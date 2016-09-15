Resources
PREVIOUS|

Here’s how to change the iPhone’s Home Button function back to pre iOS 10

Sep 15, 2016

1:56 PM EDT

11 comments

Apple has changed the way you use the home button on the iPhone with the operating system’s latest iOS 10 update and a lot of people aren’t enjoying the shift.

While for many it is just a transition period and they’ll get use to the shift, there are some who find it too much of a change and would like it to go back.

Well, if you’re one of those who would just like to have the old home button function back then follow theses few easy steps to put to home button to pre iOS 10 days.

Step 1

img_0074

Navigate to general.

Step 2

img_0075

Next, move to accessibility.

Step 3

img_0077

Now, select Home Button.

Step 4

img_0078

You can now change the Home Button’s settings.

There you have it. You can now rest easy. Of course if you want to go back and give the new functionality a try you can just turn off the setting.

Related Articles

News

Mar 29, 2017

2:23 PM EDT

Specs comparison: Samsung Galaxy S8 versus iPhone 7, Google Pixel and LG G6

Resources

Feb 14, 2017

1:07 PM EDT

How to avoid bill shock and save data on iOS

News

Mar 16, 2017

4:18 PM EDT

Apple drops seventh public beta of iOS 10.3

Features

Jul 9, 2017

3:14 PM EDT

Stay energized with the Mophie Charge Force Case and Charge Force Powerstation

Comments

  • BB71

    thank you very much, I was wondering where that function might have been….. Although ios 10 is enjoyable to use, the new home button feature was a little annoying to say the least.

    • Zach Gilbert

      You’re welcome!

  • Scott Frost

    This only works for Touch ID devices. You should note that I your artical.

    • Sunny Lee

      “Artical”…
      But if you had a non-touch ID device to begin with, you’d know that nothing changed about the behaviour, so why would you read an article about changing the function back?

    • Brad Fortin

      Some people haven’t updated yet and might think it’ll apply to them when they do. It’s useful information.

  • Jason E

    Last sentence says ‘of’ instead of ‘off’.

  • TheMelonOfWater

    What exactly did they change for the home button in iOS 10?

    • RambleMan

      Courage.

    • Lil’ Cwyin’ PC Fanboi

      Ho ho.

  • I figured this out a few days ago. Not a fan of the flick to unlock, I like the “rest to unlock” much better.

  • Lil’ Cwyin’ PC Fanboi

    Erm…that don’t work with a 5, dude-bro.

  • Pingback: Homepage()