Google Pixel and Pixel XL are now available in Canada

Patrick O'Rourke

October 20, 2016 11:34am

The Pixel and Pixel XL, Google’s new flagship smartphones, are now available in Canada through its carrier partners and directly from the Google Store.

With Bell, the 32GB Pixel is priced at $399 CAD on a 2-year term starting at $80 a month. On no contract, the phone costs $899. The XL on the other hand, is priced at $549 on a 2-year term starting at $80 a month or $1049 outright for the 32GB iteration. Bell is not selling the 128GB version of the Pixel.

Telus lists the 32GB Pixel at $200 with a $90 per month 2-year plan, with the XL coming in at $350 for $90 a month on a 2-year contract. The Pixel is priced at $900 for the 32GB version no-term, while the 128GB pixel is $330 on a 2-year premium plus plan that starts at $90 per month and $1030 on a no term contract.

Over at Rogers, the 128GB Pixel XL is priced at $679 on select 2-year plans, with the 32GB XL coming in at $549 on select 2-year plans as well. The 128GB Pixel is priced at $549 on select 2-year plans and the 32GB is priced at $399.

Koodo is selling the 32GB Pixel for $400 with a large tab and the 32GB Pixel XL coming at $550.

Best Buy has the 32GB Pixel priced at $399 on select 2-year plans with specific carriers and the Pixel XL at $549 on 2-year plans with carriers.

And finally, Google’s Pixel is also available  directly from the Google Store, starting at $899 for the 32GB version and $1029 for the 128GB iteration. The 32GB Pixel XL is priced at 1,049, with the 128GB XL being priced at $1,179.

The option for colours in Canada are limited to the Very Silver and Quite Black, while the Really Blue is not currently available.

  • Troy Hague

    Nothing news worthy here

    • Jesse Laurin

      It’s their job quit being a jackass

    • Thehaggie

      Regurgitating last weeks news? I think not.

    • Vito R.

      They weren’t available last week, the release date is today.

    • Reporting mobile news is what we do. When a phone is available at carriers, we’re going to update our readers with pricing. If you’re not interested in the story, just skip it 🙂

    • Dimitri

      Maybe you should be reading the site more often to know the device just got released today…

  • Dimitri

    Go look at the Rogers Community forums. No one that has a reservation for the XL 128GB had theirs shipped or anything. Might want to put that in ur article as well. No Telus and no Rogers store has that model in black or silver.

    • John

      Rogers has the silver. Just played with it

    • Dimitri

      Which location? No one is able to find one in Toronto. Called about 8 stores.

    • John

      Winnipeg. They have stock. Both sizes and colors but yeah only the 32 gig

    • Raphael Del Castillo

      Yeah I preordered the pixel xl 128 in silver.. no word on my shipment. Google might be backordered until next week.

  • Mr_Smoosh

    Looking forward to playing with one in the store. May change my mind seeing it in person after the sticker shock.

    • Arman

      Thinking about doing the same but thinking about the price will change my mind back again not to buy it lol

    • Garrett Cooper

      This is where I’m at. Not sure it’ll be good enough to drop the cash when I have a perfectly fine Z5. But that might change after playing with it. I do miss Nexus “smoothness”.

  • DOmega

    And no financing options available to buy outright. It’s like Google actually supports the shitty treatment we get from carriers.

    • Arman

      Not to mention its 30% more expensive in Canada too, we are always treated like second class citizens here. Screw them, not buying it. S7 edge still has a better camera and battery life and you can buy it unlocked for $760 CAD online although I think that’s overpriced too but thats the CAD to blame.

    • Rony

      You can blame shity CAD . Not Google. S7 better camera? hmmmm don’t think so.

    • Arman

      watch?v=66tRKyJLTPo

      watch?v=vG711jCHDOA

    • Adam Watts

      The S7 has a better camera according to what review?

    • Arman

      See them for yourself on Y0utube:

      watch?v=66tRKyJLTPo

      watch?v=vG711jCHDOA

    • Vito R.

      How is it 30% more expensive?

      Are you comparing $US vs $CDN? Feel free to go across the border to buy it then. The exchange rate is currently no lMORE than $1.30CDN per $1US.

    • Arman

      It’s $1.32 but yes.

    • Vito R.

      So you’re complaining about the exchange rate…

      And pretty much every review our there says the Pixel is in the top 3 for best camera. Yes, the S7 does better in low light, but overall the Pixel is great because it *consistently* takes great pics and is very fast.

      Do I think it’s worth $900 no, but I do think it’s the best Android phone on there market.

    • Arman

      Yes no doubt its a great phone, but what’s the point if most of us won’t buy it. They should adjust their prices for each country not just the exchange rate with $US IMO.

    • jay

      the pixel is only 400$

    • Arman

      On which planet? I’ll move there tonight 😛

    • jay

      lol

  • Ali F.

    I will buy it on 2018.

  • Whome

    Good for those who can spend a grand on a phone.

  • EWZ

    Available at Fido as well (on website):

    Pixel 32 / 128GB => $400 / $530 on 2-year plus35 plan
    Pixel XL 32 / 128GB => $550 / $680 on 2-year plus35 plan

    Puts this in the same league as iPhone 7… quite a steep introductory price.

    • Arman

      A decent plan for it is going to be $100. Adding that to the price will end up something like $1700 fro the phone after 2 years. Not sure what they are thinking!

    • Poda

      Not sure what they are thinking? Well they think we are all morons and can’t do math.

    • Arman

      The problem is still people buying them, been sold out for a while, unbelievable!

  • Garrett Cooper

    Telus is only $200 for a 32GB? Half of Bell? Is that correct?

    • Phil – it – up

      Yes but the amount you pay monthly is higher on Telus, so at the end of the contract you’ve paid the same amount regardless of the carrier you choose.

    • Austin

      Hi Garrett, I work as a Telus rep and can provide you with a better plan with the phone at $200. Let me know if you are interested.
      You can email me at austin.tsai@apexwireless.ca.

  • Adam Watts

    Is Bell never selling th 128? Or just not yet?

  • Nicolas Racine

    What, no love from Videotron?

  • Techguru86

    I played with both at the rogers store today, but wasn’t impressed with HTc with this, looks like a IPod Touch, camera seemed slower on the Pixel but the Xl was fine

  • mike m

    THEY ARE NO AVAILABLE!! i got my 32 gig after a lot of searching. although i originally ordered 128, i was told 128 will not come in for 4 weeks.. thanks for nothing Rogers

  • Bob Loblaw

    Hilarious prices. I think I’ll go for the OP3 instead. Phones shouldn’t be costing as much as a laptop.

    • Vito R.

      Really? Quality laptops cost $400?

  • Fabe

    Bell store in Calgary has it on display but no buy out right and no 128, also Costco in East hills has 128 and 32

  • Vito R.

    @patrick It’s called REALLY Blue.

  • Steve

    Any word if the devices sold by Carriers will be unlocked like Nexus device’s were? I can understand why they are doing it in the US since Verizon is the exclusive Carrier and also pushing the OS updates instead of Google. But Canadian carriers have confirmed OS updates in Canada are coming directly from Google like Nexus was.

  • Roger

    As I’ve said before, use of tables is better for this kind of information.

  • jay

    oh that is a good deal 400$ for the pixel i thought they sell them for 650$ maybe i will get one. not sure but 549$ for the XL is a bit pricy but thinking how much the iPhone 7 is 899$ still a good deal.

    hahahaha what a joke 400 on contract. they should not drink more …

    • KayArePea

      You’re aware that the iPhone 7 has a smaller screen and is… well… Apple, right?

      Granted, the Pixel is a little over priced, but compared to other flagship phones on the market, it’s not out of touch with reality. Just going to have to get used to either not buying flagship phones, or paying over a grand for them all said and done. Kind of like getting used to precarious jobs I guess 😉

    • jay

      pixel over priced?

    • KayArePea

      Clearly it is. Though all flagship phones are overpriced now, thanks to Crapple and their iDump phones.

      But even through this lens, the pixel is still a bit overpriced imo. A Note 7 was priced lower than the top tier pixel, came with an option of a free memory card (therefore had 256gb sd card and 64gb internal, compared to 128 internal), had a pen, edge screen (debatable if that’s good or not), and was waterproof.

      Missing those features, I’d have hoped to see the pixel xl 128 to be priced about where an S7 is priced at. I’d actually hoped to see it even lower, given its Google and they have traditionally priced their phones much more reasonably. But given the current market and climate, where a thousand bucks for a phone isn’t considered to be absolutely bonkers, I guess it’s within reason to charge 1200 for a top tier phone….

  • Dico0810

    Does anybody know if the Pixel phones sold by the carriers come unlocked? I have bought the Nexus phones in the past directly from google, so I am not sure if when purchased from a carrier it would come locked. The Pixel seems to be a great phone, but at that price tag, its quite difficult to think about purchasing it a la Nexus in the past.

  • Jason McDonagh

    I have been looking for 128gb from Rogers & can’t find anywhere in the gta. Anyone have any luck?

    • Jean-Francois Watier

      Montreal north shore, didn’t see any over here…its like the holy grail…

    • KayArePea

      None available from Telus or Koodo out Rogers at all in Canada from what I’m told by the reps I’ve spoken with.

      Rather pissed a Telus told me there would be one waiting for me on launch day in trade for my Note 7.

      I’ve new missed two chances to buy one now.

      Telus is trying to tell me they will claw back my port in credit if I don’t get a replacement phone through them…. Calling the crtc tomorrow to see if that’s even legal – I don’t think it is. If you cancel with them, they can only charge you the outstanding balance on your phone, but since my Note is recalled there is no balance when I return it.

  • Jean-Francois Watier

    They said the XL 128 gig is available but I did’nt manage to see one, anywhere…I believe they didn’t receive any(montreal north shore area).

    Did you guy’s manage to grab one?

  • Polinompol

    It seems like you can’t buy a Pixel XL in Canada without going to contract.
    So sad. Almost feels like a conspiracy of google and operators to put you on expensive plan.

  • Sam

    do u know if its already unlocked ?

    • KayArePea

      Yea, all of the Google pixel and pixel xl phones are unlocked worldwide except those sold through EE in the UK.

      All Canadian and U.S. Pixels/XLs are definitely NOT SIM locked, and the Canadian ones (both from carriers and from Google store) can have the boot loader unlocked easily through dev options and the normal procedure being used on U.S. Google store phones.

    • Formerly Known as Pnyx

      I called both Fido and Rogers to ask about that. Both reps said that they are locked. I’d order directly from Google but the Black is out of stock.
      … What to do, what to do…

  • hunkyleepickle

    Does google actively not want people to buy this product? I would say its slightly overpriced, but i’m willing to pay. Google website is just flat out of stock until well who the heck knows? Carriers all refuse to sell me one without changing to some ridiculous plan. Best buy apparently doesn’t sell phones, because they refuse to sell me one. I’ve never had so much difficulty spending 1000$+ in my entire life. Honestly, the cell market in Canada is such an insanity inducing joke. “Here is my money!! anyone want it?!?” no? ok well i’ll just spend 400$ less on a OP3T i suppose. utterly ridiculous.