’ll take it away. Nothing you can do as the customs offers are above the law. 🙂

    • George

      You really think so?
      I am going to US next week. I will let you know the outcome!

  • Mark

    I returned my Note 7 a week ago, and there is nothing from Samsung. No confirmation or even a phone call. Am I just supposed to wait for them to send me my new S7 Edge? or what should I do. my note 7 was purchased from a 3rd party.

    • suttonmontreal

      I’m on the same boat here , 6 weeks since they have my note 7 and I tried everything , calling all Samsung numbers that exists, chat , emails. Nothing works , no one knows. Lastly someone from Samsung relations department emailed me saying that I have to wait more time. Didn’t tell me how long tough. Well ; all I can say is that Samsung has the worst CS ever. Irresponsible people , management etc. I guess our best bet is just wait and wait …..
      I’m willing to start a lawsuit against them if I don’t hear anything by the end of this month
      Anyway good luck with it.

    • Roberto Yamada

      same thing, after approximately 10 calls and 2 months, they just told me they just realized they dont send to po boxes no more, so they cant send me the damn security box to same address they sent both phones. ridiculous!!

    • suttonmontreal

      Try this
      casvc12@samsung.com

      Josiah G.
      Executive Customer Relations | Samsung Electronics Canada

    • Mark

      any updates?

      I still haven’t received my S7 yet.

      I think it’ll take more than a month.

    • suttonmontreal

      3 days ago I called back to speak to relations department and they told me to wait another 3 days to see what’s going on.. it’s the second time they told me that I will let you know later today or Monday. Still waiting but this is nonsense
      This is something I like from Apple when it comes to warranty, you go to the store and problem fixed right away
      Samsung has to learn from Apple.

    • suttonmontreal

      all i can say is that i never experience such of BAD CUSTOMER SERVICE by anything , they resend me the return box for the note 7 after about 2 months of having already received it this guy named Josiah G from customer relations at Samsung is the worst , i don’t know how somebody like this guy can work at this company After calling maybe 20 times , finally got a supervisor that i guess did something but did it wrong because they send me a defective S7 edge like 3 days ago It had a white line across the screen i guess it was a refurbished one
      I called back Samsung and guess what ? The worst guy again Mr Josiah G The guy who doesn’t do anything for his pay cheque So i did another complaint to get the supposed new damaged phone replaced and NO He says NO only thing they can do is repair the screen at a repair center
      Well after all I end up with a damaged S7 edge in exchange for a discontinued note 7 and the worst experience with any customer service ever

  • Cowpoke

    Oy gevalt! 2.7 million? Losers.