Rogers confirms Pixel software updates will come straight from Google [Update]

Oct 7, 2016

12:27 PM EDT

Rogers

Update 10/7/16: Rogers has confirmed with MobileSyrup that the Pixel devices it sells will receive Android version updates and security patches directly from Google.

While many in the U.S. have been upset to learn that Verizon will be handling Pixel system updates, it seems Rogers customers won’t have to worry about that issue.

A Rogers customer service representative confirmed that Pixel updates will come directly from Google, bypassing what can be a lengthy carrier approval process. Included is a screen grab of the conversation, which took place on Facebook, in French.

rogers-pixel-updates-rsz1

Translated, the representative states “the updates will come directly from Google.” The customer, Ben, then attempts to ascertain whether the representative was referring to both security updates and changes of Android version.

The representative then replied, “Yes, this is the info we have. All will come directly from Google, as opposed to processes for our other devices that we offer. Isn’t that great?” Indeed, it almost sounds too good to be true. I think Ben echoes all of our thoughts when he replies “do not disappoint me!”

MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell and Telus to check if they are also letting Google handle software updates.

Thanks Ben.

Comments

  • John W

    While i am not planning to get a pixel device, this is excellent news. Carriers take their sweet time playing with updates only to make them less user friendly. Give me the carrier app for controlling my account and stay away from software.

    • It’s Me

      Yup. It’s a rare day that Roger et al don’t take a chance to screw over customers.

    • John W

      I feel like there is a very interesting story behind your hatred for Rogers.

    • Gregg Lowden

      Does not take much to “hate” Rogers. The only reason I stay is because years of enslavement yields the lowest pricing. This is great news! I have a Pixel XL on order so enslaved for two more years. After the screw-over on Samsung S6 getting Marshmallow the day Google released Nougat. They have driven themselves to bottom of heap with slow or never appearing software updates.

    • It’s Me

      Not interesting at all. And it’s not really hate. Just don’t really like companies in monopoly/hegemony positions. Even more so when they are gifted those positions and when they abuse those positions.

    • Mo Dabbas

      But that’s how it is with Nexus devices. I don’t see which part is unexpected.

    • johentie

      people really need to stop comparing Nexus the Pixel… they are different products… this is probably a thing cause Verizon said the updates will come from Verizon and not Google…

    • Mo Dabbas

      Ya, and the nexus 6 was sold locked to at&t with the carrier’s bloat installed on it. US carriers have more power over handset markers compared to Canadian carriers

  • wazzie

    I call BS.

    • Ben

      That’s how it was for the Nexuses, even when bought directly from Rogers or Fido (except galaxy nexus)… It’s not impossible. I would hope that if it’s not true they wouldn’t post it on their FB public page.

    • Rose

      Rogers PR has confirmed!

  • vn33

    I would take anything coming from the Big Three’s customer service rep with a grain of salt. Too many times I’ve been fooled outright to place my trust in what they say.

  • Jean Racine

    Pas mal s’a coche! It is great news indeed! My Rogers Note 4 is 5 months late in security updates….

    • Ben

      Seriously, rep using “s’a coche” is a bit intense. I hope Yves knows what he’s talking about cause that made me pre-order one through them (promo for business plans of 300$ credit with new activation on top of “subsidized” price) and cancel my Google pre order.

    • Jean Racine

      Intense it is!

    • Rose

      Check it out, Rogers PR confirmed!

    • Ben

      Alright!@ Thx Rose

  • mickliq

    Not totally surprising. I think the unlocked Nexus devices sold by the Canadian carriers also were updated directly from el Goog?

    • Ben

      After the Galaxy Nexus, yes they were (N4, N5, N6P at least were)

    • HatInTheRing

      I was curious about this. So you can confirm that previous Nexus devices, when purchased via carrier contract, we’re sold unlocked? Does that mean there was no carrier bloat either? It was the Google Play Store version, just on a contract…

    • nekkidtruth

      I can confirm. While I purchased my Nexus devices from Google directly, I had multiple family members purchase from a couple of different carriers. They all received updates around the same time I did (through roll outs done by Google).

    • Ben

      I also confirm for the Nexus 5 I am 100% sure, for N4 and N6P I bought from Play store but same as nekkidtruth ; based on family/friends experience and for 6P when I was shopping for it, I asked like 6 different people (Best Buy, Rogers, Fido, etc.) and they all said they would get updates direct from Google, ended up buying it from Play store too however. The devices were even factory unlocked from the get go if I recall correctly (you could use them on another carrier day 1 if you wanted, of course you’d have to pay full price for device or cancel your contract early)

    • HatInTheRing

      Thanks Ben!! This might be enough to help me pull the trigger. I don’t want to spend a grand direct from google, I know that.

    • Ben

      I hope someone at Rogers reads all of this and, first of all, realize how these updates directly from Google are important to a lot of people and second, that they will actually get more customers if they just don’t get involved in Android updates, juuuust like iOS. But who am I kidding.

    • ParanoidAirbag

      I can confirm the 6P as I bought mine from Rogers and it had zero bloat and updated by Google. Also it was unlocked.

    • Rev0lver

      I had both a N4 and N5 from Koodo and they were both unlocked

  • HatInTheRing

    Sure hope this is true because if I sign a contract with Rogers and it’s not, I’ll be furious. I reached out to a Rogers rep yesterday and asked the same question. First off, he said he doesn’t know anything about the phone (shocker) and that they only just received an email about the phone 45m ago (2 days after the event for some reason), which he didn’t yet read (shocker). After being on hold for him to read the email, he said it wasn’t on there and he doesn’t know. He then asked me to call back in 2 weeks. So sick of dealing with Rogers reps. It’s the only company in Canada where staff has zero training and consistently knows less about the products they sell then the person calling them for help.

    • John W

      As much as i have a dislike for rogers on this as well, Its no different elsewhere. I have been dealing with Telus customer support a lot the last 2 weeks, and i can safely say my experience with every single person that was not in the loyalty department (this includes the online reps, in store reps and customer service call in reps) genuinely has no idea what they are doing or what the benefits etc of devices are. I even had one guy in store argue with me over having a higher megapixel count apparently corresponding to a better camera.

      So while i agree rogers CS leaves a lot to be improved, Bell and Telus in my experience are very much the same.

  • Steve Rodrigue

    This exchange is also the admission that the update process for their other Android devices is nos good! #facepalm

  • Antoine Gagnon

    S’a coche tabarnak! Awaille à maison!

  • TheShinraCorp .

    I always said that I prefer French speaking reps, usually because they either know what they’re talking about or even if they don’t at least they personalize the conversation and make it friendlier.

  • Abel

    The customer’s name is not “Ben”. It’s “Benoit”

    • Ben

      I’m Ben on disqus/here and mostly go by Ben when I sign/on the web so no offense taken.

    • Abel

      Ah! I see. Makes sense, then.
      Sorry 🙂

  • Russ Hanneman

    RIP BlackBerry

  • johentie

    looks like i will be picking one up after refunding my note 7.. wish we got the blue one though

