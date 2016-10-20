Google Pixel and Pixel XL are now available in Canada

The Pixel and Pixel XL, Google’s new flagship smartphones, are now available in Canada through its carrier partners and directly from the Google Store.

With Bell, the 32GB Pixel is priced at $399 CAD on a 2-year term starting at $80 a month. On no contract, the phone costs $899. The XL on the other hand, is priced at $549 on a 2-year term starting at $80 a month or $1049 outright for the 32GB iteration. Bell is not selling the 128GB version of the Pixel.

Telus lists the 32GB Pixel at $200 with a $90 per month 2-year plan, with the XL coming in at $350 for $90 a month on a 2-year contract. The Pixel is priced at $900 for the 32GB version no-term, while the 128GB pixel is $330 on a 2-year premium plus plan that starts at $90 per month and $1030 on a no term contract.

Over at Rogers, the 128GB Pixel XL is priced at $679 on select 2-year plans, with the 32GB XL coming in at $549 on select 2-year plans as well. The 128GB Pixel is priced at $549 on select 2-year plans and the 32GB is priced at $399.

Koodo is selling the 32GB Pixel for $400 with a large tab and the 32GB Pixel XL coming at $550.

Best Buy has the 32GB Pixel priced at $399 on select 2-year plans with specific carriers and the Pixel XL at $549 on 2-year plans with carriers.

And finally, Google’s Pixel is also available directly from the Google Store, starting at $899 for the 32GB version and $1029 for the 128GB iteration. The 32GB Pixel XL is priced at 1,049, with the 128GB XL being priced at $1,179.

The option for colours in Canada are limited to the Very Silver and Quite Black, while the Really Blue is not currently available.

