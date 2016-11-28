Google’s Pixel will generate $3.8 billion USD in 2017, according to analyst estimates

pixel-9

Rose Behar

November 28, 2016 8:21pm

Multinational financial services corporation Morgan Stanley has estimated that Google’s Pixel smartphone will generate $3.8 billion USD in revenue in 2017, with an expected five to six million units sold. Morgan Stanley also predicts the company will generate $2 billion over the last three months of 2016 (October, November and December) through the sale of 3 million Pixels.

While this may sound like a significant amount of revenue, in comparison to Apple’s numbers it still seems a bit meager. Apple sold 212 million iPhones in the 2016 financial year, generating $137 billion in revenue. Additionally, the financial institution expects the Pixel will be half as profitable as the iPhone, due to a higher cost of materials. Where Apple enjoys a 41 gross percent profit margin, Morgan Stanley estimates the Pixel has a 22 percent to 25 percent gross profit margin.

It’s still a very strong showing for the company’s first Made by Google-branded phone, however, and Morgan Stanley analysts are optimistic that the phone’s unique features, such as Google Assistant, Pixel camera and Daydream VR support will lead consumers to pump more money than ever before into the Android ecosystem.

Related: Google Pixel review: The high-end Android you’ve been waiting for

SourceBusiness Insider
  • ChochiWpg

    Hi Rose,

    Great article as always. Just wanted to mention in the first paragraph where it says “$2 billion over the last three months of 2015”. I think it was meant to say 2016. Just a heads up.

    • Rose

      Thanks very much! It’s not the first time I tried to write 2015 rather than 2016 today… I’m experiencing a time warp I guess, haha.

    • ChochiWpg

      No worries, I’ve done it many times myself as well. Have a good one.

  • Mike

    Interesting. I think Google is feeling the need to be in control of a flagship android phone. After Samsung botched the Galaxy Note 7 probably even more so..

  • ciderrules

    Same price as the iPhone yet much lower profit margins? Doesn’t make sense at all.

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      I think Apple receives large discounts on components and manufacturing.

    • thereasoner

      Less cost for RAM, cheaper displays, smaller batteries, revenue generated from proprietary peripherals/cables/dongles on top of repair revenues from scams like error 53 and Touch Disease….makes sense to me.

    • neo905

      Yup Apple focuses on the software side not the hardware to maximize profits. That said, they do use faster storage that improves overall experience as well as a custom SOC that does the same. They do cheap out in other hardware areas though.

    • ciderrules

      Since when does error 53 and Touch Disease have anything to do with profit margins and the cost of the components to manufacture a device? Oh right, it doesn’t.

    • FlamesFan89

      You do realize that there is a real cost to handling repairs and defects right? Or do you think that Samsung had a net profit on the Note 7 since the cost to the consumer was larger than the bill of materials?

      The point he was making is that they are charging for repairs for touch disease. If they actually repaired it at their own cost, as they should be doing, it would eat into their profit margins.

    • Brad Fortin

      The cost for RAM and batteries are almost negligible to the bill of materials (~1% for the battery, ~2-3% for the RAM). Apple’s display is also *more* expensive because of the pressure sensitivity, brighter backlight, and individual calibration for the wider DCI-P3 colour gamut.

      Apple’s components are more expensive, they just have the advantage of their massive economies of scale (literally orders of magnitude larger).

    • RichieRich

      Great point, Brad.

      I’m shocked this was never replied to. Shocked.

  • JD

    When Google’s out to make money on their own Android hardware other OEMs need to be worried. Samsung was on the right track to start their contingent Tizen and Samsung Ecosystem. Huawei’s on the same path. Looks like Google’s strategy was to let the OEMs fight and kill the old top players (Nokia, Moto, BBRY, Microsoft) then when they’re dead starve to death (HTC) one by one and then come in the second horse in the a two horse race.

    • Omar

      They’re literally leaching off of HTC, too. HTC actually made this phone but you’d never know that just by listening to Googles marketing of the device as “Made-by-Google”.

      I really don’t want Google to become another Apple, but with the apparent success of these phones it seems like it’s inevitable. So goodbye affordable Nexus lineup, hello $1000+ Pixel.

    • Guest

      Correction, HTC assembled the phone like Foxconn does for Apple and it’s Apple who “leaches” off HTC for their iPhone 6 design. Not to mention the agreement signed between HTC and Apple that is supposed to give said leaching/copying some sort of legitimacy.

    • neo905

      All these OEMS have been leeching off of Google as far as I am concerned. Good, Samsung and Huawei can make their own ecosystems and find out how difficult it is. Google has no obligation to hold these OEM’s hands to be successful. They can put on their capitalist big boy pants and get er done.

    • Omar

      Nah.. If it wasn’t for those OEMs Android wouldn’t even exist today. The Note debacle hurt Samsung more than Google, but Samsung has almost single-handedly built the consumer base for Android in North America. Androids marketshare over Apple is thanks purely to the OEMs and affordable smartphones.

    • neo905

      At the end of the day. Google can make hardware if push came to shove and they have and have some success of the bat. OEM’s like Samsung trying to push that Tizen crap without the Play Store will wither and die. Google gave away the software to these companies for “free”. Google only cares about ads at the end of the day not hardware. These OEM’s went in eyes wide open.

    • Omar

      Now they can, sure. I’m not arguing against the fact Google can make hardware they challenges other OEMs. I’m just saying that if they didn’t give them Android for “free” then the OS would have never become what it was today. If it didn’t have the marketshare it does, it wouldn’t have the app ecosystem it does now. Just ask Microsoft.

      Tizen would probably do quite well in places like Asia, maybe Europe. Definitely not North America. Not sure what relevance Tizen has in this discussion though.

    • Ipse

      Google IS becoming another Apple. Almost as (if not more) arrogant, all-knowing what the consumer needs or wants, without absorbing feedback, etc. The whole 9 yards of a monopoly.
      I hope that the Samsungs and Huaweis of the world will prevent the birth of another tyrant 🙂
      What I find interesting is media sucking up to Google and portraying the Pixel as the Second Coming, despite its (numerous) flaws.
      I was used to see that only with Apple.

    • thereasoner

      It’s funny that you would say that Google isn’t interested in feedback yet my Pixel allows me to send feedback directly to Google. That and my Pixel device has been a fantastic performer thank you very much.

      Google becoming Apple are they?…call me when Google abuses the patent and court systems, steals from consumers in eBook price fixing scams or builds devices to fail so they can profit from repairs like Apple does.

    • Brad Fortin

      Funny you should mention patents and court systems, Google literally bought Motorola for the patents and then sold off what was left instead of using what they acquired to make the Pixel on their own instead of getting HTC to do it for them after Huawei bailed.

      Google may not try to take people’s money but they take their information and profit from it all the time, even when they explicitly opt out (they’ve been fined and sued several times for it, too).

      No company “builds devices to fail”, that’s an awful strategy that leads to angry customers who don’t return which leads to bankruptcy.

    • Omar

      Money talks, and both of those companies have plenty of it. The total erasure of HTC – who could use the publicity of the phone since they’re struggling badly – isn’t cool though.

      The Pixel might be the best Android on the market right now, but that’s IMO only because the Note 7 isn’t available anymore. Explosions aside that was perhaps the perfect smartphone lol…

  • Can’t Fix Stupid

    Surprised people are paying up for these. I guess I prefer bang for the buck and would just go with a G5 or OnePlus 3 from this years crop. Perhaps some feel better spending $1000 on a phone so they can say ‘I spent a grand on a phone’? Plus the resale value of a Pixel a year on is unknown but likely 50% lower than cost for those that like to flip each year.

    • neo905

      I bought a 6P this year. Great value and performer. Zero chance I will ever pay $1,000 for a phone.

    • Balls O’Steele

      Android smartphone market is about to get flooded with cheap Chinese phones from Xiaomi, Le, and ZTE. They may have poor specs now, but starting in 2017 there will be no reason to spend more than CAD$400 on a decent phone. If the Nexus line were extended another year it wouldn’t have been able to compete with the Chinese brands.

    • neo905

      That flood you mention isn’t washing along the shores of North America any time soon. More like a trickle.

    • thereasoner

      There’s going to be lots of bang for your buck type phones to choose from going forward but if you want the absolute best hardware, features, software, cameras etc and the latest/newest tech available then you’ll still have to pay top dollar.

    • ciderrules

      And get the iPhone. Absolutely crushes the overpriced Pixel.

    • thereasoner

      Sure fanboy. If by “crushes” you mean bore you to death until it breaks then yeah.

    • ciderrules

      Crushes in performance. And security. So sorry you wasted all that money on an inferior device.

      You should stop taking your buying advice from Android fanboy sites and read a real review on the Pixel. I suggest Anandtech.

    • Omar

      Smartphones are $1000 now, laptops are starting at $2000. You shouldn’t need to take out a mortgage or loan to buy a phone.

      I’d rather get an OP3T, ASUS Zenphone 3, ZTE Axon 7, Nexus 6P or 5X instead. But as long as people keep buying $1000 phones, the prices will get higher and higher and higher.

    • Mo Dabbas

      That’s the problem we are having. People whine about the high prices while standing in line to buy the product. It’s a supply and demand formula, if there is no demand they’ll either have to lower the supply (which they can’t easily do since they have contracts with the manufacturers) or lower the prices to increase the demand.

    • Omar

      Exactly. That’s the frustrating thing about it. People don’t realize how much influence they have as consumers even over the largest companies. They complain with their words instead of their wallets, and then wonder why prices keep rising.

    • Nexzen

      It’s the one item people use the most so they tend to invest in it a lot more.

  • Warren Chang

    If Google had better supply chain management they could have made alot more profit but supply is so scarce in everywhere but the US whose Google store seems to be restocked comparatively regularly. Canada is lucky if our store get stock once a month. I’ve been sitting on the waiting list for a silver XL for over a month, I think black got restocked once in that time and was sold out in a few hours. Granted the Note 7 debacle is a factor in the increased Pixel demand but the Nexus always had supply issues and Google should have learned from them by now but they haven’t