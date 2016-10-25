LG V20 to launch in Canada on October 28 via Videotron and Wind Mobile

lgv20-13

Igor Bonifacic

October 25, 2016 8:58am

After a seemingly endless wait, the LG V20 will launch in Canada later this week via Videotron and Wind Mobile.

Available on October 28th, this marks the first time one of LG’s V-series smartphones has made its way to Canada.

The V20 features an impressive spec sheet. It ships with a Snapdragon 820 processor, 5.7-inch QHD main screen, a 160 x 1040 secondary ‘ticker’ display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage; user-replaceable 3,200mAh battery, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, 32-bit audio DAC for high quality audio playback, two back-facing cameras (a 16-megapixel f/1.8 standard angle lens with optical image stablization, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 wide angle lens), as well as a 5-megapixel wide angle front-facing camera. It’s also one of the first phones to ship with Android Nougat.

In terms of connectivity, the V20 is Band 66 compatible, which means it will work with Wind’s AWS-3 LTE network when it launches sometime next year.

In Canada, the V20 will only be available in the ‘Titan’ colour (pictured at the top). That said, for a limited time Canadian consumers who buy the V20 will receive a complimentary pair of Beoplay H3 headphones by Bang & Olufsen (valued at $200).

No word yet on how much the V20 will cost in Canada, but we’ll update this article as soon as we hear back from Videotron and Wind Mobile on pricing.

Related: LG V20 review: Inconsistent greatness

SourceLG
  • neo905

    This is going to cost at least $1,100 based on the US pricing.

    • Tim3Tripp3r

      There’s a independent cell shop in Vancouver whose list price online is $1300.00! (CAD) I stumbled across this about a week ago. I presume they’re importing from Korea but holey crap that’s outrageous.

    • somebody else

      That is much the same as the apple devices, or samsung, or any real high-end device. hahahaha.

    • Travis Pinky Mcdowell

      I say $999.

  • nokye

    Guess I set my sights too high hoping Fido would carry this…

    • Dimitri

      Rogers gives Fido whatever they want. Thus why Fido barely has any good phones other then the Galaxy S series and iPhones.

    • Jon Duke

      No one will. It’s exclusive to Videotron and Wind.

    • nokye

      Yes, I see that, I said I was hoping since they didn’t release much info pertaining to carriers and pricing regarding Canada. OP3 it might have to be!

    • somebody else

      You can always buy it outright, get it unlocked and use it on whichever carrier you wish, that being rogers-owned fido.

  • beyond

    Only two rear cameras? No thanks, Everyone knows you need at least 10 rear cameras.

    • John Paul

      LOL !

    • FlamesFan89

      smartphone OEMs be like: “Hey Gillette, you thought you were all cool with your 3, 4, 5, 6, 28 blade razors, watch what we can do with cameras! BOOM!”

  • Pingback: LG V20 to launch in Canada on October 28 via Videotron and Wind Mobile | nrt3 Technology Topic()

  • Whome

    Really like this phone. Got the G4 in February. I’ve been happy with the G4. Hopefully LG keeps producing phones like this so when I am due for an upgrade there will be decent phones to upgrade to.

  • Jon Duke

    Well 2 weeks ago, a page was up on Newegg Canada and it was listed at 1039$ with a free g pad, the earphones and a Powerbank. They’ve since removed the page but that was the price.

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      It’s still up on the US site for $799.99: newegg(.)com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16875136396

      Only issue is that this is not the Band 66 compliant unit.

    • Jon Duke

      I emailed Newegg Canada to ask why it was removed and the agent played dumb and just said something like “It,s not sold on the Canada site, he’s the link to the US side”… I emailed back. We will see what they say.

      I guess if it’s 1039$, it’ll probably be around 300$ on contract. Ouch.

    • somebody else

      There will be people bitching about it, but those with big incomes, it won’t be a problem. Save up ahead of time. lol

  • Mo Dabbas

    Is it going to be available afterwards on other carriers?

    • E-mann

      I am thinking, Wind and Videotron put some money towards getting this phone since it will be using their new band 66.

    • DukeOfS

      More than likely… but it would be a shame if it doesn’t.

    • Jon Duke

      i think it won’t. The LG V10 didn’t come to Canada. I think the only reason this one is coming here is because only Videotron and Wind we’re up to paying to get it here so they bill it as an “exclusivity”. Maybe, if it works for them, the others will follow?

  • John

    Confirmed $999 outirght on wind

    • Jon Duke

      Where did you see that?

    • somebody else

      rumours.

    • Hello Moto

      Wouldn’t be a surprise. In the US, the LG V20 is a quite a bit more expensive than even a Google Pixel.

    • Jon Duke

      I was asking because I thought it would be more 1100$ than 999$.

  • Brett Allard

    Is this device coming to any of the major carriers and not the regional ones?

  • dirtyKIMCHI

    Let’s hope that this is from a second batch of V20s, as there are issues with the glass/plastic protecting the dual cameras being very brittle.

    With T-Mobile selling this at $770 USD (before tax), that equates to $1,026.73 CDN, so $999.99 CDN is quite possibly the outright price.

  • monsterduc1000

    Hmm… Just picked up a g5 for $400 and loving it. Less than half the price of the v20 with the exact same internals. Fast and smooth, great camera. What more can you ask for? ????

    • somebody else

      Are you serious?! LG is re-packaging the G5?!! xD

    • monsterduc1000

      No way! Just like Samsung repackages the s series now into the note series? XD

    • somebody else

      Add fire or coffee mug warmer as an extra feature aside from wacom hardware. xD

  • Omar

    I like this phone. A lot. LG nailed it with this one. But I can’t justify spending a third of my tuition on a phone. And with the way the CAD is, this will be $1000+ unless LG does Canada a real solid for no apparent reason.

    That said, I hope this phone sells well enough that we see a V30. Hopefully by then our dollar isn’t garbage.

  • John Paul

    does this phone have always-on display?

    • Tim3Tripp3r

      I believe that it’s just the 2nd display above the main display thats always on. Furthermore I think if I remember correctly you can turn it off if necessary.

  • somebody else

    If blackberry ten devices support band 66, then people won’t need to get new devices. Just jump into the escreens and enable it.

  • Bryan Hamon

    I asked Videotron and all they would tell me is $250 on a two year agreement with an $80+ monthly plan.

  • reticle2020

    Why wouldn’t LG want to capitalize on the failure of the Note 7 by offering this device to as many customers as possible? There has been a huge amount of interest in the v20 over the last month, just seems dumb to offer it to two small providers.

    • nokye

      I agree!

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      The version sold by WIND & Videotron is the T-Mobile variant, with Wi-Fi Calling & Band 66 LTE.

      Only Videotron is stating it as an exclusive in Quebec. Shaw/WIND has made no such claim thus far.

      It could make its way to the Robellus eventually, in the new year.

    • Tim3Tripp3r

      I noticed something weird. The T-Mobile version is H918 with multiple sources confirming band 66 yet if you go to the Wind Mobile website under the LG V20 page and scroll down to the complete specs under model # it lists H915 – this is the AT&T version which is not listed as band 66 capable. Not trying to start a flame war just trying to sort things out. So far the T-Mobile H918 is the only one which has been rooted. I wonder if Wind Mobile doesn’t have the right model # on the website.

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      Someone who has purchased the V20 from Shaw/WIND needs to answer with the actual model number.

      Nonetheless, AT&T has Band 66 spectrum (Blocks HIJ, varying by region), whereas Shaw/WIND has GHI Blocks of Band 66.

      It is possible that the AT&T variant has LTE Band 66 support as well; it is just software disabled (the Shaw/WIND variant is likely this way, in its current state).

      A future update could/would enable access once AT&T deploys infrastructure in 2017 to support it & likewise, Shaw/WIND would deploy such an update, since the V20 is advertised as ‘Future Ready’ not ‘Future Enabled’.

    • DJ SiFT

      Just picked up the V20 from Freedom Mobile (previously known as Wind Mobile). I can confirm the model number is LG-H915

  • tvguy

    This is why LG fails. Their best flagship phones are never available in Canada (or limited, exclusive). The V10 was only sold in the United States. I purchased an unlocked version and I have been using it in Canada for the last year with Telus, it’s the best phone I’ve ever owned. You can purchase the V20 at B&H Photo for 799 American dollars roughly 1100 CAD).

  • John Paul

    My Wind store insider told me the V20 units are arriving today in preparation for the launch tomorrow. He said the pricing will be at least $999 (could be $1049 or $1099 too). Deadline for the Note7 refund is Monday (Oct 31). So I guess many Wind Note7 owners like me are going to be exchanging their phones for the V20 tomorrow.

    • KayArePea

      Where do you see a deadline for returning the Note 7???

      I haven’t found that anywhere. I’ve heard rumors that there is a deadline, but no hard answers.

    • John Paul

      The staff at my Wind store told me that. I think what happens if you return your Note7 beyond Oct. 31, is that you will not get the $100 or the $25 rebate.

  • John Paul

    Note 7 and V20 similarities: 5.7 inch screen and resolution, USB C, SD 820, 4 GB RAM, 64 Gb storage, expandable memory
    V20 Pros: removeable battery, “better audio”, dual back camera, Quick charge 3.0, unique 2nd display
    Note7 Pros: Super Amoled, Edge features, IP68, Stylus

  • John Paul

    V90 is $999 outright at Wind.

  • Paul A. Rail

    When will this be released on the other carriers!?!? I want it on Koodo!

    • KayArePea

      Won’t be….

  • KayArePea

    $1048.95 if you don’t live in the communist provinces….. just sayin’

    (Well, actually, even Alberta has gone communist temporarily. But that will change drastically when we give a forceful boot to the NDP)