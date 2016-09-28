LG G5 update brings WiFi calling to Rogers customers, improves usability and performance

The LG G5 is receiving a significant 580MB update to “improve usability and performance” to those users on Rogers. The same update is likely rolling out simultaneously through all Canadian carriers of the device.
Apart from the vague statement about improving usability and performance, the update also brings with it WiFi calling support and the September 2016 Android security patch. Once installed, it bumps the software version to H83110h.
To receive the update, simply navigate to ‘Settings’ then ‘About’ and ‘Software.”
If you’re a G5 owner, let us know in the comments whether you’ve received the update, through what carrier and if the usability and performance is improved.
Related: LG fires mobile executives due to low G5 sales
(Thanks, Brad and George!)
Comments