Samsung confirms plans to bring Samsung Pay to Canada this year

Samsung Pay

Rose Behar

October 27, 2016 7:13pm

Following rumours that Samsung will roll out its mobile payments platform in Canada beginning early November 2016, the company has issued a statement to MobileSyrup that suggests the service is at the very least on track to launch before the end of the year.

“Earlier this year, Samsung Canada confirmed Samsung Pay will be available in Canada in 2016. We remain committed to this plan and will share more details shortly,” stated a representative of the company.

Samsung’s response came after an inquiry regarding reports that the company’s customer service representatives were indicating an early November release. One instance, reported on by Android Central, showed a written response from a representative who stated, “Please know that these services will be made available from the first week of November, 2016 in Canada. And, initially the service will be launched with CIBC Visa cards.”

A reader also contacted MobileSyrup saying they too had been told of a November 1st release in Canada by a Samsung representative.

This comes on the heels of a solid indication that Android Pay may soon arrive in Canada, after the latest iteration of the app included references to Interac, Canada’s debit card payment network.

SourceAndroid Central
  • Ben

    Oh for Christ’s sake, can we get Android Pay first or at least at the same time? This is just plain silly now.

    • southerndinner

      Android Pay is significantly inferior to Samsung Pay in every way except for one point, in that Samsung Pay is exclusive to Samsung devices.

    • Ben

      I honnestly can’t comment as I’ve never used Samsung pay. Care to explain how it is superior? I think android pay works fine with my us card not sure what would make it inferior tbh and in any case, you summarized why we need Android pay too ; not everyone has a Samsung device. Hence the need for Android pay.

    • It’s Me

      Samsung pay is hardware secured instead of the compromise of HCE. Samsung also has no real reason to snoop on your purchases. It also supports mag stripe readers, though that’s of very limited benefit in Canada.

    • Ben

      the mag stripe functionality wont be available, Samsung have to change product for Canada as whole country is more or less emv now. allowing magstripe will be going backwards

    • It’s Me

      Hasn’t heard that. I assumed it would be available here, just not very useful.

    • southerndinner

      That’s not true.

    • southerndinner

      The primary reason is it supports MST. I’ve never used it either but they bought LoopPay for this sole reason. Essentially it allows Samsung Pay to work on virtually any terminal, whether it supports NFC or not, by emulating a swipe of a card. Thankfully many terminals in Canada are NFC enabled already, rendering this a little redundant, but one till that doesn’t accept NFC would be a nuisance if your goal is to replace your wallet.

      It’s also apparently more secure with its tokenized system but I’m not entirely sure how much of that is fluff and how much is real.

    • Replace your wallet?! Hahahahahahaha!!!

    • It’s Me

      In Canada I don’t think MST is a big selling point nor much of an advantage. Where Samsung pay really has advantages over Android Pay is security and privacy.

    • Dan852

      In Spain, Samsung Pay only supports NFC, no MST.

      And like Spain, I highly doubt Canadian banks will support the MST feature for credit cards either, as it represents a step backwards in both security (in both perception and reality) and user experience (you would have to sign a receipt for every purchase as the terminal thinks a card was swiped and therefore magnetic stripe processing rules apply).

      For Interac debit, it is not even technically possible to support MST.

    • riderofstuff

      Apart from MST, Samsung Pay is starting to implement ATM withdrawals using your phone, gift cards, coupons, etc. It’s basically miles ahead of Android pay when it comes to functionality.

    • It’s Me

      First? First how, when they are both already available elsewhere.

    • Ben

      As in, logically speaking Android pay works on any Android 4.4+ device. Samsung pay only works on a limited number of Samsung devices. More people would benefit from android pay than Samsung pay in the short term. I’m just tired of waiting

  • JD

    They know there’s only just over 2 months left in the year right?

    • It’s Me

      And November is one of those months 😉

    • noblame

      dont blame them they are using a different calendar.
      maybe their SPlanner isnt working well

  • Pingback: Samsung confirms plans to convey Samsung Pay to Canada this 12 months | nrt3 Technology Topic()

  • gremlin0007

    Samsung also has Mobeam which a lot of people seem unfamiliar with. Loyalty cards that have barcodes can be used at any terminal, even at the old ones where they actually scan the barcodes and not take pictures of them. A lot of stores do no opt to change their scanners for the more up to date ones. That combined with Samsung Pay would really make it a replacement for a wallet.

    There is still the fact that we might have to wait for our banks to incorporate Samsung Pay. I really hope it wont only be released for CIBC to start.

  • mpj

    hopefully this will eventually work with td debit and capital one

    • Cass_m

      So far I’ve heard only CIBC Visa and I’m not going to CIBC to use samsung pay.

    • Joseph

      As bad as CIBC can be customer service wise at times, I have to give them koodoos for being quick to adopt technology.

    • mpj

      ya for sure not worth switching to cbic or really any big canadian banks for your credit card they are just not competitive…

    • Kenneth Rose

      If TD can support apple pay, they can make the effort to support Samsung pay and Android pay when they arrive in Canada.

    • Cass_m

      The TD app is supposed to have tap to pay but terminals I used that worked failed after apple pay became supported.

  • Andrew English

    This technology is quite old. The Chinese have a system that has worked from day one in their weChat app. That people in China have the option to pay using weChat anywhere, all it requires is to scan the vendors QR code and attach the money and within seconds they receive the money.

    • It’s Me

      Damn I hope no company here tries pushing QR codes for payments…

    • riderofstuff

      All of China, Korea, and Japan have been using advanced payment technology for a while. It’s just the US that’s playing catch up, but it’s also the world’s biggest market.

  • Jason van de Laar

    Mobile payments are pretty much useless in Canada without support for Interac. People don’t want to pay for everything with their credit card. Apple pay is the only current solution that supports credit and Interac in Canada. So even if Samsung pay comes to Canada it’s broken right out of the box without Interac support. That goes for Android pay and the rest of them also.

    • Ben

      they’ll launch with interac

    • Slav Dok

      On the contrary, people WANT to pay with credit cards cause of all the rewards, cashbacks, price protections, fraud charge reversals, etc. Only reason to use debit is if you can’t manage your spending, or don’t have the credit history to get a decent card)

    • Eluder

      I don’t remember the last time I used Interac to pay for anything. I guess it makes sense for people that may have crappy credit ratings or whatnot, but I use my CC for everything because of the points, etc as you mentioned.

    • Jason van de Laar

      Agreed, those are all good benefits. Having the option for either debit or credit would be beneficial at least to give people the choice. I’m the opposite way around and use debit for everything and credit for almost nothing.

    • Mawhayden

      I use both, having a choice is good…as an ApplePay user. If they going to start it (Samsung Pay), I would assume its credit card a swell as interact right?

    • gommer strike

      I’d be little hesitant with Interac payments(although I know vendors probably love it), as the money comes directly out of your bank account.

      At least with credit card payments there is a buffer in between, and should any account compromise or nastiness occur, you can at least deal with your credit card company and not be dead in the water because your accounts would have been emptied out via a shady Interac payment that you didn’t make.

    • Cornfed710

      Exactly, I can’t remember the last time I used interac lol

    • ciderrules

      Nice fear mongering. You are protected against debit card and Interac fraud just like you are with credit card fraud. And credit card fraud (in Canada) is 2.5x higher than debit card fraud.

    • gommer strike

      Call whatever you like, as you are entitled to your opinion(as am I).

      I am merely stating my own *opinion*, and by no means is my personal opinion to be taken in any shape or form, financial advice to be heeded or indeed taken as gospel.

      Nice call-out though. I think I’ll file your nifty statement to be used as future reference against Internet foes. Thanks kakakaak

    • downhilldude

      I think an opinion is what you offer when no facts are available. The Interac transaction will use a spoofed account number just like the credit card does. Also, your bank will refund Interac fraud just like they will credit card fraud. I know, as it’s happened to me.

    • gommer strike

      Since you have offered your personal anecdote and I’ll charitably offer, proof that everything is fine with Interac transactions, we all Thank you for your contribution.

      Happy buying and don’t let the thieves bite!

    • Cornfed710

      If you’re smart you only use your credit card, just pay it in full every month, maximize the casback. Interac is for suckers who can’t control themselves with credit cards.

    • ciderrules

      You should never speak in absolutes. I use my credit cards for most things to accumulate rewards like many people do. But not everyone takes credit cards. And some places don’t like to pay the 3% (or so) credit card transaction fees, so prefer cash or debit. Especially on large purchases where that 3% adds up.

      Interac is hugely popular in Canada, despite your attempt to insult people who use it as being “suckers”. Any payment system that can’t support Interac is losing out on a lot of potential customers.

    • mpj

      i disagree, i pay for everything by credit card and only use debit for things that are not possible to pay for with credit card

    • downhilldude

      Did you read the end of the article, where it says “after the latest iteration of the app included references to Interac”?

  • MOUE

    Hell, it’s about damn time.

  • Tom Gillespie

    When is Samsung pay out for the UK because Samsung stated it was supposed to be released about now?

  • Pingback: Is Samsung Pay Coming to Canada Next Week? :2016-10-28()

  • Jimmy Jazz

    I’m an Android user, but I doubt I’d ever buy another Samsung. Honestly, I’m fine with a wallet and cards, neither of which will ever run out of battery and leave me stranded.

  • Yes it’s about time

  • NoWayHosEH

    No samesung for me after the Note 7 fiaco. I would rather android pay since if you change device brands in the android ecoworld you can still use it rather then be stuck to one explosive brand.

  • Cory Pereira

    Well this is nothing but bs because they have been saying that this is coming to Canada since like the s6 and yet nothing …. so BIG deal they have CIBC no one I know is with them like TD Bank and RBC now these are the bank accounts people are using so let’s hope before the end of the 3rd quarter it’s up an running but as of now Samsung is slacking HARD ????????????????????????????????????????????