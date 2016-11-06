News
Microsoft was working on a MacBook Touch Bar-like solution back in 1999

Nov 6, 2016

4:46 PM EDT

While the OLED Touch Bar that graces Apple’s MacBook Pro 2016 has a whiff of the future about it, the actual concept of replacing traditional function keys with an adaptive solution has been around for a long time.

Lenovo produced its own, more limited version of the Touch Bar in 2014 called the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Ultimately, the laptop was a flop, but it turns out the manufacturer wasn’t alone in designing such a feature for the PC ecosystem. In fact, the Windows creator itself, Microsoft, was plotting its implementation of adaptive hardware since 1999.

The feature’s design iterations is the subject of a blog post from the Microsoft Applied Sciences Group, which was recently tweeted out by Steven Bathiche, the manager of that division.

Microsoft’s take on adaptive hardware was conceived of in 1999 by Bathiche, who envisioned a keyboard “that displays the active action keys and hides the irrelevant keys for a given application, application mode, and application state,” sketching a paper prototype in his notebook (pictured above).

After that Bathiche and various team members went through multiple prototypes, using a number of different display and projection tactics. In 2009, the research team put together a prototype fairly similar to Apple’s Touch Bar, featuring a large, touch-sensitive display strip resting atop the keyboard.

When questioned on Twitter as to why Microsoft’s concept never made it to reality, Bathiche replied: “We did not build computers back then, and when we did start, we made computers with touch screens.”

With this, of course, he refers to the Surface, which pioneered an entirely new vision of the future for on-the-go computer users: the 2-in-1 tablet-laptop hybrid. The two very different approaches to touchscreen technology aren’t surprising considering the stark contrast between the two companies, but it’ll be interesting to see which tech giant eventually wins out.

Related: Microsoft will detail its affordable headsets in December

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge

Comments

  • Jason

    Maybe they also didn’t do it because for anything to be successful it needs third party support and I can see touchbars being super proprietary and really wouldn’t have much use

  • BetelgeuseOrion

    J**********t your research is lacking,

    “Microsoft’s concept never made it to reality” <– WTF?

    google "Microsoft Slideshow" for windows Vista, they had this back in 2007

    oems made the laptops and incorporated the secondary touch screen in whatever ways they saw fit. i even played with an Asus laptop model that had it.

  • Shoey5

    Like Most Apple “inventions” it’s been done before, beyond that concept video there were devices on the market doing it.

    • It’s Me

      When did Apple say they invented it?

      I love windmills. Seems to be a lot of them around these days. Driving people nuts.

    • Shoey5

      So you admit they rip off other peoples ideas 🙂

      They always project new offerings as if they were the first to come up with it and the unintelligent masses believe it.

      BTW, where did I say they claimed to have invented it?

    • It’s Me

      No, I think some people are delusional. For example, some people love to criticize Apple for saying they invented something, though Apple never said they invented it. It’s sort of a weird neurosis.

    • Shoey5

      Like I said they project things as if they invented it and the unintelligent masses believe it.

    • It’s Me

      Doesn’t really matter. Those that need to invent reasons to hate will invent reasons to hate. It’s weird but it’s real.

    • Shoey5

      Hold on a second here. My original comment in reference to this article was to point out that there were a number of touch panels on the market and you took offence for some reason and you are telling that I need to invent reasons to hate?

    • It’s Me

      LOL, no offence. Just find some things amusing.

    • Shoey5

      to the fact that I was trying to point out it’s nothing new?

    • It’s Me

      More of the accusatory tone.

    • Shoey5

      Though that would only apply if it wasn’t a fact that Apple has tried to rip off other people’s work in the past 🙂 I still think your more offended at the fact that it’s in reference to Apple 🙂

    • Mr Dog

      See it likes this.

      Apple has never invented something new.

      They take existing ideas and make it so much better than what existed that to most people it seems new.

      Were there touch bars on the market before? Yes
      Were they anywhere close to what Apple put in the Macbooks? No

      And thinking they are the same is just sillly. Show me one Touch Bar on the market that is even close to as nice as this Touch Bar or has anywhere close to as much support as this already has.

    • Shoey5

      Removing headphone jack was such an improvement and so are all those dongles. Apple is worse than the Microsoft of the early nineties. What they are good at is bs marketing for you to believe that crap.

    • Mr Dog

      Wow. Can’t argue the points so just go off topic?

    • Shoey5

      ??? I gave you two recent examples about how your “Apple makes it better” is a crock of …. How is that off topic?

    • Mr Dog

      Yes, because we are talking about the Touch Bar and this entire article is about the Touch Bar.

      If you want to talk about Apples decision to remove the headphone jack then we can have that separately and is not related here. That is a whole different conversation.

      I said Apple doesnt invent, they take exsisting ideas and makes them so much better. To counter your argument of you saying Apple doesnt invent and this has been done before,

      I then also asked to show me something even close to similar to the Touch Bar and even close to the integration that Apple has accomplished with it.

    • Shoey5

      Didn’t you say that Apple takes existing (implying not touch touch) ideas and makes it better?

    • Mr Dog

      Is that the only line you read?

      If you read the rest of the post, you will see it was in context and referring to specifically the Touch Bar in this case.

      I never said Apple is perfect nor that everything they do is brilliant. I am saying that:

      Although they did not invent the Touch Bar it’s implementation is FAR superior to any other Touch Bar because this article is about the Touch Bar and your original post is about the Touch Bar.

      Talking about random other topics is just useless, I can also state random good things that Apple did but it does not prove the point.

    • Shoey5

      How is it far superior?

    • Mr Dog

      Because it is capable of more, out of the box, than any other of the touch bars.

      Because on release it has more support than any other touch bar has had in the past.

      It is easily customizable. All other ‘Touch Bars’ are mostly static with very limited real world uses.
      Someone has yet to show me a examples of touch bars similar to Apples implementation

    • Shoey5

      How is it more capable out of the box?
      What kind of support does it have over out touch panels?
      how is it more easily customizable?

      What are you comparing it to?

    • Mr Dog

      LOL Ok lets start from the beginning

      You said:

      Like Most Apple “inventions” it’s been done before, beyond that concept video there were devices on the market doing it.

      I Said:

      It has been done before but not the the level Apple Has

      I am assuming when you said ‘it’s been done before’. You were referring to other Laptop manufactures that has released laptops with ‘Touch Bars’, correct?

      So now you tell me, which laptops were you referring to that ‘its been done before’ and then I will answer the rest of your questions.

    • Shoey5

      Good, so now lets be really honest, you talked like an Apple Fanboy with the assumption that it must be better. You then went to check after making your claims, realized there was some very cool implementations so fell back on the laptop ignoring my original post that it’s been done before.

    • Mr Dog

      No, I am speaking after researching and seeing that all of them are pretty much useless.

      You are the one that sounds like your talking out of your a**, because you still have not provided a SINGLE example of a touch bar on existing laptops.

      And my reasoning is because you know they are all crap. I do not want to talk about imaginary products that you found, so before we continue this discussion I want to know what Touch Bars you have seen that are similar to this. Because all the ones I have seen do not come even close to competing.

    • Shoey5

      Sorry but I don’t think you did 🙂

      There aren’t many touch panel laptops you know why, because except for Apple, everyone has a full touch screen…the ultimate touch panel! Don’t worry if Apple ever decides to release a Macbook with a touch screen, you’ll be raving about it then.

    • Mr Dog

      lol again going off topic and insulting me.

      So it is settled. Apple’s implementation of the Touch Bar is worlds superior to what ever existing implementations are out there.

    • Shoey5

      No. There are implementations of keyboards that are way cooler. I pointed out that it’s irrelevant for laptops because they have touch which is far superior and I wasn’t insulting you, I was merely stating a fact based on your responses which we will be able to confirm once (if) ever Apple decides to eat their words and release a touch screen laptop.

    • Mr Dog

      But we are not comparing Touch screens to the Touch Bar. Your original statement was that apple did not invent the Touch Bar, so this entire conversation has been about touch bars.
      If you want to talk about the applications of Touch Screens on Laptops and their advantages and disadvantages we can get to that after as well but do not change the topic because you cant argue the point.

    • Shoey5

      And NO they didn’t! There have been keyboards configurable touch before Apple and they never went to non-apple laptops because they evolved to full touch screens. Why is this so complicated?

    • Mr Dog

      You keep saying there have been configurable keyboard but have yet to provide an example lol.

      Lets gather together what we agree on:

      – Apple did not invent the Touch Bar
      – To this day Apple’s implementation of the Touch Bar is far superior to others
      – Others chose not to pursue the Touch Bar because they went with Touch Screens.

      That summarize everything correctly?

    • Shoey5

      Yes Google them. Try razer

    • Mr Dog

      Great example. Now tell me how many apps it supports other than the generic social media ones and a handful of games.

      Before the Apple Touch Bar is even released it has more support from Apple & 3rd party developers then the Razer has had in the past 3 – 4 years.

    • Shoey5

      It’s customizable, you can configure it to work with anything….macros as I’m sure someone will allow the Apple one to do that as well. With that said, absolutely your correct, there isn’t a lot of built in support for it…. probably because people didn’t find any use in these devices vs touch. The point was, it’s been done before, and for several years earlier, you have to admit, it’s a much cooler implementation with the added screen.

    • The Iceman Cometh

      He’s right. Generally they have been very adept at taking existing ideas and concepts and putting them to quite practical use. Perhaps this latest MacBook iteration isn’t their finest example of such or the removal of a headphone jack on an iPhone but for people like myself who’ve been using BT headphones for the past couple years, it’s really neither here nor there.
      If you don’t like the offerings then don’t buy them.

    • Shoey5

      Agree with you in the early Apple resurgence but in recent years, their motivation has been more with appeasing shareholders by finding ways to gouge users due to lagging market share over innovating for the consumers.

      btw. The age old Apple user mindset, sure they removed the headphone jack but I use BT….who needs copy and paste…yeah we have copy and paste….who needs a stylus, yeah we have a pencil…who needs mobile payments I have a wallet….yeah we have nfc payments….. 🙂

    • It’s Me

      Can’t have a smartphone without a physical keyboard, ok no physical keyboard. Who needs such a big display, oh the iPhone display is too small. Don’t need an App Store, oh great we have an App Store. Retina display is a gimmick, oh I love my high density display. No one wants to talk to their phone, I’m loving google Now. Finger print sensors are a joke, I love using finger print sensor to unlock my phone. Apple Pay is just copying NFC payments we had for years, gee I wish we could use Android Pay or Samsung pay instead of the crappy NFC payments we’ve had for years.

    • Shoey5

      ….ah nice try but nah

    • It’s Me

      Each and every one a fact.

      They are ridiculous though, aren’t they. Hindsight makes people forget.

    • Shoey5

      Problem with yours is there were devices before the iPhone got them. Um well except Retina cause that was just a made up marketing term from none other then Apple 🙂

    • It’s Me

      Irrelevant really. Whether anyone had them before or not, those were the criticisms of the day, as ridiculous as they seem in hindsight.

      Somethings never change.

    • Shoey5

      I don’t recall anyone I know bitching about it, most were saying why are Apple users raving about this stuff, I’ve had it for a while…well except for my Apple fanboy friends.

    • It’s Me

      Really? Most of your friends had a usable App Store before Apple? Most had phones without physical keyboards before Apple? Most had high DPI before Apple had retina? Most had non-shitty NFC payments they’d prefer over something usable like Apple Pay/Android Pay/Samsung Pay? Most had usable and not-shitty finger print sensors? Most had displays as large as the original iPhone before the iPhone?

      I’m not saying these things didn’t exist before the iPhone, clearly they did. But to even pretend (I hope you are pretending) that most people had them before being introduced on the iPhone is silly.

      Like I said, hindsight is great. People even forget ridiculous criticisms that were made.

    • Shoey5

      Most of my friends are highly technical and had smartphones long before the iPhone and probably even before you knew what the concept was. And yes there were App stores. And while these things weren’t as developed as they are today,, they were amazing for the time and manufactured by companies that saw the future long before Apple got involved or it’s users who seem to re-write history due to lack of knowledge or appreciate for the original innovators who don’t’ get the credit for what has evolved to today.

    • It’s Me

      LMFAO.

      I’m a software developer working for a company that’s been working with smartphone vendors since before people called them smartphones. I’m sitting in a former BB building as a write this surrounded by former BB devs. Please don’t try the “my friends are technical” BS with me.

      The fact is that no, none of those were common place, in any sense. Name a few phones pre-iPhone that had App Stores, high DPI, usable finer print and/or NFC payments (on par with Apple Pay, Samsung pay or android pay) or phones without physical keyboards.

      If you google hard enough, you’ll probably post a few that had one or two but not many. Certainly not enough that most of your friends were all using them.

    • Shoey5

      …and the fact that you are a software dev and don’t know this stuff means either ___

      a. You are junior

      b. You are, what my technical friend (and myself) would refer to (in polite terms) not a very good developer.

      c. All of the above.

      ie, you should know this stuff already.

    • It’s Me

      Senior enough to know BS when I see it. If you need to make stuff up you’ve already jumped the shark.

    • Shoey5

      That would make it B. Sorry but if you don’t know this stuff your either too young or not very senior.

    • It’s Me

      What stuff? Your fictional friends that all had fictional phones? Sorry, sure don’t know that stuff. What’s the matter, google not bringing up any hits for you try? Try harder.

      Dishonesty shouldn’t be your last resort, let alone your goto response.

    • Shoey5

      Are you freaking serious! Go look up Palm, Symbian and Windows Mobile, then go look up software repositories (app stores) for those platforms.

    • It’s Me

      Really? Every one software repositories, not that many were used. Why not claim Usenet ffs? That’s isn’t the same as an App Store. The closest one to a usable App Store before Apple was sidekick. I actually don’t doubt your friends were using that. Seems about the right speed.

      And that’s the best you have? How many had high DPI or displays as large as the original iPhone? How many had no physical keyboard? How many had usable finger print sensors? How many had usable NFC payment system that didn’t suck?

      You’re not even using google right to dig up some semblance of backing up your claim.

    • Shoey5

      Because those App Repositories had app categories with both free/paid apps. They were the model for the App stores we have today. Many of those devices didn’t have physical keyboards and many had larger screens then the original iPhone.

      None had usable finger print scanners back then (actually I recall a few did (swipe type) none had NFC (wasn’t evented yet) but you know what, neither did the original iPhone that came out many years after these devices.

      Look, you obviously aren’t aware of what was available before the iPhone. Based on your responses, you don’t even have a clue, so why are you even trying?

    • It’s Me

      Pfft, so many that after hours of google searching you sill can’t nail down even one model. A list of every brand from back in the day doesn’t say anyway..well, it does say you’re almost ready to admit you were talking out of your a$$ again 😉

      …but not quite yet I’m guessing.

      I get it, you got caught spewing the same BS and you’re embarrassed. That’s ok. It’s expected. Liars never like it when they’re caught lying.

    • Shoey5

      I figured you’d be smart enough to research them and learn something….and I didn’t have to look these up because I’ve owned devices from E-Ten, O2, iMate.

      I’m sorry but you’re proving that stereo typical Apple user. And you know what’s really awesome, at some point, old-timers who had these devices are going to read your comments, and shake their head while they have those nostalgic memories of own their devices.

    • It’s Me

      So, still can’t name even a single model? Just more random brands (bonus points for finding obscure brands no one used). It’s been hours. Can’t you google even one? I expect you can find at least one, even if it’s some unit that sold like 3 units, all of them to you and your “friends”. Can you ask one of your super technical “friends” on how to use google? They actually do searches really, really well. You should take a course.

      Of those magical brands, which ones, before the iPhone, were you using that had a larger screen than the iPhone (and hopefully capacitive), no keyboard and an App Store?

      This is getting kind of comical.

    • Shoey5

      They were very popular brands capacitive wasn’t invented yet, they were resistive but a few capacitives hit the market before the iPhone. On top of the fact that you’re trying to compare specs with devices that were out many years prior, you are being rude, arguing facts without full knowledge of what was even available, and therefore being a typical Apple user.

    • It’s Me

      They were very popular brands capacitive wasn’t invented yet, they were resistive but a few capacitives hit the market before the iPhone. On top of the fact that you’re trying to compare specs with devices that were out many years prior, you are being rude, arguing facts without full knowledge of what was even available, and therefore being a typical Apple user.

      You know what, I no longer think you are intentionally lying (completely). Partly I think you are just ignorant.

      Capacitive touch wasn’t invented yet? Unless your fictional smart phone was made before the 1980s, yeah capacitive touch had been invented. Not commonly used on phones until the iPhone, sure, but certainly invented decades before.

      I’m not trying to compare to phones that were many years old. That was you genius! You said all your many “technical” friends were using phones with all these features before the iphone and that even you owned many of these fantasy phones.

      But now you are whining that it’s unfair that you brought them up because they were too old to have those features..on that we agree. They were too old before the iPhone. Then everyone jumped on boards. The dim lights then got kind of confused and in hind sight thought all the features that the iPhone brought together were common and popular before.

    • Shoey5

      I am referring to it as a technology being useable in phones of the era. You are comparing phones, you’re trying to compare specs NFC, Capacitive of an iPhone to phones released many years prior. And yes, before you even knew it was possible, I was sending emails, rdping to servers, connecting vpn, playing games, keeping notes, ip calcs, packet sniffers, had a voice assistant etc which I downloaded free+purchase from app stores….P3 something, XDA 2, Something Jam….

    • It’s Me

      More [weak] excuses. To be expected.

      Look if you want to go back, again, to seeing who was more technical back in the day, let’s do that. Early 90s I was doing my AdvHons math degree in computer science at the best compsci school in Canada. Since then I’ve spend decades working in R&D at some of the most well known tech companies operating in Canada. What were you doing besides playing games and making up stories?

      All of which is irrelevant. That is to say, mine’s bigger so stop trying to act like you know something based on nothing. You’ve embarrassed yourself enough for one day.

    • Shoey5

      Makes it very surprising that you are unware of all this stuff that was happening before the iPhone. Also surprised at your age, thought you were a teenager by your responses and lack of knowledge. My jobs are pretty much cleaning up the f’ups left behind by other people, most of those people think they know everything and in fact usually know nothing. It’s entirely possible we may have indirectly worked together on the same project. BTW, I did

    • It’s Me

      IT monkey? I’m guessing IT monkey. I love when IT monkey get upset that the developers are brighter than them. It’s like they blame the devs that they weren’t bright enough to get into a good school. But hey, IT is better than flipping burgers or cleaning toilets, amirite?

      If we ever worked together I am sure it would have been one of the less successful endeavour (but those can be the most fun too).

      Ignorant of what? You keep making claims but can’t defend any of them.

    • Shoey5

      Done coding jobs (not my strong point), networking, infrastructure, design, yes even IT monkey. Also know some really amazing devs friends who also were into smartphones before they became mainstream and when they see your posts, they are going to laugh and laugh and laugh like the guys and gals in your office when you turn around. You do have an office right? Your not one of those people that hangs around in Starbucks pretending he’s Steve Jobs?

    • It’s Me

      Figured. IT monkey fits.

    • Shoey5

      Which is pretty sad considering I know this stuff and you don’t. They’ll pretty much react the same way as your co-workers do behind your back

    • It’s Me

      More than sad. Pathetic really. Liars usually are.

    • Shoey5

      You know what the really sad thing is, if you go up this thread a bit, you can actually see the point where you realized you were wrong you and how bad you got schooled. It’s the same point where you started acting like a little child having a big temper tantrum.

    • It’s Me

      When was that? Was it when I asked you to name even a single phone and you couldn’t? Was it when you finally conceded you were full of crap and started whining about it being unfair to ask for you to name even one phone you claimed all your friends used because they were too old? Was it when you kept trying to show off your limited technical experience?

      What I recall from earlier is seeing that you were embarrassed by getting caught lying. Seems like you’re still lashing out.

      Found a phone on google yet? LMFAO.

    • Shoey5

      No way before that

    • It’s Me

      Way before that when?

      It’s funny, you get caught lying, throw a tantrum, coyly admit to being wrong but continue with the tantrum. And when repeatedly called out on it, you try to project your behaviour on to me. It’s cute. Shows a bit of a developmental delay but good for you for making it this far.

    • Shoey5

      Before I listed some models

    • It’s Me

      You mean when you couldn’t name even one model? You listed some brands but couldn’t find any models, remember? It’s too early to be high.

    • Do Do

      Same could be said for fanboys that consider any new iteration created by Apple as a new invention. Specifically Brad whatever his name is (I’m sure you know him). He said exactly that. In fact I asked him, so using your logic any sku in an apple store is a new invention? He suggested it was because “Apple” did it. If you want look, it’s posted. Haters are bad, fanboys are worse.

    • It’s Me

      Why would I care what Brad said and how does validate making things up?

      BTW, it’s doesn’t take a fan boy to point out criticisms that are based on fiction. I get it, you really want everyone to think you are an anti-fanboy. But at least understand the conversation before jumping in. Pointing out dishonesty is never wrong, but it sure seems to be a dog whistle for you.

    • Do Do

      LOL When you point out one negative about apple, ever, ill begin to respect your opinion about apple. Anti fanboy? Yes I’ve proven it reapeatedly. You’ve proven you’re an apple fanboy repeatedly. Then try to explain that there’s enough apple haters that your negative apple comments aren’t needed. From what i can see there’s fanboys and haters for all these companies. Why do you have no rouble being critical of companies who aren’t apple? And really you didnt get the point about Brad? Read it again and besides, I’m not sure youre not the same guys.

    • It’s Me

      What kind of weak willed and insecure person would say things just to prove something to others?

      I get it, I really do. You were previously accused of being a fanboy so you felt the need to prove you aren’t, even if it means making confused inappropriate accusations. Now it’s just who you are.

      You actually remind me a lot of one of my best friends in university, back when he was still closeted. He constantly had to mention that he had a girlfriend at really inappropriate and weird times. He’s even make accusations about others he thought were also closeted. Thankfully, he eventually outgrew the need to prove something to others. Until he grew up, it was a case of protesting too much.

      His name was Brian. Is your name Brian?

    • Do Do

      Wow I really got to you about being a fanboy if you’re now suggesting I might be ga$. Lol. And you want talk about “weak willed”? I thought I was debating with an adult about your hypocrisy and you apparently felt the need to call the other guy ga$ even if it was through innuendo because I guess you didnt like being uncloseted about your fanboy embarrassment. With friends like you, I can see why your so called friend wanted to stay in the closet. Anyway, you’re a fanboy, incapable of critical thinking when it comes to Apple, don’t like it being pointed out tsk tsk, suc$ on a lemmon or look up your friend Brian and maybe you can work out something else to suc$.

    • It’s Me

      I didn’t imply that at all. I implied you were weak willed like he used to be, with a similar insecurity to prove yourself to others. He grew up and stopped trying to prove things to others. He’s a much happier person now.

      But keep protesting. I’m sure you are convincing yourself.

      Or, here’s a little test. Try going a week, or even a month, without resorting to the last-resort, out of arguments, got nothing to say copout of “fanboy”. See if you can do that. Prove you aren’t trying to prove yourself.

    • Billy-Ray Boychuk

      Your use of the word ‘inventions’ in your first sentence…?

    • Shoey5

      not the context I meant it in, but good point 🙂

  • Smanny

    First of all the technology wasn’t even around back in 1999. The fastest chips to drive a display back then came in a number of chips. Not to mention they were huge chips back then. The other thing was OLED displays were not around. Let alone offering the high resolutions that were needed. So to say that Microsoft was working on a touch bar solution is clearly not the same as actually having it.

    • Shoey5

      Which makes it even more impressive when a company has the foresight…unlike Apple who just rips off other peoples ideas…not to mention there were keyboards with touch screen included keyboards long before Apple.

    • monkeymo

      Toshiba trackpads in 2005 were doing it, they had a dedicated chip that ran the lcd trackpad that had a few features like a calculator, volume control and other dialers

    • AKLC

      I think you misread what they said. 1999, Bathiche envisioned a keyboard with changing action keys on it according to different programs. It wasn’t until 2009, when they build a prototype of it.

  • Raj Singh

    The one Microsoft was working on looks better than the one that’s shipping on Apple’s new laptops. The strip is way too small and the fact that you have to look away from the screen to register contextual inputs is a fail, in my opinion.

  • Omar

    It’s a gimmick, nothing more. Why not just have a full touchscreen on the laptop, like most laptops have now? I guess it wouldn’t be hipster enough, since everybody’s doing it.

    • RandomOne2

      The whole new MacBook lineup is crappy gimmick. I need the ports and don’t want to take a doc or hub everywhere I go.