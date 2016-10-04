Google Pixel and Pixel XL specs, pricing and Canadian availability

Google has officially dismantled its Nexus smartphone lineup to make way for a new era of devices called Pixel.

Two new smartphones, which carry the “Made by Google” brand, have been announced and will be coming soon to Canada. The Pixel and Pixel XL are Android 7.1-powered devices that come with some unique specs and features, including being Daydream ready.

The 5-inch Pixel and larger, improved screen resolution of the 5.5-inch Pixel XL will be available to pre-order today in Canada directly from Google, or from several carriers, including Bell, Rogers, Telus, Fido, Koodo, through WirelessWave (which is owned by Bell and Rogers) and Best Buy.

As previously reported, Rogers revealed the Pixel will launch on October 20th. Google notes “Delivers in 2 – 3 weeks” in silver and black (no blue).

The price points are as follows:

Google Pixel:

32GB: $899 CAD

128GB: $1,029 CAD

Google Pixel XL:

32GB: $1,049 CAD

128GB: $1,179 CAD

Google Pixel:

32GB: $199 on a 2-year contract

128GB: $329 on a 2-year contract

Google Pixel XL:

32GB: $349 on a 2-year contract

128GB: $479 on a 2-year contract

Google Pixel Specs

Android 7.1

Aluminum body

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, 2.15Ghz Quad-core processor

5.0 inch, Full HD (1080 x 1920p pixels,441 ppi) with Gorilla Glass 4

4GB RAM

32GB or 128GB internal storage

12.3-megapixel camera (1.55um big pixels f/2.0, 4K video recording)

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light

Bluetooth 4.2

3.5mm headphone jack

2,770 mAh battery with fast charge

USB-C, Nano SIM slot

143.8mm x 69.5mm x 8.6mm

Weight: 143 grams

See Google’s band list

Colours: Silver, Black

Google Pixel XL Specs

Android 7.1

Aluminum body

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, 2.15Ghz Quad-core processor

5.5 inch, Quad HD (1440 x 2560p pixels, 534 ppi) with Gorilla Glass 4

4GB RAM

32GB or 128GB internal storage

12.3-megapixel camera (1.55um big pixels f/2.0, 4K video recording)

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light

Bluetooth 4.2

3.5mm headphone jack

3,450 mAh mAh battery with fast charge

USB-C, Nano SIM slot

154.7mm x 75.mm7 x 8.6mm

See Google’s band list

Weight: 168 grams

Colours: Silver, Black

Related: Google’s Live Cases are now available in Canada for $50