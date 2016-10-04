Google Pixel and Pixel XL specs, pricing and Canadian availability

October 4, 2016 1:05pm
Google has officially dismantled its Nexus smartphone lineup to make way for a new era of devices called Pixel.
Two new smartphones, which carry the “Made by Google” brand, have been announced and will be coming soon to Canada. The Pixel and Pixel XL are Android 7.1-powered devices that come with some unique specs and features, including being Daydream ready.
The 5-inch Pixel and larger, improved screen resolution of the 5.5-inch Pixel XL will be available to pre-order today in Canada directly from Google, or from several carriers, including Bell, Rogers, Telus, Fido, Koodo, through WirelessWave (which is owned by Bell and Rogers) and Best Buy.
As previously reported, Rogers revealed the Pixel will launch on October 20th. Google notes “Delivers in 2 – 3 weeks” in silver and black (no blue).
The price points are as follows:
Google Pixel:
32GB: $899 CAD
128GB: $1,029 CAD
Google Pixel XL:
32GB: $1,049 CAD
128GB: $1,179 CAD
Google Pixel:
32GB: $199 on a 2-year contract
128GB: $329 on a 2-year contract
Google Pixel XL:
32GB: $349 on a 2-year contract
128GB: $479 on a 2-year contract
Google Pixel Specs
- Android 7.1
- Aluminum body
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, 2.15Ghz Quad-core processor
- 5.0 inch, Full HD (1080 x 1920p pixels,441 ppi) with Gorilla Glass 4
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB or 128GB internal storage
- 12.3-megapixel camera (1.55um big pixels f/2.0, 4K video recording)
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- 2,770 mAh battery with fast charge
- USB-C, Nano SIM slot
- 143.8mm x 69.5mm x 8.6mm
- Weight: 143 grams
- See Google’s band list
- Colours: Silver, Black
Google Pixel XL Specs
- Android 7.1
- Aluminum body
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, 2.15Ghz Quad-core processor
- 5.5 inch, Quad HD (1440 x 2560p pixels, 534 ppi) with Gorilla Glass 4
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB or 128GB internal storage
- 12.3-megapixel camera (1.55um big pixels f/2.0, 4K video recording)
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- 3,450 mAh mAh battery with fast charge
- USB-C, Nano SIM slot
- 154.7mm x 75.mm7 x 8.6mm
- See Google’s band list
- Weight: 168 grams
- Colours: Silver, Black
