Samsung Canada announces $100 credit for Note 7 buyers who switch to a S7 or S7 edge

Following the permanent discontinuation and recall of the Galaxy Note 7, which ran into issues related to battery combustion, Samsung Canada has informed MobileSyrup that it will offer buyers of the ill-fated device $100 CAD to exchange it for a Galaxy S7 or S7 edge.
Even customers who decide to ditch using a Samsung smartphone altogether can get $25 for returning their device.The offer is available to Canadians who purchased their device through a retail partner, such as Bell or Best Buy, or online at Samsung.com.
“We greatly appreciate the support and patience of our customers, carrier and retail partners and remain committed to putting our customers first,” says Paul Brannen, chief operations officer and executive vice-president of mobile solutions at Samsung Canada.
The company is also offering a full refund on Note 7 specific accessories purchased through Samsung or any authorized reseller, as long as the buyer has proof of purchase.
As to how the credit will be dealt out, the company states that the details will be specific to each carrier or retail partner.
In the U.S., where this offer was first announced, the value is being applied as a bill credit. MobileSyrup is reaching out to Canadian carriers to ascertain whether the situation will be the same here.
Update 10/13/16: Bell states the offers will be applied as a bill credit.
