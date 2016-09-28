News
LG G5 update brings WiFi calling to Rogers customers, improves usability and performance

Sep 28, 2016

6:13 PM EDT

14 comments

The LG G5 is receiving a significant 580MB update to “improve usability and performance” to those users on Rogers. The same update is likely rolling out simultaneously through all Canadian carriers of the device.

Apart from the vague statement about improving usability and performance, the update also brings with it WiFi calling support and the September 2016 Android security patch. Once installed, it bumps the software version to H83110h.

To receive the update, simply navigate to ‘Settings’ then ‘About’ and ‘Software.”

If you’re a G5 owner, let us know in the comments whether you’ve received the update, through what carrier and if the usability and performance is improved.

Related: LG fires mobile executives due to low G5 sales

(Thanks, Brad and George!)

Comments

  • George

    Just standard Release Notes! Improved stability and performance.
    No one bothers to disclose list of bugs they addressed to end user.

  • DavidBerman

    Installed the update…took under ten minutes for the entire process… it then immediately offered me to sign up for wifi calling, which I did, and then I promptly got a message from Rogers saying my device does not support wifi calling! Oy…. Classic Rogers! 😀

  • Many99

    Will this remove the suretap wallet app from the phone. (On bell it’s a pre loaded app)

  • Darren Toews

    Just applied the update on my G5 on MTS. We’ll see if it makes any changes. Hopefully it’ll improve battery life a bit.

  • Misha Shen

    Was really waiting for this update but still didn’t receive it. Just checked for update on my Rogers LG G5 and I don’t see it.

  • Brittany

    I have the lg g5 on fido and got the update. Wifi calling/text now works. So happy!

  • David Marshall

    I was a G5 owner but I couldn’t stand the unstable connection on wifi or the extra time it always took to connect and dial a number. I had to turn wifi off and back on all the time to get a connection. It’s too bad as I liked the device a lot. I don’t see myself giving LG another chance because they promised a hi-fi dac add on and never brought it to Canada as well 2 friends had their G4’s die within a year of purchase and had to have them replaced.

  • Many99

    Has anyone with bell received this update, it has yet come to my moms phone that I just her

  • Andrew J. Dunowski

    I’m on Rogers, and I just downloaded the newest LG G5 update on Sept 27th, version h83110h. since then there has been the following issues:

    – less battery life
    – mobile network won’t connect randomly and the only thing to do is reboot, then it works again.
    – at times the text messages won’t send, once I reboot it works again.

    I just found out there is no way to roll back an update. 🙁

    Any ideas to get me back to the previous version?

    • Jang Blangoski

      I’m with Rogers and still running H3110d. I have the same problem with text messages getting stuck (incoming and outgoing), and I’ve missed some important text messages due to this so it’s a very serious concern for me. From what I could find via google it’s a problem caused by being offline (fron the cell network) too long.. Couldn’t find a fix yet but this problem is ridiculous to me.

    • bubbbab

      I have had the “network unavailable” issue since updating and not at all before that. I’d love an answer to Andrew’s question.

      Steve…

  • bubbbab

    Unbelievable how many times I’ve lost network signal since that update. It started minutes after the update and has been going ever since. I wish I could find a root routine for this phone and step backwards in OS time.

  • bubbbab

    Now my sons LG G5 has auto updated and he is having the lost signal issues as well. Very frustrating.

    • Soulful House Dj

      Hello totally off topic but Willie Thorne says Hi! hope you’re well. 🙂