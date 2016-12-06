Best Buy Canada Oculus Touch shipments delayed to December 23rd

Patrick O'Rourke

December 6, 2016 3:09pm

Best Buy, the exclusive third-party retailer of Oculus Touch in Canada, has delayed Oculus Touch’s release date, which presumably also means shipments, to December 23rd, 2016.

The original shipping date for most buyers was listed “as early as December 6th,” Oculus Touch’s official world wide launch date. It’s unclear when the date switched, but it’s likely that Oculus owners who purchased through Best Buy’s website will need to wait a few more weeks for their Touch controllers to arrive.

Touch is currently sold out on Best Buy’s Canadian website though the controllers retail for $279 CAD. The Canadian Microsoft is listed as another official physical retailer for Touch but doesn’t currently have the gamepads listed on its website.

Buying touch via Oculus’ official website currently lists the controllers with a December 16th to the 21st shipping date. If you purchased Oculus Touch through Best Buy and either received your Touch controllers or have been given a different shipping date, let me know in the comments section.

As of this morning, Canadian Oculus Touch owners are now able to buy Touch supported titles through the company’s online store. We’ve reached out to both Oculus and Best Buy for comment

Thanks Brian!

  • Mr. Gilmour

    I pre-ordered through oculus and best buy. I cancelled oculus because I thought bestbuy would get it to me quicker. big mistake.

    my order said Dec 6 shipping date until this morning, AFTER the preorder window. I have no choice but to keep the order or I’ll lose out on the free games. BS.

    • zzzronin

      I did the same mistake ! Shame on Best Buy, it’s annoying !

  • wowgivemeabreak

    Oculus is so damn useless.

    I am going to email BB and see if they’ll hit me up with a discount like they did with the delayed Rift in Oct.

    • Foreign Devil

      Let us know if BestBuy gives you a discount for blowing the release date. I’ll be sure to ask them too if they do. At this point we could probably get the Touch elsewhere sooner than our Best Buy pre-order

    • I think this is more Best Buy’s part than Oculus, but I’m not totally sure. We still haven’t heard back from Best Buy.

    • Jeff

      Any luck with that?

    • wowgivemeabreak

      The email form on their site doesn’t seem to work for order inquiries so I haven’t emailed them.

      I am surprised they haven’t sent out an email about this delay since they did for the Rift.

  • Jeff

    Great. I pre ordered through Best Buy and after calling them Monday and them telling me they have no information on a release date, I ordered off oculus’ site. Now with the timing I can’t cancel oculus just in case. I may have to pay for two sets. Nice of Best Buy to let us know ahead of time. Hopefully we get the free games.

  • Foreign Devil

    Yep same thing here. Canada getting the second rate treatment. . I’m sure all USA BestBuy pre-orders are shipping on the promised date. I sure hope we get the pre-order codes still for the free games. I’m also annoyed because I got my Rift headset at Best Buy a couple weeks before Black Friday. THey promised to honor any discounts that might happen for Black Friday if I buy early. Well the “discount” ended up being $100 Oculus store coupon. So of course Best Buy wont’ give me that. . I should have just waited until Black Friday. Next time I buy stuff from Microsoft Store instead.

  • Philippe Lanteigne

    It sucks.
    Do we get the 2 extra free games if we pre-ordered with Best Buy?

    • wowgivemeabreak

      We better since Oculus clearly stated in October that all pre orders with BB and Amazon and the MS store would get them so if we somehow don’t, it’ll be time to complain to Oculus.

    • Philippe Lanteigne

      Received my Touch today, no extra games.

  • Jeff

    Or maybe they don’t care as only 6 of us bought oculus in Canada

  • Philippe Lanteigne

    Package was shipped yesterday. Crossing fingers for the two extra “free games”…