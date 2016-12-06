Samsung’s Galaxy S8 might not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack

s7edgewm-1

Patrick O'Rourke

December 6, 2016 10:32am

Cue the ‘bravery’ jokes because it looks like Samsung’s Galaxy S8 might not feature a standard 3.5mm headphone jack, just like Apple’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

It turns out it isn’t just Apple that’s intent on killing the 3.5mm headphone jack, with news stemming from Sammobile indicating that Samsung also has plans to switch to USB-C headphones with its new flagship. Rumours circulated earlier this month that Samsung could have plans to ditch USB-C after the Note 7 overheating debacle, though if this latest report is to be believed, the South Korean is still sticking with the relatively new port technology.

The publication is also reporting that the S8 will ship with stereo speakers thanks to the removal of the headphone jack. Apple also used the additional space gained following the removal of the 3.5mm jack in order to add stereo speakers to its device.

Other rumours indicate the S8 will feature a 2K Super AMOLED display, but that the screen won’t feature a ‘PenTile layout,’ making it significantly sharper, especially when it comes to virtual reality. The S8 will apparently feature a standard RGB arrangement with 11,059,200 pixels and a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels.

With the Note 7 ultimately turning into a disaster for Samsung, the company has a lot riding on the release of the S8. Samsung is reportedly set to reveal the Galaxy S8 at Mobile World Congress 2017 in February.

SourceSammobile, 2
  • Nexzen

    Lmaooo make fun of Apple then join them. That’s the trend of the industry.

    • It’s Me

      They are courageously leading from behind.

    • LeTricolore

      Did Samsung make fun of Apple for this? I know Google did with the Pixel ads.

      Either way, this is silly.

    • It’s Me

      Samsung VP Justin Denison on stage at the Note 7 launch. “Want to know what else it comes with? An audio jack, I’m just saying.”
      It also ended up coming with a bomb disposal kit.

      Guess he might be saying something different soon.

    • Brad Fortin

      Someone needs to sit in the front row of the S8 unveiling with a Devialet Phantom and blast his words back to him when they drop the headphone jack.

    • Mo Dabbas

      They actually did when they introduced the Note 7

    • youretard

      confirmed for rtard

    • Adderbox76

      By Apple you must mean “Motorola”. You must have misspoke, because surely an Apple Sheep wouldn’t claim “FIRST” for something where facts clearly say otherwise!

    • TrickyDickie

      They would lol

    • sjimmiep

      But you didn’t make fun of Motorola for this. You made fun of Apple. And now you can make fun of yourself.

    • Brad Fortin

      Nobody said anything about first, just that when Apple does something others tend to follow, even if someone else did it first and nobody followed them.

  • Martin Jabou

    I think you meant to say Galaxy S8 in the last sentence.

  • simbob

    That would suck.

  • p_lindsay

    Courageous.

  • p_lindsay

    I’m predicting that Pixel 2 will be the best selling phone next year. Sammy and Apple are both F’ing up.

    • ciderrules

      Pixel will sell a fraction of the S8 which will sell a fraction of the iPhone.

    • p_lindsay

      The fraction the S8 will sell compared to iPhone will be about 1:1 as usual with Samsung selling overall more phones than Apple by a wide margin. If Pixel 2 is waterproof and has stereo speakers it will catch up fast.

    • ciderrules

      No. It will be closer to 3:1 for Apple vs S8. iPhone has vastly outsold the Galaxy S series.

      Of course, it’s hard to tell since Samsung stopped reporting any sales figures just when they started their two year long nosedive.

    • p_lindsay

      Umm, you iFans are hilarious. Samsung reports sales EXACTLY the same as Apple does. They give the overall sales numbers but don’t break them down by individual model. Apple won’t even report preorder numbers anymore. So in typical iFan fashion you’re taking the cumulative sales of all 8+ iPhone models currently on sale and pretending it’s only the newest model. Samsung ABSOLUTELY outsells Apple and basically all estimates put the S series neck and neck with the newest iPhone with the exception of when the iPhone 6 was first released. But the flip side of that is that the S5 absolutely dominated the 5S.

    • ciderrules

      No they don’t. For the simple reason that Apple only sells high-end flagships. Samsung sells everything from high-end flagships (Galaxy S series) down to $50 low-end disposable phones.

      Samsung last reported Galaxy S sales (the only phone they sell that compares directly to an iPhone) in Fewb 2014. They hit 200 million at that time, according to Samsung. Over the same time period the iPhone sold 413 million. So the iPhone was already more than 2:1 over Samsung back in 2014. Since then Samsung did a nosedive in sales and Apple posted huge record quarters, including two holiday quarters of almost 75 million each.

      Sorry, you’re 100% wrong. Hate to bring math and official figures to the tables.

    • p_lindsay

      Really? They only sell high end flagships? The 5S and SE are high end flagships? The 6 and 6 plus are still counted as high end? The only difference between Apple and Samsung is Apples margins are insane. Basically, because muppets like you line up to over pay for their crap.

      No matter how you try to twist it, Samsung sells more phones. This isn’t even up for debate. The FACT is Samsung sells more phones.

      Anyways, none of this is even relevant. The reality is the pixel will be a more compelling product going forward. It’s easily the best phone on the market right now unless you’re a 12 year old that only plays games. Pixel 2 will give both Apple and Samsung a run for their money.

    • ciderrules

      Not very bright are you?

      The cheapest iPhone Apple sells is $400. The cheapest phone Samsung sells is under $50. That’s for a BRAND NEW phone, not a 3 year old model. And like Apple, Samsung still sells older Galxy models (though they sell them for longer than Apple) so bringing up the 6/6P is irrelevant. The ASP (average selling price) for ALL Samsung phones sold is around $230. Apple is around $600. That tells you all you need to know about how many cheap phones Samsung sells vs their high-end phones. Most of the phones they sell are low-end.

      Samsung does sell more phones. I never claimed they didn’t, so why are you fabricating an argument that I never claimed int he first place? Did you even read what I said. I clearly stated the Galaxy S series. Or do you think it’s fair to count how many $50 phones Samsung sells because a $50 junk phone is comparable to an $800 iPhone 7, right?

      Pixel best phone on the market?Only to blind Android fanboys. It only JUST got technology Apple debuted in the 3GS from 2009. Yeah, it’s sooooo advanced.

    • p_lindsay

      Your so dumb. I mean actually illiterate.

      All you i****s have to brag about is the price of iPhones as if you enjoy getting ripped off.

    • sjimmiep

      Next september, all the people who bought iPhone 6/6+ in 2015 will be upgrading to the 10th anniversary edition. Expect sales in the 75+ million range.

    • p_lindsay

      Actually I’m expecting them to release a 7S with the same design but 1 new groundbreaking colour for an extra $150 and their sales to continue falling.

    • sjimmiep

      The Anniversary iPhone will sell 75+ million.We can revisit this when it happens.

    • p_lindsay

      If it really is a 7S it won’t even break 50.

    • sjimmiep

      Ya ok. Troll on.

    • p_lindsay

      That’s what the 5S sold. We have no idea how the 7 is doing but I guarantee it won’t hit 70. Call me a troll if you want but I’m probably not wrong. Even sheep like you would jump ship if they go 4 years without a redesign.

    • sjimmiep

      Ya. No. Carry on. Push away from the computer.

    • p_lindsay

      Baaaa

    • Ipse

      May wanna read a bit about Pixel problems…and camera issues are just a part of the story.

    • p_lindsay

      I own a Pixel XL. I’ve had no issues so far with the camera. What story is it that I’m missing? Please enlighten me. Does it explode or have “touch disease”? Am I holding it wrong or something?

    • Ipse

      Well, if you choose to get defensive, your problem not mine…have a nice day.
      I assume you have access to Google still…

    • p_lindsay

      How is that defensive? It was a simple question and pointing out that all phones have issues. Maybe there’s “ambient air” in the battery.

    • Ipse

      If you asked seriously, then go to androidcentral dot com and check out the reviews and editor comments.
      While any such article is by nature subjective, you can see several common points : lens flare, image stabilization, white balance in certain conditions, etc…and this is just the camera.
      I’m not a hater, but for 1000$ Google should have outdone Samsung phones in every category…where is the SD, waterproof, battery life….

    • p_lindsay

      As I clearly stated I own the phone. The only issue I had was the LTE+ network dropping out occasionally which has since been fixed. I’ve had no camera issues at all and consider it to be by far the best cell phone camera on the market, as do most reviewers. Even the flash is excellent which can’t be said about any other phone. I agree that it should be waterproof, it’s a definite shortcoming but other than that it is in my opinion better than anything Samsung or Apple has. And my original point was that the pixel 2 will likely correct any shortcomings.

    • Brad Fortin

      I’m surprised you’ve heard of “touch disease” but haven’t heard of the Pixel’s lens flare issues. Unlike “touch disease”, which only affects damaged devices, #LensFlareGate affects all Pixels when pointed in the general direction of any light source. Google says a software update is coming that could help reduce the effect but since it’s a hardware defect there isn’t much software can do to help.

    • p_lindsay

      I have heard of it, just haven’t experienced it myself. But then again, I don’t tend to take pics of the sun. I’m assuming you iFans do use the touch screen on the 6S though.

    • Brad Fortin

      It doesn’t just happen with the sun, it happens with any light source. I’m assuming you Pixel users take photos in conditions bright enough to see each other.

    • p_lindsay

      That’s weird. Pretty sure there’s a light source in every single photo I take. Pretty sure you’re full of s#!t.

    • Brad Fortin

      Android Central: “[…] how do you “fix” lens flare on your Pixel? Well, […] unfortunately there isn’t a silver bullet to fix it entirely […] as all Pixels have the same lens flare characteristics. When it comes to lens flare, your only real hope is to recognize when it could happen and hope to avoid situations that most often produce the types of lens flare that the Pixel is susceptible to.”

      So, avoid light sources.

      Android Police: “[Pixel] has the best smartphone camera Google has ever sold, but it’s not without its problems. Users have been reporting a distracting halo lens flare in photos taken in bright light. […] Lens flare in a camera is normal, but the Pixel camera seems to be more susceptible than most. You’ll probably see it if you take a photo with a bright light source visible. […] All Pixels will experience this with the camera in certain lighting conditions.”

      So, avoid bright lights.

      Forbes: “Some users have reported bright arcs and other artifacts encroaching into the frame – an obvious symptom of untamed lens flare. […] For now, an effective way to reduce the appearance of lens flare is to use your hand as a makeshift lens hood to shield any light from shining across the front of the lens.”

      So, use your hand to shield your phone from any light source.

      Engadget: “Redditors and members of google’s own Pixel User Community have been reporting cases of “rather extreme lens flaring” in “the overwhelming majority” of handsets. […] As many photographers and will tell you, lens flare can be caused by a variety of factors and can even be a cool and desirable artistic effect. But as Googler IsaacOnCamera notes on the Pixel forums, this “halo/arc flare” happens as a bright arc in the corners of the frame and is definitely unintended.”

      So, either you’re full of sh#t or dozens of publications and thousands of other Pixel users are wrong.

    • p_lindsay

      Well I guess I’m full of sh!t then. I mean, I took a close up picture of a turned on lightbulb with absolutely nothing even close to lens flare, but ya, it’s a huge deal.

      If you’re bored Google iPhone green dot lens flare.

    • p_lindsay
    • p_lindsay

      Does a lightbulb count as a light source?

    • Brad Fortin

      Lens flare doesn’t happen when the light source IS your subject, it happens when there’s a light source BEHIND your subject. Now you’re being purposely obtuse.

    • thereasoner

      Same here, my Pixel cameras are excellent and every bit worthy of the great reviews they’ve been getting.

    • thereasoner

      The phones are definitely that good, I love mine and they’re beating sales expectations of the first generation Pixels but Google is going to have to get serious with the distribution if they’re ever going to challenge behemoths like Samsung and Apple.

      Limiting the number of countries/markets and the amount of carriers offering them like they did with these Pixels is not going to work if they want sales to get that big.

  • AMB_07

    The courage is strong in this one!

  • Pip Boy

    It’s great to see that Samsung also has the courage to screw their customers for a money grab.

  • Spot on Pat about the following on this one. Both companies copy each other (despite what the fringe fanatics on both sides say) and this is one area I don’t think Samsung should follow suite. While Apple loyalty/lockin allows Apple to do whatever they want, Samsung folk have options and are not afraid to go somewhere else. If they are going to pull that, they better have a damn good hook on the other side of it.

    The display upgrade is good though. Try using VR on a phone with a lower resolution / crappier screen you will see why this is important.

    • Thanks. It seems like a solid phone. I understand the difficulties ditching the 3.5mm jack creates, but it really isn’t as bad as some people have made it out to be. Hopefully Samsung has better justification for removing it than Apple.

  • Nathan Burke

    “Samsung is reportedly set to reveal the Galaxy S7 at Mobile World Congress 2017 in February.” Guess we are getting another S7 this upcoming year lol

  • Balls

    That the nice thing about Android. No Sammy headphone jack? You have several other solid phone alternatives. No headphone jack on your i-device? Tough.

  • TouchMyBox

    It’s premature to be killing the 3.5mm jack, but at least USB-C is the proper successor to it and not some proprietary garbage.

    • Brad Fortin

      Bluetooth?

    • Cameron Davidson

      Sucks?

    • Brad Fortin

      Not the W1 chip, not by a long shot.

  • Jim Pauls

    But does it explode?

    • Andrew English

      Only if they don’t leave enough room for the batter to expand during charging. 😀

    • Andrew English

      Only if they don’t leave enough room for the battery to expand! 😀

  • Ipse

    Samsung really has to lure back customers that fled in horror after the Note 7 debacle (4B$and counting…) and this is what they come up with? No new screen and removal of audio jack? Seriously? There is talk about removal of the home button too…BTW : stereo speakers work (to a minor extent) if they are on BOTH sides, not just one like iPhone.
    Count me out…not that Sammy cares 🙂

  • Andrew English

    Well I won’t believe it until the phone is actually in the market. We know how these rumors never seem pan out once the actual device is available.

  • Garrett Cooper

    Haven’t been a Samusng fan for years after hardware and software issues on my S2, S3 and S4, making them unusable. All issues that were common and well documented as well. After the whole Note 7 debacle, it would take an incredible device at an aggressive price to earn my business. But Samsung will be arrogant and keep the high price and give a modest bump to the S7 hardware.

  • Nundo

    I don’t understand why people worry about not having a headphone jack. It’s one less problem of you ask me. Plus most manufacturers who have gotten rid of it tend to provide you with an adapter. Realistically people don’t listen and charge their phones at the same time, or at least few people do.. every site seems to be reporting this on my news feed this morning.

    • gommer strike

      For the simple reason that people dislike change, especially when it’s around something which has been around for 3+ generations of human lifetimes.

    • Nundo

      The USB to type c didn’t seem to cause as much problems. People welcomed the change. Apple removed the headphone jack and called it “courage” …

    • gommer strike

      Let’s remember that Apple is merely just the one who held a big presentation and did all that big talk stuff. But everyone forgets(or doesn’t want to acknowledge) that Apple was far from the first to remove the headphone jack.

      Those of us who know better, yawn and point out that Motorola and LeEco removed the headphone jack from their line of phones(Moto Z, and 2 different LeEco phones) long before it was even an idea in Apple’s eye.

      As usual(and always), Apple wasn’t the first. They’re merely following in the footsteps of someone else.

    • thereasoner

      It poses no “problem” to leave the jack in place but by removing it you do introduce other hassles such as wireless buds that need to be charged and occasionally replaced, the expense associated with that and other nuisances for those who keep their old buds but now have to deal with unnecessary adapters.

      If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

    • Nundo

      Understandable. But that’s the beauty about the wireless industry, things change. While others may see it as an inconvenience some see it as a convenience. For example, the amount of people I hear that their headphones plug broke inside the jack, or people who bump it and detach their jack from the mother board, leaving it on speaker mode. Or people who place a stylus holder and jam it in the jack. The headphone jack does cause problems for some people :-/

    • thereasoner

      Just because a device still has a headphone jack that doesn’t mean you can’t choose to use wireless buds instead for those who see said jack as an “inconvenience”. It’s still better to have both options imo.

    • Brad Fortin

      But there is a problem with continuing to include the headphone jack: The internal space of a device is at a premium, and if a company can remove a single-purpose jack in favour of a more versatile jack or wireless then that just leaves more room for other components, like a bigger battery.

    • thereasoner

      That’s not a problem really, the space gain is tiny. I suppose it could be used for an extra speaker but then dual/stereo speakers already exist with the jack in place.

      If anything, it’s a solution looking for a problem to justify what is otherwise a bold attempt to gain revenue from wireless buds.

    • Cameron Davidson

      But no one is asking you.

  • thereasoner

    This one is difficult to believe as Samsung usually is about giving the consumers options. On the other hand they did eliminate removable batteries and even SD cards, albeit temporarily, so I suppose that they could try and push sales of their wireless buds by removing the port.

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    Samsung is not forced to bring a show stopper on the S8 the S series do not have the stigma the Note series was given due to the events well known by all of us. They will bring their A game just prove that they are still a serious competitor and to ensure everyone on the quality they were known for.

    What remains to be seen it will be wether or not the next Note iteration (if any) will bring back costumers as it used before the recent events.

    As for the jack or no jack, I could care less, what I do not like is the fact that some OEMS are putting the jack at the bottom of the device (jack or usb c) wich makes the use of any earphones (other than wireless) very ackward cause if you put your phone on your pocket it is always upside down when you take it out; having to turn it to make any use of the device.

  • JP

    I was more perturbed by Apple’s inability to use a common standard for audio between their MacBook and iPhone than the actual loss of headphone jack. At least with USB-C, Samsung is conforming to what will likely be a universal standard in the vast majority of future devices(and probable backwards compatibility going forward). No one outside of Apple is going to commit to lightning so purchasing lightning headphones in the long run means something that is guaranteed to become obsolete one day.

    • It’s Me

      I think many/most people will be using adapters or wireless, regardless of what actual port is available instead of a headphone jack.

      But, while you might be one of the few that is only bothered by whether it’s a standard or not, most of the anger from non-iPhone users about the iPhone changes involved things like:
      “No none of my old headphones will work. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
      “Can’t charge and listen to music at the same time.”
      “It’s a money grab to force you to buy new headphones or adapters.”
      All of which apply to USB-C as much as lightening.

    • JP

      It’s not a money grab to shift to USB-C since most phone manufacturers don’t profit from USB-C headphones being sold to you. Apple on the other hand literally profits off of licensed every Lightning accessory sold.

    • It’s Me

      Only those that are certified. And for those, it is literal pennies they “grab” for which they risked billions of dollars of lost sales due to people wanting that jack. Usually a money grab doesn’t put billions at risk for the possible gain of pennies.

      And they’d get nothing for those that opt for most wireless headphones.

    • brent

      Are you and Brad Fortin buddies? you both seem to have your heads jammed far up apples Ass…

    • It’s Me

      Thanks for the intelligent rebuttal.

    • Sees pretty accurate to me.

    • It’s Me

      That’s a surprise.

    • Hardly

    • It’s Me

      Bingo.

    • Glad you could agree to that

    • brent

      It wasn’t a rebuttal specific to this thread genius! It was just a general observation from reading a bunch of your posts pertaining to apple and Samsung.. Are you two dating?

    • It’s Me

      Of course it wasn’t a rebuttal. I honestly don’t expect you’d be capable of an intelligent rebuttal. Thanks for proving me right.

    • JP

      Apple can remotely disable unlicensed lightning accessories. We’ve seen it countless times with chargers that only work when the device is off. Apple is willing to bet their bottom line will benefit more from millions of penny sales than from a much fewer amount of lost unit sales. They are also trying to push people towards their earpods which I’d wager a guess is a very high margin product.

      I personally think Apple is painting themselves in a corner my repeatedly alienating the fringe user bases and only targeting the highest margin customers but only time will tell if I’m right in that regard or not.

    • Brad Fortin

      “I was more perturbed by Apple’s inability to use a common standard for audio between their MacBook and iPhone than the actual loss of headphone jack.”

      Bluetooth? “The future is wireless”, as in not another wired standard.

  • mpj

    guess my s7 is my last samsung phone, very disappointing…

    • Brad Fortin

      What happens when no manufacturers offer a headphone jack? Will you just stop buying phones?

    • mpj

      well im sure there will be companies that ‘cater’ to this demand if samsung ignores this…

    • Brad Fortin

      I’m sure people were saying the same thing when PC OEMs stopped including SCSI ports, serial ports, parallel ports, floppy drives, etc.

    • mpj

      those are instances where their replacement is better tech. im not convinced bluetooth headphones are better tech…this may change in future but stuff like IconX needs better battery/audio quality before ill adopt it…

    • Brad Fortin

      I disagree about Bluetooth not being better, especially with the work Apple did with its W1 chip. For example, connecting is just as easy: With corded headphones you just plug in, with W1-enabled headphones you just turn them on near the device and tap “Connect”. But W1 headphones have the advantage of working with all devices in the area, so if you pause the music on your iPhone and start watching a video on your laptop or tablet the headphones will automatically switch over, no unplugging and replugging. Range and mobility are also a great advantage to Bluetooth: You don’t have to carry the source device with you, so you can get up to get a glass of water without removing the headphones or picking up your music source to bring it with you (a little harder with a desktop, laptop, or tablet than with a phone), and your range limit isn’t the length of the cable (6-10 feet) it’s the strength of the connection, which with W1 headphones is over 300 feet (thanks to Bluetooth Class 1). The only downside is having another battery to charge. Some people might argue about the sound quality but >90% of the population either won’t notice or won’t care because they’re already used to 192 kbps MP3s and 96 kbps streaming radio.

    • mpj

      oh your an iphone user that explains everything…disagree with pretty much everything your saying…

    • Brad Fortin

      Not much to disagree with since I’m mostly listing off features. You *do* just turn them near your device to connect them, you *can* use it with all your Apple devices in the area without any effort, and Bluetooth Class 1 range *is* better than corded range. The only thing to disagree with is the audio quality but that’ll be completely subjective.

    • Cameron Davidson

      The disagreement is whether those “features” are a positive trade.

      He’s right though – iSheep who are convinced this is the right thing to do can’t be trusted with their opinion.

    • Brad Fortin

      How is increased mobility and range not a positive trade? How is an easier connection not a positive trade? How is better audio routing not a positive trade?

      Do you really not realize how childish you sound when you call people “iSheep”? What’s next, you’re going to call people smelly and say they have cooties? Grow up.

    • Cameron Davidson

      Because some of us value sound quality, Brad, that’s why.

    • Cameron Davidson

      If the shear fits, Brad…

  • Sam

    i guess my s7 edge is gonna be my last samsung

    • Brad Fortin

      What happens when no manufacturers offer a headphone jack? Will you just stop buying phones forever?

  • 1messager

    Nooooo!!!! Apple suck!

    • Cowpoke

      Suck in the dollars? How very observant of you!

  • demigod79

    I’ll wait for an official announcement before taking this seriously, but in all honestly, it wouldn’t surprise me if it was true. Samsung has a habit of copying whatever Apple does (and I say that as a long-time and current Samsung user). This particular rumor doesn’t affect me that much since I already went BT a while ago, but I do wish Samsung would forge their own path and do something really innovative.

  • Cowpoke

    I gather they have removed the headphone jack to make way for a small fire-extinguisher…

  • Bob Loblaw

    Fvck yourself Sh!tsung. Long live the 3.5mm headphone jack

  • BetelgeuseOrion

    another thing apple ripped off HTC,

    the HTC Touch pro had a combined usb/headphone combo jack in 2008, before apple even had a 3G phone.

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    Wether we like it or not, the lost of the 3.5 jack is part of evolution on this market. And neither apple or Samsung can claim they where the first to do it. I guess and the performance and location is done wisely it will work for both of them as I said before. They might find a bit of resistance at first, but you can bet anything that a usb-c adapter will be made available for those with high end 3.5 headphones and at least Samsung will sure provide those buying their product with the new “jack” with matching headphones, so does Apple by the way. So nobody is forcing nobody to go BT; on Apple you get the ligthing earbuds and with Samsung (if the rumor stand) you will get usb-c ones.

    everyone chill and lets wait.

  • Bob Loblaw

    Yay, one more company I refuse to support.

  • Pingback: Samsung will reportedly launch wireless earbuds alongside Galaxy S8 – HostMeMe()