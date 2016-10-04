Google Pixel and Pixel XL specs, pricing and Canadian availability

pixel-4

Ian Hardy

October 4, 2016 1:05pm

Google has officially dismantled its Nexus smartphone lineup to make way for a new era of devices called Pixel.

Two new smartphones, which carry the “Made by Google” brand, have been announced and will be coming soon to Canada. The Pixel and Pixel XL are Android 7.1-powered devices that come with some unique specs and features, including being Daydream ready.

The 5-inch Pixel and larger, improved screen resolution of the 5.5-inch Pixel XL will be available to pre-order today in Canada directly from Google, or from several carriers, including Bell, Rogers, Telus, Fido, Koodo, through WirelessWave (which is owned by Bell and Rogers) and Best Buy.

As previously reported, Rogers revealed the Pixel will launch on October 20th. Google notes “Delivers in 2 – 3 weeks” in silver and black (no blue).

Screen Shot 2016-10-04 at 1.51.40 PM

The price points are as follows:

Google Pixel:
32GB: $899 CAD
128GB: $1,029 CAD

Google Pixel XL:
32GB: $1,049 CAD
128GB: $1,179 CAD

Google Pixel:
32GB: $199 on a 2-year contract
128GB: $329 on a 2-year contract

Google Pixel XL:
32GB: $349 on a 2-year contract
128GB: $479 on a 2-year contract

Google Pixel Specs

  • Android 7.1
  • Aluminum body
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, 2.15Ghz Quad-core processor
  • 5.0 inch, Full HD (1080 x 1920p pixels,441 ppi) with Gorilla Glass 4
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB or 128GB internal storage
  • 12.3-megapixel camera (1.55um big pixels f/2.0, 4K video recording)
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • 2,770 mAh battery with fast charge
  • USB-C, Nano SIM slot
  • 143.8mm x 69.5mm x 8.6mm
  • Weight: 143 grams
  • See Google’s band list
  • Colours: Silver, Black

Google Pixel XL Specs

  • Android 7.1
  • Aluminum body
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, 2.15Ghz Quad-core processor
  • 5.5 inch, Quad HD (1440 x 2560p pixels, 534 ppi) with Gorilla Glass 4
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB or 128GB internal storage
  • 12.3-megapixel camera (1.55um big pixels f/2.0, 4K video recording)
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • 3,450 mAh mAh battery with fast charge
  • USB-C, Nano SIM slot
  • 154.7mm x 75.mm7 x 8.6mm
  • See Google’s band list
  • Weight: 168 grams
  • Colours: Silver, Black

  • Bob Loblaw

    Title of article is misleading. CAD pricing is not available yet.

    • Grumpel

      This blog is full of inaccuracies.. constantly.

    • jroc

      The title doesn’t mention CAD pricing, it mentions Canadian availability. Reading comprehension is key.

    • Bryan Hamon

      How do you not know that pricing was not sent to media outlets?

    • Liquid5n0w

      The article shows the price, 899$ CAD.

    • Check the Google Store listing, those prices are accurate.

    • Rose

      As soon as it became available, we added it. This is one of the formats of post that we do, in which we share all the relevant Canadian information and specs in one resource that evolves and receives additions as the news becomes available.

      Big fan of your law blog, by the way.

    • m-p{3}

      The pricing, if bought directly from the Google Store seems accurate.

  • Paul Ber

    Will Carriers stock both storage sizes? 32G and 128G

    • Zach Gilbert

      Looks like only Rogers is carrying the 128gb

  • Grumpel

    Ugh god the pricing!!

  • scroogeguy

    And according to the bands there no support for Wind…. Great….

    • Bryan Hamon

      That means no Videotron support either

    • Sam Lambert

      Are you sure? I see B4 and B17 on their spec sheet :/

    • Bryan Hamon

      No I’m not sure but yes it looks like it will support it. Kinda wish they listed the frequencies and not the band numbers. Only because I can never remember them

    • Sam Lambert

      Ugh, you scared me for a second. I personally don’t know much about cell frequencies I had to do a little bit of research haha. I’m assuming, just like the 6P (if I’m not wrong), Videotron will get the phone by December or January. Pre-ordered from Google Store nonetheless.

    • BT

      Pretty sure it’s got LTE support for Videotron, but no 3G.

    • will

      3G too….UMTS B4 is listed on google website

    • Bill

      It supports it they just had another inaccuracy.

    • Mickey M.

      If you’re on the student network Wind, you probably can’t afford a 1000 dollar phone anyway…

  • Bruno Ribeiro

    No financing in Canada?

    • Unorthodox

      The only acceptable way to have this phone.

    • David

      Take out a second mortgage.

    • Chris G

      Nope

    • Zee

      If Pixel is available unlocked from Best Buy Canada, you can use Best Buy Financing.

    • Bruno Ribeiro

      Thanks, didn’t know that was a thing.

    • Zee

      Unfortunately, they are available with carrier plans at BestBuy.

    • HatInTheRing

      Are the telus and Rogers contract versions unlocked too? I believe nexus phones were..

    • Zee

      I dont think they are. Check with BestBuy.

    • Shawn

      Spoke with a Google rep on their Customer Service line to which they said they’ll enable financing options in Canada and other countries shortly; they told me to keep an eye on the Google Store so I can only hope that means it’ll allow the option soon…

    • Bruno Ribeiro

      Thanks for the info! Hopefully they won’t take long…

  • selonmoi

    Ouch.

    Still getting one. But ouch.

  • Lexcyn

    Phone’s aren’t available to pre-order yet on the Google Store website… F5 F5 F5!

    • Chris G

      it is now! F your wallet

  • redlow

    If those prices are accurate, I’ll stick to my OnePlus line of phones. My OnePlus 3 roughly matches up at half the price. I am surprised, it’s like they are using the iPhone as a measure stick.. ugg.

    • Mickey M.

      That thing records 240 fps video @ 720p bro… it’s probably the cheapest camera that can do that.

    • redlow

      That is true. My phone only does 120fps @720p. For those that need such good video, it may be worth it I guess. Admittedly, after reading about the quality of the camera / photos… I started thinking more about it 😛

  • So the prices are literally identical to those of the iPhone 7/Plus. *wheeze*

    I am resolved to use my Nexus 6P until its dying days because I swore off buying subsidized devices. But those prices are bonkers, given that the phones aren’t even waterproof!

    What unique hardware does the Pixel bring to the market when compared to the likes of the iPhone or Galaxy S/Note, or even the niche devices like the LG’s G/V-series or the Moto Z-eries?

  • Eric King

    How come the Google Store specs don’t confirm the MicroSD slot? Did they actually confirm this at the keynote?

    • Chris G

      there isn’t one

    • Crazy Legs™

      That’s just top notch journalism from MobileSyrup apparently. There’s no SD Slot.

    • Zee

      MobileSyrup vets all their technical info from rumor sites that are weeks old. They still haven’t fixed the OIS error listed for the camera.

  • Francis

    Look”s like an Iphone. Priced as an Iphone.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    Sadly – the value Nexus Google phones are gone forever

    Will have to wait for $199 on a 2 year from my carrier. Won’t pay more than that.

  • new_tradition

    No Wind compatibility? I mean, I wasn’t gonna buy it at that price, but I thought Google was gonna be reliable with multi band support :/

    But seriously, that pricing! 😮

  • Zee

    Your spec sheet is incorrect, camera doesn’t have OIS

  • neo905

    SD card? You guys sure about that?

  • Arun K. Gupta

    Where is the blue version on the Canadian Google Store?

    • selonmoi

      Apparently it’s US-exclusive, for some unspecified time period.

    • Tek

      May just wait then until the blue model comes once the exclusive period is over, or head down to Buffalo and see if I can pick one up there

    • northstar17

      It sold out quickly on USA store, I bet it was a limited run to gauge the interest. Hopefully more come soon, but I will likely get a Live Case with a map on it so I dont care about the colour much.

  • samsvoc

    iPixel Pricing 🙁

  • Chris

    No mention of battery life so we can only assume it’s no better than previous Nexus devices. Which is not good. Oh but you get a lot of standby time with 15 minutes of charging…yay.

    iPhone 7 comes with water resistance… This doesn’t.

    How durable is the glass back portion?

    I think they took a step in the right direction but a bit too late / not enough.

  • Stephen B Morris

    Looks like I will be holding on to my Nexus 6 a little while longer. No wireless charging I can get over, but a single down firing speaker and a smaller phone in general? Nah! Too many compromises for me I think. $1308 for the one I would have picked up including Nexus Protect. At least use a water resistant nano coating or something. There were some things I liked though. And the phone on Google’s website actually looks better than I thought. Well there is always next year.

  • William Cressman Sywyk

    And people were hating on the DTEK60 for being 699. These are pretty much Note 7 and iPhone priced.

    • GTL

      DTEK60 is a simple Alcatel rebrand. Nowhere near the thought and care put into the design as Samsung, Google (HTC), and Apple’s phones.

  • Collin dubya

    don’t get this at launch, wait until black friday and get it free just like i did with my nexus 6p

  • mega cynar

    Article says Koodo and TELUS through wireless wave which as misleading as that company doesn’t sell TELUS products or services.

  • Will Maitner

    So, where are all the people complaining about how expensive the iPhone is when the Pixels are the same bloody price..

    • neo905

      People are resigned to the fact that iPhones are overpriced. That isn’t news. People still look the Pixel like the Nexus which traditionally are cheaper. Not this time though.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Pretty much everyone who has commented is agast at the high price. But you seem to need a safe space if anyone mentions iphones around you.

  • Budrow 420 Ltd

    For the money there are better options.

  • Zee

    *phew! There is no blue in Canada!

  • Bobby Russelo

    It didn’t take long last year for carriers to drop the price of the 6P down. Wait 2 months and the 32GB Pixel will be down to 0$ on contract

    • HatInTheRing

      I don’t think they’ll do that because this isn’t a Nexus. Google priced it to the penny like an iPhone. It will work to maintain that premium cost control for appearances and mirror exactly what iPhone pricing does.

  • Miles Harbord

    This is the Nexus 6 all over again… I’m out, good luck on getting anyone to pay this amount for this phone. Yes I like google, but I’m not paying that, sorry guys.

  • Walter

    Geez, so many whiners on Mobile syrup lately. Either way I am going to pass on this phone. The 6P is a much better device and all the advantages of the Pixels are all software based. Definitely not worth the sticker price.

    • HatInTheRing

      Hahah what? Why is it better? Cant be the slower processor, worse camera (that’s super slow), the slow upgrade to Nougat, lack of day dream, lack of Google assistant or the large bezels that make it bulky to hold… It’s ok to like the 6P. It’s awesome. But don’t make stuff up.

  • jay

    Wtf? The price is just so high not sure why they copy apple? Resell value is not there why would someone spend so much money?

  • Vince Yim

    As it is, I’m STILL on my Nexus 4. Fondly remembering and now missing those days when Google was subsidising their hardware. I’m gonna have to wait and save up. I can’t justify spending sell-your-infant-child-into-slavery money on a phone.

  • Brigitte Laskowski

    Will the Pixel and Pixel XL LTE B1,2,3,4,5,7,12,13,17,20,28,29 work with Wind Mobile Canada’s upcoming LTE Band 66? If not, I can not buy the Google Pixel, because I am not leaving Wind Mobile because I have a really good plan, ( $39 a month with 5Gs data in both Canada & US, Unlimited Text and Talking in both Canada & USA including Hawaii, Alaska, US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico). If I have to, I will buy the LG V20 when it comes out, because it works with Wind Mobile’s LTE Band 66, which is coming out in December 2016/January 2017.

    • Josef Izchaki

      Putting a Pixel on Wind now freedom is like buying a Ferrari and driving it only in your driveway. Move to the koodo QC plans for $40 for 2GB, $49- for 4GB $54- for 6Gb or $55- for 8Gb!!

  • Dave La Rose

    I can’t get the 128GB version on the Telus website right now. Is this consistent in everyones experience?

  • Ben

    Fido actually shows the pixel at 400/530 $ on Plus 20 plan… Not the above listed prices.

  • m-p{3}

    Looks like I’ll be settling on an HTC 10 or a One Plus 3..

    • HatInTheRing

      Isn’t HTC 10 a grand? Thought it was $999

    • m-p{3}

      I thought I saw it cheaper somewhere, but maybe I had a brain fart.

  • Omar

    Google seems to think it’s Apple or Samsung and is suffering from HTC Syndrome…

  • Nice phone but absolutely disgusting & unjustified price points!

