Google launches stylish new Android Pay website, continues to tease Canadians

Android Pay

Igor Bonifacic

October 19, 2016 2:00pm

While it’s far from a confirmation that the platform is on its way to Canada, Google has updated the Android Pay website. The refresh comes afters rumours started circulating last week that company will launch its mobile payments app in Canada sometime this fall.

The new website doesn’t include any hints as to when Android Pay might launch here. Also, before anyone gets excited and clicks the “Try It Today” button, note you’ll see a dialogue that says “The app is incompatible with all of your devices” when you land on the app’s Google Play page. Still, the new design is good looking and does a good job of explaining how the platform works.

Google set the hearts of Canadian Android fans aflutter last week when it released the latest version of Android Pay. Version 7.1 of  Android Pay includes references to Interac, Canada’s debit card payment network, suggesting support for Canadian debit cards is on the way. The standard is supported by all the major national banks, including BMO, CIBC, TD Canada Trust and Scotiabank.

Related: Latest version of Android Pay suggests the platform could soon come to Canada

SourceGoogle
ViaAndroid Police

  • The link for the “Via: Android Police”, just leads to the WordPress login page for MobileSyrup

  • Jack

    I was able to download… but can’t add any card

  • RambleMan

    The app is already on my device (global unlocked S6), but I’m unable to add cards as they’re incompatible. So, app is compatible with my device, but the Canadian credit card is not.

    • neo905

      Same here. I got a global version of the 6P and Android Pay already loaded on it.

  • Benjamin Dietz

    It’s compatible with my Nexus 5x and my old nexus tablet. Adding the cards (TD & Tangerine) isn’t working.

  • Dennis Dong

    Same here, the app is compatible with all my devices, they just need to enable the Canadian cards

  • gommer strike

    No, Google is not “teasing Canadians”. It’s YOU, Mobilesyrup, who is.

    This type of non-news is frustrating, like how websites like Daily Hive report American developments which have no plans whatsoever to come to Canada, and say “no word on whether it’s coming to Canada”.

    Please don’t do that.

    • acwlong

      I on the other hand, really like reading about these apps that are available in USA and might come to Canada. The title clearly says “continues to tease Canadians”. If you don’t like the “non-news” mobilesyrup is reporting, don’t read it.

    • thuglyfe247365

      This could be an article if there was any actual tease as a result of this redesign. How is this a tease for Canadians? There’s no new content and no hinting at any Canadian release.

    • cbstryker

      I guess you missed the part about the Android Pay app containing elements that refer directly to Interac. A system that exists solely in Canada.

    • gommer strike

      Kinda like if people say something around you that you find offensive, well you don’t have to hear it.

      Feedback is feedback, you know what they say, if you don’t like it, tough.

  • Kven

    Lol at least it’s beats those Samsung Pay “it’s coming to Canada this year!” boasts that Samsung was making earlier. At least google isn’t embarrassing themselves by not promising anything.

  • Kent Ratke

    I was able to download as well.

  • RS

    Is it only intended for”small” items that we currently tap for? There’s a limit of $50-$75 right now for tapping my credit card.
    Also, will you be able to send cash easily to contacts or do we still have to pay to use etransfer? If we can, is it only Android users or can we send cash to our lame iOS friends?

    Sorry, a lot of questions.

    • chris killen

      Technically payments above $100 need a 2FA method to be approved for NFC payments. But what some banks dont tell you is their really is no limit, and the $100 cap is just a deturrent.

      Ive personally made purchases of $300+ using a NFC payment option when my bank told me it had a limit of $100.

    • But when I’m paying something that’s more than $100 the cashier automatically asks me to put in my card instead of tapping. How do you do it?

    • chris killen

      Like i said SOME banks dont have those securities in place, but thise that do impose the $100 limit will also have limits by the type of store you are shopping at. Grocery stores automatically get $100, bigger stores like walmart usually have higher limits then smaller ones. Electronic stores like BestBuy and EB Games i find the limit is $300 or more.

      Hell, some banks will even let you request a limit raise for contactless payments over the phone.

  • Christopher Baldrey

    It never seems to matter what phone I buy, or what bank I use. I’m never able to use my preferred choices with NFC. My previous Android, the Nexus 5, was NFC, but would not sync with my cellular provider and bank combination. Too many hurdles in Canada.

    • tvguy

      Ditto, completely agree.

  • Andrew Teeluck

    “all the major national banks, including BMO, CIBC, TD Canada Trust and Scotiabank.” Uhh, what about RBC? They’re a pretty major national bank. Also, I wonder if smaller credit card companies owned by large banks will work. For example, my credit card is with MBNA, which is a TD company.

    • KayArePea

      RBC Already has a mobile app that allows payment. Not sure what standard it uses, but if they allow and offer it, I assume they use a method that would actually let you use it.

  • chris killen

    Well i know for a fact that Android Pay is already on my phone, and i can add cards but none are compatible. Running Note 4 Android 6.0.1 stock.

    Its also selectable as an NFC payment option.

  • chris killen

    Why is this website so terrible to type on? Sooo slow!

  • Sebastien Grenier

    Happy new year! and nope Android Pay still not a thing in Canada. ????