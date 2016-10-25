LG V20 to launch in Canada on October 28 via Videotron and Wind Mobile

After a seemingly endless wait, the LG V20 will launch in Canada later this week via Videotron and Wind Mobile.

Available on October 28th, this marks the first time one of LG’s V-series smartphones has made its way to Canada.

The V20 features an impressive spec sheet. It ships with a Snapdragon 820 processor, 5.7-inch QHD main screen, a 160 x 1040 secondary ‘ticker’ display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage; user-replaceable 3,200mAh battery, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, 32-bit audio DAC for high quality audio playback, two back-facing cameras (a 16-megapixel f/1.8 standard angle lens with optical image stablization, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 wide angle lens), as well as a 5-megapixel wide angle front-facing camera. It’s also one of the first phones to ship with Android Nougat.

In terms of connectivity, the V20 is Band 66 compatible, which means it will work with Wind’s AWS-3 LTE network when it launches sometime next year.

In Canada, the V20 will only be available in the ‘Titan’ colour (pictured at the top). That said, for a limited time Canadian consumers who buy the V20 will receive a complimentary pair of Beoplay H3 headphones by Bang & Olufsen (valued at $200).

No word yet on how much the V20 will cost in Canada, but we’ll update this article as soon as we hear back from Videotron and Wind Mobile on pricing.

