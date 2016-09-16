News
Apple Watch Series 2 is now available in Canada

Sep 16, 2016

7:59 AM EDT

25 comments

The second iteration of Apple’s wearable, dubbed the Apple Watch Series 2, is now available in Canada.

The new version of Apple’s smartwatch looks nearly identical to its predecessor, though it’s approximately 1mm larger than last year’s edition. Similar to the iPhone 7, inside, a number of things have changed about the wearable, mainly that the Series 2 is considerably faster — 50 percent according to Apple — leading to apps launching more promptly, as well as the fact that the wearable is now water resistant.

The Apple Watch Series 2 is priced at $489 for the 38mm version and $529 for the 42mm iteration. The Nike+ version of the Series 2 is shipping in late October.

related: Apple Watch Series 2 hands-on: An iterative step forward

Comments

  • Smanny

    I wish Apple would put the Nike watch faces on their non Nike Apple watches. The same goes for the Hermes watch faces as well. I really don’t like how Apple doesn’t allow users to make or add their own watch faces. It seems really silly that you have to buy another Apple watch in order to get those other watch faces.

    Otherwise it’s a good improvement over their first watch. Price too high still.

    • It’s Me

      Honest question: as someone who doesn’t buy Apple products and has strong negative emotional feelings toward the company, would adding your own watch faces make you likely to buy one?

    • Smanny

      I actually bought Apples first gen watch. Now please try to stay on topic. So tell everyone here why Apple is only adding certain watch faces to their watches. Like Hermes and Nike? Now if it’s a smart watch, then users should be able to change or at least get access to Apples other watch faces? Instead you have to pay $1650 for Hermes 42mm Apple watch in order to get the added Hermes watch faces. Or you have to pay another $530 for a Nike 42mm Apple watch in order to get the Nike watch faces. Is this suppose to be a smart watch or not? So please tell everyone here why Apple is doing this it’s me. I am sure you can enlighten everyone here with your great wisdom and knowledge.

    • It’s Me

      I was on topic. You said you wish they had done things differently. Which is puzzling because you’ve never owned an Apple product and have such a strong, obsessive hate for them. Since you brought it up, I honestly wondered why you wish that since you’ve never owned an Apple product and you hate them so much. Why would you even claim to own a product from a company you hate? That would be a special kind of dumb.

      But now it’s ok. Now you’re saying you’ve bought one. You hate the company. Hate their products. But paid top dollar for their newest product line. If you have to lie to make your point, it’s only because you have no point.

      Why is Apple doing it? To further distinguish their highest priced models. Money. Duh.

    • Smanny

      No, you can’t see that you are off topic. Do you have a wife and kids? I have, and I bought my wife an Apple watch, it’s what she wanted. Plus I have Macs and iPads as well as you guessing iPhones as well. I am not close minded like you. I actually try other devices as well. Unlike you who only knows and defends Apple to the death. I am worldly, and if you do not try or use other things out in the world, then you would not know these things. So clearly you are okay with Apple controlling which watch faces are allowed on your watch, Right? Do you have an Apple watch yourself?

      You are so obsessed with defending Apple at all cost, that there is no room for any criticism that would help make their products better, or others see. You completely believe in your sick mind that everything that Apple makes is perfect, Right. Apple cannot do any wrong, Right?

      So maybe Pebble, Tizen, and Android Wear, should only allow certain watch faces as well, Right? They should not allow custom watch faces, and they should be more like Apple, Right?

    • It’s Me

      You made a statement, I was looking for details on that. Very much on topic.

      To be honest, with your militant hate for Apple, I’d expect you’d beat your wife and kids before letting them use Apple products. Just seems to be the kind of guy you are.

      And yeah, I’m ok with them controlling the watch faces. It’s their platform. If I wasn’t ok with it, I’d buy another make. What would the point be in complaining about something I don’t use? That’s all kinds of pathetic.

    • Smanny

      Clearly you are not married. So you have an Apple watch? See my point is valid, especially from your responses. You see no wrong in anything Apple does. Why do I even bother replying to someone so close minded. When people talk about fanbois, then you are the poster boy.

      So what if Apple allows custom watch faces in another year or two? So then it will be okay, Right? Since we all know Apple is obsessed with profits, and clearly you are concerned with that as well.

      So why doesn’t Apple allow users the option to buy those extra watch faces then? Would that not make sense? My wife could buy the Hermes faces, or at least the Nike watch faces since it’s the same price. But, no in your eyes you have to buy a brand new Apple watch just to get the other watch faces. Okay, if you think people should buy another Apple watch just to get different watch faces on a smart watch. Then you really are someone who totally defends all of Apples decisions at all cost, and there is no use in discussing anything else with a close minded person like you. I should know better than to try and put some sense into you. Because you are most likely going to defend Apples decisions once again, Right? You really hate me, and what I have said. That you are so blinded, that you cannot see the truth in anything I have said.

    • It’s Me

      Wow. How drunk are you right now? Honestly that was the most convoluted, batshit crazy post I’ve seen in a while.

      I see lots wrong with apple as do you. The difference is you hate what they do. You’re obsessed with them. Like in need of meds type crazy. Go back and read your post and see if you don’t think it’s crazy.

    • Smanny

      Clearly you are bereft of companionship.

      You are like a Knight fighting for the honor of your Apple kingdom. If anyone speaks out of turn, or said anything negative about your pride and true love of the Apple kingdom. Then rest assured the grand Knight “It’s Me” is there to bestow the honor and slay all those that speak out of turn. Please sir do not slay me with you airpod daggers.

    • It’s Me

      Nah, I don’t mind if people bash Apple. My best friends are Apple haters. But they are bright enough to know that if they make dumb comments about Apple or Microsoft or Samsung or any other company or product I use, then they know I’ll see if they can defend those statements. That goes for anything really. If someone makes unsubstantiated or incorrect statements, I’ll call them on it. I don’t like stupidity. I don’t like dishonesty. I don’t like people that just spout hate without substance (we don’t need more Trumps). Your posts consistently meet at least 2 of those 3.

      Your emotional investment in hating Apple colours your view. I think if we were talking about anything else, say cars, and I made just really dumb comments about the car you drive, you’d probably want me to explain. That’s all I ever ask of you, but it always sets you off because you are so emotionally tied up. If you rant, we are all just suppose to say “yes sir smanny, sir, of course you’re right sir” no matter how obtuse or simply dumb the comment is.

      As for your repeated interest my martial status or need of companionship, sorry, I’m flattered but I’m not looking. Have you tried Ashley Madison?

    • Smanny

      Then reread the first comment in regards to watch faces. Both Nike and Hermes watch faces to be specific. How is it dumb to want to have Nike or Hermes watch faces or any other watch face for that matter on your regular Apple watch? Especially when the electronics, storage, display, ram, and processor is the same in all the Apple watches. So in your eyes I should just shut up and be thankful for what ever Apple gives us, Right? Sorry for voicing my opinion on this site. Because clearly every thought or opinion I have offends you specifically. Don’t you know by now “it’s me”, I am here to specifically annoy you and bother you. That is what my posts are here to do. Oops you caught me.

      So who is the dumb person now? Forget about cars, or anything else. I was talking about watch faces. But like I said before, you are their to protect the Apple realm at all cost. I know we all get that.

    • It’s Me

      Umm, well, yeah, you are still the dumb person, since you asked.

      It’s great that you want the Hermes or Nike watch faces. Nothing wrong with that at all. I asked you a simple question about it and you flipped out, as expected.

      I asked would it make it more likely to buy it, otherwise stating that you want them to do is is strange. “I wish Porsche made an electric green car” would be a strange statement to make if I have no intention of ever buying it regardless of the colour. But you are always quick to say what you want in products you won’t but and have never purchased. That’s what makes your comments always so puzzling. You are wishing and dreaming for things to happen to something you will never own and have no intention of owning.

      If I said I wish your wife wasn’t so ugly, would that imply anything other than trolling? I have no intention of sleeping with your wife. I don’t know your wife. I have no intention of ever meeting your wife. Whether she is fugly makes no difference to me. Would you find it odd if someone kept saying how much they wish she wasn’t ugly? If that was all I talked about, wouldn’t that be strange? Like in need of medication type of strange? If a stranger heard someone say that about your wife and called them on it, it wouldn’t be because they love your wife. It’s because that person would be being a constant dick and deserves to be called on it.

    • Smanny

      I guess I am dumb for entertaining your ignorant posts, especially when you have proven to me and others that you have no scruples or morals. You put your phone before people, and you belittle me and my family, by putting down my wife. You sir, sorry you are no sir, you are low life scum, that has proven that you have no bounds. My initial post was just about watch faces and how silly it was for Apple to put specific watch faces on different named Apple watches with the exact same hardware. But you are the one that took it too far. Not me. Like I said before you are the protector of the Apple realm. So you will defend Apples hardware honor, even if it means cutting up people or lowering yourself to the level of human scum. Just to protect your love or your favorite hardware. You bring things like people or cars that having absolutely nothing to do with what I was originally talking about. You try to compare a color to a car as the same as watch faces that are just little programs on the same physical hardware. The color would mean you would have to physically paint the car again or buy a different color.

      Clearly you think you are smart, but you crossed a major line when you bring my family into the discussion of watch faces. The thing is you must have major mental issues if you bring anyone’s family up and try to compare it to anything or say any negative thing about someone’s family. You proved to the world that you are scum.

    • It’s Me

      A) that’s not what makes you dumb.
      B) I didn’t belittle your wife
      C) I didn’t bring your wife and family into the conversation, you did…while you were asking repeatedly about mine.
      D) I bring up people and cats as analogy. Are you too dumb to grasp that?
      E) when your posts often involve insults you shouldn’t complain about being getting insulting.
      Duh.

      Funny that you get your panties in a bunch when someone treats you as you treat others.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Yeah makes no sense

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      You can buy the Hermes bands, but the faces require the $1300+ price tag. Sad.

    • I have a feeling that’s coming, but likely in a few months. Apple probably has some sort of exclusive deal with Nike.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      I’m sure Nike gets an exclusive like Hermes on the faces.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Guess some people want to feel special.

  • It’s Me

    Those are some sticker shock prices.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      Same as original version.

  • Ipse

    529+tax? It better cooks dinner too…wow, and the industry wonders why smartwatches are a minuscule market.

    • Brad Fortin

      Yeah, waterproof wrist computers can be pretty expensive.

    • BBRYSUXBALLS_2.1

      All depends on what it’s used for. Most people don’t get much use out of an Apple Watch. I do.

  • Keenan

    Got one today at the Apple Store they only had 3 and they were the space grey watch