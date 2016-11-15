Winnipeg man says Samsung Galaxy S7 combusted in his hands

S7

Rose Behar

November 15, 2016 6:00pm

While there weren’t many high profile incidents of Samsung Galaxy Note 7s combusting here in Canada, a Winnipeg man recently experienced the issue with the company’s Galaxy S7, which was offered as a replacement for the permanently discontinued Note.

Amarjit Mann says he was driving when he felt his Galaxy S7 begin to overheat in his pocket. When he pulled over and took it out, the smartphone exploded, causing second and third-degree burns on his hands and wrists. He then threw the phone from his car, limiting the damage to the vehicle and himself.

“I should’ve lost my eyes, or my cheeks or anything could have happened,” Mann told CTV Winnipeg, speculating on the physical damages if he had been holding the phone to his ear.

Samsung Canada told CTV it could not comment on the incident without first examining the smartphone.

For many, the alleged incident throws yet more uncertainty on the safety of Samsung devices. However, it should be noted that Samsung handsets are not alone in experiencing occasional combustion issues. Isolated cases of combustion have been reported involving the Nexus 6P and even the iPhone 7. Of course, there’s also no way to verify the veracity or extenuating circumstances around the incidents.

One thing that is certain: this isn’t the best press for an already-hurting smartphone company heading into the holiday season.

SourceCTV
  • Dimitri

    Quick question Rose. Why make a article about this but not once have I seen a article about the IPhones? The last one was done on February 17th, 2011 by Kate about the iPhone 4. No one else since then has made any articles about those devices catching fire or anything. The recent one being the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 7. Why? I Google Searched and Searched Mobilesyrup to see but nothing came up since then.

    Same goes for the Nexus 6P / HTC One M7 / Raider and such. Just want a actual clarification on this. I doubt I will get one but might as well ask.

    • Surveillance

      Everybody has an adjenda, Dimitri

    • Dimitri

      Oh i know but back in 2011 atleast Kate the former journalist wrote about Apple and their problems. Even back then they wrote about things going on other then Samsung and that. Now we see the current one’s that won’t bring you anything bad about Apple and ignore it. Only post a link about it from another site. If they want us to visit other sites to learn about issues with iPhones so be it. Then they will lose members from coming here. Sadly you won’t get a straight answer from any of them at all. Last night the other staff member put in her title a drone and a Porter airliner crashed yet that never happened and the title and article were different. Sadly we see so many mistakes and as many said, the staff members on here are biased towards Apple.

    • Vito R.

      I saw that Porter post this morning – it was a TERRIBLE headline.

      I agree that they do see to make a lot of mistakes – but reporting on exploding Galaxy devices isn’t one of them – it was on CTV News, not reddit.

    • Mo Dabbas

      Because this website is biased towards apple. It’s been shown over and over.

      For example, this website has reported an issue with Nexus 6P power down suddenly. But today reports came about an investigation going on by China Consumer Association regarding issues with iPhone 6 and 6S powering down on their own even with 50% – 60% battery left. Notice the magnitude difference, a couple of guys on reddit vs. an investigation by China Consumer Association. For some reason this website never reports such incidents against apple even thought all tech and even non-tech related news websites have reported it.

    • Do Do

      Don’t expect an answer.

    • Dimitri

      Oh i know. Sadly the only way they can be seen as this is if we as users post about it and other then users see it. I don’t like doing it but this is the one time I would do it.

    • Hi Do Do,
      Check out my reply above.
      Ian

    • It’s Me

      Check back after the next major manufacturer produces phones so defective and dangerous they have to be globally recalled. Chances are that any subsequent similar problems from that manufacturer will be highlighted.

      Samsung is getting attention for explosive phones because they screwed up and shipped lots of potentially explosive phones.

    • Mo Dabbas

      We are currently checking the iPhone 6 but still nothing has come up 😉

    • Dimitri

      The iPhone 6 has had a quite few ones explode and even the new iPhone has. Not once have I see Mobilesyrup post about this. It doesn’t matter what happened but tech news is news. Even other Apple biased sites show this. They post about issues like this. MS doesn’t. Where was Mobilesyrup when a customer that owned a HTC device exploded on him and HTC refused to do anything about it until the customer went public. Samsung told the customer they would give them a new phone due to the issue. HTC didn’t do anything. Yet Mobilesyrup didn’t post this either.

      We find all this stuff out from other tech sites which journalists do their proper jobs by giving us all the information. Gladly most of us would do this for them if they wish or low on staff.

    • It’s Me

      All phones with li-on batteries can end up with problems, especially under conditions that make them more prone. None so far have been proven to be a systemic defect in the product…except the Note 7.

      When another manufacturer ships a phone with a built in defect that makes them extraordinarily prone to thermal runaway and has to do a recall because it is such a major problem, then that brand will also be tainted and we’ll see stories when there is even a hint of the problem happening again.

      HTC’s phones aren’t defectively explosive. Apple’s aren’t exploding from defects in the phone. Google’s phones weren’t shipped with defective batteries. The Samsung’s were. So Samsung is tainted and gets the attention.

    • Dimitri

      Oh i know but do remember other manufactures have many different issues but as we see only a few picked ones have been posted. Let’s say we forget about the battery issues, what about the touch decease which affects hundreds? Never seen anything posted about that yet thousands if not millions own the iPhone.

    • It’s Me

      That is a story that they should cover. Apple dropped the ball on that one badly and the deserve to be called out on it.

      But, why forget about the issue? It’s an issue. It’s not an Apple issue. It’s not an HTC issue. It’s a battery issue and it’s a Samsung issue. Trying to make it about someone or something else doesn’t make a lot of sense.

    • Dimitri

      Again you aren’t seeing it from others eyes but your self. A device which out sold the Note 7 has explosions YET Mobilesyrup couldn’t post that and it’s not only one. It’s been more then 5 with the last one being a iPhone 7. It doesn’t matter how it exploded. It’s still a report which should be posted. That’s all I am saying.

    • It’s Me

      Why should they post about every report of every phone that has a problem? The only reason this is news is because Samsung made it news with their defective phones. No matter how much you want 5 to be a big number, it isn’t. And no other phone has been proven to have such a defect as the Samsung. So, when another Samsung phone has a problem, it gets reported.

      Prior to the Note defect, they never reported on each and every (or even one) Samsung phone catching fire or exploding. But now they do, sometimes, because Samsung made it news.

      You guys are tilting at windmills. Seriously.

    • thefoolishone

      When was the last case of an exploding iPhone that happened in Canada, which was picked up by any news outlet such as CTV, Global, or a major Canadian newspaper?

      I haven’t looked myself, but I don’t recall seeing any recently, and I do keep relatively informed.

    • Dimitri

      It doesn’t matter. Global issues should be included in a tech site. They report issues on American sites that happen in Canada. Should happen here as well.

    • It’s Me

      Exactly. And a very small number of iPhones out of hundreds of millions isn’t a global story. Move on.

      Why weren’t your whining last year when MS wasn’t doing stories on exploding Samsung’s from before the Note7 fiasco? Shouldn’t they have, by your “reasoning”?

    • Hi Dimitri,
      The closest I can compare to scale of Samsung’s unfortunate recall with the Note 7 is the iPhone ‘Bendgate,’ which we wrote about. In addition, the most recent iPhone news was the hissing sounds happening to some iPhone 7 owners (including ours).

      http://mobilesyrup.com/2016/09/19/reports-emerge-that-some-iphone-7s-are-making-hissing-noises/

      — Ian

    • Dimitri

      Yes but where is the articles about the explosions happening with the iPhone devices? There have been more then 5 reports of this happening and not one of you have reported this. Last one I saw was Kate in 2011. As many others have said, take time reading your user base posts instead of hiring ” Journalists” that will be biased. You are the only one I noticed that has been here for this long and still has stayed the same and hasn’t done what your staff members do.

      There such a little articles about Apple devices having issues. Only one per year as the bend gate started with the iPhone 6 I believe and now the huss noise with the iPhone 7. I have noticed more articles on other manufactures including Samsung ones ( since the whole fiasco of the Note 7 started and a bit before that) but none of the iPhone of any other issue. How about the screen issues with the iPhone? I am sure you read the tech sites as we all do. So you know very well as we do that there are other problems with the iPhone and not only one huss noise which can be barely hear at all. Only a small amount heard that and it doesn’t affect anything other then small noise.

      So please explain why your site hasn’t posted anything remotely to the articles others post about the explosions on the iPhone as you know majority of your user base is with iPhone and even if they aren’t, you know many have iPhones. Shouldn’t you be posting that as well so others are aware? Or are you guys going to not do the jobs that other journalists do.

      Just want a simple clarification.

    • Vito R.

      Because it’s not actually a thing. Mobile Syrup isn’t the only outlet not reporting on non-news.

      Exploding Samsung devices are very much in the news – in case you haven’t heard. If CTV ran a story about an exploding iPhone I’m sure Mobile Syrup would write about it.

    • It’s Me

      You did indeed write about bendgate. I don’t recall anyone whining that you didn’t also do stories about Samsung’s phones bending even more easily and more with more damage. You did stories on antenna-gate too. Don’t recall the local brain-trust complaining that you didn’t also cover the fact that Samsung documented the same issue in one of their user guides.

      You’ve been around a long time Ian. You know that no matter what you do, the same old crew will show up and accuse you of bias, attack your credibility and trash your site, regardless of facts. It’s what they do.

    • Mo Dabbas

      Lol. You read Romanian articles about Samsung bending?? You should start being skeptical about your Romanian news outlet.

    • It’s Me

      Nope. English site and an english user’s guide. That might be why yuo had problems deceiving it.

    • Mo Dabbas

      Are you sure? Coz your sites seems to delete “iPhone” and place “Samsung” instead.
      Next we’ll see you posting how Samsung phones have touch disease.

    • It’s Me

      ? No idea what you are talking about, honestly. It was a Samsung user manual. They don’t normally talk about iPhone there.

      But in terms of trying to substitute one for the other, you and the rest of the brain trust are the best example. Any story that is even a little negative about Samsung, there you are trying shift the topic to Apple. Every. Single. Time.

    • Mo Dabbas

      haha, so you know what I’m talking about. You posted about samsung having antennagate and now bendgate. I’m telling you, next we’ll start seeing you posting about Samsung having touch disease.

    • It’s Me

      Imagine, talking about Samsung in a story about Samsung. Remarkable!

      Makes much more sense for the brain trust to talk about Apple in a story about Samsung.

    • Dimitri

      As i posted they do not post anything remotely as what other tech sites post. They need to post more about the actual issues going on. If you actual read my post, you would see i even said about the issues some have had with the HTC device but yet no one here posted about it. They only post what they want. Read a bit more instead of defending a site you don’t work for all the time. Try to actual understand what a journalist does instead of defending the staff that don’t report the actually issues other then what they want to post. Also if you again read my post, I even said Ian was the only one that doesn’t do what his fellow staff do. As users we are allowed to express are feelings and concerns towards the staff that aren’t reporting other issues with other devices. Once again read.

    • It’s Me

      I think what you meant to say, is they don’t post what you want, or rather, with the bias you want. They wrote about those Apple issues, but not about the same issues when Samsung had them. They are such Apple haters!!! (see how stupid that sounds?)

    • Dimitri

      Show me the issues about the touch decease which all tech site wrote about?. Even 9 to 5 Mac wrote about it yet they are all Apple fans on there. Show me what they write and what MS Writes.

      Show me where MS wrote that Apple is forcing you to buy another Type C cable as they sell the power Adapter for the mbp without it.

      I am showing others that MS doesn’t post remotely what other tech sites post about all devices having issues. Only what they want. If you don’t agree that’s fine but don’t try to defend them when they have posting capabilities and can defend them selfs.

    • It’s Me

      umm, I already said they should have done a story about touch disease. And they did an entire article on the dongles required with the new powerbooks.

      Show me where they wrote about all of the many Samsung that caught fire before the Note7 fiasco…(actually, show me on any news site). That’s exactly what you were previously saying, that MS should cover every Apple incident…yet there was no such whining before when they weren’t covering Samsung problems.

      Again, Samsung made their batteries a news story. Whining about a tech site covering incidents about Samsung batteries now that Samsung has made Samsung batteries a story is ridiculous.

      Who’s defending them? I’m not. I am pointing out how inane your arguments are not how great this site is. You guys love to bash this site because they don’t bash Apple enough for your liking. But you keep coming back to whine more. And more. And more. Doesn’t being so negative every day, and then coming back for more get tired?

  • I sincerely doubt this actually happened, and is likely a case of “hey it’s popular to say this, so I’m going to join!”

    The fact that he supposedly threw his phone from the car is a sizable red flag. How can Samsung examine and prove, or disprove, what happened when the phone isn’t around anymore? If the man was driving when he tossed the phone, chances are it will not be in a condition to be examined.

    Call me a cynical prick, and you’d be right, but chances are this person’s story is false.

    • It’s Me

      So, if your phone was burning while you were driving, what exactly would you do? Put it on the seat next to you? Ask your kid to hold it for you until you could get it to Samsung?

    • thereasoner

      Throw it on the floor/console/dash ?

    • It’s Me

      Great. Then you’d have a burned or melted floor/console/dash and a car still full of smoke. That would be enough for a Darwin Award.

    • thereasoner

      That would be the instinctive reaction regardless Brad. I would certainly not take the time to open the window then toss it across my body, in front of my face in order to get it out the window! It would most likely be on the floor on the passenger side well before my other hand could even touch the window button.

      The guys is right, something very fishy about this one!

    • It’s Me

      And actually, I am glad that not only would that be the instinctive reaction for some, but that some might actually do that instead of actually thinking. That’s a species stays strong…let the weak and diminished take themselves out of the gene pool.

      As far as fishy, well, I mean, honestly, you aren’t really the most credible judge of that, are you? When the notes first started exploding, you tried laming everyone and everything but Samsung and their batteries (“oh, obviously, this is fake or a cheap charger”). When the replacements started going up in smoke, you immediately said the same thing as now, that it’s suspect. I guess some people really do need a picture drawn for them.

    • thereasoner

      Yep you’re Brad Fortin alright, can’t attack the message so attack the messenger. Lame, just like you’re “laming others” BS nonsense. Lmfao!

      When are you going to learn kid? You can’t put words in the mouth of people who have open comment histories. We’re all not obsessive liars who must hide their comments like you!

      BTW, enjoy your coffee table books….sukka! 🙂

    • It’s Me

      Put words in your mouth? Why? You do such a great job saying the dumbest things all on your own. No need to help you look like a fool.

    • Omar

      You just said you hope people kill themselves because they’re stupid. You’re in no place to talk about others saying stupid things.

    • It’s Me

      Is that what I said? No, that’s not what I said. But I am glad when nature takes it course and Darwinism doesn’t its job and makes a species stronger. Duh.

    • Omar

      “And actually, I am glad that not only would that be the instinctive reaction for some, but that some might actually do that instead of actually thinking. That’s how a species stays strong…let the weak and diminished take themselves out of the gene pool.”

      Guess who said that? If you said, “It’s Me!” you would be correct.

      When you say “take themselves out” I don’t think you mean take themselves out to dinner and a movie. But if you did, I totally apologize for misinterpreting your words. /s

    • It’s Me

      Well, duh. I want the species to improve. I never said I wanted anyone to kill or hurt themselves. But I am glad the species moves forward.

      Don’t you want the species to move forward?

    • Darwinist

      I’d use it to call the Samsung hotline.

    • Vito R.

      I too am a little cynical about the circumstances surrounding this.

      I would love to see this story followed up.

    • pegger1

      Because it’s crazy talk to think there would be issues with a Samsung phone.

    • Vito R.

      There were problems with the Note 7 That materialised right say – so they stopped production. There are MANY more S7’s in the wild so if there was really a problem, it would have shown up there first.

      There were no issues with the S7 until AFTER the Note 7 fiasco – so that’s why I’m sceptical.

    • pegger1

      The issues with the Note 7 were extreme and widespread, requiring a complete mandatory recall. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t issues with S7 on a much smaller scale. This isn’t the first S7 to do this and their are cases of it happening before the Note 7. But the Note 7 fiasco is now bringing more attention to when it happens to the S7.

    • Vito R.

      Not saying it’s impossible, just saying it’s unlikely that there is a widespread issue with the S7’s. This smells like opportunism – especially considering he doesn’t want to send the phone to Samsung.

    • h2oflyer

      No problem with the Exynos S7…It was the SD 820 US version that had some problems.

    • Mo Dabbas

      I found it funny when he said “I should’ve lost my eyes”. It’s like he was hoping more damage upon himself. Lol

    • Stupid people with bogus tales generally aren’t the best with words. They’re hard, you know. Words.

    • MortimerSnerd

      …of course he wouldn’t lose his eyes,,,couldn’t possibly happen as it is illegal to be talking or texting on the phone while your driving…he wouldn’t break the law… would he.. would you Mo?

    • thefoolishone

      If you would do some further research, such as two other media articles and news that picked this up, he retrieved his phone and will be sending it to Samsung. I highly doubt this is made up.

      I would have chucked it out of my car too, wouldn’t you? He was on Arlington st, a 50km/hr road, not a highway.

    • It’s Me

      Apparently, he would have cuddled the burning phone next to his nuts to keep it save for Samsung…

      People are weird.

    • “I would have chucked it out of my car too, wouldn’t you?”

      No, probably not. I always have bottles of water in my car, as well as something I could wrap the device in. Regardless, he said it exploded “in his hand” as soon as he took it out of his pocket. If it already exploded, throwing it out the window would be kind of a moot point.

      I’m not from Winnipeg, never been there, never will be, but it looks like a decently busy commercial street on Google Maps. All things considered, the phone looks in remarkably good shape for something that “exploded” and was then “thrown” onto concrete.

    • thefoolishone

      In a split second while driving, having a cooking phone in your hand, I’m pretty sure most sensible people would not just assume the phone is safe and place it on their dash. They’d likely react quickly and decisively as if they had a grenade in their car.

      Also, never put water on an electrical device that is having a meltdown. Or grease.

    • It’s Me

      Some people do Darwin’s work for him.

    • It’s Me

      So, you would have continued to hold it in your hands while driving, grabbed a bottle of watered and opened it and then poured water on an burning electronics device while still holding it. Do I have that right?

    • Icisz

      Ba ha ha ha I concur. Little bit of
      Mental gymnastics going hard.

    • Brett Allard

      Not exactly very smart but Good to know you have a few minutes to throw water on a burning electronic device while covering it up….you mean to tell me your prepared to do that?

    • It’s Me

      All while driving.

      Some people come up with dumbest excuses just so they can try to deny things.

    • Billy

      LMFAO no kidding! He must have water, fire extinguishers, CPR kit, the whole nine to be prepared HAHAHA!!!

    • h2oflyer

      The media put Trump in the palace and now we’re going to let the media fuel our safety concerns about phones.

    • Brett Allard

      I highly doubt it.. Look at the condition of the device.. Not to mention the fact he had to get treatment for burns.

    • h2oflyer

      He’s a mechanic who supposedly can’t work for 4 weeks….did he get the burns working on a car? Anyone can throw a phone out the car window and probably cause enough shock damage to the lith-ion battery to start thermal runaway. What came first..the “exploding” battery or the toss out the window?

      Check out the online videos of exploding phones after being dropped from drones and smashed with hammers.

      Who knows the truth, too much BS around.

    • Brett Allard

      I have quite a bit.. Which is why it’s too hard to determine whats BS and what isn’t… Only time will tell if the story every develops over time.

    • kumaran

      And no one reported this issue for 8 months? Conspiracy random S7 just explodes right after note 7 reports how convenient. How it’s possible that after note7 explosion every flagship phone explodes??? I call BS on this. Corporate media were behind the NOTE 7 explosion conspiracy.

      The problem now is the scammers. Check out –

      Canadian couple abroad had to destroy their Note 7 phones to get home, files class action lawsuit against Samsung

      But they are no news about that

      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/429e7fdf14be3d2a535a55f1a1e56b4b40326c95741a5f5856c03f8727f68707.jpg

  • PeterC

    Who drives with a smart phone in their jeans pocket?

    • ChrisPollard77

      Someone who isn’t using it while they’re driving.

    • jellmoo

      I do all the time. Why wouldn’t I?

  • Omar

    I was writing an exam last week and felt my S7 warming up in my pocket. Left a bit of a mark on my thigh, nothing too serious, which I’m hoping will go away soon.

    These phones are ticking time bombs Samsung!

    • h2oflyer

      The Winnipeg guy can’t work for 4 weeks…are you hoping for a pass on writing your exams.

    • h2oflyer

      You said “mark” not burn. Do you show off your thighs a lot? Are you after compensation? Are you still using the phone?

      Your hitchhiking attempt on sensationalism is pathetic.

    • Omar

      I think you missed the point of my post.

  • Sean-Paul

    What a load of crap. Everyone trying to cash in now.

  • MortimerSnerd

    Similar technology exists in the new EV cars… only the battery size is many times larger… ..anywhere from 30 to 75kwh… not sure I would want to be driving around with what amouts to a bomb under me if something decides to ‘short out’….

    • h2oflyer

      The Tesla’s been using over 8,000 18650 cylindrical “flashlight” batteries from Panasonic cobbled together. I don’t recall any “exploding” cars.

      The probable success keys…..Panasonic, the best lith-ion cell manufacturer, and battery assembly to DOT standards.

    • mat

      so you’d rather drive around a giant tank of flammable gas and an engine that relies on literal explosions to operate?

      There were a few incidents where the model S battery pack was struck directly during an accident and caught on fire. The design of the car vented the fire directly towards the ground, away from the vehicle and passengers. The car alerted the driver to exit the vehicle which he was able to do safely. Think an ICE is that sophisticated?

    • rick

      “so you’d rather drive around a giant tank of flammable gas and an engine that relies on literal explosions to operate?”

      Given what is know vs unknown at this point – you better believe it.

    • mat

      What is known is the model S is the single safest car in the world to drive according to most authorities. Obsession with outdated tech like ICE isn’t doing the planet any favours.

    • rick

      How many on the road. How many involved in accidents that may have compromised batteries.

      Vs how many gas vehicles on the road and how many have been accidents and how many have exploded. Then further break that down by decade. Of course you can’t do that with electric.

  • Mark K

    How did he burn both hands? Wouldn’t he likely have just burnt one?

    • Darwinist

      Possibly starts off in his right hand while the left hand is opening the window. Then he passes it to his left hand rather than try and throw it across his body out the window.

  • rick

    so has samsung in essence made its batteries too big. To the point that any minimal deviation from normal operating standards causes them to short? A drop, or a slight bend in a tight pocket and because the battery is so close to the external houses it actually changes the shape of the battery which then causes it to short?

    • JB

      too big? How long have you been using cell phones? 😉

    • rick

      Physically too big for the size of the phone enclosing it

    • h2oflyer

      There is a dedicated design and manufacturing process that has been used for decades in making flat lith-ion batteries with folded anode/cathode.

      I can’t see a Samsung controlled battery plant suddenly going stupid. Sloppy assembly and/or material control could produce defective batteries.

    • rick

      It’s not actual battery manufacture issue though. It’s the size of the case. So actually a design flaw in that they didn’t leave enough allowance for the battery expanding or a temporary deformation to the case holding the battery. It’s like putting on a tight steel boot. You can walk around in it fine, but jump off a 6 foot ledge and you’ll break your toe.

    • h2oflyer

      It’s not a design flaw, they’ve been designing cell phone batteries for years. If it truly was a bad besign they would’ve paused the second Note7 rollout and sourced a different battery. Do you have any idea how many different lith-ion cell phone are out there.

      Take a look at a lith-ion battery and note the different agency approvals.along with voltage and max amperage.

    • rick

      I never said it was a battery design flaw. I said it was a design flaw with the size of the case that houses the battery. If the case design results in the battery being so close to the case edge, that a drop or a flex in the case results in a deformation of the battery – further resulting in a short and fire, then ya, that’s a design flaw with the case. I never said any of this was the cause though. I asked the question – you went on a tangent about engineering batteries which I never questioned in the first place other than is the battery physically too big for the case its being put into.

    • h2oflyer

      That’s why construction workers wear steel toe boots.

    • rick

      Yes and what would happen to the toe if the boot was too small? Or the steel toe was designed (in error) to be tight/snug against the wearer’s toe. Are you getting it yet.

    • It’s Me

      That does seem to be at least one of the problems with the Note 7, according to Samsung. Though they made it sound like it didn’t take a bend or drop. They basically said the case was squeezing the battery and forcing the anode/cathode into contact. No extra force required, it seems. But that clearly wasn’t the only defect, since the replacements that corrected for that defect were still defective.

      Not sure we can draw a conclusion that they made the same mistakes in all their other models though. Certainly this model has been on the market for much longer without the large numbers of failures the Note had…though might only imply more time is needed to expose some defects.

    • Domino67

      Samsung still have not been able to determine the reasons for the battery issue.

      Also from what I understand they are having a hard time replicating the issue.

    • It’s Me

      Heard that a couple weeks ago. Just assumed they’d have some idea by now (and not wild a*s guesses or partial answers like they gave originally).

  • My guess is he was probably using cheap chargers and cables from the dollar store.

    • PeterC

      I think that is unlikely when those “USB killer” devices can’t make a note 7 explode (source YouTube)

    • thuglyfe247365

      actually it’s very possible and very likely this is what happened. Bad cables can charge batteries at the wrong power level and can cause damage, especially with USB-C being higher output.

  • Creaulx

    Instead of coming here to argue about Apple or namecheck Donald Trump (what planet are you people from?) I’ll just say that until proven to be a false story, this makes me feel WAY less secure about owning a Galaxy S7. I’ll be keeping a close eye on mine.

    • h2oflyer

      So, you subscribe to” guilty until proven innocent “by the media .

      No one has to prove it’s a false story. I don’t know what planet you’re from if you are WAY paranoid about a single possible BS story.

    • It’s Me

      Once bitten, twice shy.

    • mola2alex

      I do not afford companies ‘rights’

  • Jackal

    SAMSUNG products are garbage ….. not just cellphones, but washers and dryers as well. They deserve all of the bad press they are getting in my opinion.

    • Andrew English

      Not only that…One of my uncles is a Samsung appliance service person. He services areas that far away from any major city. He said to me that last year Samsung told him they wanted to start deducting his pay if their appliances don’t get serviced in a timely matter. He told them F-that. It’s takes Samsung weeks sometimes a month or two to get their parts out to my uncle and they have a gall to tell him they want to deduct his pay. LOL

  • Darwinist

    Yeah well my Samsung phone singed my nuts and, oh right, I don’t have one. I should probably see the doctor about this.

    • h2oflyer

      You should have two

    • Darwinist

      Excellent point. It took me a couple seconds to figure that one out.