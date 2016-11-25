Trump’s push for US-built Apple products could make iPhones more expensive

Rose Behar

November 25, 2016 7:13am

President-elect Donald Trump made it clear in a recent interview with The New York Times that he’s going to put pressure on Apple to bring its manufacturing process to the U.S.

“I said, ‘Tim, you know one of the things that will be a real achievement for me is when I get Apple to build a big plant in the United States, or many big plants in the United States, where instead of going to China, and going to Vietnam, and going to the places that you go to, you’re making your product right here,’” said Trump.

This is not the first time Trump has put forward such ideas. In January at a speech at Liberty University, he said “We’re gonna get Apple to start building their damn computers and things in this country, instead of in other countries,” and during the 2012 election he espoused the same idea to Fox News.

Trump can’t force Apple to adhere to this, of course, but his pressure, along with plans for tax cuts and regulation removals, could enact some change. If it does, and the ‘Designed in California’ phone becomes the ‘Made in California’ phone, it’s likely prices for the already premium device will receive a hike as well — which could have a significant impact on the mobile industry at large.

A source from the Asia Nikkei Review stated that making iPhones in the U.S. would mean double the cost, while Jason Dedrick, professor in the school of information studies at Syracuse University offered German publication Deutsch Welle more specific estimations.

“If the iPhone were assembled in the US (with the parts brought in from outside the US), it would add $30-40 to the cost of manufacturing. Some of this is labor costs, and some of it would be the extra logistics costs involved. If the parts/components were made in the US, as well as final assembly, it would add at least $80-90 to the cost,” he said.

It should also be noted that Apple does in fact do some American manufacturing. Since 2013 it’s been assembling Mac Pros and making some parts in the U.S. — though that’s certainly a very small portion of its overall product range.

Apple has not yet publicly commented on the call or even confirmed whether it took place.

  • Jason van de Laar

    Apple overcharges, by a significant amount, for all their products anyway. If someone really wants an iPhone that badly they will pay regardless of price increase. I have no doubt this will impact device sales but at the same time I truly believe Apple could manufacture their products in North America, charge the same amount they do now and still profit.

    • Gewurttraminer

      Profit? A profit just isn’t simply that and margins count. Let me ask you. If you were making a product that was selling for up to 500% in margins to your bottom line and sales were generally steady would you willingly cut your profit to manufacture closer to home? It may seem immoral to you but that’s business and eking out a ‘profit’ in a business were competition is stiff, margins slim and in some cases profit elusive is just plain nuts.

    • Jason van de Laar

      “Let me ask you. If you were making a product that was selling for up to 500% in margins to your bottom line and sales were generally steady would you willingly cut your profit to manufacture closer to home?”

      No, but that would indeed be the moral thing to do.

    • neo905

      Morality? How about the stupidity of people who continue to purchase the iPhone at those prices. No one is being forced to buy it. There are cheaper options. This is how capitalism works. People speak with their wallets. Let’s not inject morality into this. The product is worth what someone is willing to pay.

    • Jason van de Laar

      This is why I get $0 on contract phones. Heck even some iPhones eventually go $0 on contract.

    • Gewurttraminer

      Exactly. Apple charges what it does because the market bears it. If otherwise they’d have to adjust to a new reality. In no way do I think it’s the governments job to dictate how a business should operate.

    • Gewurttraminer

      So you’d willingly cut your profit margins because your conscience keeps you up at night? Haha
      Okay. Just hope you aren’t running a business yourself otherwise your investors are gonna be the poorer for it.

  • villain

    This is one point where I agree with Trump. super rich american companies but out source to other countries for cheap labor. Simply greedy corporate tyrants who have not a single **** about it’s homeland. not just apple! microsoft, ford, blackberry here in canada etc

    • Tim3Tripp3r

      You do realize that Trump used Chinese steel in his last 2~3 projects because it was cheaper than US steel. In Trump he has no one to answer to – he is is own one man show, so it Trump and no one else that made that decision. He is a complete 100% hypocrite…. Do as I say not as I do.

    • thefoolishone

      So now that Trump is in government, if he can make changes so that Chinese steel is not significantly cheaper than US steel, is that not a positive thing for America? Not sure you can fault someone for simply trying to run their business in an cost efficient manner.

    • villain

      I said I agree with the point but yeah he’s probably a hypocrite

  • Mad-elph

    A bit rich for him to be saying that when he outsourced as much as he could for his empire.

  • Sky

    I second this. I was thinking it would double the price, but an extra 100-200? How is that any different than the new phone price anyway, since they up it a few hundred every year when they release the next model?

    • neo905

      No they don’t. It is only higher in Canada because are dollar is shite.

      In the US they have started at around $649 for several years now.

  • Major Suave

    If Apple wants to keep its 500% margin yes it would mean more expensive. If they can settle for a 2-300% margin they could still be selling for the same price.

    • Unorthodox

      THIS!!! SEVEN TIMES THIS!

    • neo905

      Their margins is actually around 38% according to their quarterly report. Making them here would cut that in half which tech hardware industry wise still isn’t awful but would crater their stock. So I would expect them to be well north of $800 to start in the US and around $1,100 to start in Canada.

  • TouchMyBox

    If iPhone users were price-sensitive, they wouldn’t be buying iPhones. Apple should probably try and get away with charging more regardless. Set up a kidney-exchange program at Apple stores.

  • TomsDisqusted

    The most radical aspect of this is the idea of the president attacking an individual company. presidents are supposed to use laws not personal vendettas. Doing it this way is wildly inefficient and will probably lead to massive corruption as individual companies have to make deals with the president and his cronies.

  • Gewurttraminer

    This kind of statement is more proof of just how stupid Trump is. How does he actually think he can compel any company to manufacture in the U.S. versus abroad when you consider the costs? No company is going to willingly go along with hurting their business or competitive edge by adopting policies that run totally contrary to their interest or those of their shareholders.

  • BB71

    Or they could do the morally right thing and just reduce the profit line to promote “American made”. But then again, I live in a bubble.

  • vn33

    Apple can recover the extra cost by raising the price of each iPhone by $100 then claim they have the courage to do this for the sake of US jobs.
    It’s a win-win-lose situation: Trump wins – Apple wins – Consumer lose

  • Manny W

    Apple obviously can manufacture in US without increasing too much of their msrp. Their phones only cost 200 to make and they sell it for 799 plus. There is some wiggle room to be made in USA.

  • wildspin

    If people here can’t even find jobs to cover their bills, how could they offer an iphone no matter how cheap it is? The globalists’ argument over rising cost of making gadgets in USA is stupid.

  • Avgvstvs

    I don’t know if anyone’s done the math here yet – but here goes. If you go on the apple website (in Canada, as this is a Canadian website) – the top end device (256GB) is 1479.17$ Taxes in. That is HILARIOUS. That costs more than laptops in certain cases. If the prices go up due to an army of Chinese FoxComm employees being replaced by an army of US employees – you’ll see that price come up well above 3-4K$ all in. Get real.

  • Me Ted

    Just reduce your margins ffs. Why do you need to record profits near or around $9b EVERY QUARTER. That’s profit too, not revenue. It’s completely ridiculous and out of hand now. Why not take $2b in profit instead and put more money in the pockets of your employees? You’re still putting away anywhere from $8b-$10b in cash every year. This is beyond insane now.

    • neo905

      One word. Shareholders. They stopped caring about consumers a long time ago.

    • Me Ted

      They really are the scourge of society.

    • Leda

      Who is the scourge of society, shareholders? Like, you and I – since I bet you that your pension plan invests in Apple! Let’s not be simplistic, you can distribute profit among employees, shareholders, or just hold them for Research and Development. Apple, for example, sits on a horde of cash. It’s an interesting strategy… But don’t imagine for a second that shareholders means men in suits in a fancy office. And shareholders are not the villains. They’re the ones who provide capital for our beloved (or not beloved) company to make our handheld computers.

    • Me Ted

      “Like, you and I”
      Maybe you but certainly not I. Not everyone has a pension plan either.

      ” Let’s not be simplistic,”

      Well, that’s part of the problem. The entire process is overly complicated and purposefully so.

      ” you can distribute profit among employees, shareholders, or just hold them for Research and Development. ”

      Profits should be shared with employees and used for further R&D. Shareholders want blood from a stone at any cost including eliminating jobs when the damn “street isn’t beat” despite record profits in many cases. Nice racket they have going there.

      “They’re the ones who provide capital for our beloved (or not beloved) company to make our handheld computers.”

      BS. There are plenty of private companies that do just fine without them.

    • Blake Cousins

      ?? Private companies (in the context of not being listed on a stock exchange) have shareholders to answer to, the same as any other.

  • Aaron Hoyland

    People are missing the point. iPhones aren’t manufactured in China because of they offer the cheapest labour. If that were true, they’d be manufactured in places like Bangladesh or the Philipines. They’re manufactured there because that’s where all the components that go into them are also manufactured. If you need to order more displays, they can be at your factory in days. If you’re manufacturing in the US, those would take weeks to arrive. That’s an incredibly difficult way to manage your supply chain.

    • neo905

      Let’s face it as well. Foxxconn has like 400,000 employees to make the millions of phone necessary and do so with tremendous precision and for countless hours in a row. Americans even working 9 to 5 don’t have the skill set or work ethic to accomplish this.

    • Andrew English

      It’s because China is a socialist country. When they want to build something they get the people to build it. Their bullet train from Beijing to Shanghai was built in 5 years..that the same from building a train that goes from Toronto, ON, Canada to Boston, MA, US in the same time. Now China is extending bullet train into other areas working almost 24/7. I have seen their engineers out building the new tracks etc even on a Sunday. China has the man power, and the resources. Apple still needs to pay it’s share of taxes though in the US regardless where it builds it hardware, that’s why Trump is going after companies who manufacture outside of the US, likely just as Apple doesn’t pay tax they too don’t pay taxes.

    • FTR_Part_deux

      lol let’s not give the train scenario too much credit. The new Eglinton extension is proposed for 6 years. I won’t be surprised if the 6 years becomes 8 or 10 years…AND over budget lol.

    • KiwiBri

      For sure! Its the Ontario Way to do things. Everything seems is over budget here.. and the arrogance of Canadian companies like Bombardier – oh, dont get me started… lol 😉

    • Adderbox76

      Ding ding ding…we have someone in this thread that actually GETS it. With all the clueless Trump-thumpers bandying about I was beginning to wonder if MS suddenly became the Breitbart News comment section. Thank you for restoring my faith in critical thinking.

  • gommer strike

    And it isn’t just Apple who has Foxconn as a builder. What about all the other companies who Trump didn’t light a fire under? Like HP, Dell, and many others?

    Here we are, sneering and jeering at Apple, and not stopping to think what other companies use Foxconn, and slip entirely under the radar.

  • Jason

    Thats what I love about companies, not just Apple, anything could be built in North America for slightly more expensive but I had to to pay a bit more for something made in Canada of course I would do it, especially when the price difference works out to be about 3% more than China. I read a report awhile ago and it basically said for things to be made here it would cost about 10% more and I think thats perfectly reasonable but of course the big companies complain about those pennies.

    • TheFloppyBeaver

      Do you actually think the difference in manufacturing cost for goods made here instead of China accounts to only 3% and will only add 10% to the overall cost of purchase?

      How much do you think labour costs are overseas and here? What about material costs? Legacy costs for your employees? What about overhead like electricity, rent/depreciation, taxes, etc.?

  • Andrew English

    Go Trump GO! At the same Trump should force Apple to play back taxes as they have not paid any tax in the US for at least 15 years now maybe more. The last time I hear Apple and taxes in the same sentence it was figured if Apple had to pay back taxes it would knock down the US deficit by half.

    • When was the last time Trump paid taxes?

    • Gewurttraminer

      Trump enthusiasts really can’t answer the tougher questions

    • TheFloppyBeaver

      “Tougher questions”?

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Leftists consider it a triumph to know what year it is.

    • Deli

      Nice try at deflection. Trump is going to line his pockets in the next 4 years. That’s what he’ll aim for, screw everyone else.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Clinton was going to be the worst modern pay for access leader in the world. Now that distinction will remain with Trudeau.

  • FTR_Part_deux

    I think the reality is…EVERYONE wants things cheaper, which is why Walmart is doing so well these days. If people want things for cheaper, ask yourself if you would want a paycut…that’s the only way to pay things cheaper.

  • Homer J. Simpson

    The dumb-minded Republicans love this because they think it’ll bring them jobs at the assembly line. They don’t think a couple of steps ahead when they play chess. Great, more jobs, but then prices hike and the companies profit margin starts to fall. Guess which companies will suffer layoffs? Guess who can’t afford NA made products? Guess which jobs are going to get laid off first? The assembly line workers with next to nothing skills. The ones that wanted Trump to “give” them jobs in the first place. This is the mindset of conservatives. Rather than making themselves more qualified for better jobs and better lives, they want some guy on top to hand it to the them. Lost your job to immigrants? Get Trump to remove the H1B. Unemployed and can’t get employed? Blame the poor job market and subsequently the governm.

    • h2oflyer

      You sound like a guy who has bettered himself into a six figure job and shops at Wal-Mart and dollar stores for the cheapest off shore goods. You should be proud that you you think you have better job skills and more left over from your pay check than your neighbor. Would it really affect your quality of life to pay more for stuff made here by your neighbor.

      Most goods , including the car you possibly drive are made on assembly lines….what’s wrong with having more of them here.

      North America has some hi tech factories with assembly lines putting together optics, robotics and automated assembly equipment whose workers probably have better job skills than you do and could whip your butt in chess.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      You’ve completely missed the point. This isn’t about me having problems with more jobs here in North America. This is about people not willing to put in the effort. I had a coworker who constantly complained about how the temp control in our office is affecting her work while we waited for it to get it fixed. If it’s too cold, dress warmer and drink hot water. If it’s too hot drink ice water. Don’t be expecting things to change for you. There are things you can do for yourself. Oh, I have a graduate degree in optoelectronics engineering. I work in a field completely different from what I studied in. I spent a lot of time learning skills I didn’t pick up in school so I can match the job market. Like I said, job markets change. Not everyone’s job trades will always be available. Especially those with trades with little to no skills required. Don’t be sitting around complaining about immigrants or the incompetency of the government. I don’t have a problem with more jobs in North America.

      Also, let me ask you something. What is the problem of buying cheaper goods made offshore? What do you get back for “supporting local shops”? What have the local shops done for you? A penny saved is a penny earned. It all adds up and that’s how you get out of fcking debts.

    • Deli

      Nicely said. They’re a reason why the GOP wins the uneducated vote.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      GOP wins has a nice ring to it as did Brexit wins.

    • h2oflyer

      I’ll tell you about your future quality of life.

      500 years ago the European economy ran on furs and the French and English came here with steel traps and convinced the indigenous people to trade furs for worthless trinkets. And then they stole the country.

      Fast forward and the Chinese introduced “Dollar Stores” and we trade dollars for trinkets. No worry of them stealing the country, we’re too busy giving it away.

      I hope you don’t live in Vancouver and are trying to buy your first house.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      Wow, you are still missing the point. So what exactly do you want to happen? You just want to wait for a government to remove all the dollar stores and kick all the Chinese out? Is that it? Preach to all the people to boycott buying Chinese products? You may want to boycott cheaper products, but even your local shop won’t. If they can import cheaper products and sell for the same price. They will. They won’t give a rat’s behind about whether they’re giving the country away. What you want will NEVER happen. Everyone wants what’s cheap.

      I lived in Vancouver up until last year and moved to the US. Where job market isn’t as pathetic. Where average salary in the tech industry isn’t a shame. Where housing prices are not ridiculously high. I did something about a crappy quality of life. I’m not a whiney little crybaby.

      Enjoy waiting on things that will never happen.

    • h2oflyer

      You couldn’t afford a house in Vancouver and left the country and you can’t understand why! The owners of the factories which make the cheap stuff you buy bought the house you couldn’t afford.

      I’m sorry you had a crappy quality of life and earned less than a school teacher. I don’t think a geographical cure is going to fix your “it’s all about me” problem.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      So what exactly do you plan on doing? Sit around and bit*h and whine more? I have no problem with government bringing in more jobs. I have a problem with people blaming their own problems onto others and expect life to be handed to them on a f#cking silver platter.

  • Billy-Ray Boychuk

    Nice. Users will appreciate the price hike… it’s all about status anyway and you can’t have that if it ain’t really overpriced.

  • Jason van de Laar

    This is definitely a very complex issue. As much as we would like there to be a simple solution we are clearly not there yet.

  • Can’t Fix Stupid

    Trump is doing what the Demorats wouldn’t…that is…challenge the corporate order that Hilary was beholden to. Go for it.

    • p_lindsay

      Ya, lowering corporate tax rates has never been tried before. What a genius.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Hmmm..perhaps a safe space might help you out.

    • Adderbox76

      Ironic username is ironic.
      That’s not how economics works…FYI.

    • Deli

      How is Hair Furor pressuring Apple? Apple was already exploring options into US manufacturing in June – before the election. Stop spreading lies. Just like the lie that Trump made Ford keep manufacturing in the US. Trump has already backed out of many of his signature campaign promises – more to come.

  • Can’t Fix Stupid

    Who gives a toss if the phones are more expensive? Like that’s some sort of “look Trump made your overpriced phones more expensive, so vote for us instead we’ll make your iPhones marginally cheaper by allowing Tim and the bathroom crew to outsource at will again” marketing slogan for Demorats.

    I can see the Demorat 2020 slogan already “Let’s Outsource America Again!”

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    No big deal. Apple consumers can afford it.

  • p_lindsay

    I can’t decide who’s a bigger Muppet, Trump or Apple.

    • The answer maybe in the mirror not seeing through the potential that COULD be done by the government of a very wealthy nation.

      Technology, tax breaks, investments, preferential land for (server farms, solar power lands, etc), educational grants to help bolster sales of iPads (dropping huge in all markets), research and development for new technologies/products etc.

      Now think of Governmental defense: BlackBerry STILL holds the top positions for mobile device security and communications for MDM/EMM by USA Government. Apple, with USA Government leverage (for security, backdoors for specifically purchased devices for USA government) “COULD” mean a HUGE shift in this market with promised purchases of millions of dollars and marketing rights to publish such purchases and uses!

      ^ this is a very sensitive and lucrative area and Trump has no real allegiance to Canadian companies!

      No think of his exagerrated wish to increase import taxes for China assembled products into the USA up to 42% … this COULD sway manufacturing, and supply chain decisions that affect Apple.

  • Lakh Jhajj

    It’s gonna be interesting to see how this plays out if it does at all. And if Apple is charging $900 for an iPhone costing $250 to make. I wonder what they will charge if the cost to make a Made In USA Iphone is like $350/400. And if Apple still wants to enjoy high margins of profits as it does now then they have to sell iPhones starting around $1050/$1100 CAD. That will make their top end plus model close to $2000 cause it’s already $1320 approx now. And if we find Apple products very very expensive to buy as they r priced today , it gonna be impossible to afford a Made in US Apple products UNLESS Apple is willing to make less profit per iPhone sold that I doubt Apple would do cause they love The Apple Tax. Sure this will create more jobs in US may be CANADA will benefit too from logistics point of view but at the cost of unaffordability.

  • jay

    a lot companies tried that before and never worked because the cheap labor is not there. as soon they have everything in place the union knocks on the door and the next thing we know they close. in north america companies never win there are some big problems with union and quality which is one factor why there are so many companies leaving the states.

    think we are at a point where everyone has to step outside the house and open there eyes. when companies leaving they never gonna come back. why would someone come back? 1$ the hour VS 24$(which will start at 15$ and thanks to a great union 24$ in three years)

    • That’s odd. Facts don’t support your Claim:
      Many INtel processors are still made in the USA for computers/servers. Mac Pro 2013 release, although aging and pleading for an upgrade is still made, albiet in low volumes in the USA.

      many said Apple would never move from IBM+Motorola desktop cpu’s … but it happened some 10yrs ago.

      So … students on co-ops, learning for job and career placement with HUGE governmental incentives and tax deductions and educational system which Apple is HUGELY entrenched in K12 in the USA since 1983 can STILL heavily benefit from!.

    • jay

      that are two different things because a processor does not need any labor. but to make an iphone it does.

    • Hill Walker

      Here you go…down the union blame route. People in the US deserve a salary that will afford them a decent lifestyle.
      Apple pays zero in taxes. They are tax dodgers but you only focus on your fello workers.
      Learn the history of unions and what they did for all workers.
      Blame the 1% for their greed, not the working class.

  • kmanvan

    Moving manufacturing back to North America is a very good thing. The whole “we have to ship manufacturing, or IT jobs, or call centres, or whatever overseas or the end prices will be too expensive” is a false narrative by the multinationals and their owners/execs. These companies aren’t passing on the savings, they are just pocketing the inflated margins.

    Apple is the perfect example of this. Their margins are insanely high, so they aren’t using the cost savings from overseas manufacturing to keep prices low. Heck, they are even refusing to repatriate their profits and pay taxes on it.

    Offshoring has absolutely nothing to do with the greater good, it is just a way for corporations to goose their immediate term profits at the expense of the same people they claim are benefiting from their awful practices.