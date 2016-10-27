Samsung confirms plans to bring Samsung Pay to Canada this year

Rose Behar October 27, 2016 7:13pm

Following rumours that Samsung will roll out its mobile payments platform in Canada beginning early November 2016, the company has issued a statement to MobileSyrup that suggests the service is at the very least on track to launch before the end of the year.

“Earlier this year, Samsung Canada confirmed Samsung Pay will be available in Canada in 2016. We remain committed to this plan and will share more details shortly,” stated a representative of the company.

Samsung’s response came after an inquiry regarding reports that the company’s customer service representatives were indicating an early November release. One instance, reported on by Android Central, showed a written response from a representative who stated, “Please know that these services will be made available from the first week of November, 2016 in Canada. And, initially the service will be launched with CIBC Visa cards.”

A reader also contacted MobileSyrup saying they too had been told of a November 1st release in Canada by a Samsung representative.

This comes on the heels of a solid indication that Android Pay may soon arrive in Canada, after the latest iteration of the app included references to Interac, Canada’s debit card payment network.