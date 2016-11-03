Motorola plans to foster Moto Mod development with the help of Indiegogo

For the future of Moto Mods, it appears that Motorola is looking to Indiegogo.
With the concept of modular smartphones already almost dead following the cancellation of Google’s Project Ara and LG admitting that the G5 was a sales disaster, Motorola is the only company left standing living the modular dream.
Though all of Motorola’s launch Moto Mods are relatively solid but expensive devices, until now it’s been unclear what the company’s future plans are for Moto Z and Moto Z Play’s modular future. Here’s how the new system works: you submit a Moto Mod concept, which applies you to receive a free Moto Z and Mod development kit.
Contestants who make the best Mods, which are then judged by a panel of industry experts, will have the opportunity to met with Motorola engineers to refine their designs. Once they’ve made it to this stage, the Mod can then be crowdfunded via a Motorola-backed Indiegogo campaign.
Lenovo also notes that if someone comes up with a really good Moto Mod concept, it’s possible the company could step in and fund it immediately. The company has set $1 million USD aside with this program in mind.
Motorola’s Moto Mods Indiegogo contest is open until January 31st, 2016. The company also plans to launch a “hackathon” in December focused on creating Moto Mods, with the finalist from this event automatically also being entered as a finalist in the Indiegogo contest.
Source: Motorola
