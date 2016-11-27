Freedom Mobile’s LTE network is now live* [Update]

Ian Hardy

November 27, 2016 8:03pm

Freedom Mobile, formerly known as Wind Mobile, officially launched its 3G network on December 18th, 2009 and has since amassed over 1 million subscribers. Today, almost seven years later, the carrier has turned on its LTE network.

There are some restrictions to Freedom’s LTE network as it uses AWS-3 Band 66. The first is the device lineup is currently limited to the LG V20 and the upcoming ZTE Grand X4 (available in December) as those are the only compatible with its spectrum. Freedom Mobile notes there’ll be more “future-ready LTE smartphones will be released in Canada throughout 2017.”

Second, Freedom’s LTE network is only live in the core of Toronto and Vancouver. The company states it will expand LTE coverage to cover the Greater Toronto and Greater Vancouver area by Spring 2017. In addition, Calgary, Edmonton and Ottawa will go live with LTE speeds sometime during the Summer of 2017.

Those wanting to hop onto its “traffic-free” LTE and purchase the V20 or Grand X4 will be able to take advantage of the $40 per month intro plan that offers up 3GB of data and 3GB bonus data, Unlimited Canada/U.S. talk, and Unlimited global text.

Update: While Freedom LTE network is live and subscribers can purchase the V20 and activate the LTE SIM, it seems some customers cannot yet connect. In a statement to MobileSyrup, Freedom Mobile said, “the network is live and we are doing final network-handset optimization over the next week or so and customers will be able to access it shortly.”

  • MoYeung

    iPhone can’t use the LTE network on Freedom Mobile?

    • silver_arrow

      Not yet. the 7+ will probably support it.

    • Xiaohan Jin

      7 plus does not support it.
      Maybe you meant next gen.

    • birdman_36

      iPhone 8?

    • Phil

      No one can tell, it took Apple so much time to add aws (1700/2100) to its phones, maybe and hopefully this one will be faster

    • It took about 4 iPhone versions between when WIND launched (in 2009) for Apple to add support for their AWS frequency (in 2013, with the 5S and 5C) but hopefully the iPhone 7s/7s Plus in 2017 will have support for the new LTE band

    • Chris

      Side note, any iPhone 5 made after March 2013 have AWS-1 HSPA

    • Phil

      Which confirms what Sachin said, it took Apple 4 generations from 2009 till 2013 to have it in their phones… But we don’t know if it will take the same from Apple to include band 66 on their next generations (apple is so stubborn when implementing anything new when it doesn’t match their strategy) unlike google which usually include most known frequencies in their phones, which was weird as they could have include it in the Pixle, but they didn’t…

    • Chris

      Correct me if i’m wrong but doesn’t the iPhone 7 have the most LTE bands on 1 phone?
      Also, band 12 was added within a generation.

    • Phil

      Honestly, i am not a so knowledgeable about IPhones anymore since I shifted to android since years, but i am sure they didn’t support band 66 on iPhone 7 as i was looking into all phones which will support it

    • MassDeduction

      Many articles on Mobilesyrup have categorically stated that there is only the one handset on the market that supports it, with a second in December.

    • MassDeduction

      Incorrect. The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus support 23 LTE bands (except for the Japanese variant that supports 25). The Microsoft Lumia 950 XL, which was released over a year ago, supports 23 LTE bands (it officially supports 22 bands, but an additional band can be enabled in the phone’s built-in Field Test Mode by typing ##3282# in the dialer, though it’s an obscure band and unlikely to be relevant to many people). So the LTE band support on the iPhone 7/7 Plus is very good, but not world-beating.

      Band 12 was added relatively quickly by Apple, and I agree with you that expect the same to happen here, with one potential caveat: much depends on when the U.S. carriers elect to roll out band 66. If they’re not quick about it, Apple may not be either.

    • Chris

      Ok, thank you for that info. I don’t pay much attention to Windows phones tbh.

    • MassDeduction

      HSPA over AWS-1 suffered for the fact that very few carriers used it. In the U.S. it was pretty much only T-Mobile, and at the time they were only the fourth-largest carrier there (not the third-largest carrier like they are today). In Canada it was only the new entrants (Wind/Mobilicity/Videotron/Eastlink). Hardly an important list of carriers, as far as handset manufacturers were concerned.

      In contrast, band 66 will be used by every major carrier in North America, except Rogers in Canada and Sprint in the U.S. So with AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Bellus, and some smaller carriers all on board, device support is guaranteed IMO. The timeframe will be dictated by the rate at which the bigger carriers roll it out. In contrast, for a while there handset support for HSPA over AWS-1 pretty much depended solely on whether the manufacturer expected T-Mobile to carry the device or not.

    • Phil

      The only phone that works now with wind/freedom LTE l is LG V20, there is no other phone that supports band 66,no iPhone or Samsung or anything else, they say that ZTE will be released in December, till next generation iPhone, this 7 and 7plus don’t support band 66.
      Exact same story we had with AWS-1 (1700/2100) when Wind first launched in 2009

    • It’s Me

      Are any major carriers internationally using the same bands for LTE? That will determine whether Apple or Samsung add it.

    • Phil

      I am not 100% sure of the correct answer but i beleive that T-Mobile in the states is the only other carrier that has this band 66….
      I also beleive it will be added, but it will take time.
      I remember when it was so tough to get any phone that works with wind AWS (1700/2100) but now it’s in all major phones, however still not on the international models which is a major drawback still after years

    • Chris

      ATT, Verizon and T-Mo all own varying amounts of AWS-3 across the US. It was auctioned off in 10MHz slices unlike what Canada did.
      I do believe T-Mo announced it has already started to deploy some band 66 in certain markets.

    • Phil

      Could be but that won’t change the fact that here in Canada all major carriers and international version will take time to have it included

    • MassDeduction

      Band 66 in the U.S. went largely to AT&T and Verizon (who really overpaid for it, if you ask me). T-Mobile did get some as well, but mostly in markets where they didn’t already have a bunch of high-band spectrum (as they have lots of AWS-1 and PCS in most markets, so they mostly grabbed AWS-3 in Chicago and other markets where they didn’t have as much). Sprint chose to skip AWS-3 entirely, as did Rogers (who instead focused on doubling their AWS-1 holdings in southern Ontario, and tripling them in BC and Alberta, due to the Mobilicity transaction). So, as far as manufacturers are concerned, AWS-1 is mostly an AT&T, Verizon, and Bellus affair. Though that’s a more than good enough reason for them to get on board, and that’s good for Wind.

    • MassDeduction

      Band 66 is only for North and South America, I believe. But all the major carriers (save for Rogers and Sprint) have it so handset support is pretty much guaranteed.

    • I think you mean 7s/7s Plus (which will come out Sept 2017)

    • Not yet at least, the iPhone 7s/7s Plus (which will come in Sept 2017) will probably support it

    • Matt

      I doubt it, apple doesn’t officially support wind mobile as wind mobile isn’t a distributor of iphones officially as wind mobile can’t afford to carry iPhone stock

    • Chris

      LTE Band 66 isn’t just something for Wind. In Canada, Videotron, Eastlink, Bell and Telus all own spectrum within band 66. In the US, ATT, Verizon, T-Mo and some smaller brands own spectrum within band 66 as well.

    • BB BB

      That’s hilarious. No it won’t. It’s not really freedom at all is it? I wish they would get the iPhone though

    • Hello Moto

      Even if Apple allowed Freedom to sell the iPhone, you can bet that they won’t stock it until it includes Band 66.

  • Do Do

    Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but all this means is instead of crappy 3g you now get crappy LTE. Where it never worked before, it still isn’t going to work, and you’re simply getting better data speed when it does work, right?

    • Well, only if you have a compatible phone and are coverage areas for their LTE network. They have said that they are making going to be making improvements to their 3G network in addition to the LTE roll-out

    • Matt

      I tried wind mobile and for th life of m could barely ever get data to work properly even being in middle of coverage area with full bars. And if it did work at all data was slow very slow and it frustrated me so badly because I need a phone that data works flawlessly. And I could never rely on my phone on wind network. And if people text me long messages texts wouldn’t even receive on my phone. And missed so many calls that wouldn’t receive on my phone either and get mysterious voicemails because I didn’t even receive phone calls. Im so glad I ditched wind mobile and switched to Chatr that uses Rogers network for reliable service and fast unlimited data as well

    • BB BB

      The worst is king and Yonge near office towers. Your phone will die hunting for signal. I don’t agree with you on Rogers though as they totally f****d over one of my lines.

    • Shawn

      I currently have good coverage in Barrie. However, when driving down University my wife dropped a call once, which was annoying.

    • MassDeduction

      Once? *ONCE*? Man, you would have had a rough time in the early days of wireless networks! 😉

    • Shawn

      Rarely are we in Toronto and rarely do we make phone calls. So it was weird. Never have problems in Barrie.

    • Drena

      For phones that could easily use the already-available LTE bands. Welp, not getting an LG V4 phone just so I can use LTE. Though not sure what plan I can afford otherwise now…

    • Matt

      Yep correct. It will never get better because AWS network is so limited in what it can and can’t do. Only way freedom mobile will ever get a good network is ditching AWS completely and getting a real network

    • hardy83

      Yeah well, start yelling at the government for letting the big three hoard the good frequencies.

      Why they did that over say… Renting out what they need is beyond me. Oh that’s right, a large sum of money for short term gains always looks better than a smaller but consistent flow of money over time. Especially when you’re trying to hide deficits.

    • MassDeduction

      Most frequencies are leased out and the spectrum will return to the government eventually (I haven’t read up on it in a while, but if my memory is correct they’re usually doled out for 25 years at a time). I’m not sure that’s true of CLR (850MHz) and PCS (1900MHz), though, as those were mostly given away (CLR I think was entirely given away, and the first round of PCS was given away, though later rounds of PCS were auctioned). It’d be interesting to research whether the non-auctioned spectrum was a gift or a lease.

    • specialk2000

      Didn’t the big 3 companies exclusively launch LTE on AWS1 (same propagation as AWS3) and 2600Mhz (worse penetration than AWS3). They only deployed lower frequency spectrum in the recent past!

    • MassDeduction

      I believe the initial LTE launch was by Rogers and was on BRS (AKA band 7). AWS-1 (AKA band 4) came a little later, if memory serves.

    • YoGoerz

      I think Rogers launched AWS-1 and then BRS later. BRS launch came with a fancy name too if I remember, before Bell and Telus were doing carrier aggregation.

    • YoGoerz

      You’re right, all three of the big guys here launched on AWS-1 and integrated 700mhz spectrum a few years in.

    • MassDeduction

      Some of what the OP identified as crappy were coverage issues. However, some of it may have been capacity issues. In the case of the latter, LTE could immediately solve that (at least for mobile data). LTE brings with it several optional enhancements that they’ve acknowledged they’re going to roll out over the course of 2017, namely VoLTE and VoWiFi, which together should allow Freedom Mobile customers to send/receive calls/texts over WiFi, importantly including Shaw Go public WiFi (a huge asset in the West), including seamless handoff between the mobile network and the WiFi network. At that point you’ve addressed both capacity issues and coverage issues in a big way. So, for those with a compatible handset and plan, this could become a veritable panacea.

    • specialk2000

      There is nothing wrong with AWS, it is very useful, great for speed/capacity. Its just using AWS alone is the issue. It needs to be supplemented with low frequencies as well.

    • MassDeduction

      You’re likely incorrect. This won’t fix coverage issues, but should correct people showing full bars yet data not working.

  • Xiaohan Jin

    Anyone on it, please do a speed test and let us see how fast is this “traffic-free” LTE.

    • Omar

      I think it’s “traffic free” in that only a handful of people in Toronto and Vancouver who put out money for the V20 will be able to use it. This is as “traffic free” as you’ll ever get.

    • Xiaohan Jin

      https://s14.postimg.org/hnop7xoi9/wind_lte.png
      Seems like they lied.
      Glad I ditched WIND 3 years ago.

    • BB BB

      Lol it’s only available for a few elites. Funny how Wind / Freedom Mobile holds you down to every letter of their announcements. It’s turned on, but not turned on for you the customer.

    • alexb88

      Wow. PR fail.

    • Omar

      Meh, I didn’t buy the hype over LTE to begin with. I’ve been with them for three years now and glad I stuck with them back when they were dirt cheap. Those of us on grandfathered plans are getting the benefits of their improved infrastructure/quality without the price hike that followed. Pretty good deal IMO.

    • MassDeduction

      I don’t need the fastest speeds going either. I’d be content with what a good DC-HSPA+ network could provide, as that’s similar to what a lot of us have for our home internet connections anyway. I’d be content with the speeds Cricket offers in the U.S. (8Mbps). Wind speeds and reliability (sometimes as low as 2Mbps, sometimes it doesn’t work at all), I’d be less excited about.

      The things I like most about LTE aren’t just that it typically offers faster speeds, though. LTE offers lower latency. LTE doesn’t suffer cell shrinkage. LTE is more efficient, so it offers greater capacity within the same amount of spectrum. The hype about LTE is legit.

    • Omar

      Sorry, I should have rephrased that. I wasn’t dismissing LTE, obviously as a technology it is “better” than 3G. I meant I wasn’t buying the hype of LTE by Wind. The hype was a marketing ploy that has seemed to backfire in their faces.

      I’m hoping people do buy into the hype though. I’ll be more than happy with ‘traffic free’ 3G, haha 😛

    • Hello Moto

      While that will be true, the LTE network still hasn’t launched yet based on customer reports (customers that have the LG V20 and the new LTE plan).

    • Omar

      Seems like it’s in a testing phase starting yesterday. So they hyped it up to hype up the bad name change. So I guess it literally is traffic free lol.

    • Matt

      Well If there data as it Is pretty much sucks cause their using $hitty AWS network don’t see how LTE will magically make their $hitty network any better. And doing a company name Change won’t magically make their network better, other than confusing consumers in thinking there’s a brand new competing cellphone company. Because of wind mobile brand was tarnished by so many consumer complaints of $hitty network wind mobile uses. Wind mobile will always have a hard time competing because their using a dollar bin AWS network. What freedom mobile really needs is having a real working network to compete properly.

    • MassDeduction

      Their LTE network will have lots of bandwidth and very little traffic. As long as their backhaul can handle it, speeds should be excellent. Either way, it’ll be a lot more reliable.

    • Andrew English

      Their backhaul currently doesn’t support their 4G network. What makes you think it’s going to support their LTE network? T-Mobile however, the US AWS cell service provider, backhaul is far faster than WINDs (sorry I mean Freedom) will ever be.

    • MassDeduction

      Is the current backlog in the backhaul or in the air? Presumably they can access Shaw’s ample backhaul in the West.

    • YoGoerz

      The current congestion is 100% the amount of 3G AWS-1 spectrum they have deployed.

    • MassDeduction

      So if the current congestion is because the spectrum is saturated, that doesn’t mean their backhaul can’t handle faster speeds. Shaw has plenty of backhaul, so that supports the narrative that their LTE speeds should be very good.

  • Hello Moto

    Is it really live? People on Freedom’s Facebook page with LG V20’s and the new LTE plan are claiming that the LTE network isn’t up, and Freedom’s reps are saying that final network testing “goes live” today but won’t be available to consumers until the end of December. Obviously, Freedom Mobile has a different understanding of what a “Launch Date” is.

    • Xiaohan Jin

      Yes, saw the same thing, they lied.

    • specialk2000

      The V20s need a software update to activate LTE in the settings first.

    • Hello Moto

      Is the update already available or does it still need to be pushed out?

    • specialk2000

      Not available yet.

    • Andrew English

      Freedom’s website usually one of the last places they update their information.

  • Hello Moto
  • will

    Again another lie…that’s why I ditched them a week ago

  • FlipFlopcarrot

    It is live but it may not necessarily be available to customers yet

    • Hello Moto

      Then is it really a “launch” if no consumers can access it? The twitter reps say that it is live but I’m not sure what that means judging by the Facebook rep comments.

    • FlipFlopcarrot

      Well in order to avoid system overload or crash they might be releasing the access in small batches.

  • BB BB

    Long time holiday miracle plan holder here. I’m frustrated with the fact they won’t give LTE to all customers. Get a Grip. AWS 3 Band 66 sounds like a truckers CB4 radio has more bandwidth.

    • MassDeduction

      Wind has 30MHz of AWS-3, which is plenty. It should be very fast. The most spectrum LTE can address without carrier aggregation is 40MHz, so 30MHz is a lot. As for not letting existing customers access it without switching to a specific in-market rate plan, that’s a downer for sure.

    • Andrew English

      Offering LTE over AWS-3 when there is only one device in the world that supports it is just stupid. There are going to be a lot of people who will hold off upgrading to their new LTE service. I not sure how T-Mobile is doing it, but they could be doing the same thing.

    • Comrade Yeti

      TMobile is maybe 50 or 60 times the size of Wind/Freedom and has a lot more spectrum across all bands. It won a big payout when the AT&T buyout fell through. There’s no way Freedom can duplicate what TMobile is doing.

    • MassDeduction

      Not all bands. They have no WCS (2300MHz) at all, and only have CLR (850MHz) in a single city! 🙂 They did get a bunch of AWS-1 from AT&T as you say, to this day I’m not sure what AT&T was thinking when they proposed to purchase T-Mobile. Regulators were not likely to go along with it, and it cost AT&T dearly when it feel through.

    • MassDeduction

      T-Mobile has relatively little AWS-3. They have a bunch of PCS (1900MHz), a bunch of AWS-1, and some MBS (700MHz). Their MBS is entirely LTE. Their PCS used to be predominantly 2G, but they’ve moved it to HSPA (and in places where they have a lot of it, also LTE). They used to run HSPA over AWS-1, but have moved most of that spectrum to LTE (only places where they don’t have PCS have they kept some of their AWS-1 as HSPA). AWS-3 will come over time, but initially probably only in places where T-Mobile has capacity issues.

    • MassDeduction

      Don’t get me wrong, I’m a big-3 subscriber myself (times two in fact, I’m using a dual-SIM handset with both a Rogers and a Public Mobile SIM). But what would you have Freedom do instead? Roll out LTE over AWS-1, which is well supported but would force them to reduce the amount of bandwidth devoted to HSPA? Their existing customers are almost entirely on the HSPA network, that would not/could not work.

      I think they’re doing the right thing, with one caveat: they should also allow existing customers with compatible handsets to access the LTE network, even if only temporarily as a teaser, or even if a surcharge is required. Anything to reduce pressure on their desperately overburdened HSPA network.

      There’s a precedent for charging extra to access a new/expanded network. After Rogers purchased Fido and merged the networks, Fido customers were “zoned” to their old coverage footprint, and those that chose to stay on their old plans were offered the option of a $5 surcharge to access the totality of Rogers’ network. I chose to pay it while I stayed on my old plan, and once I moved to a new plan the surcharge disappeared.

    • Gary_NS

      But that’s just it, others are offering carrier aggregation while Freedom is still just in the Core of 2 cities. In the mean time I can use LTE is small rural places just about everywhere else.

  • Bob Loblaw

    Wow. A company introduces LTE in 2016. Way to be late to the party.

    • Andrew English

      If I recall I believe it’s LTE Advanced.

  • Andrew English

    All you have to do is call the CRTC and complain. This kind of behavior was agreed to stop by the cell phone company many years ago when the CRTC was on their war path with the cell companies, it was televised.

  • xanth18

    I was on Wind for three years… when the data actually worked, it worked well, but it ALWAYS dropped out. If you didn’t use it for a short period of time (say, 10 or 20 minutes), it would drop out and you’d have to cycle your data off and back on to reconnect. It was STUPID. I don’t doubt LTE will be just as retarded.

  • Omis

    Absolutely brutal. Don’t advertise that you are going to LTE today if you aren’t planning to launch it yet. So glad I jumped ship when I did.

    • Waqqas Khokhar

      No no, they launched it all right. You just aren’t allowed to connect to it, yet 😀

  • Zach Gilbert

    “While Freedom LTE network is live and subscribers can purchase the V20 and activate the LTE SIM, it seems some customers cannot yet connect. In a statement to MobileSyrup, Freedom Mobile said, “the network is live and we are doing final network-handset optimization over the next week or so and customers will be able to access it shortly.”

  • Ian

    When Freedom Mobile had reliable LTE in Calgary I might switch but until then, no way.

  • Roger

    What a joke.

  • Jackie DeSousa

    Once Freedom Mobile has it all sorted out, the rest of the world should be on 5G.

  • Acitta

    I have been happy with Wind since I have been with them. It works in the cities I am usually in. While data speeds are not competitive, their prices are, and that is my main concern. I was previously on Fido and they screwed me over so I am not inclined to switch. I am not in a rush to buy a new phone and will wait till next fall to see what band 66 compatible phones are available then.

  • Detroit Lions fan

    I am not willng to upgrade a headset for LTE + I have change plans
    No thanks will stay where I am 3G cause it works just fine and is cheep.

    • I’m wondering about when on the partner networks, is that included with your plan?

  • Hello Moto

    I hope everyone is enjoying Freedom’s literally traffic free LTE today! 😉

    • specialk2000

      Hahaha! If I could root my V20 and enable the LTE (only WCDMA/GSM) shows up in network settings right now until they push the update. I wonder of that is all thats holding it back. Like an unlocked WIND Galaxy S7 for example used on the big 3 won’t connect to LTE until its enabled in the phones settings.

  • Waqqas Khokhar

    It sounds like Freedom Mobile is ready to run for public office.

  • imbruiselee

    Another huge kick to the teeth of those who, “stood by them”.
    We carried this company on our backs by sticking with the company through the dropped calls, shoddy data connections, slow speeds…
    When they introduced the everywhere plans, something that many of us were holding out for, we had to change our plans to take advantage.
    And now LTE again, we have to change plans to take advantage.
    I stood by this company and was very vocal to the naysayers about the good things to come. They have come, just not for those who stood by the company.

    “We owe a debt of gratitude to our one million customers who have stood by us. We will continue on our journey to keep improving our offering and remain the most competitively priced wireless service.”
    I guess business is business in the end and everyone will behave exactly like the big 3.

  • a_eh

    Just caught wind of this, Freedom is offering existing customers a special LTE plan:
    – 6GB of data (lifetime)
    – unlimited calls to Canada and US
    – $40 for first 12 months and $45 thereafter

    You pretty much get that extra 3GB for lifetime/longer than their current promo. Doesn’t sound too enticing considering existing customers would have much better non-LTE plans with them already. Their LTE means almost nothing to anyone at the moment. This looks more like what promo they should be offering new customers…

  • juno93

    Bought a Note 5 from wind a couple of months back on a $40 plan. It seems I cannot use it with their new LTE. Now I have to upgrade my phone and pay $5 additional ? I don’t think this is fair CTRC.

    • Carl Hall

      Don’t blame Freedomor the CRTC, blame Samsung, they didn’t include a band that they knew was coming up