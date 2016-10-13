Samsung Canada announces $100 credit for Note 7 buyers who switch to a S7 or S7 edge

News
Oct 13, 2016

1:52 PM EDT

79 comments

Following the permanent discontinuation and recall of the Galaxy Note 7, which ran into issues related to battery combustion, Samsung Canada has informed MobileSyrup that it will offer buyers of the ill-fated device $100 CAD to exchange it for a Galaxy S7 or S7 edge.

Even customers who decide to ditch using a Samsung smartphone altogether can get $25 for returning their device.The offer is available to Canadians who purchased their device through a retail partner, such as Bell or Best Buy, or online at Samsung.com.

“We greatly appreciate the support and patience of our customers, carrier and retail partners and remain committed to putting our customers first,” says Paul Brannen, chief operations officer and executive vice-president of mobile solutions at Samsung Canada.

The company is also offering a full refund on Note 7 specific accessories purchased through Samsung or any authorized reseller, as long as the buyer has proof of purchase.

As to how the credit will be dealt out, the company states that the details will be specific to each carrier or retail partner.

In the U.S., where this offer was first announced, the value is being applied as a bill credit. MobileSyrup is reaching out to Canadian carriers to ascertain whether the situation will be the same here.

Update 10/13/16: Bell states the offers will be applied as a bill credit.

Comments

  • ToniCipriani

    Of course Canada getting shafted by the dollar again.

    S7 Edge MSRP starts 799 vs 999, Credit is 100 vs 100.

    10% versus 12%. Credit should’ve been 125 CAD at least.

    • Captain Henry Morgan

      I know..

      when it comes to us paying, we’ll have to pay $150 instead of $100. Otherwise, its 1:1.

    • will

      799-999 100?

    • ToniCipriani

      799 is the US MSRP of the S7 Edge. 999 is the CA MSRP of the S7 Edge.

      Credit is 100 in both CA and US.

      100/799 = 12%
      100/999 = 10%

    • will

      ???? I see…..hehe

  • Fieno

    Thanks much for looking into this. Hopefully Samsung Canada will append their post with this messaging so we can show our carrier locations.

  • gremlin0007

    Didn’t all the big three raise the price of these phones by 100$ like last week?

    • yliiii

      the s7 edge was 850 when note7 was alive… now it is 1000 again…

    • Andrew Sangho Lee

      it was $900 when I purchased s7e back in end of Aug. Note7 was $1050. Hope they bring it down to $900 at least.

    • Nir

      Ya, I got it for $650 with trade my old BB

  • Max Fireman

    I can’t ship my international version note 7 back to Singapore via UPS, FedEx, DHL or Canada post for a refund. They all refuse to handle the note 7. I hope Samsung Canada can help me out.

    • fiopofiopo

      I bought mine in Taiwan and was having a lot of trouble returning the phone. I got in contact with the consumer advocate of the local affiliate of a national television network to help me and I was shipped a replacement phone the next day. The only stipulation was that they would have to play a few seconds of a phone interview with me on the consumer advocate segment of the evening news. It might help if you could get someone like that to assist you.

  • Vineet Sharma

    I just returned the phone to Windmobile, they didn’t give me any $25 gift card. I did mention about the offer from Samsung Canada but they said we don’t have any information. However they refunded the full amount I paid against the device as per their windtab boost price plus $200 for my trade-in phone.

    • John Paul

      did you return the complete package (box, earphones, chargers?)

    • Vineet Sharma

      Just the handset, and as per Windmobile return policy for note 7, it’s acceptable in any condition.

    • gremlin0007

      Did they refund you for your case, chargers or any extra accessories you’ve bought for your phone?

    • Vineet Sharma

      They did refund me for screen protector as I bought from Windmobile store. Case and extra usb-c cable I bought from Amazon which I think I have to swollow the bitter pill as its passed the 30 day return policy.

    • Ryan Wei

      Contact Amazon, and they will process your return. They did mine, and that was past the 30 days.

      Thanks for the info on Wind.

    • Vineet Sharma

      Will do that, thanks for the info

    • gremlin0007

      Samsung said they would reimburse all accessories too but it’s unclear how we should proceed with that

    • Zach Gilbert

      Contact Amazon support and they will handle the return process for you.

  • Salinger

    I had already started the return process and asked for a refund long before this second recall (bought directly from Samsung online). It took over a month for Samsung to send me the shipping box to send it back to them. Every phone call was met with “just a couple of more days”. They received the phone back a week ago and I’ve not even gotten an email from them to say they’ve received it or any info on when I can expect the refund. I only know it’s been received because I noted the tracking number.

    Dealing with Samsung Canada on this has been an absolute nightmare. When you call, they just say whatever necessary to get you off the phone quickly, regardless that it’s a bald faced lie. Without exception, every person I’ve dealt with (and it’s been quite a few) has been clueless and had no empathy for the situation. Their phone agents, live chat agents and social media agents are all completely useless.

    I’ll consider myself lucky to get my money back. I don’t think they’re anywhere near organized enough to reimburse for purchased cases or give an extra $25.

    • Eluder

      FYI, Apple support is no better over the phone. I’ve dealt with them on a number of occasions, and often been passed on to their level 2 techs. L2 is even worse and all they do is make promises that they don’t keep, and never get back to you which is one of their lies. These big companies don’t care once they are this size. They already have enough people buying their product to ignore anyone that has a problem.

    • Salinger

      Perhaps, but this wasn’t a support call. All I wanted to do was return a purchased product for a refund. One of the most straight-forward requests there could be.

      With Apple, I’d just sign into my account and click “return” on the order and that’d be it. Or, I could just take it to an Apple store and be refunded on the spot.

      Samsung has nothing like that. The only option was to call, and I couldn’t return the phone until they sent me the waybill to do so which, as I said, took more than a month. They also told me that it was not possible to return the phone to a Samsung Experience store. I was completely at their mercy, meanwhile, they’ve had my $1,200 for over two months now because they charged my credit card immediately upon pre-order, long before they shipped the phone.

    • TonyC

      It’s a real shame what you’re having to go through, give your credit card company a call and see if there is anything they can do if Samsung doesn’t process the refund in a timely matter. I had a similar experience with one of their Plasma TVs and was so frustrated that I swore I’d never purchase any Samsung product ever again. Ten years later and not another Samsung product (or one they ODM) has entered my home,

  • John Paul

    I am waiting a few more days before returning or exchanging my note7 while this $100 credit is clarified by the carriers.

    • Fieno

      Same here. Specifically Rogers.

    • Dimitri

      Many on the Rogers Community forums are saying thet got the credit done when exchanging their devices at a Rogers store.

    • NoWayHosEH

      I will notnhand on my note 7 still.i get my phone trade in credit from when i got my note 7 which hopefully is this month. After i receive that Then i am going to return it. So i will get 25bucks on top of that. The extra 75 bucks is nothing to keep me. Samsung is giving other people in Thailand or something that simply reserved the note 7 250cdn towards another samsung phone uet we have to go through this crap twice and all we ger is 100 bucks which the big have will take a profit since they just raise the price of those phones. Eff you Samsung. I wish you treated your customers the same no matter where they are from.

    • gremlin0007

      Just contacted Rogers through their return phone system number (1-877-224-9832) and finally got someone who knew what was going on. I decided to switch to the S7 Edge. Rep said phone is 350$ so they will give me the difference and also told me that Samsung will give 100$ bill credit that will appear on the second billed month.

      My situation is special since I ordered my Note 7 online and on a corporate plan. So initially they wanted me to ship the phone back (something about inventory) for a refund then they’d send me a new one but I told them that UPS wouldn’t go near the phone when I brought it to them. Also wtf, they expected me to go without a phone for a couple weeks?? I need my phone for work!!

      Now they decided that they are shipping the Edge to me so that I can transfer my stuff over and Samsung is supposed to send me a “fireproof” (who would think that cardboard is is fireproof?? – Makes no sense but wtv) box to send it back to Samsung, NOT Rogers. Rogers will charge me for the new phone and credit my account once they receive confirmation from Samsung for the Note 7 so I’m expecting another cluster-F on trying to sort the billing when the time comes.

  • gremlin0007

    Did anyone get their pre-order gift and did they get to keep it? I did not receive one yet even though I qualified and applied for it.

    • John Paul

      I did get the Gear Fit 2 watch after one week of applying for it. I’m not returning it as it is supposed to be a “gift” for doing the pre-order. I don’t think Samsung has the guts to get it back. Many people are saying Samsung just needs the handset itself (regardless of the condition), you can keep the rest from the packaging.

    • Rogers Sucks

      Not if you have to return the device to a Rogers store. They are putting in all their strict return stipulations meaning all packaging and accessories and the phone must be in returnable condition on top of receipt. Truly ill recall policies on Rogers, I can’t even return my device and Samsung has been no help either so I’m just going g to continue to use my phone. I paid 1200 out right and got no preorder gifts or any incentives to keep and now I can’t even return this phone and no one is helping me. Both Rogers and Samsung won’t help me and tell me to go talk to the other guy. I have no choice but to keep using my device because I’m stuck with it.

      I wish this Rose person writing these articles would put a fire under Rogers and ask them why they are putting all these ridiculous stipulations on the return while lying in public press releases saying their top priority is customer safety and that the return process is as simple as bringing back the device and you receipt. No it’s not- they expect practically a new phone in all original packaging with all accessories. It’s been two months and not everyone kept all that and some is lost. They seemed not to care when they told me they would not take my phone back without the charger and that its my problem and they don’t care. 5 hours I spent arguing with all levels at Rogers from retail, phone and corporate and Samsung but no one will refund me or give me answers.

    • Mike Simpson

      I would push it with Rogers. It is the policy of Samsung and Health Canada that you return the device so Rogers shouldn’t be able to stipulate the rules under which they will take it back. If they refuse to give you the appropriate credit, kick up a stink with their customer service or Samsung. Either way, make sure you keep the box as proof that you had it in the first place.

      I got the Gear Fit 2 as well and Samsung are definitely not getting that back.

      A question I would like to see answered is whether or not returning the phone for a refund basically makes your contract with the carrier null and void because you no longer owe them a balance on the total cost of the phone.

    • specialk2000

      That’s insane. At WIND it does not matter what condition the note 7 is is. They’ll take it.

    • gremlin0007

      Give 1-877-224-9832 a try. It’s their retention/Return dept. I had a lot of luck there after going all over the place like you did.

    • David Lynch

      Rogers will only be getting the phone. I am keeping everything else. Why does Rogers need everything back when they will simply ship it to Samsung for destruction? Samsung has made it clear they will be destroying all the returned Note 7s.

    • h2oflyer

      I think he’s just a troll….Rogers or any other carrier processing a return does not need the charger.

    • Dimitri

      You get to keep the pre order gifts m they won’t ask u for them.

  • Zach Gilbert

    Amazon has informed us that they will extend the return policy for cases and accessories bought through their online store.

    • gremlin0007

      Even at that. I’m guessing it’s only for products sold by Amazon and not third party sellers right?

    • PJ66

      My case was sold by “Spigen CANADA” and amazon accepted the return as a “one time favor” according to the rep i chatted with. I received my shipping label this morning.

    • Omar Amjad

      So I did call Amazon today and it just so happens then they accepted the cases/screen protectors return without any question, i was thinking they weren’t going to at all and they pre paid for any shipping charges. I was quite impressed to be honest because people have usually criticized Amazon’s customer service. I did this before reading your post, and I’m happy that I could now return those accessories.

    • Salinger

      Thanks for this Zach! After reading your comment I contacted Amazon about the case I bought for my Note 7 and they immediately gave me a full refund and even said there was no need to return it. I would never have even thought to ask if you hadn’t told us. Thank you!

  • Sevael

    Unfortunate timing. I returned my Note 7 in exchange for an S7 Edge on September 14th. I don’t get the $100 credit because I was proactive rather than reactive.

    • gremlin0007

      Early worm gets eaten by the bird! Or is it early bird gets the worm? Depends on how you see it. That sucks but you probably got the S7 Edge before they hiked the price by 100$. Comes out to the same.

    • Sevael

      Nope, I paid the same price it is right now.

    • gremlin0007

      Well sh!t, that really sucks…

    • Shawn Rissman

      Second mouse get the cheese.. or in other cases $100.

    • Mike Simpson

      Don’t just assume that you can’t get the credit. Take it up with Samsung, be insistent that your concerns were borne out by the recall and that tell them that if they want you to stick with the brand long-term, they shouldn’t treat you differently

  • lono 36

    What if you don’t have the receipt for the accessories you bought.

    • NoWayHosEH

      I think you are SOL as i am in the same boat as you.

  • John Paul

    Did Samsung Canada put up a deadline for the refund or the exchange?

    • Shawn Rissman

      I purchased directly from Samsung so my email from Samsung states:

      “… you will receive a pre-addressed shipping box
      with packaging instructions enclosed to return your replacement Note7 device at your earliest convenience.”

      I read this as, no deadline.. but if you do not send it back you will not get your money.

      However their may be a legal obligation:
      “…With consumers’ safety a priority, we need to
      ensure all Note7 devices are removed from the Canadian market and as such it is mandatory to receive back all Note7 devices within your possession.”

  • Adam

    I wish Mobile Syrup had a Note 7 and they could try and go through the return process so they would know how painful this is. I am sure some of your staff have them, ask them how bad this process is! Telus told me 1 week to get my phone. They have no clue. They are all rude. I said what am I supposed to do, I have to power my note down, they laughed and said “That’s just for lawsuits, wink wink”… yeah ok. I doubt I will ever see this $100 credit. Telus will probably raise the price of the S7 Edge to $1200 and then say that I owe them money. No support or help from anyone. Sounds like Samsung is even worse.

  • So that’s how they’re bribing people to not go to Apple? Hope it works.

    • NoWayHosEH

      Won’t work on me as theu are offering more else where for people that just preordered theie phones while we have already swapped a phone then now retuening it. All the while they are offering 100 towards another Samsung but how convenient that the price of the most comparable phone goes up by 100.

    • gremlin0007

      I’d hardly call it a bribe. It’s like a restaurant giving you a napkin to go to their restaurant instead of another. It’s so insignificant! 100$ doesn’t even make a tiny dent on the price.

  • Do Do

    What’s not clear is, If the s7 edge is $200 less than the Note 7, will you get $200 credit for the price difference and $100 from samsung at the store?

  • T Mac

    What a joke! Samsung should be giving those phones for free and unlocked after this debacle. At least show your customers how committed you are to their satisfaction!!

  • Matt

    Ya but the S7 and S7 edge also have the exploding issues as well. Many many reports of it.and many lawsuits now as well. S7 edge exploded in a teachers hands. A s7 exploded in a restaurant. And a major lawsuit in news Jersey where a s7 edge exploded and guy got badly injured with third degree burns. The s7 and s7 edge are also not safe to get.

    • NoWayHosEH

      Funny, while at the Rogers store today talking about next steps the lady told me that a customer with an s7e had an exploding battery. Samsung, I really wish you did cherish your customers here in canada.

    • Mike Simpson

      Where did you hear about these?

    • gremlin0007

      I’m by no way a Samsung fanboy. It’s my first return to them since the GS3 because I thought they were becoming too much like Apple but in their defense, a LOT of people have been making false reports about exploding Samsung batteries.

  • Lil’ Cwyin’ PC Fanboi

    Lol. Fail.

  • John Paul

    Update from Wind:

    1. You can exhange your note7 to an S7 or S7E and you get money back for the price difference. You also get money back on any trade-ins. You also get $100 service credits (bill credit).

    2. You can exchange your note7 to a non-Samsung phone and get the same refund (price difference + trade in) but you only get $25 service credits.

    3. Full refund of everything + $25 service credits.

    You only return the handset itself. These options are valid until October 31 only and you have to go to the same Wind store where you got your Note7.

  • vespesian

    I can’t even return my note7. I had originally purchased it online thru Bell Mobility as a plan upgrade, and now they’re telling me I can’t exchange at a physical store and must go thru Samsung. Samsung says I need to go thru Bell. And so on. Meanwhile, I’m left with this bomb for a phone.

    • Rogers Sucks

      Same boat only in my case it’s because im missing an accessory and the carrier is Rogers.

      They are putting in all their strict return stipulations meaning all packaging and accessories and the phone must be in returnable condition on top of receipt. Truly ill recall policies on Rogers, I can’t even return my device and Samsung has been no help either so I’m just going g to continue to use my phone. I paid 1200 out right and got no preorder gifts or any incentives to keep and now I can’t even return this phone and no one is helping me. Both Rogers and Samsung won’t help me and tell me to go talk to the other guy. I have no choice but to keep using my device because I’m stuck with it.

      I wish this Rose person writing these articles would put a fire under Rogers and ask them why they are putting all these ridiculous stipulations on the return while lying in public press releases saying their top priority is customer safety and that the return process is as simple as bringing back the device and you receipt. No it’s not- they expect practically a new phone in all original packaging with all accessories. It’s been two months and not everyone kept all that and some is lost. They seemed not to care when they told me they would not take my phone back without the charger and that its my problem and they don’t care. 5 hours I spent arguing with all levels at Rogers from retail, phone and corporate and Samsung but no one will refund me or give me answers.

    • h2oflyer

      First I’ve heard you need original packaging for a return with a pristine phone in resellable condition.

      Youre telling us that if your Note7 has a bulge from qn expanded battery , you can’t return it !

      It sounds like you are looking for an excuse to keep using the phone.

  • Mike Simpson

    What happens if you are getting a Samsung phone but it is not an S7 or S7 Edge and it’s not from your original dealer? I’m expecting a $25 credit.

  • Shawn

    is this exchange a big joke ? Mobile syrup should try to go through the exchange them self its very painful. Last night after work i drove to the Samsung store in Sherway. (the only store in Ontario). For the first day of a big recall there were only two employees working there. The line up was over 20 people. I have pictures. I waited for over a hour in line and then one of the two staff say by the way we are out of all s7 Edges. This is horrible service. I traded in a working phone to take advantage of the $200 off promo. Can someone from Samsung Canada contact me. i will keep using their self destructing phone until they decide to mail me a replacement. I will not go back in a line up and wait. Wheres the service. Any apple store there is always more than 2 people working. Shame on you Samsung.

    • Omar Amjad

      Called Samsung Store and they are out of the S7 Edge and will be getting more on Thursday, Oct 20th.. also you could potentially save $300 off the S7 or S7E that’s if you originally brought a phone to exchange so you get that $200 and also the $100 that Samsung is giving as a credit.. hope that helps everyone

  • Do Do

    That’s wrong, just at the store, $200 difference, we took all our money back. Even thinking of dumping the carrier as we’re so disappointed with our “BELL” experience. Stores and network have different info from each other and different from Samsung. Terrible customer service from everyone involved.

    • Omar Amjad

      Yeah I have no idea how the carriers are doing this.. my comment was all based on if you got the phone online or from the Samsung Experience store.. and yes you are right overall the customer service for everyone has just been VERY VERY bad and everyone is having different experiences with it to be honest.. I am sorry to hear what happened with you and I hope you find another phone

    • Do Do

      Me too, thanks.

  • valcho

    Funny, today I received the following email from the Rogers reservation system:

    ===
    Dear “my name”,
    Great news! Your place in line is 98 for the Note 7 Blue for your wireless number “my cell #”. At your request, we are shipping the device to:

    “closest Rogers store to my place”

    When your new phone is ready, we will send you the UPS tracking number so you can follow it online. You will receive a call when your phone is ready to be picked up in store.
    For more information on the Rogers Reservation System, please review our FAQ
    .===

    It’s interesting if this $100 credit will work for me too….

  • John Paul

    Wind just dropped the S7 edge by $50. It’s now $950. Should I now exchange my Note7 to the S7 edge or wait for the Pixel? The camera picture quality is my number 1 criteria for a smartphone. Wind doesn’t carry the IPhone’s.

