Canada has 30 million wireless subscribers, 90 percent of market still controlled by Rogers, Bell and Telus

According to the latest report from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the number of wireless subscribers in Canada has increased as has usage. Canadians are becoming more dependent on their wireless devices to communicate, resulting in positive returns for the telecom players in Canada.
The CRTC notes the Big 3 carriers — Rogers, Bell and Telus — continue to reap the rewards of significant market share in Canada, with over 90 percent of wireless subscribers in 2015. The remaining 10 percent include regional carriers such as MTS, SaskTel, Videotron, and Wind Mobile.
Total Canadian wireless subscribers in 2015 reached 29,765,430, up 3.4 percent over the previous year.
While the number of wireless subscribers increased over a million in 12 months, the percentage of postpaid subscribers stayed firm at 86 percent, with 14 percent being on a prepaid offering. Furthermore, 74 percent of mobile subscribers signed up to a data plan in 2015.
It’s also interesting to note that Rogers has a 33 percent market share, which is the same as 2014, amounting to over 9 million subscribers, while Telus increases its position by a percentage to 29 percent. Bell dropped slightly to 28 percent.
Related: CRTC data shows Canadians are spending more on Internet than TV for the first time
Source: CRTC
Comments
Pingback: Canada has 30 million wi-fi subscribers, 90 % of market nonetheless managed by Rogers, Bell and Telus | nrt3 Technology Topic()
Pingback: Welcome to MobileSyrup 3.0 | Mo.bi - Leading Brand In Mobile Business()
Pingback: mulvadi kona coffee beans()
Pingback: bragi()
Pingback: adult sex toy()
Pingback: σφηκας()
Pingback: sex toy review()
Pingback: cash loans()
Pingback: gym diet()
Pingback: best anal toy()
Pingback: desinfectionpunaisedelit()
Pingback: sex toy rabbit()
Pingback: adult toys()
Pingback: sex comedy()
Pingback: sex comedy()
Pingback: Download HPE0-M106 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: forex live signal()
Pingback: amazon product rankings()
Pingback: Cherry Mx Blue Keyboard()
Pingback: buy youtube views cheap()
Pingback: audio spionaj()
Pingback: Headset wireless microphones()
Pingback: iran backgammon()
Pingback: flatbed dump truck()
Pingback: pc app free download()
Pingback: best smm panel()
Pingback: g spot()
Pingback: adult sex toy()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: wet rabbit()
Pingback: sex toy review()
Pingback: anal plug()
Pingback: fantasy flex vibrator()
Pingback: buy dildo online()
Pingback: Port orange()
Pingback: Cheap Minnesota Twins Fitted Hats()
Pingback: Arduino electronics()
Pingback: games for pc download()
Pingback: app pc download for windows()